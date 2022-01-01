Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Food Trucks
Italian

Corvo Bianco

review star

No reviews yet

931 Huntley Ave.

Dunedin, FL 34698

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGAREETS
DA PEPS
FAHGETABOUTIT

SPECIALS

THE MOMMA

$17.00

Momma’s house made meatballs, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, Stan Marzano tomato sauce, basil

LOADED QUESADILLA

$14.00

chicken and shredded cheese quesadilla topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream

LOADED NACHOS

$14.00

Loaded nachos topped with Mexican queso, chicken, pickled jalapeños, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and roasted salsa

DON'T TELL ME HOW TO LIVE MY LIFE PIZZA

$18.00

Italian sausage, sautéed garlicky broccoli rabe, Calabrian chili, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella

CB'S THAT'S MY JAM BURGER

$16.00

8 oz burger, tomato bacon jam, smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, toasted brioche bun, french fries

WATERMELON & FETA SALAD

$12.00

watermelon, red onion, cucumber, feta, tomato, spring mix, balsamic dressing served in a wood fired pizza dough bread bowl

BOMB CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$14.00

romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, croutons, Corvo's bomb ceasar dressing, roasted chicken tossed and served in a pizza dough bread bowl

ANTIPASTI

“YARD WALKER” SMOKED WINGS (5)

“YARD WALKER” SMOKED WINGS (5)

$16.00Out of stock

Our signature smoked and wood fired Corvo Bianco wings are served whole with the drumette, flat and tip included. So one whole wing is actually 2 regular sized wings. Our wings are served with dry rub, house buffalo sauce or garlic parm and your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Please specify!

VEGAN CHORIZO & PLANTAIN NACHOS

$14.00

plant based chorizo, sweet plantains, Mexican "queso", pico de gallo, guajillo salsa, pickled jalapeños, scallions, over tortillas chips

ARANCINI (Italian Risotto Balls)

ARANCINI (Italian Risotto Balls)

$8.00

Sun-dried tomato risotto balls, stuffed with Fontina cheese, breaded and fried for a crisp outer bite and a luscious inside. Served with marinara sauce to dip.

Ⓥ FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Battered and fried pickles served with ranch or vegan ranch

GARLIC BITES

GARLIC BITES

$9.00

Pillowy dough bites smothered in garlic oil, Parmesan cheese and herbs served with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.

Ⓥ VEGAN GARLIC BITES

Ⓥ VEGAN GARLIC BITES

$9.00

pillowy dough bites smothered in roasted garlic oil and herbs, served with sauce to dip

Ⓥ HAND CUT FRIES

Ⓥ HAND CUT FRIES

$5.50

Hand cut French fries served with ketchup

Ⓥ GARLIC FRIES

$6.50

hand cut French fries tossed in roasted garlic oil and Pecorino Romano cheese

Ⓥ TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.50

hand cut French fries tossed in truffle and Pecorino Romano cheese

PIZZA FRIES

$8.00

Hand cut french fries smothered in mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and Pecorino Romano

BUFFALO CHICKEN LOADED FRIES

BUFFALO CHICKEN LOADED FRIES

$12.00

hand cut fries smothered in chicken, caramelized onions, house made buffalo sauce, melted mozzarella, served with house ranch

Ⓥ VEGAN LOADED FRIES

Ⓥ VEGAN LOADED FRIES

$13.00

Hand cut French fries topped with beyond sausage, Miyokos vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, scallions, caramelized onions and drizzled with vegan ranch

FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

House battered and fried authentic cheese curds served with marinara or house made ranch

INSALATE

PIZZERIA SALAD

PIZZERIA SALAD

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, organic spring mix, pecorino romano (think parmesan cheese but better) with house made Italian dressing served in a wood fired pizza dough bowl

GOAT & BERRY

GOAT & BERRY

$12.00

Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Croutons over Arugula and Spinach with Balsamic Dressing

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, feta over arugula and spinach with greek vinaigrette served in a wood fired pizza dough bread bowl

PUCCIA

CHICKEN PARM

$13.00

breaded chicken cutlet, San Marzano tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino Romano

Ⓥ BEYOND SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$14.00

Beyond Meat Spicy Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Miyoko's (vegan) Mozzarella

PIZZA

Our traditional Neapolitan pizzas are 12" pies cooked for under 2 min in an 850 degree oven. All components of our pizzas are made in house. We use only imported San Marzano tomatoes for our sauce, Caputo 00 flour for our dough, and fresh mozzarella for our cheese. We use as many organic, non gmo and locally sourced ingredients as possible.

All of Our Pies Are 12” Authentic Neapolitan Wood Fired Pizzas

Out of stock
MEMA

MEMA

$14.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Sicilian Oregano (classic cheese pizza)

MARGAREETS

MARGAREETS

$14.50

Traditional Margharita pizza, sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

DA PEPS

DA PEPS

$16.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano

DA PEPS GONE WILD

DA PEPS GONE WILD

$17.00

Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, House Pickled Jalapeños, Drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

FAHGETABOUTIT

FAHGETABOUTIT

$16.00

Sauce, Mild Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano

RONNI

RONNI

$17.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Spinach, Black Olives and Roasted Garlic Oil (white pie)

GET FIGGY WITH IT

GET FIGGY WITH IT

$17.00

French Brie, Caramelized Figs, Arugula, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Oil, Balsamic Glaze,

SHROOMS

SHROOMS

$17.00

Crimini Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Oil, French Brie, Fresh Mozzarella, Scallions, Truffle Oil (chef suggestion, add sausage for an additional $2)

THE DUNEDIN DAVE

THE DUNEDIN DAVE

$16.00

copious amounts of fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes, caramelized onions, extra basil, mozzarella, sauce

THE BIG DILL

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, dill pickles, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

chicken cutlet, house made buffalo sauce, caramelized onions, scallions, mozzarella served with a ranch drizzle

GREEK SALAD PIZZA

GREEK SALAD PIZZA

$17.00

roasted garlic oil, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano base, finished with arugula, spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta, Greek vinaigrette

Ⓥ MARGAREETS (VEGAN)

Ⓥ MARGAREETS (VEGAN)

$14.50

Sauce, Miyokos Creamery Vegan Mozzarella (a cashew NUT based cheese), fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Ⓥ MEMA (VEGAN)

$14.00

Sauce, Miyokos vegan cheese (this is a cashew based cheese), Sicilian oregano

Ⓥ GET FIGGY WITH IT (VEGAN)

Ⓥ GET FIGGY WITH IT (VEGAN)

$17.00

Caramelized Figs, Arugula, Miyokos Creamery (Cashew Based) Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Balsamic Glaze

Ⓥ SHROOMS (VEGAN)

Ⓥ SHROOMS (VEGAN)

$17.00

Crimini Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Oil, Miyokos Creamery Vegan Mozzarella (a cashew NUT based cheese), Scallions, Truffle Oil

Ⓥ GREEK SALAD PIZZA (VEGAN)

$17.00

roasted garlic oil and miyokos vegan mozzarella base, finished with arugula, spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, Greek vinaigrette

Ⓥ VEGAN GET FIESTY

$17.00

Miyokos vegan mozzarella, sauce, spinach, beyond sausage, house pickled jalapeños

Ⓥ EDEN'S EDGE VEGGIE SUPREME

Ⓥ EDEN'S EDGE VEGGIE SUPREME

$17.00

plant based or fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, spinach, arugula, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, black olives, scallions, fresh tomatoes

Ⓥ DUNEDIN DAVE (VEGAN)

$16.00

basil, plum tomatoes, caramelized onions, copious amount of fresh garlic, San Marzano tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella

CALZONE

CALZONE (make your own)

$15.00

Our calzone starts with a base of roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, ricotta and pecorino romano cheeses. Add your favorite toppings to this. Served with a side of sauce.

ENTREES

PIZZA NO PIZZA BOWL (carb free option)

$15.00

Bowl of goodness! Turn any pizza into a bowl or make your own. Base of sauce and mozzarella. Choose up to two proteins and three veggies.

KID'S MENU

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.50

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.50

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Mini Da Peps Pizza

$7.50

Mini Sub Pizza

$8.50

EXTRAS

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Vegan Ranch

$1.50

Side of Sauce

$1.50

Side Of Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side of Greek Dressing

$1.50

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$1.50

Side of Balsamic glaze

$1.50

Side of Hot Honey

$2.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

DESSERT

JEANETTE BITES

JEANETTE BITES

$9.00

pillowy bites of wood fired pizza dough covered in powdered sugar and drizzled with nutella

CLASSIC NUTELLA

$10.00

Nutella and powdered sugar pizza

REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$11.00

nutella, peanut butter, Reese's peanut butter cups and powdered sugar

S'MORES

$11.00

nutella, marshmallows and graham cracker crumb pizza

Ⓥ CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIZZA

$11.00Out of stock

peanut butter, melted "enjoy life" chocolate chips, powdered sugar

ZEPPOLIS

$6.00

Pillowy dough bites loaded with powdered sugar, New Orleans style

NUTELLA PLANTAINS

$6.00

Sweet plantains tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with Nutella

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

Gallery
Corvo Bianco image
Corvo Bianco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky Lobster Co
orange star4.5 • 2,187
941 Huntley Ave Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Amore Pizzeria - Amore Pizzeria Clearwater
orange star4.6 • 435
1719 Drew Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop
orange starNo Reviews
34940 US Hwy 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 33556
View restaurantnext
Marina's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.5 • 1,355
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
New York New York Pizza - Westchase
orange starNo Reviews
11203 Sheldon Road Tamps, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
Craft Street Kitchen -Trinity
orange starNo Reviews
3216 little rd Trinity, FL 34655
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dunedin

Clear Sky Draught Haus - 680 Main Street
orange star4.5 • 2,196
680 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Lucky Lobster Co
orange star4.5 • 2,187
941 Huntley Ave Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Flanagan's Irish Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,060
465 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Ohana Cafe
orange star4.6 • 970
1452 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Hacket's 2 - 901 Curlew rd
orange star4.5 • 723
901 Curlew rd Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro - 799 Highland Ave Dunedin FL 34698
orange star4.8 • 404
799 HIGHLAND AVE DUNEDIN, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dunedin
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston