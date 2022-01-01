Corvo Bianco

PIZZA

Our traditional Neapolitan pizzas are 12" pies cooked for under 2 min in an 850 degree oven. All components of our pizzas are made in house. We use only imported San Marzano tomatoes for our sauce, Caputo 00 flour for our dough, and fresh mozzarella for our cheese. We use as many organic, non gmo and locally sourced ingredients as possible.