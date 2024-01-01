- Home
6461 N Old 27
Vanderbilt, MI 49795
Soup & Salads
- Smoked Turkey Cobb$13.99
Mixed greens, smoked turkey breast, red onion, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, avocado, tomato, and candied bacon. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, and parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled chicken breast.
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, and parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing.
- Shrimp Caesar$14.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, and parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
- House Salad$8.99
Artisan mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, onion, and croutons.
- Side Salad$4.99
- Side Caesar$4.99
Crisp romaine, croutons, and parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing.
- Side Smoked Turkey Cobb$9.49
Mixed greens, smoked turkey breast, red onions, hard-boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, avocado, tomato, and candied bacon. Served with Balsamic Vinagrette.
- Bowl Corwith Chili$6.99
Thick with smoked brisket simmered in tomato and spices.
- Bowl Loaded Seafood Chowder$6.99
Our New England style chowder with loads of clams, shrimp, crab, and lobster.
- Bowl Soup of the day$4.99
Chef's choice, but always made in house.
Sandwiches
- Reuben$12.99
Marbled rye bread piled with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
- Bad Boy Po'Boy$12.99
House smoked turkey, bacon, fried egg, American cheese, and avocado aioli stuffed in an everything French bread.
- the "Old 27"$13.99
Smoked brisket tossed with southwest seasoning and grilled onions. Topped with waffle fries and queso cheese, on a brioche bun.
- Grilled Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Michigan made brioche bun.
- Corwith Philly$15.99
Our in house slow-roasted prime rib shaved and piled high on french bread with peppers, onion, and swiss cheese
- Cod Sandwich$13.99
Served on French Bread with lettuce, tomato, tartar, and lemon
- Perch Sandwich$13.99
Served on French Bread with lettuce, tomato, tartar, and lemon.
- Shrimp Sliders$10.99
A trio of crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and our dynamite sauce. Served on mini brioche buns.
Burgers
- Butter Burger$10.99
A custom blend of beef, with the perfect amount of butter. Grilled to mouthwatering perfection on our griddle. You choose your own toppings. Served on a Michigan made brioche bun
- The Caboose$14.99
Our butter burger topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, our addicting turbo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- The Freight Train$18.99
Two burger patties, topped with cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Patty Melt$12.99
Butter burger smothered with grilled onions and swiss on grilled marbled rye.
Platters
- Lake Perch$19.99
Lake Perch lightly tossed in our special breading and flash-fried. Served with tartar, lemon, coleslaw, and your choice of side.
- Hand Battered Cod$19.99
Three-ounce loins of North Atlantic line-caught cod, hand-battered and crispy fried. Served with tartar, lemon, coleslaw, and your choice of side.
- Smoked Brisket$16.99
Tender, Juicy House Smoked Brisket served with Coleslaw and Choice of a Side.
- Half Railroad Ribs$18.99
Smoked in house, smothered in BBQ. Served with coleslaw and your choice of side.
- Full Railroad Ribs$28.99
Smoked in house, smothered in BBQ. Served with coleslaw and your choice of side.
- Double Car Brats$12.99
- Crispy Shrimp$17.99
A pile of crispy fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and your choice of side
- Chicken Fingers$13.99
Four strips of crispy fried chicken tenders served with coleslaw and your choice of side. Choice of dipping sauce ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ
- 8 oz Prime Rib$19.99
Seasoned in House and Slow Roasted to Mouth Watering Perfection. Served with your choice of a side, veggies, and Rich House Made Au Jus. 8 oz (avg)
- 12 oz Prime Rib$27.99
Seasoned in House and Slow Roasted to Mouth Watering Perfection. Served with your choice of a side, veggies, and Rich House Made Au Jus. 12 oz (avg)
- 16 oz Prime Rib$34.99
Seasoned in House and Slow Roasted to Mouth Watering Perfection. Served with your choice of a side, veggies, and Rich House Made Au Jus. 16 oz (avg)
Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza$11.99
Hand-stretched dough, topped with our signature pizza sauce, and grande mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Classic Pizza$12.99
- The Cattle Car$19.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Fresh Pinched Sausage & Pulled Bacon
- 12" Corwith Special$16.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Fresh Gourmet Mushroom blend, Green Peppers, and Red Onions.
- 12" Ghost Train$19.99
Bleu Cheese dressing, Grande Mozzarella Ghost Pepper Jack blend, Diced Chicken, Fresh jalapenos & Red onion. Topped with crushed croutons & buffalo sauce
- Ultimate Veggie Pizza$17.99
Tomato, Red Onion, fresh blend of Gourmet Mushrooms, Red & Green Peppers
- 12" Build Your Own Pizza$11.99
Our hand-stretched dough, with our signature pizza sauce, topped with Grande Mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings.
- 12" Cheese Bread$11.99
Our hand-stretched dough topped with Grande Mozzarella cheese. choice of ranch or our signature pizza sauce.
- 12" Bread Sticks$8.99
Our hand-stretched dough, baked to perfection, sprinkled with a zesty parmesan/herb seasoning
Kids Meal
- Kids Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our signature pizza sauce atop pita bread, with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Served with orange slices, and a soft drink.
- Kids Pepperoni Pizza$7.99
Our signature pizza sauce atop pita bread, with Grande Mozzarella Cheese, and pepperoni. Served with orange slices, and a soft drink.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Grilled Pita bread and American cheese with fries and fresh fruit. Beverage included.
- Kids Slider$6.99
Made from fresh, never frozen, ground beef served with fries and fresh fruit. Beverage included.
- Two Kids Sliders$7.99
- Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.99
- Kids Ribs$5.99
Our in house smoked ribs, served with fruit, and french fries. Beverage included
- Kids Fish N Chips$7.99
Two filets of North Atlantic Line Caught crispy fried cod served with fries and fresh fruit. Includes beverage.
- Kids Brat$5.99
Dearborn all-beef, natural casing hot dog served with fries and fresh fruit. Beverage included.
- Kid Hot Dog$7.99
Soft Drinks
- Coke Classic$1.99+
- Chery Coke$1.99+
- Diet Coke$1.99+
- Sprite$1.99+
- Gingerale$1.99+
- Fanta Orange$1.99+
- Mello Yello$1.99+
- Ice Tea$1.99+
- Lemonade$1.99+
- Arnold Palmer$2.79
- Root Beer Float$4.50
- Water
- Red Bull$3.00
- Green Monster$3.00
- White Monster$3.00
- Tonic$2.79
- Club Soda$2.79
- Hot Water
- Milk$2.29
- Chocolate Milk$2.29
- Coffee$2.29
- Hot Chocolate$3.29
- Hot Cider$3.29
- Hot Tea$2.79
- Cranberry Juice$1.99
- Pineapple Juice$1.99
- Grapefruit Juice$1.99
- Tomato Juice$1.99
- Orange Juice$1.99
- Bloody Mary Mix$1.99
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard(GF)$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$3.75
- Bud Light Lime$4.25
- Bud Light Seltzer$4.50
- Budweiser$3.75
- Busch$3.25
- Busch Light$3.25
- Coors Light$3.75
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Light$4.50
- Corona Premier$4.50
- Hazel's Nuts (can)$10.00
- Heineken$4.50
- Heineken 0.0$4.50
- High Noon$6.00
- Hofbrau Original$5.50
- Labatt Blue$3.75
- Labatt Blue Citra (16oz can)$3.00
- Labatt Blue Light$3.75
- Labatt NA$3.75
- Michelob Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$3.75
- PBR(can)$3.00
- Select 55$3.75
- Smirnoff Ice$4.75
- Unity Vibe Peach$10.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$4.50
- White Claw Mango$4.50
- Triple Berry$6.25
- Cantina$8.00
- Canteen$6.00
- BL Hard Soda$4.50
- Press Blackberry$4.75
- Press Pineapple$4.75
- The Mulligan$7.75
Bottle White
- Btl William Hill Chardonnay$13.25
- Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$14.75
- Btl Unoaked Chardonnay$15.75
- Btl Decoy Chardonnay$16.50
- Btl Da Vinci Pinot Grigio$14.00
- Btl Good Harbor Pinot Grigio$15.75
- Btl Starborough Sauv Blanc$13.25
- Btl Whitehaven Sauv Blanc$33.00
- Btl Late Harvest Riesling$15.75
- Btl Mia Dolcea Moscato D'Asti$15.75
- Btl La MArca Prosecco$15.75
- Btl Chandon Champagne$22.25
Bottle Red
- Btl 14 Hands Cabernet$12.50
- Btl Louis Martini Cab Sauv$15.75
- Btl Hess Shirtail Ranches Cab Sauv$19.75
- Btl Apothic Red Blend$12.50
- Btl Bonanza by Wagner Family$18.75
- Btl Smith & Hook "Proprietary" Red Bland$30.50
- Btl Athena Pinot Noir$12.50
- Btl Meiomi Pinot Merlot$19.75
- Btl Chateau Souverrain MErlot$12.50
- Btl Emmolo Merlot by Caymus$51.25
- Btl Alamos Malbec$13.25
- Btl Prisoners Saldo Zinfandel$40.75
- Btl Grahm's 20 yr Port$94.00
Crowlers 19.2oz
- Crowler All Day IPA$6.00
- Crowler 98 Problems$5.50
- Crowler Amberbock$7.00
- Crowler Big Sky Moose Drool$6.25
- Crowler Blood Orange Honey$6.25
- Crowler Bud Light$6.00
- Crowler Haze & Blue IPA$7.50
- Crowler Horny Monk$6.25
- Crowler Juice Bigelow$7.38
- Crowler Left Foot Charley Cinnamon Girl$6.25
- Crowler Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro$7.75
- Crowler Moosehead Lager$7.50
- Crowler Riegele Privat$7.75
- Crowler Rogue Dead Guy Ale$7.75
- Crowler Rubeaus Nitro$7.75
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
"A Quality Casual Dining Experience" Our laid back Sports Pub atmosphere features a menu with unique flavor profiles including "House Smoked" meats, hand tossed Pizzas & melt in your mouth Butter Burgers. -See ya soon
6461 N Old 27, Vanderbilt, MI 49795