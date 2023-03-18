Cosa Nostra Cucina Italiana 17485 Tomball Parkway
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family-owned restaurant & full service bar offering traditional Italian dishes and signature cocktails in a casual dining setting.
Location
17485 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77064
Gallery
