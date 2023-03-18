  • Home
Cosa Nostra Cucina Italiana 17485 Tomball Parkway

No reviews yet

17485 Tomball Parkway

Houston, TX 77064

MENU

SOUP & SALAD

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00+

Arugula, Ciliegine Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Sicilian Dressing

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$13.00+

Thick Cream Bisque, Lobster Pieces, and Our Special Blend of Seasonings

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$8.00+

Italian Sausage, White Beans, Sofrito, Pasta

STARTERS

Sicilian Arancini

Sicilian Arancini

$15.00

Panko crusted risotto balls stuffed with Italian ground beef and mozzarella

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Ultra-thin sliced raw beef, our mustard sauce, parmesan cheese, capers, arugula, sliced baguette

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

$13.00

Italian Baguette Sliced with Olive Oil, Topped with Smoked Salmon, Goat Cheese, Arugula, and Balsamic Glaze

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

Hot steamed Mussels with lemon, butter, garlic, pomodoro sauce, and fresh toasted bread

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fresh cut calamari golden fried with pomodoro sauce, Lemon

Sauteed Shrimp

Sauteed Shrimp

$17.00

Fresh Gulf shrimp, buttered, and fried with our house pomodoro sauce

Polpettone

$13.00

Italian Seasoned Pork and Beef Patty Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese, Breaded and Fried, Parmesan and Pomodoro Sauce

Meat Balls

$11.00

6 Pieces Served with Pomodoro Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil

Blue Cheese & Honey Chips

$11.00

Kettle Chips Topped with Blue Cheese, Mozzarella and Honey, Toasted in The Oven

Caprese Flat Bread

$12.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$12.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano, Olive Oil

Smoked Salmon Flat Bread

$14.00

Red Sauce, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil

Grilled Octopus Vinaigrette

$18.00

Grilled Octopus Tentacles Served with Our Vinaigrette Sauce and Bread

PASTA

Lobster Ravioli

$23.00

Home-Made Ravioli Stuffed with Lobster Claw, Cream Cheese, Three Cheese Sauce

Fettuccine Pescatore

$25.00

Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Scallops, Clams and Cherry Tomatoes

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

House made fettucine pasta and creamy alfredo with your choice of chicken or shrimp

Lasagna Bolognese

$18.00

Pasta Layered with Pork-Beef Bolognese, Topped with Parmesan

Bucatini al Amatriciana

$17.00

Bucatini pasta with amatriciana sauce (guanciale, sauteed in white wine, rustic tomato, and finished with pecorino Romano)

Rondelle Bolognese

$19.00

House made pasta stuffed with ham, mozzarella cheese, topped with Bolognese sauce

Stuffed Cannelloni

$17.00

House made pasta stuffed with ricotta, pecorino cheese, spinach and garlic, Pomodoro Sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$14.00

House made pasta, Pomodoro Sauce

Spaghetti Meat Balls

$15.00

House made Italian meatballs, red sauce, and spaghetti

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.00

House made pasta, Bolognese Sauce

Spaghetti Three Cheese

$20.00

Guanciale, Black Pepper, Three Cheese Sauce

Gnochi All Ragu

$21.00

Hand-Made Potato Pasta Pillows, Tossed in Our Braised Beef Ragu Sauce

Gnocchi Three Cheese

$20.00

Hand-Made Potato Pillows, Tossed in Our Three Cheese Sauce, and a Touch of Basil

Rigatoni All Ragu

$19.00

Tossed in Our Braised Beef Ragu Sauce

ENTREE

Seabass and Shrimp Risotto

$37.00

Chilean seabass slow poached in claried butter, topped Cognac shrimp, fresh heb gremolata over a simple pecornio risotto

Veal all Amatriciana

$25.00

Pan Fried Veal Parmiana and bucatini pasta with amaticiana sauce (guanciale, sauteed in white wine, rustic tomato, and finished with pecorino Romano)

Cotolette Spaghetti Three Cheese

$24.00

Spaghetti carbonara with breaded fired pork chop parmigiana

Spaghetti Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Chicken Parmigiana with spaghetti in pamodoro sauce

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast on top of house made fettucine pasta in creamy alfredo sauce

Seabass Pasta al Mare

$37.00

Hand stuffed with lobster claw meat, cream cheese and pecans topped with grilled salmon and pomodoro sauce

Ribeye Steak Pecorino Risotto

$33.00

12 oz herb crusted black angus ribeye over Limone e Pecorino Risotto

Osso Buco & Mushroom Risotto

$29.00

Our Slow- Braised Pork Osso Buco Served with Mushroom Risotto

DESSERTS

Traditional Cannoli

$9.00

Crusted with pistachio and served with nutella

Tiramisu

$9.00

Italian Coffee Soaked Cake with chocolate and Marscapone Cheese

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Florida key lime custard pie with graham cracker crusted and whipped topping

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Strawberry Gelato

$9.00

Pistachio Gelato

$9.00

Vanila Bean Gelato

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Gelato

$9.00

Birthday Dessert

KIDS

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

French Fries

$4.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro KIDS

$8.00

Spaghetti with meat Balls KIDS

$10.00

Spaghetti Alfredo KIDS

$10.00

SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Meat Balls

$4.00

RISOTTO

Limone e Pecorino

$18.00

Shrimp Risotto

$22.00

Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

PIZZA

Margherita

$15.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil

Pepperoni

$15.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Oregano

4 Formaggio

$16.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Gorgonzola

Prosciutto Di Parma

$19.00

Red Sauce, Brie Cheese, Prosciutto Di Parma, Apricot Jelly, Arugula

Salami Sopressata

$17.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami Sopressata, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives

Zucchini

$16.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Zucchini, Parmesan, Garlic

Mushroom

$16.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Bell Pepper

Alfredo

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Chicken Breast, Garlic

Cosa Nostra

$17.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cooked Ham, Onions, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Boiled Egg

DRINKS

BEVS/SODA

Coke Zero

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet

$3.00

Apple Juice 10oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice 10oz Bottle

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Moutain Sparkling 1L

$6.00

Mountain Spring 500ml

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.99

Black Coffee

$2.50

Expresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Redbull

$4.50

BAR MENU

COCKTAILS

The Cosa Nostra

The Cosa Nostra

$12.00
Boozy Bella

Boozy Bella

$9.00

Mafia Mule

$10.00
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Nostra's Margarita

$15.00

The Godfather

$12.00

Venetian Spritz

$12.00

Sicilian Death Kiss

$15.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Vespa

$13.00

Gangster Drop

$14.00

Holy Trinity

$14.00

Crime Scene Tea

$14.00

Bloody Maary

$15.00

BEER

Bottle Bud Light

$4.00

Bottle Mich Ultra

$4.00

Bottle Bud

$4.00

Bottle Corona

$5.75

Bottle Modelo Negro

$5.75

Bottle Modelo

$5.75

Bottle Hopadillo

$5.75

Bottle Love Street

$5.75

Bottle Crawford

$5.75

Bottle Blue Moon

$5.75

Bottle Coors Light

$4.00

Bottle Voodu IPA

$5.75

Bottle Miller Lite

$4.00

Dos Equis XX

$5.75

Bottle Guinness

$5.75

Bottle Peroni

$5.75

WINE

San Felice Chiante

$14.00

Montecampo Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Cameros Chard

$14.00

Le Monde Vignette

$13.00

Liberation Rose

$14.00

Carrione Chiante

$7.00

Pratuccio Sangiovese

$7.00

Camoni Merlot

$5.00

Highway 12 Cab

$12.00

Schlumberger Chard

$8.00

Vite Colte Malora

$16.00

(B)Elouan Pinot Noir

$38.00

(B)Silver Palm Carbenet

$40.00

(B)Napa Cellars Carbenet

$60.00

(B)Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$27.00

(B) Joel Gott Unoaeked

$27.00

(B) Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$36.00

(B) Tomassi Pinot Grigio

$30.00

(B) Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

(B) Cupcake Moscato

$27.00

(G)Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

(G)Silver Palm Carbenet

$12.00

(G)Napa Cellars Carbenet

$20.00

(G)Sea Sun Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

(G) Liberation Rose

$14.00

(G) Joel Gott Unoaeked

$9.00

(G) Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$12.00

(G) Tomasi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

(G) Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

(G) Cupcake Moscato

$9.00

(B) Vitiano Rosso

$24.00

(B) Tenuta Regaleali Rosso

$33.00

(B) San Polo Rosso Brunelo 2019

$54.00

(B) Ceratto Barolo

$132.00

(B) San Polo Brunello Di Mobtalcino

$120.00

(B) Banfi Chianti

$40.00

(B) Pellegrino Passimora Nero D'Avora 2020 Sicily

$45.00

(B) Pellegrino Tareni Syrah 2019 Sicily

$44.00

(B) Poggio Le Volpi Rosso Roma

$50.00

(G) Vitiano Rosso Glass

$8.00

(G) Tenuta Regaleali Rosso Glass

$10.00

(G) San Polo Rosso Brunelo Glass

$18.00

(G) Banfi Chianti Glass

$14.00

(G) Pellegrino Passimora Nero D'Avora 2020 Sicily

$15.00

(G) Pellegrino Tareni Syrah 2019 Sicily

$14.00

(G) Poggio Le Volpi Rosso Roma

$18.00

(B) Paul Chevalier Brut

$18.00

(B) Avissi Prosecco Italy

$30.00

(G) Caposaldo Prosecco

$5.00

(G) Paul Chevalier Brut

$4.00

(G) Avissi Prosecco Italy

$10.00

Glass Montepulciano Red 2021 Italy

$7.00

Glass Pinot Grigio Trebbiano White

$7.00

(B) Pellegrino Zibibbo White 2020 Sicily

$48.00

(B) Poggio Le Volpi Bianco Donnaluce 2020 White

$70.00

(G) Pellegrino Zibibbo White 2020 Sicily

$15.00

(G) Poggio Le Volpi Bianco Donnaluce 2020 White

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family-owned restaurant & full service bar offering traditional Italian dishes and signature cocktails in a casual dining setting.

