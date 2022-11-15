Cosima
1,130 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Recognized as one of Baltimore's best restaurants, Cosima highlights the fresh Mediterranean cuisine of Sicily and captures the authentic essence of traditional Southern Italian flavors through its menu and unique cocktails.
Location
3000 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
No Reviews
2334 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurant