Cosima

1,130 Reviews

$$$

3000 Falls Road

Baltimore, MD 21211

Order Again

Popular Items

Polpette
Rustic Pasta
Cheese Pizza

Dal Forno

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

Pizza Semplice

$16.00+

Marinara, Basil, charred tomatoes, mozzarella

Pizza a Costine Corte

Pizza a Costine Corte

$20.00

Braised beef short rib pizza with ricotta and goat cheese, caramelized onion and topped with arugula.

Gnocchi Al Forno

Gnocchi Al Forno

$14.00

Baked ricotta gnocchi, parmesan cream sauce, bread crumbs

Pizza Di Verdura

Pizza Di Verdura

$18.00

basil pesto, onion, broccolini, roasted red peppers, fontina cheese

Pizza Momento

$18.00+

ricotta - gorgonzola spread with figs and caramelized onions, finished with an arugula olive oil salad

Calde/Hot

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

roasted cherry tomatoes, olive oil, basil pesto, crostini

Cavoletti Di Bruxelles

Cavoletti Di Bruxelles

$14.00

crispy brussels sprouts, roasted garlic honey aioli

Polpette

Polpette

$15.00

mama’s meatballs, marinara, ricotta

Polpo Alla Griglia

Polpo Alla Griglia

$19.00

grilled octopus over a chickpea puree with carrot, onion and fennel

Cozze Al Vapore

Cozze Al Vapore

$20.00Out of stock

grilled octopus, chickpea salad, red onion, kalamata olives, tomatoes, parsley, lemon vinaigrette

Gnocchi Al Forno

Gnocchi Al Forno

$14.00

Baked ricotta gnocchi, parmesan cream sauce, bread crumbs

Crudo/Cold

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

roasted cherry tomatoes, olive oil, basil pesto, crostini

Insalta Di Siciliane

Insalta Di Siciliane

$14.00

arugula, fennel, oranges, radicchio, red onion, olives with citrus vinaigrette

Insalata Di Romaine

Insalata Di Romaine

$14.00

romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, marinated anchovies, parmesan garlic dressing

Impacco di Bresaola

Impacco di Bresaola

$18.00

bresaola wrap with arugula, citrus vinaigrette, shaved parmesan and olive oil

Pasta

Casarecce Con Salsiccia

Casarecce Con Salsiccia

$34.00

casarecce pasta, house made sausage, roasted red peppers, broccolini

Chicken Cacciatore

$34.00Out of stock

Braised chicken thigh with a sauce tomato, Castelvetrano olives, capers, onion, fennel, carrots and garlic over rustic pasta

Pasta Alla Norma

$32.00

casarecce pasta, roasted eggplant, red peppers, tomatoes, olives, ricotta

Gnocchi Ai Porcini

Gnocchi Ai Porcini

$32.00

porcini gnocchi with mushroom ragu, finished with arugula, pecorino and truffle oil

Ravioli Di Zucca

Ravioli Di Zucca

$30.00

butternut squash ravioli with swiss chard, fried onion, sage, toasted pepitas

Pesce (From the Sea)

grilled whole snapper over squid ink gnocchi in seafood brodo with tomatoes, fennel, capers, bottarga
Bronzino Grigliato E Farcita

Bronzino Grigliato E Farcita

$42.00

grilled whole bronzino with salmoriglio, an arugula salad & lemon

Insalata di Skate

$34.00

fried skate over kale salad with citrus vinaigrette. red onion, toasted almonds, spicy red pepper puree

Pollo-Carne

Bistecca alla Griglia

Bistecca alla Griglia

$40.00

12 oz NY Strip with rosemary smashed potatoes, broccolini, herbed butter and black garlic red wine reduction.

Chicken Cacciatore

$34.00Out of stock

Braised chicken thigh with a sauce tomato, Castelvetrano olives, capers, onion, fennel, carrots and garlic over rustic pasta

Anatra Arrosta

Anatra Arrosta

$42.00

Seared 10oz duck breast with butternut squash and potato puree, grilled broccolini and a cranberry agrodolce

Brasato di Miale

$36.00

Braised pork shank over creamy polenta with roasted baby malibu carrots and a apple cider demi

Sides

Grilled Broccolini
$9.00

$9.00

Grilled Broccolini

Rosemary Smashed Potatoes
$9.00

$9.00
Rustic Pasta

Rustic Pasta

$9.00

Rustic Pasta with sauce

Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$10.00

Oven roasted seasonal vegetables

Dolci (Dessert)

Gelato

Gelato

$9.00

House Made Gelato

Sorbetto

$8.00

House Made Sorbetto of the Day

Cannoli Di Cosima

Cannoli Di Cosima

$12.00

house-made cannoli, filled with sweet ricotta studded with candied orange, chocolate chips and pistachios

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Almond panna cotta with toasted almonds and a blueberry blackberry sauce.

Sfinci

Sfinci

$13.00

classic siclian style cinnamon sugar donuts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$13.00

“pick me up” in Italian…layers of mascarpone, whipped cream and lady fingers soaked with sweetened espresso, rum and chocolate liqueur

Torta Di Cioccolato

$15.00

Pumpkin Cake

$12.00

pumpkin olive oil cake with a bourbon mascarpone whipped cream

Specials

Hearty Beef bolognese with tomato, carrots, onion, fennel, garlic and herbs over casarecce pasta.
Porchetta

Porchetta

$34.00Out of stock

pork belly wrapped pork tenderloin with black garlic aioli and a salad of arugula, shaved fennel and pickled pear

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Fried calamari with marinara

Crostada

$14.00

Roasted local fig crostada with saffron gelato

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Recognized as one of Baltimore's best restaurants, Cosima highlights the fresh Mediterranean cuisine of Sicily and captures the authentic essence of traditional Southern Italian flavors through its menu and unique cocktails.

3000 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211

