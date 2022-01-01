Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
128 East Franklin Street

No reviews yet

128 East Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Popular Items

10.- Regular Veggie
11.- Regular Chicken
60.- Cheese Quesadilla

Burritos

5.- Old School Steak

$10.60

Cheese, Pinto beans, salsa

6.- Old School Chicken

$8.07

Cheese, Pinto beans, salsa

8.- Old School Veggie

$3.89

Cheese, Pinto beans, salsa

10.- Regular Veggie

$4.62

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa

11.- Regular Chicken

$8.07

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa

12.- Regular Steak

$10.85

Cheese, Rice, Pinto beans, salsa

13.- Giant Veggie

$11.07

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

14.- Giant Chicken

$16.99

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

15.- Giant Steak

$19.90

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

16.- Deluxe Veggie

$7.78

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

17.- Deluxe Chicken

$11.42

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

18.- Deluxe Steak

$13.99

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

19.- Tofu

$5.89

rice, black beans,salsa,tofu

201.- Constance Veggie

$4.54

cheese, rice, sour cream

202.- Constance Chicken

$8.34

cheese, rice, sour cream

203.- Constance Steak

$10.51

cheese, rice, sour cream

204.- Roasted Veggie

$5.97

cheese, rice, roasted veggies (zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, onions and mushrooms all mixed together)

205.- Garden

$5.89

cheese, lettuce, sour cream, black beans, salsa

206.- Green Burrito

$8.80

roasted veggies, black beans, pinto beans, guac, tofu, hot sauce

207.- Vegan Chorizo Burrito

$8.80

cheese, rice, black beans, salsa, chorizo

208.- Shredded Chicken Burrito

$7.77Out of stock

Cheese, Rice, Pinto beans and Shredded Chicken on Tomatillo sauce (green)

209.-Veggie Mole Burrito

$6.78

210.-Chicken Mole Burrito

$9.58

Chimichangas

30.- Vegetarian Chimi

$6.50

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa

31.- Chicken Chimi

$9.21

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa

32.- Steak Chimi

$11.85

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa

33.- Giant Vegetarian Chimi

$12.42

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

34.- Giant Chicken Chimi

$17.99

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

35.- Giant Steak Chimi

$20.90

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

36.- Deluxe Veggie Chimi

$8.84

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

37.- Deluxe Chicken Chimi

$12.42

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

38.- Deluxe Steak Chimi

$15.77

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

39.- Shredded Chicken Chimi

$8.87Out of stock

Cheese, Rice, Pinto beans and Shredded Chicken

Mini Burritos

305.- Mini Old school Steak

$5.72

Cheese, Pinto beans, salsa

306.- Mini Old School Chicken

$4.89

Cheese, Pinto beans, salsa

308.- Mini Old School Veggie

$3.15

Cheese, Pinto beans, salsa

310.- Mini Regular Veggie

$3.33

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa

311.- Mini Regular Chicken

$5.38

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa

312.- Mini Regular Steak

$6.07

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa

316.- Mini Deluxe Veggie

$4.35

Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

317.- Mini Deluxe Chicken

$6.40

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

318.- Mini Deluxe Steak

$7.81

Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac

319.- Mini Tofu

$4.10

rice, black beans,salsa,tofu

321.- Mini Constance Veggie

$3.09

cheese, rice, sour cream

322.- Mini Constance Chicken

$4.89

cheese, rice, sour cream

323.- Mini Constance Steak

$5.68

cheese, rice, sour cream

324.- Mini Roasted Veggie

$3.66

cheese, rice, roasted veggies

325.- Mini Garden

$3.47

cheese, lettuce, sour cream, black beans, salsa

326.- Mini Garden Chicken

$5.06

cheese, lettuce, sour cream, black beans, salsa, chicken

327.- Mini Vegan Chorizo

$6.50

cheese, rice, black beans, salsa, chorizo

328.- Mini Shredded Chicken

$5.18Out of stock

Cheese, Rice, Pintos beans and shredded chicken on tomatillo sauce (green)

Nachos

20.- Vegetarian Nachos

$5.20

cheese, black beans, salsa

21.- Chicken Nachos

$8.26

cheese, black beans, salsa

22.- Steak Nachos

$10.62

cheese, black beans, salsa

23.- Deluxe Veggie Nachos

$8.20

cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream

24.- Deluxe Chicken Nachos

$11.81

cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream

25.- Deluxe Steak Nachos

$13.99

cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream

Platters and Appetizers

77.- Vegan Platter

$5.08

rice, black beans, pinto beans, salsa, guac

26.- Chips and Salsa

$3.07

27.- Chips and Guacamole

$7.75

28.- Chips and Queso

$6.99

Mole Platter

$6.04

Tofu Platter

$5.94

Quesadillas

60.- Cheese Quesadilla

$3.19

cheese

61.- Chicken Quesadilla

$7.81

cheese, chicken

62.- Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

cheese, steak

63.- Cheese and Salsa Quesadilla

$3.84

cheese,Salsa

64.- Chicken and Salsa Quesadilla

$8.46

cheese, chicken, salsa

65.- Steak and Salsa Quesadilla

$10.50

cheese, steak, salsa

67.- Spinach & Mushroom Veggie Quesadilla Quesadilla

$5.24

cheese, spinach and Mushrooms

68.- Roasted Veggies Quesadilla

$5.80

cheese, roasted veggies (zucchini, squash, red peppers, onions and mushrooms)

Salads

50.- Vegetarian Salad

$5.96

lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa

51.- Chicken Salad

$10.85

lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa

52.- Steak Salad

$13.31

lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa

53.- Veggie Deluxe Salad

$9.61

lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream

54.- Chicken Deluxe Salad

$14.41

lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream

55.- Steak Deluxe Salad

$17.23

lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream

Sides and Extras

80.- Rice

$1.51

81.- Large Salsa

$1.51

8oz bowl

82.- Side of Spinach

$1.60

83.- Large Guacamole

$6.81

8oz bowl

84.- Large Side of Queso Dip

$6.24

8oz bowl

85.- Small Side of Queso Dip

$2.29

2oz cup

86.- Small Sour Cream

$0.61

2oz cup

87.- Small side of Salsa

$0.56

2oz cup

88.- Side of Tortillas

$1.51

89.- Plain Chips

$1.60

90.- Hot sauce

$0.54

2oz cup

91.- Tofu

$2.20

92.- Small Guacamole

$2.50

2oz cup

95.- Black Beans

$1.51

96.- Pinto Beans

$1.51

97.- Lettuce

$1.51

98.- Chicken

$5.07

99.- Steak

$6.50

121.- Mushrooms

$1.51

129.- Roasted Veggies

$2.06

Zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, onions and mushrooms

134.- Extra Cheese

$1.83

03.- Whole Wheat Tortilla

$0.30

82.- Spinach

$2.20

135.- Mushrooms and Spinach

$2.50

444.- Cilantro Salsa

$9.00

136.- Vegan Chorizo

$4.60

137.- Valentina

$0.30

Small Mole Sauce

$2.00

Large Mole Sauce

$6.00

Black Beans (instead of pinto)

Pinto Beans (instead of black)

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.10

Bottled Water

$2.10

Jarritos

$2.70

Large Mexican Coke

$3.70

Squirt

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Small Mexican Coke

$2.99

JUICE (ALL)

$2.10

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

AGUAS FRESCAS

Horchata

$2.40

Hot Beverages

Champurrado

$2.75Out of stock

Apparel

T shirts

$25.00

Polo Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

