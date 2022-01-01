Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cosmic Pizza

1651 Loop 332

Suite 104

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Popular Items

THE METEOR
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Shells & Cheese

12 inch Pies

12 inch pies
TITAN

TITAN

$13.50

pepperoni, mushroom, black olive, pizza sauce

THE METEOR

THE METEOR

$13.50

pepperoni, italian sausage, pizza sauce, mozzarella

MARGARET

MARGARET

$13.50

pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto (v)

CRAFT YOUR OWN

CRAFT YOUR OWN

$14.50

Create Your Own Pizza

BIANCA

BIANCA

$13.50

mozzarella, provolone, spinach, mushrooms, and roasted garlic. (v)

COPERNICUS

COPERNICUS

$13.50

pepperoni, sauce, cheese

ARTEMIS

$13.50

cheese, sauce

9 inch Pies

9 inch

$11.00

9 inch version of our house pies

Kids Big Dipper

Kids Big Dipper

$9.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Kids Little Dipper

Kids Little Dipper

$9.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella (v)

Snacks

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

house focaccia, mozzarella, garlic purée, and herbs. served with pizza sauce for dipping (v). 8 pieces per order

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

tossed in giardiniera. served with caesar dip.

Shells & Cheese

$12.00

cream, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone (v).

Marinated Olives

$6.00

mix of marinated olives (v). (WITH PITS)

Bread & Butter Pickles

$3.00

our very own bread & butter pickled veggies (v)

Salads

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$9.00

kale and romaine greens, parmesan, focaccia croutons, true caesar dressing.

Cosmic Italian

$10.00

greens, swiss, olives, salami, pepperoncinis. choice of dressing.

Chef's Salad

$10.00

greens, sharp cheddar, tomato, bacon, hard cooked egg, sunflower seeds. choice of dressing.

Pesto Pasta Salad

$5.00

fusilli pasta, creamy basil pesto dressing, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, parsley (v)

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

traditional chocolate mousse with chocolate sprinkles.

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Specials

cosmic sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, Brie, chili flakes

Spec Pie

$14.00

Seasonal Pizza house cured ham, butternut squash purée, Brussels sprouts (contain bacon), asiago and mozzarella cheeses, chili flakes, balsamic, sage

Gnocchi Fritti

$7.00

garlic & parmesan pizza bites. served with pizza sauce on the side.

Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

Hand-cut fries, served with cosmic ranch.

Cosmic Combo

$21.00

12 inch craft your own pizza, an order of hand-cut fries, and two drink cups.

Antipasto

$5.00

roasted garlic hummus, focaccia crostini, olive tapenade

Retail

24" Inflatable Alien

24" Alien

$5.00Out of stock

33" Alien

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Main Street Social Bev Cup

$2.99

22 oz. Fountain Drink self-serve Maine Root soda fountain

Sauces

All of our sauces are made in house
Cosmic Ranch

Cosmic Ranch

$0.46

creamy buttermilk dip

Garlic Oil

Garlic Oil

$0.46

roasted garlic infused oil

Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$0.46

roasted tomato sauce

Pesto

Pesto

$0.92

basil pesto (contains nuts)

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.46

our very own hot sauce!

Caesar Dressing

$0.46

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.46
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Scratch kitchen serving Neapolitan style pizzas, ready to go salads, and more inside the Main Street Social food hall!

1651 Loop 332, Suite 104, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

