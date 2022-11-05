Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Cosmica

24 Reviews

$

40 Berkeley St

Boston, MA 02116

GUAC CHIPS & SALSA

SMALL PLATES

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

GUAC CHIPS & SALSA

$15.00

SHRIMP GOBERNADOR QUESADILLA

$16.00

Tomato poblano salsa, chihuahua cheese, shrimp, flour tortilla. *Please contact Cosmica if you have any allergies.*

SINGLE STREET TACOS

SINGLE BRISKET (LN)

$7.00

SINGLE DUCK & PORK (LN)

$7.00

SINGLE CXN COLORADO (LN)

$7.00

SINGLE WILD MSHRM (LN)

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
A South End Neighborhood restaurant Located In The Revolution Hotel, Serving Modern Mexican Specialties, Tacos & Snacks. Our Bar Features Mexican Beers, Tequila & Mezcal Cocktails. Cosmica is committed to a continuous effort to implement more eco-friendly practices in our restaurant. We use Biodegradable packaging and utensils.

Location

40 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

