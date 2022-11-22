Cosmico 43 West 27th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
43 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY
No Reviews
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101 New York, NY 10016
View restaurant