Cosmico 43 West 27th Street

Bites

Provoleta

$16.00

Provolone, Confit Tomato, Salsa Verde, Sourdough

Guacamole

$15.00

Avocado, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Pumpkin Seed, Salsa Macha

Fluke Ceviche

$22.00

Passion Fruit, Leche De Tigre, Bell Peppers, Avocado Mousse

Yuca frita

$10.00

Chips And Salsa

$12.00

Empanadas

Steak Empanada

$16.00

Rib Eye, Spanish Onions, Olives, Boiled Egg

Crab Empanada

$14.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Crab Butter, Scallions

Potato Cabbage Empanada

$12.00

Red Bliss Potato, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms

Salads

Octopus Salad

$22.00

Raw Fennel, Grapefruit, Castelvetrano Olives

Tacos

Steak Taco

$16.00

Rib Eye, Salsa Cruda, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion

Fried Fish Taco

$16.00

Cod, Avocado, Cabbage, Salted Jicama

Large Plates

Hanger Steak

$29.00

Salsa Criolla, Tomato Sofrito, Hazelnut, Rainbow Chard

Grill Prawn

$26.00

Romesco, Salsa Macha, Sorrel

Chicken Cosmico

$28.00

Crispy Black Rice, Saffron Aioli, Almonds, Salsa Verde

Branzino a la Veracruz

$32.00

Spanish Chorizo, Potato, Black Lentils, Red Onion

Sides

Rice Chicarito

$8.00

Humita

$8.00

Elotes Cosmico

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Yuka Frita

$8.00

Desserts

Tres leches

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Cookie crumble, hazelnut, vanilla tuile

Churros

$12.00

Stuffed with dulce de leche served with chocolate

Beer

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Monopolio Lager

$7.00

Monopolio IPA

$7.00

Cosmico Specialty Cocktails

Volverte a Ver

$16.00

Ven Aqui

$16.00

Hasta La Raiz

$16.00

Esta Luz Nunca Se Apagara

$16.00

Internacional Playgirl

$16.00

Florecita Rockera

$16.00

La Que Me Gusta

$16.00

Te Recuerdo

$16.00

Somos Dos

$16.00

Resucitar

$16.00Out of stock

Wine

Sandeman Ruby Port

$10.00

Osborne Pedro Ximenez 1827 Sherry

$12.00

Sandeman Port LBV

$19.00

Sandeman Tawny Port 10 Year

$19.00

Sandeman Tawny Port 20 Year

$31.00

Disznoko Tokaji 5 Puttonyos

$30.00

Petit Guiraud Sauternes 2017

$16.00

Donnafugata Ben Rye 2019

$37.00

Maynards Colhieta Port 2012

$18.00

Cono Sur, Pinot Noir

$60.00

Silk & Spice

$70.00

Bodega Matsu, Tempranillo

$60.00

Cono Sur, Pinot Noir

$12.00

Silk & Spice

$14.00

Bodega Matsu, Tempranillo

$12.00

Clos Amador Cava Brut

$70.00

Clos Amador, Cava Brut

$14.00

Alto Limay, Chardonnay

$70.00

Azavedo, Vinho Verde

$60.00

Chateau Berne, Rose

$70.00

Pulenta Estate, Pinot Gris

$60.00

Veramonte, Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Alto Limay, Chardonnay

$14.00

Veramonte, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Pulenta Estate, Pinot Gris

$12.00

Chateau Berne, Rose

$13.00

Azevedo, Vinho Verde

$12.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy Bourbon

$22.00+

Basil Hayden

$17.00+

Blantons

$12.00+

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$19.00+

Michter’s Bourbon

$16.00+

Woodford Bourbon

$16.00+

Yellowstone. Bourbon

$16.00+

Zachariah Harris

$14.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$14.00+

Botanist

$16.00+

Gin Lane London Dry

$15.00+

Gunpowder

$15.00+

Hendricks

$15.00+

Plymouth Navy Strength

$16.00+

Tanqueray 10

$15.00+

Mezcal

Banhez Arroqueno

$16.00+

Banhez Cuishe

$14.00+

Banhez Jabali

$23.00+

Banhez Tobala

$17.00+

Clase Azul Durango

$45.00+

Creyente Espadin Joven

$16.00+

Del Maguey Boca Del Cerro

$29.00+

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$12.00+

Del Maguey La Vida

$15.00+

Del Maguey Wilde Papalote

$19.00+

El Jolgorio Espadin

$16.00+

El Jolgorio Madrecuishe

$19.00+

El Jolgorio Mexicano

$19.00+

El Jolgorio Sierrudo

$35.00+

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$35.00+

El Jolgorio Tobala

$19.00+

La Medida Bicuishe

$16.00+

La Medida Madrecuishe

$16.00+

Lamata Madrecuishe

$20.00+

Macurichos Conejo Pechuga

$16.00+

Mezcal de leyendas Jabalí

$35.00+

Mezcales de Leyenda Cuixe

$16.00+

Mezcales de Leyenda Tobala

$14.00+

Montelobos Espadin

$15.00+

Montelobos Tobala

$15.00+

Peloton de la Muerte

$15.00+

Real Minero Ancestral Largo

$29.00+

Real Minero Espadin Barril Joven

$19.00+

Real Minero Pechuga Joven

$26.00+

Rey Campero Mexicano

$13.00+

Rey Campero Tepextate Joven

$17.00+

Rey Campero Tobala

$16.00+

Siete Misterios Doba Yej

$15.00+

Siete Misterios Pechuga

$40.00+

Bozal Jabalí reserva

$30.00+

Pisco

Caravedo Mosto Verde Pisco

$16.00

El Gobernador Moscatel Pisco

$14.00

Rum

Diplomatico Reserva

$14.00+

Flor De Cana 4 Year

$14.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$14.00+

Ron Zacapa 23

$18.00+

Rye

Michter’s US-1 Rye

$15.00+

Woodford Rye

$15.00+

Templeton 4 Year

$14.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$14.00+

Whistlepig 10 Year

$15.00+

Whistlepig 12 Year

$25.00+

Whistlepig 15 Year

$42.00+

Scotch

Ardbeg 10 year

$22.00+

Laphroaig 10 year

$22.00+

Oban 14 Year

$16.00+

Talisker 10 Year

$28.00+

Talisker Storm

$22.00+

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$20.00+

Casa Dragones Anejo

$29.00+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00+

Casa Dragones Joven

$56.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$16.00+

Clase Azul Anejo

$79.00+

Clase Azul Plata

$19.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00+

Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

$323.00+

Corralejo Blanco

$15.00+

Corralejo Extra Anejo 3 Year

$15.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$16.00+

Don Julio 1942

$29.00+

Espolon Blanco

$15.00+

Espolon Reposado

$16.00+

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$19.00+

Komos Extra Anejo

$63.00+

Komos Rosa

$17.00+

Maestro Anejo Humito

$18.00+

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$20.00+

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$24.00+

Maestro Dobel Extra Anejo

$40.00+

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$18.00+

Maestro Dobel Silver

$16.00+

Tequila Ocho Plata

$16.00+

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$20.00+

Gran Maya Silver

$22.00

Gran Maya Reposado

$27.00

Gran Maya

$34.00

Vodka

Titos

$16.00+

Ketel One

$16.00+

Grey Goose

$17.00+

Belvedere

$17.00+

Whiskey

Quiet Man Blende Irish Whiskey

$15.00

Caffeine

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Juices & Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Q Ginger Beer

$5.00

Q Tonic Water

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$9.00

Saratoga Still Water

$9.00

Mocktail

Mocktail

$14.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
