Cosmo Burger Cosmo Burger - Waldo
29 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
7438 Wornall, Kansas City, MO 64114
