Cosmo Burger Cosmo Burger - Waldo

29 Reviews

7438 Wornall

Kansas City, MO 64114

Popular Items

TOTS
DOUBLE
SINGLE

SPECIALS

CHILI BURGER

$8.00

Smash burger with beef chili, American cheese, grilled onion, housemade pickles, and burger sauce on a potato bun. Add extra beef patties in the extras section. (CHILI CONTAINS ONION & GARLIC)

CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.00

Beef chili with housemade cheese sauce (CHILI CONTAINS ONION AND GARLIC. NOT GLUTEN FREE)

BURGERS and SIDES

SINGLE

$7.00

Single smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.

DOUBLE

$9.50

Double smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.

TRIPLE

$12.50

Triple smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.

VEGAN CHEEZE BURGER

$10.00

A Beyond meat "burger" with Vegan cheese, Vegan burger sauce, pickle, grilled onion, & Vegan burger bun.

TOTS

$4.00

Tots fried to freaking perfection. Served with burger sauce or ketchup on the side.

EXTRA BURGER SAUCE

$0.75

Extra side of our housemade burger sauce

BEVERAGES (CARRYOUT ONLY)

Must provide valid ID at pick up for alcoholic beverages
Torn Label Dummy Line Kolsch (Single Can)

$3.50

**CARRY OUT ONLY** A collaboration with Torn Label & Dodson’s Bar and Commons, a traditional Kölsch from Köln with juicy hops for a refreshing summer brew. Light malt is joined by notes of mandarin orange and peach.

$12.00

**CARRY OUT ONLY** A collaboration with Torn Label & Dodson’s Bar and Commons, a traditional Kölsch from Köln with juicy hops for a refreshing summer brew. Light malt is joined by notes of mandarin orange and peach. (Must be 21 to purchase)

Old Fashioned Bottle

$12.00

Bourbon, Angostura bitters and Dodson's Turbinado syrup. Serves 2 cocktails (Must be 21 to purchase. Carryout Only.)

Large Old Fashioned (16oz)

$22.00Out of stock

Bourbon, Angostura bitters and Dodson's Turbinado syrup. Serves 4 cocktails (Must be 21 to purchase. Carryout only.)

Tequila Pineapple Punch

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple infused Libelula tequila, pineapple syrup, peychaud's bitters (Must be 21 to purchase. Carryout only.)

Sangria Bottle

$10.00

Serves 2: Red Wine, Rum, Brandy, Citrus, Passionfruit. (Must be 21 to purchase. Carryout only.)

Sangria (16oz)

$18.00Out of stock
Pomegranate Margarita (8oz)

$12.00

Tequila, Pomegranate, Agave, Lime, Cinnamon, Triple Sec

Pomegranate Margarita (16oz)

$22.00Out of stock

Tequila, Pomegranate, Agave, Lime, Cinnamon, Triple Sec

PICKLES

Pickle Pint

$5.00

A pint of Cosmo Burger's housemade pickles!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Make it simple. Make it right.

Website

Location

7438 Wornall, Kansas City, MO 64114

Directions

