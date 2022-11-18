Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese

Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu

review star

No reviews yet

301 W San Juan Ave

Telluride, CO 81435

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp and Calamari
Cosmo Chopped Salad
Barbequed Organic Scottish Salmon

Appetizers/Salads/Sushi

Today's Soup

$18.00

please call for today's soup

Lobster Corn Dogs

Lobster Corn Dogs

$20.00

lobster and shrimp sausage, corn meal tempura, sauce remoulade

Crispy Shrimp and Calamari

Crispy Shrimp and Calamari

$18.00

Crispy Lemons, limes, sweet & spicy sauce

Campanelle

$22.00

campanelle pasta with duck confit, local chanterelles and local cherry tomatoes.

Salmon Volcano Roll

$18.00

cucumber, sriracha sauce, wasabi sauce, tobiko, scallion

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$22.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

avocado, chopped egg, ciabatta crouton

Warm Beet Salad

Warm Beet Salad

$18.00

Warm beets, local mixed greens, pine nuts, orange, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Cosmo Chopped Salad

Cosmo Chopped Salad

$20.00

Avocado, tomato, arugula, house smoked salmon, nut & fruit medley, egg, corn, cous cous, buttermilk dressing

Local Mixed Green Salad

$18.00

local apple, Brazilian nuts, radish, mustard vinaigrette, cana de cabra cheese

Spicy Tuna Roll

$22.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fish Special

$35.00

Miso Glazed Alaskan Sablefish (aka black cod) jasmine coconut rice, red crab, clam shell mushrooms, sugar snap peas

Seared House Smoked Duck Breast

$38.00

local cherries, hibiscus sauce, French lentil & sweet potato pilaf, local swiss chard

Barbequed Organic Scottish Salmon

Barbequed Organic Scottish Salmon

$38.00

crispy yams, spinach, local swiss chard, bacon, local sweet corn sauce

Indian Curried Vegetables

Indian Curried Vegetables

$29.00

Coconut curry, eggplant, clam shell mushrooms, summer squash, black chick pea, green chick pea, pea vines, red cabbage green papaya slaw

Surf & Turf

$70.00

grilled petite beef filet, green peppercorn sauce, spinach, mashed potatoes, butter poached jumbo prawns & sea scallops

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$70.00

jumbo prawns, salmon, crab, calamari, sea scallops, roasted capellini, tomato saffron broth & braised fennel, roasted red pepper, basil aioli

Colorado Lamb Rack

Colorado Lamb Rack

$75.00

Colorado Rack of Lamb (4 chops), leek wild rice risotto, spinach and grain mustard creme fraiche

Boneless Half Chicken

Boneless Half Chicken

$36.00

creamy polenta, ratatouille, herb jus

Certified Black Angus Beef Filet

Certified Black Angus Beef Filet

$65.00

Certified Black Angus filet (8oz), mashed potatoes, snap peas, braised mushrooms, herb butter and red wine jus

New York Strip

$60.00

Desserts/Bakery

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$16.00

Sour Cream Ice Cream and Fresh Blueberries

Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$12.00
Cosmo's Carrot Cake

Cosmo's Carrot Cake

$16.00

Classic Carrot Cake, cream cheese frosting, pecan crunch (no raisins)

Warm Local Apple Frangipane Tart

Warm Local Apple Frangipane Tart

$16.00

vanilla ice cream, hibiscus syrup, almond cream, candied walnuts

Wines By the Glass

Prosecco Nino

$14.00

187 Moet

$22.00

187 Nicolas Feuillatte Rose

$24.00

CLOUDY BAY SB

$18.00

Benziger Sav Blanc

$13.00

Post & Beam

$20.00

Soave Pieropan

$13.00

Rose Whispering Angel

$15.00

La Nerthe, Cote Du Rhone

$15.00

Broadside Cab

$14.00

Daou Cab

$25.00

Cocktails

Smirnoff Vodka, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice, cranberry juice

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Smirnoff vodka, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice, cranberry juice

Dirty Pomelo

$14.00

Grapefruit juice, jalapeno infused Lunazul tequila, mezcal, fresh squeezed lime juice, agave

Black Manhattan

$16.00

Dark rye bourbon, Averna, Luxardo

Flatliner

$14.00

Telluride favorite! Vodka, Baileys, Kahlua and Espresso.

Mandie's Rose

$14.00

aperol, st. germain, grapefruit juice, grapefruit bitters, topped with prosecco rose

Purple Rain

$15.00

Del Maguey

$20.00

White Negroni

$15.00Out of stock

Ranch Water

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$15.00

Beer

TBC Tempter IPA

$6.00

TBC Face Down Brown

$6.00

TBC Mountain Beer Kolsch

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Avery Brewing Spiked Seltzer, Strawberry Watermelon

$6.00

Avery Brewing Spiked Seltzer, Blueberry Lemon

$6.00

Modelo Especiale

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

French Noel chocolate, real milk and house-made marshmallow

Blueberry Smash

$8.00Out of stock

20MG of CBD. Sparkling Organic Lemonade flavored, non alcoholic and non psychoactive CBD, helps you relax and is a natural anti-inflammatory after a long day on the slopes!

HH DRINKS

HH BEER SPECIAL

$4.00

HH Pinot Gris Wy East

$8.00

HH PINOT NOIR BTG

$8.00

HH CABERNET BTG

$8.00

HH CHARD BTG

$8.00

HH SAKE

$6.00

HH Sparkling & Rose Bottle

HH 51 Nino Franco Bottle

$40.00

HH 52 Lucien Albrecht Rose Bottle BTG

$35.00

HH 105 Bagnol Rose

$35.00

HH White Bottle

HH 203 Margerum Sauv Blanc

$37.00

HH Scarpetta Pinot Grigio Bottle BTG

$33.00

HH 180 Leitz Reisling

$32.00

HH 151 Wy'East Pinot Gris

$30.00

HH 153 Ceretto Langhe Arneis

$40.00

HH 157 Big Salt Riesling

$35.00

HH 177 Weingut Jager

$35.00

HH Red Bottle

Newton HH

$35.00

HH 401 Descombes-Bouilly

$40.00

HH 352 Joyce Pinot Noir

$40.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Chef/Owner Chad Scothorn offers an eclectic menu with generous portions and outstanding ingredients. His seasonal menu offers diverse cuisines, including French, American and Thai. Though the overall approach is "fusion," you'll never find crossed cultures on one plate. No matter what you order, the Cosmo has the perfect complementary wine. Located at the at Oak Street Gondola in the Hotel Columbia, we are open daily for indoor dining 5-9pm. For the "Pronto” take-out menu, order on our website or download the Toast Take Out app and place an order for pickup daily 5-8pm. For reservations, visit OpenTable or give us a call!

Website

Location

301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride, CO 81435

Directions

Gallery
Cosmopolitan Restaurant image
Cosmopolitan Restaurant image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wood Ear Telluride
orange starNo Reviews
135 E Colorado Ave Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
DO NOT USE! Cosmo
orange starNo Reviews
301 Gus's Way TELLURIDE, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
True Grit Cafe
orange star3.9 • 815
123 North Lena Street Ridgway, CO 81432
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe - Silverton
orange star4.0 • 55
1219 Greene Street Silverton, CO 81433
View restaurantnext
Lazy Dog Saloon - 153 Hwy North 550
orange starNo Reviews
153 Hwy North 550 Ridgway, CO 81432
View restaurantnext
The Lift Cascade - 50827 US-550
orange starNo Reviews
50827 US-550 Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Telluride

Siam
orange star4.2 • 1,192
200 S. Davis St. Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Stronghouse Brew Pub - Telluride
orange star4.7 • 88
283 South Fir St. Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Telluride
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston