Cosmos Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

101 Southeast 1st Street

Suite 2

Evansville, IN 47708

Popular Items

Skewers (3)
Salmon Pomodoro
Tiramisu

Appetizers

Diablo Eggs

Diablo Eggs

$8.00

Devilled eggs with some extra heat.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Large shrimp, home-made cocktail sauce.

Skewer (1)

Skewer (1)

$4.00

Your choice of one skewer, either shrimp, chicken or flank steak. With dipping sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Home-grown Romaine with parmesan, croutons and anchovies. Add two skewers, if you want.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.00

Large House Salad with home-grown romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, artichokes, kalamata olives, home-made croutons and house italian dressing. Add two skewers, if you want.

Soups

Gazpacho (vegan)

Gazpacho (vegan)

$10.00

Chilled vegetable soup.

Tomato Artichoke

Tomato Artichoke

$10.00

Home-made, tomato base with cream, parmesan and artichokes.

Visiting Chef

Salmon Pomodoro

Salmon Pomodoro

$14.00

Salmon, tomatoes, garlic, basil and spaghetti.

Swiss Chicken

Swiss Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast w/almonds, swiss cheese, white wine sauce.

French/Cajun

Coq au Vin

Coq au Vin

$12.00

Chicken thighs in hearty red wine sauce.

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$8.00

Quiche with bacon, onion and parmesan cheese.

Quiche Lorraine (whole)

Quiche Lorraine (whole)

$15.00Out of stock

Quiche (9 inch) with bacon, onion and parmesan cheese.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

Cajun shrimp with smoky, cheesy grits.

Salmon, Artichoke Quiche

Salmon, Artichoke Quiche

$8.00Out of stock

Quiche with Salmon and Artichoke

Grill

Skewers (3)

Skewers (3)

Your choice of three skewers, either shrimp, chicken or flank steak. With dipping sauce.

Sides

Slaw

Slaw

$6.00

Classic, creamy slaw.

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Roasted local-grown vegetables with beurre blanc sauce.

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$6.00

Smoky, cheesy cajun grits.

Greek Artichoke Salad

Greek Artichoke Salad

$8.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, fresh dill in olive oil/vinegar.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Home-grown Bibb lettuce with toppings that may include artichokes, olives, roasted red peppers with parmesan and croutons.

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Italian chocolate/coffee dessert.

Cassata Pie

Cassata Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Ricotta cheese and chocolate. Tastes like a cannoli.

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

Oreo Parfait

Oreo Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Crushed oreos with vanilla and chocolate pudding.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Sweetened Greek yogurt with maple-pecan granola and fresh blueberries.

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Home-Made Cherry Cheesecake.

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
Fitz's Black Cherry

Fitz's Black Cherry

$3.00
Fitz's Orange Cream

Fitz's Orange Cream

$3.00
Fitz's Root Beer

Fitz's Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Carryout Wines (by the bottle)

Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$17.00

Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$17.00

Bread & Butter Cabernet Savignon

$17.00

Schmitt Söhne Riesling

$15.00

Gyros

Pita bread with tzatziki, meat choice and tomato.
Gyros (2)

Gyros (2)

Out of stock

Pita Bread with tzatziki, meat choice, tomato and onion.

Specials

Fischer Farms Brats (2), Mustard, Sauerkraut and Potato Saladko
Tuesday Tacos (2)

Tuesday Tacos (2)

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos with Yellow Rice and Black Bean Frijoles.

HumpDay Special

HumpDay Special

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Skewers (2) served with Frijoles and Pita Bread.

Thursday Large Romaine Salad

Thursday Large Romaine Salad

$12.00

Home-grown Romaine with artichokes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, parmesan and croutons. Add two skewers, if you want.

Friday Salmon Piccata

Friday Salmon Piccata

$14.00

Salmon with Piccata Sauce served on Grits.

Meatloaf Special

Meatloaf Special

$12.00Out of stock

Rene’s Beef and Sausage Meatloaf w/Cheese Grits and Burgundy Mushroom Gravy

Jerk Chicken Special

Jerk Chicken Special

$12.00Out of stock

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Thighs with Yellow Rice.

Wednesday Paella Special

Wednesday Paella Special

$12.00Out of stock

Single Serving of Chorizo & Shrimp Paella.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

$12.00Out of stock

Fischer Farms Brats (2) & Mustard, Sauerkraut and Potato Salad.

Saturday Lasagna

Saturday Lasagna

$10.00Out of stock

Lasagna with Meat Sauce.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

101 Southeast 1st Street, Suite 2, Evansville, IN 47708

Directions

