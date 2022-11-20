- Home
Cosmos Bistro
670 Reviews
$$
1151 N State St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Popular Items
Brunch
Bacon Nation
Bacon, smoked cheddar, peppers, onions, and breakfast potatoes served with toast and two eggs any style
Dutch Baby Pancake
Dutch-style egg pancake dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with fruit.
Eggurito
Local Mushroom Eggs Benedict
Medley of local mushrooms over a poached egg and house made biscuit served with breakfast potatoes and sage-truffle hollandaise
Spicy Fili
House made longanisa sausage, scrambled eggs, and diced carrot over rice in a spicy soy sauce
Spicy Pork Adobo Eggs Benedict
Pork shoulder in a spicy adobo sauce over a poached egg and house made biscuit served with breakfast potatoes and sambal hollandaise
Standard
2 eggs any style, potatoes, bacon and choice of toast
Sweet Waffle
Vegetation Nation
Chard, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, local mushrooms, kale, and herbed chevre with toast and two eggs any style
Yogurt and Granola
Simple breakfast with a bowl of yogurt, drizzled with honey and flax seed granola with a seasonal fruit side.
Real Maple Syrup
Sandwiches and Mac
Adobo
Spicy pork adobo with sweet onion slaw and sambal aioli on toasted sourdough.
Grilled Cheese
Smoked cheese blend on sourdough with tomato jam
Grilled Portabello
Italian Tuna
Tuna salad, sweet onion slaw, basil-caper aioli, and balsamic greens on toasted parmesan foccacia.
Meatloaf
Meatloaf, smoked cheddar, greens, sweet onion slaw, and horseradish aioli on toasted sourdough
The Veg
Avocado, herbed chevre, cucumbers, mixed greens, tomato jam, and sweet onion slaw on toasted multigrain
Mac N' Cheese
Classic bechamel and cheese blend with little pasta shells. So smooth and creamy! Served with side house salad.
Salads
House Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled seasonal veg over mixed greens with honey shallot vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan, croutons, and lemon.
Beet Salad
Roasted beets, bleu cheese and creamy tarragon horseradish dressing over mixed greens
Farmhouse Salad
Mixed green, bacon, olives, bleu cheese, roasted pulled chicken, fresh tomatoes with a house-made sundried tomato vinaigrette.
Burgers
3B Burger
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with blueberry onion jam, bacon, bleu cheese, arugula and mayo.
Beergur
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with savory beer sauce, smoked cheddar, bacon, mayo, onion, tomato and greens
Elvis NW Burger
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking topped with apples, bacon, maple peanut butter, and arugula.
Drive-in Burger
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Earth Burger
House made veggie patty with lemon dill aioli, arugula, tomato, sweet onion slaw, and avocado
Vegan Burger
Beet and black bean chipotle patty with tomatoes, arugula, sweet onion slaw and veganaise
Beef burger no side
Just want one of our specialty burgers and no side? Here it is!
Earth or Vegan no side
Looking for a meat alternative burger but no side? Here it is!
Specials
Sides/ Add ons
Fruit
Side Mac N' Cheese
Potato Wedges
Baked and well seasoned wedged potatoes.
Veggies
Seasonal, local roasted vegetables. Changes week to week.
Breakfast Potatoes
Hollandaise
Avocado
Bacon
Pork Adobo
Filipino style, slow cooked pork shoulder with spicy soy, garlic and ginger flavors. Usually served with bread or over rice and vegetables, will go best additional to entree.
Longanisa Sausage
Tofu
One Egg
Two Eggs
Aioli Sauce
House made sauce, on the side.
Corn Tortillas (2)
Toast
Vegan Longanisa
Salsa Verde
Sour Cream
Foccacia
Smoked Sockeye
Roasted Chicken
Cosmos Merch
Alcohol Beer/ Cider
On Tap Beer/Cider
16oz on tap
Old German Lager
Eaglemount Rhubarb Cider 750ml Bottle
Amazing locally produced and owned (Port Townsend, WA) cider 750ml bottle. Perfect for a picnic at a park, or even for here in our outdoor seating area!
Eaglemount Lavender Quince Hard Cider 750ml bottle
Organic quince, apples and lavender grown on the Eaglemount property in Port Townsend!
Kulshan Red Cap Irish Style Red Ale 12oz Can
Wander Extra Brown Ale 16oz can
Hard Cider 16oz can
PNW Lager 16oz Can
Wander Correspondent Stout 16oz can
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Bubbly Sparkling Water
Bubble-Up lemon lime soda bottle
Bulldog Rootbeer bottle
Chocolate milk
Cock and Bull Ginger Beer bottle
Diet Pepsi can
Hot chocolate
Iced Tea
Kombucha
Lemonade
Milk
Moka Joe Drip Coffee
OJ/AJ
Real Sugar Pepsi
Spiced Cider
Tazo Tea
Choose from Zen, Chamomile or Earl Grey
Alcohol Specialty drinks
Mimosa
6 varieties of our house made mixers. Check the board or ask server for todays selection
Mimosa Flight
4, 6oz mimosas to try our flavors!
Porto Tonic
Opulento Ruby Port blended with tonic, bitters and orange
Mimosa Pitcher
Choose one of our signature flavors and share with friends
Bloody Mary
Mulled Wine
Alcohol Red
Maryhill Winemakers Red Blend
Bellingar Pinot Noir (Chef's Choice!)
Subsoil Cabernet Sauvignon
2019 Washington Cab from Horse Heaven Hills with boysenberry and chocolate notes
1749 Rose' France
Dry pale pink French rose from Val De Loire
Ensedune Marselan French (House Red)
A delicious french Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache blend
Quinta do Vallado Red
Animus Douro Red
Pantry Goods
Sambal Aioli 8oz
Sambal chili paste aioli, great dip for anything to satisfy your spicy hankering.
8 oz Jam
We use this delectable jam on our Veg sandwich and vegan burger. This would be great along side cheeses and meats on a charcuterie or cheese board or as a steak topping!
16 Oz Jam
Caramelized onion and blueberry jam, served with bleu cheese and bacon on our legendary 3B burger, but would go great with any cheese, crackers or on top of a flatbread!
Cosmos Sauce 8oz
Ketchup aioli, great side for any potato or anything
Herbed Chevre Cheese
Chevre and cream cheese blended with fresh herbs and green onions. Have this with a morning English muffin or on your cheese board with crackers and fruit. Top it with orange marmalade for an extra special treat!
20 Oz Jam
When oranges are so sweet and juicy, we are compelled to make this marmalade! We put this on sweet and savory items alike. The pairing of our herbed chevre and and marmalade is amazing!
Marie's Bees Honey + Zinger
Local honey ginger and lemon puree. Great addition to hot or cold tea, salad dressings and more!
Marie's Bees Honey Oxymel
Local honey based elixir to help with sore throats and overall health. This wonder product can also be added to salad dressings and marinades for a delicious kick!
Cookie
Heat at Home Family Meals
Meatloaf for 2
Mama's Secret Recipe served with Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables and Caramelized Onion and Red Wine Demi Glace
Mac and Cheese for 2
Spicy Pork Adobo for 2
Spicy pork shoulder in a filipino style adobo sauce with mixed rice, roasted vegetables, and beet apple kimchi
Spicy Tofu Adobo Bowl for 2
Spicy tofu in a filipino style adobo sauce with mixed rice, roasted vegetables, and beet apple kimchi (vegan)
Family Dinner
Call for Open Hours
Welcome to Cosmos! Here you are greeted with our friendly staff, fun atmosphere, fresh locally sourced food and Elvis! Kick ass food for kick ass people!
1151 N State St, Bellingham, WA 98225