Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Cosmos Bistro

670 Reviews

$$

1151 N State St

Bellingham, WA 98225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brunch

Bacon Nation

Bacon Nation

$16.75

Bacon, smoked cheddar, peppers, onions, and breakfast potatoes served with toast and two eggs any style

Dutch Baby Pancake

$13.50

Dutch-style egg pancake dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with fruit.

Eggurito

$14.50
Local Mushroom Eggs Benedict

Local Mushroom Eggs Benedict

$16.50

Medley of local mushrooms over a poached egg and house made biscuit served with breakfast potatoes and sage-truffle hollandaise

Spicy Fili

Spicy Fili

$16.50

House made longanisa sausage, scrambled eggs, and diced carrot over rice in a spicy soy sauce

Spicy Pork Adobo Eggs Benedict

Spicy Pork Adobo Eggs Benedict

$16.50

Pork shoulder in a spicy adobo sauce over a poached egg and house made biscuit served with breakfast potatoes and sambal hollandaise

Standard

Standard

$13.50

2 eggs any style, potatoes, bacon and choice of toast

Sweet Waffle

$13.50
Vegetation Nation

Vegetation Nation

$16.00

Chard, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, local mushrooms, kale, and herbed chevre with toast and two eggs any style

Yogurt and Granola

Yogurt and Granola

$12.75

Simple breakfast with a bowl of yogurt, drizzled with honey and flax seed granola with a seasonal fruit side.

Real Maple Syrup

$2.00

Sandwiches and Mac

Adobo

Adobo

$15.50

Spicy pork adobo with sweet onion slaw and sambal aioli on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.25

Smoked cheese blend on sourdough with tomato jam

Grilled Portabello

$15.50
Italian Tuna

Italian Tuna

$15.25

Tuna salad, sweet onion slaw, basil-caper aioli, and balsamic greens on toasted parmesan foccacia.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.50

Meatloaf, smoked cheddar, greens, sweet onion slaw, and horseradish aioli on toasted sourdough

The Veg

$14.50

Avocado, herbed chevre, cucumbers, mixed greens, tomato jam, and sweet onion slaw on toasted multigrain

Mac N' Cheese

$14.50

Classic bechamel and cheese blend with little pasta shells. So smooth and creamy! Served with side house salad.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50+

Tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled seasonal veg over mixed greens with honey shallot vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan, croutons, and lemon.

Beet Salad

$9.00+

Roasted beets, bleu cheese and creamy tarragon horseradish dressing over mixed greens

Farmhouse Salad

$10.00+

Mixed green, bacon, olives, bleu cheese, roasted pulled chicken, fresh tomatoes with a house-made sundried tomato vinaigrette.

Burgers

Voted Best Burger by our lovely customers because of our delicious hand formed patties seasoned and cooked to perfection.
3B Burger

3B Burger

$16.75

House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with blueberry onion jam, bacon, bleu cheese, arugula and mayo.

Beergur

Beergur

$16.75

House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with savory beer sauce, smoked cheddar, bacon, mayo, onion, tomato and greens

Elvis NW Burger

$16.75

House made all beef burger grilled to your liking topped with apples, bacon, maple peanut butter, and arugula.

Drive-in Burger

Drive-in Burger

$16.75

House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Earth Burger

Earth Burger

$15.50

House made veggie patty with lemon dill aioli, arugula, tomato, sweet onion slaw, and avocado

Vegan Burger

$15.50

Beet and black bean chipotle patty with tomatoes, arugula, sweet onion slaw and veganaise

Beef burger no side

$11.25

Just want one of our specialty burgers and no side? Here it is!

Earth or Vegan no side

$10.00

Looking for a meat alternative burger but no side? Here it is!

Specials

Cookie

$2.00

Cinnamon swirl french toast

$14.00

Dessert

$8.00

Polish Skillet

$18.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich - Solo

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Side

$14.00

Sour Apple Burger

$16.75

Sides/ Add ons

Fruit

$6.00

Side Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Potato Wedges

$5.25

Baked and well seasoned wedged potatoes.

Veggies

$6.25

Seasonal, local roasted vegetables. Changes week to week.

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.25

Hollandaise

$3.25

Avocado

$3.25

Bacon

$5.25

Pork Adobo

$5.25

Filipino style, slow cooked pork shoulder with spicy soy, garlic and ginger flavors. Usually served with bread or over rice and vegetables, will go best additional to entree.

Longanisa Sausage

$5.25

Tofu

$4.25

One Egg

$1.95

Two Eggs

$3.90

Aioli Sauce

$1.00

House made sauce, on the side.

Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.75

Toast

$2.00

Vegan Longanisa

$4.25

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Foccacia

$3.00

Smoked Sockeye

$6.00

Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Cosmos Merch

Cosmos Beanie

$22.00
Cosmos Canvas Bag

Cosmos Canvas Bag

$22.00
Cosmos Mug

Cosmos Mug

$10.00

Cosmos Long-sleeve T-shirt

$29.00

Cosmos Fitted Womans Hoodie

$29.99

Cosmos Hoodie

$47.00

Cosmos T-shirt

$23.00

Cosmos WA Sticker

$3.50+

Cosmos Square Sticker

$2.00+

Crew neck sweatshirt

$43.00

Doggie Do Right Treats

$5.00

Bfast Potato Seasoning

$6.50

Alcohol Beer/ Cider

On Tap Beer/Cider

$6.50+

16oz on tap

Old German Lager

$3.50

Eaglemount Rhubarb Cider 750ml Bottle

$19.00

Amazing locally produced and owned (Port Townsend, WA) cider 750ml bottle. Perfect for a picnic at a park, or even for here in our outdoor seating area!

Eaglemount Lavender Quince Hard Cider 750ml bottle

$19.00

Organic quince, apples and lavender grown on the Eaglemount property in Port Townsend!

Kulshan Red Cap Irish Style Red Ale 12oz Can

Kulshan Red Cap Irish Style Red Ale 12oz Can

$3.50

Wander Extra Brown Ale 16oz can

$6.50

Hard Cider 16oz can

$6.50
PNW Lager 16oz Can

PNW Lager 16oz Can

$3.50Out of stock

Wander Correspondent Stout 16oz can

$6.95

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Bubbly Sparkling Water

$2.75
Bubble-Up lemon lime soda bottle

Bubble-Up lemon lime soda bottle

$3.95
Bulldog Rootbeer bottle

Bulldog Rootbeer bottle

$3.95

Chocolate milk

$5.00

Cock and Bull Ginger Beer bottle

$3.95

Diet Pepsi can

$2.75

Hot chocolate

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Kombucha

$4.25

Lemonade

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Moka Joe Drip Coffee

$3.75

OJ/AJ

$3.95
Real Sugar Pepsi

Real Sugar Pepsi

$3.00

Spiced Cider

$5.00

Tazo Tea

$3.75

Choose from Zen, Chamomile or Earl Grey

Alcohol Specialty drinks

Mimosa

$7.50

6 varieties of our house made mixers. Check the board or ask server for todays selection

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

4, 6oz mimosas to try our flavors!

Porto Tonic

$8.00

Opulento Ruby Port blended with tonic, bitters and orange

Mimosa Pitcher

$25.00

Choose one of our signature flavors and share with friends

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mulled Wine

$7.50

Alcohol Red

Maryhill Winemakers Red Blend

$9.00+
Bellingar Pinot Noir (Chef's Choice!)

Bellingar Pinot Noir (Chef's Choice!)

$13.00+

Subsoil Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

2019 Washington Cab from Horse Heaven Hills with boysenberry and chocolate notes

1749 Rose' France

$8.00+

Dry pale pink French rose from Val De Loire

Ensedune Marselan French (House Red)

Ensedune Marselan French (House Red)

$7.00+

A delicious french Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache blend

Quinta do Vallado Red

$12.00+

Animus Douro Red

$8.00+

Pantry Goods

Sambal Aioli 8oz

$5.95

Sambal chili paste aioli, great dip for anything to satisfy your spicy hankering.

8 oz Jam

$8.00

We use this delectable jam on our Veg sandwich and vegan burger. This would be great along side cheeses and meats on a charcuterie or cheese board or as a steak topping!

16 Oz Jam

$15.00

Caramelized onion and blueberry jam, served with bleu cheese and bacon on our legendary 3B burger, but would go great with any cheese, crackers or on top of a flatbread!

Cosmos Sauce 8oz

$5.95

Ketchup aioli, great side for any potato or anything

Herbed Chevre Cheese

$8.00

Chevre and cream cheese blended with fresh herbs and green onions. Have this with a morning English muffin or on your cheese board with crackers and fruit. Top it with orange marmalade for an extra special treat!

20 Oz Jam

$17.00Out of stock

When oranges are so sweet and juicy, we are compelled to make this marmalade! We put this on sweet and savory items alike. The pairing of our herbed chevre and and marmalade is amazing!

Marie's Bees Honey + Zinger

$17.99

Local honey ginger and lemon puree. Great addition to hot or cold tea, salad dressings and more!

Marie's Bees Honey Oxymel

$17.99

Local honey based elixir to help with sore throats and overall health. This wonder product can also be added to salad dressings and marinades for a delicious kick!

Cookie

$2.00

Heat at Home Family Meals

Take home heat and eat meals for one or for the whole family.

Meatloaf for 2

$32.00

Mama's Secret Recipe served with Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables and Caramelized Onion and Red Wine Demi Glace

Mac and Cheese for 2

$25.00
Spicy Pork Adobo for 2

Spicy Pork Adobo for 2

$32.00

Spicy pork shoulder in a filipino style adobo sauce with mixed rice, roasted vegetables, and beet apple kimchi

Spicy Tofu Adobo Bowl for 2

$25.00

Spicy tofu in a filipino style adobo sauce with mixed rice, roasted vegetables, and beet apple kimchi (vegan)

Restaurant info

Welcome to Cosmos! Here you are greeted with our friendly staff, fun atmosphere, fresh locally sourced food and Elvis! Kick ass food for kick ass people!

Website

Location

1151 N State St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

