Costa Coffee

889 Howell Mill Rd NW

Ste 117

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beverages

Lattes

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Costa signature blend or Decaf espresso with your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.95+

The sweet and fresh earthiness of Amai Matcha is paired with your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$4.95+

Black tea and warm masala spices with your choice of milk.

Blue Lavender Latte

Blue Lavender Latte

$5.25+

The perfect drink for unwinding. Soothing butterfly pea powder is paired with the floral and sweet flavor of lavender.

Espresso, Americano, & Cappuccino

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

A single shot of espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Our signature Espresso and textured milk signed off with a little heart.

Americano

Americano

$3.45+

Hot Water and Espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Our aromatic Espresso, frothy milk, and decadent chocolate dusting.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.45

A delicious combination of Espresso and lightly textured, velvety milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Rich chocolate combined with your choice of milk. Add whip cream or marshmallows for an even more decadent experience.

Macchiato

$3.25

Coffee and Cold Brew

House Blend Drip Coffee

House Blend Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Smooth, well-balanced, and refreshing. Our coffee is brewed in-store for 20 hours and served over ice.

Vanilla Oat Cold Brew

Vanilla Oat Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our signature cold brew is combined with vanilla and oat milk.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

Our cold brew is infused with nitrogen for a rich, velvety texture.

Joe2Go

$26.00

Cold Brew Joe2Go

$35.00

3 Gallon Hot Coffee Cambro

$80.00

5 Gallon Hot Coffee Cambro

$150.00

Mochas

Steamed chocolate milk blended with espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Steamed chocolate milk blended with espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.

Teas

Cherry Blossom Green Tea

Cherry Blossom Green Tea

$3.25

Green tea combined with cherry blossoms.

Vanilla Rooibos Herbal Tea

Vanilla Rooibos Herbal Tea

$3.25

Rooibos tea, vanilla, and a hint of spice. Caffeine Free

Bergamot Black Tea

Bergamot Black Tea

$3.25

Black tea with the complex flavors of Bergamot citrus.

Rooibos Lime Iced Tea

Rooibos Lime Iced Tea

$4.25

A hint of spice in our rooibos tea combined with the sweet and tart flavors of lime.

Sakura Lemongrass Iced Tea

Sakura Lemongrass Iced Tea

$4.25

An intermingling of fresh smooth green tea and invigorating lemongrass served ice cold. Citrusy, crisp, and incredibly refreshing.

Bergamot Peach Iced Tea

Bergamot Peach Iced Tea

$4.25

Fragrant and flavorful earl grey tea paired with sweet and invigorating peach.

Masala Chai Tea

Masala Chai Tea

$3.25

Spiced black tea. Try it hot or iced.

Bulk Tea (30 ct)

$80.00

Smoothies and Frappes

Strawberry and Oat Smoothie

Strawberry and Oat Smoothie

$7.50

Our smoothies are made with all fruit and no filler. Strawberries and oat milk sweetened with a hint of agave.

Banana Matcha Smoothie

Banana Matcha Smoothie

$7.50
Chocolate Protein Banana Smoothie

Chocolate Protein Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Cocoa powder, Bananas and Soy Protein Powder blended with Almond Milk.

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$7.50
Coffee - Frappe

Coffee - Frappe

$4.95+

Get your coffee fix in the form of a creamy, milky, ice-cold frappé, with a fluffy light topping and a sprinkle of chocolate dusting.

Salted Caramel Toffee - Frappe

Salted Caramel Toffee - Frappe

$4.95+

A lush, creamy drink with rich salted caramel and toffee.

Mocha - Frappe

Mocha - Frappe

$4.95+

Other Bevs (Bottled)

Coca Cola - 20 oz

Coca Cola - 20 oz

$2.49
Diet Coke - 20 oz

Diet Coke - 20 oz

$2.49
Coke Zero - 20 oz

Coke Zero - 20 oz

$2.49

Sprite - 20 oz

$2.49

AHA - Blueberry + Pomegranate

$1.99

AHA - Mango Black Tea

$1.99

AHA - Lime + Watermelon

$1.99

Fairlife Milk (White) 14 oz

$2.49

Smart Water 20 oz

$2.49

Simply Orange Juice

$2.49

Simply Lemonade

$2.49

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coke de Mexico

$3.50

Signature FW Can

$4.39

Mocha FW Can

$4.39

Caramel FW Can

$4.39

Seasonal Specials

Frosted Cookie Latte

Frosted Cookie Latte

$5.45+

Spiced Mocha

$5.45+
Frosted Cookie Cold Foam

Frosted Cookie Cold Foam

$4.75+
Golden Soul Latte

Golden Soul Latte

$4.95+

A creamy and rich turmeric latte complemented by warm spices and sweetened with honey.

Food

Menu

Sun Dried Tomatoes + Mozzarella + Mixed Greens on Ciabatta

Sun Dried Tomatoes + Mozzarella + Mixed Greens on Ciabatta

$8.50
Roasted Turkey + Mozzarella + Sun Dried Tomatoes on Brioche

Roasted Turkey + Mozzarella + Sun Dried Tomatoes on Brioche

$9.00
Quiche + Mixed Greens

Quiche + Mixed Greens

$8.50

Our house-made quiche is served with a mixed green salad and lemon vinagrette.

Baked Eggs+ Sausage + Cheddar on Brioche

Baked Eggs+ Sausage + Cheddar on Brioche

$8.50

Our house-made quiche with sausage and cheddar on a brioche bun.

Baked Egg, Feta & Mixed Greens on Brioche

Baked Egg, Feta & Mixed Greens on Brioche

$8.50

Our house-made quiche with feta cheese and mixed greens.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Our house-made quiche and sausage are wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Avocado, mixed greens, feta and everything seasoning on whole wheat toast.

Lox Toast

Lox Toast

$10.00

Smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on multigrain toast, garnished with minced dill.

Red Pepper Hummus Toast

Red Pepper Hummus Toast

$8.50

Red pepper hummus, feta cheese, mixed greens, cucumbers and smoked paprika on whole wheat toast.

Chocolate Hazelnut Toast

Chocolate Hazelnut Toast

$8.00

Chocolate hazelnut spread, strawberries, sliced almonds on whole wheat toast.

Mix & Match Toast

Mix & Match Toast

$9.00

2 slices of your choice of any of our 4 select toast. You can choose between our Avocado Toast, Lox Toast, Nuetella Toast and Red Pepper Hummus Toast.

Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

Prosciutto + White Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

$6.95

A buttery croissant stuffed with white cheddar and prosciutto.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$10.00

Smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on an everything bagel.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$3.00

A side of mixed green salad with lemon vinaigrette.

Brickman's Kettle Chips

$1.99

Original Sea Salt

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Side of Sausage

$2.50

Side of Baked Eggs

$3.50

Costa Snacks

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Vegan Parfait with seasonal toppings

Large Fruit Bowl

$25.00

Sweet and Salty Milk Chocolate

$3.99

Café au Lait White Chocolate

$3.99

Salted Peanut (Milk Chocolate)

$3.99

Dulce de Chile (Milk Chocolate)

$3.99

Coffee Hazelnut (Paleo)

$5.49

Coconut Chia (Paleo)

$5.49

Almond Butter Raspberry (Paleo)

$5.49

Himalayan Sea Salt (Keto)

$5.49

Cranberry Lemon Zest Bar (Earnest Eats)

$1.99

Cranberry Lemon Zest Bar

Blueberry Chia Superfoods (Earnest Eats)

$3.50

Blueberry Chia Superfoods

Bakery

Breads

Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$4.20

Lightly sweet, and loaded with real zucchini and sunflower seeds. Perfect for any time of the day.

Banana Chocolate Bread

Banana Chocolate Bread

$4.20

Classic banana bread, heightened with the addition of semi-sweet chocolate

Blueberry Citrus Mini Loaf

Blueberry Citrus Mini Loaf

$4.20
Spiced Mocha Mini Loaf

Spiced Mocha Mini Loaf

$4.20
Cranberry Walnut Mini Loaf

Cranberry Walnut Mini Loaf

$4.20
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Bagels

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Bagel with sesame seeds, garlic, caraway seed, and crispy onion.

Cinnamon & Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon & Raisin Bagel

$3.00

A traditional bagel swirled with cinnamon, sugar, and raisins

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00

A pastry case classic. Toasty, chewy, and the perfect vehicle for any sweet or savory spread.

Wheat Bagel

$3.00

Made with wheat flour, sunflower seeds, and honey, this hearty standard is anything but ordinary.

Cookies

Shortbread Cookie

Shortbread Cookie

$2.50

Affectionately dubbed a “biscuit” on the other side of the pond. This lightly sweet cookie is the ideal dipping delicacy.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.80

An oversized, cinnamon-scented classic.

Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Sea Salt Cookie

$2.80

An old favorite of any cafe experience, amplified with the addition of a flakey sea salt topping

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.80

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.20

The perfect companion to any coffee experience. This muffin is loaded with real blueberries and topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$4.20

An over-the-top chocolate experience. Chocolate batter, studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Tart and sweet, with the added texture of poppy seeds.

Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Classic fall flavors with a crunchy pistachio topping

Cranberry Walnut Muffin

Cranberry Walnut Muffin

$4.20
Orange Blossom Muffin

Orange Blossom Muffin

$4.20

Croissants

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Our chocoloate croisaant is indulgent chocolate stuffed, and flakey. Packed with texture and flavor

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00
Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$4.00

Bulk Bakery

1 Dozen Mini Loafs

$45.00

1 Dozen Cookies

$30.00

1 Dozen Bagels

$32.00

1 Dozen Muffins

$45.00

1 Dozen Croissants

$45.00

Bread By the Loaf

$30.00

6 pack of Energy Bites

$8.00

Merchandise

Bean2Cup 12oz

$19.00

12oz Traveler Mug - White

$29.00

12oz Traveler Mug - Black

$29.00

12oz Camp Cup - Black

$29.00

12oz Camp Cup - Bone

$29.00

16oz Tumbler - White

$29.00

16oz Tumbler - Black

$29.00

20oz Costa Masivo Travel Cup

$19.00

Costa White T-Shirt

$21.95

Costa Black T-Shirt

$21.95

Costa Periwinkle

$21.95

Copper & Grey at Home

$19.00

Copper Travel Bottle 20 oz

$19.00

Limited Edition at Home

$19.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Costa Coffee is a British coffeehouse chain with headquarters in Dunstable, England. Costa Coffee was founded in London in 1971 by Sergio Costa as a wholesale operation supplying roasted coffee to caterers and specialist Italian coffee shops.

889 Howell Mill Rd NW, Ste 117, Atlanta, GA 30318

