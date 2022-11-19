A map showing the location of Costa Del SolView gallery
Costa Del Sol

review star

No reviews yet

5265 Jimmy Carter Blvd #6222, Norcross, GA 30093

norcross, GA 30093

DESAYUNO

DESAYUNO ALBAÑIL

$13.95

DESAYUNO EJECUTIVO

$12.50

DESAYUNO TIPICO

$9.95

ANTOJITOS

YUCA FRITA & CHICHARRON

$9.95

PLATANOS FRITOS

$6.75

ALITAS DE POLLO

$10.95

TAMALES DE POLLO

$2.25

TAMALES ELOTE

$2.50

ATOL ELOTE

$3.50

HUEVOS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$8.95

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$8.95

SOPAS

SOPA 7 MARES

$32.00

SOPA MARINERA

$19.99

CALDO DE CAMARON

$17.95

CALDO DE RES

$14.50

SOPA DE JAIBA

$17.95

CALDO DE GALLINA

$14.50

SOPA DE CARACOL

$22.00

SOPA CAMARON & PULPO

$17.95

CAMARON & PESCADO

$17.95

SOPA DE MONDONGO

$14.50

MENUDO

$14.50

BOTANAS

BOTANA MIXTA DE CARNE

$40.00

BOTANA DE MARISCOS

$50.00

MARISCOS

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$15.99

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$17.95

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$15.00

MOJARRA AL GUSTO

$15.99+

FILETE DE PESCADO A LA PLANCHA

$14.99

FILETE DE PESACDO EMPANIZADOR

$14.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$15.99

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$15.99

FAJITAS

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$15.00

FAJITAS DE CARNE

$16.00

FAJITAS DE CAMARON

$16.00

FAJITAS TEXANA

$17.00

TIPICOS MEXICANOS

QUESADILLAS

$7.00+

FLAUTAS

$9.95

CARNE ASADA

$14.99

BISTEC MEXICANO

$14.99

BISTEC RANCHERO

$14.99

ALAMBRE MEXICANO

$14.99

ANOJITOS HONDURENOS

MAR Y TIERRA

$17.99

CHULETA FRITA CON TAJADA

$14.99

CARNE ASADA CON TAJADA

$14.99

POLLO FRITO CON TAJADAS

$15.99

TACOS HONDUREÑOS

$10.00

TORTITA DE CAMARON

$15.00

ESPECIALES DEL CHEF

EL CATRACHO

$15.50

EL GUANACO

$15.50

BANDEJA COSTEÑA

$35.99

PLATO DEL CAPITAN

$18.00

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$14.99

PUPUSAS

PUPUSAS REVUELTAS

$2.50

PUPUSAS QUESO

$2.50

PUPUSAS FRIJOL

$2.50

PUPUSAS LOROCO & QUESO

$2.50

BALEADAS

BALEADAS SENCILLAS

$3.50+

BALEADAS CON TODO

$5.00+

BALEADAS CARNE ASADA

$4.00+

BALEADAS CON POLLO

$3.50+

BALEADAS CON HUEVO

$3.50+

ADD AGUACATE 1

$0.50

ADD AGUACATE ORDEN

$1.00

ORDENES SEPARADAS

ORDEN DE ARROZ

$2.19

ORDEN DE FRIJOLES

$2.19

ORDEN AGUACATE

$2.95

ORDEN CUAJADA

$3.50

ORDEN CREMA MEX

$0.99+

CASAMIENTO CON ARROZ

$4.00

TORTILLAS FRITAS CON QUESO

$4.00

ORDEN TORTILLAS (2)

$2.50

ORDEN HUEVOS (2)

$4.00

TAJADAS DE BANANO VERDE

$3.95

ORDEN DE PAPAS FRITAS

$2.95

ADEREZO ROSA

$1.50

ORDEN DE CHORIZO

$3.50

ORDEN DE CEBOLLA

$2.25

ORDEN DE CAMARON

$8.00

ORDEN CARNE ASADA

$8.00

ORDEN DE PECHUGA DE POLLO

$7.00

ORDEN CHULETA

$7.00

ORDEN CHICHARRON

$7.00

KIDS

K1 QUESADILLA Y PAPAS

$5.95

K2 CARNE PICADA CON ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

$5.95

K3 MEDALLONES DE POLLO Y PAPAS

$5.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5265 Jimmy Carter Blvd #6222, Norcross, GA 30093, norcross, GA 30093

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

