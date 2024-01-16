- Home
costa del sol restaurant bar & grill 4819 Annapolis Road
costa del sol restaurant bar & grill 4819 Annapolis Road
4819 Annapolis Road
Bladensburg, MD 20710
BEVERAGES
Non-Alcoholic
- Redbull$4.99
- Taza De Leche Caliente$3.99
- Coca-Cola Lata$2.99
- Sprite Lata$2.99
- Café$3.50
- Horchata Pequeña$3.50
- Horchata Grande$5.99
- Tamarindo Pequeño$3.50
- Tamarindo Grande$5.99
- Marañón Pequeño$3.50
- Marañón Grande$5.99
- Fresco De Ensalada*$4.99
- Fresco De Ensalada Grande$7.99
- Agua Botella$2.99
- Agua Mineral Perrier$4.99
- Agua Mineral Preparada Perrier$8.99
- Clamato Preparado$7.99
- Jugo De Naranja Natural$7.99
- Jugo De Naranja Natural Con Huevo$10.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Chocolate Caliente$3.99
- Fountain Drinks
- limonada mediana$5.99
- limonada grande$7.99
- milkshake$5.99
- fireball$10.99
- te caliente$2.99
FOOD
Aperitivos Aperitives
- Alex Special
Pupusas, taquitos, yucca, chicharrón y quesadilla$19.99
- Nachos De La Casa
Refried beans, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken or beef. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream$14.99
- Masos Al Horno
Baked masos with butter and parsley$24.99
- Gambas Al Ajillo
Fresh black tiger shrimp, sautéed in our delicious sherry wine, garlic and butter. Served with bread$18.99
- Taquitos Dorados
Shredded beef rolled in fried corn tortilla, served with taquito sauce, topped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream$10.99
- Papas Locas
French fries with mayonnaise, ketchup and grated cheese$8.99
- Cóctel Costa Del Sol
Marinated shrimp with lime, red onion, cucumber and jalapeño$19.99
- Yuca Con Chicharrón
Fried yucca, curtido and tomato sauce$8.99
- Alitas Con Papas
5 chicken wings with French fries and spicy sauce$12.99
- Alitas Con Apio
5 chicken wings with French fries and spicy sauce$12.99
- Consomé De Camarón$20.99
- Caldo De Crema Cangrejo
Cream of crab with crab meat, corn, served with a toasted roll$9.99
- Tamal De Elote$3.50
- Tamal De Pollo$3.99
- Pan Con Pollo
Marinade, watercress, half an egg, tomato, cucumber, beetroot, sauce and bread$13.99
- coctel de curiles$27.99
- curiles en conchas$27.99
- quesadilla de pollo$11.99
- quesadilla de camaron$13.99
- quesadilla de carne$12.99
- ceviche de la casa$19.99
- Súper Mariscada
Seafood soup, whole lobster, shrimp, calamari, fish filet, clams, mussels and crabs$45.00
- side de chicharrones$5.99
- picadera #2$52.99
- Picadera #3$85.99
- sopa de camarones$17.99
- picadera de camarones$30.00
- guacamole$4.99
- nugets con papas$9.99
- chips con salsa$4.99
- Yuca al side$5.99
- calamares fritos$14.99
- Crema de cangrejo$14.99
- cheese quesadilla$9.99
Desayunos Breakfasts
Fajitas
coctel de camarones
- Mar Y Tierra 1
Steak, chicken, shrimp and whole lobster, served for tow$39.99
- Pollo Asado
Broiled chicken breast with pico de gallo$19.99
- Plato Costa Del Sol
Shrimps brochette, with fajita (chicken, beef, or mixed)$26.99
- Carne Asada
Broiled beef breast with pico de gallo (New York steak)$20.99
- Salmón Con Camarones$25.99
- Salmón Al Horno Relleno De Carne De Cangrejo
Fresh oven salmon stuffed with fresh crabmeat, topped with a rice wine lemon sauce. Served with vegetables, with rice and black beans$29.99
- Burrito Costa Del Sol
Burrito stuffed with chicken, beef, rice, and refried beans, served with guacamole and pico de gallo$18.99
- Pescado Frito
Crispy fried rockfish served with vegetables. Served with spanish rice and charros beans$35.00
- Pescado Al Horno
Oven baked rockfish, topped with slice onions. Served with vegetables, Spanish rice and beans$42.99
- Lomo Saltado
Fresh cut tenderloin sautéed with red onions, cilantro, tomatoes, green peppers and french fries, in our Peruvian style sauce, served with rice and black beans$20.99
- Lengua Guisada
Fresh beef tongue, sautéed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, in a tomato and white wine sauce and served with a salad, served with spanish rice and black beans$19.99
- Ribeye Steak
Juicy and tender ribeye steak with melted cheese on top$25.99
- Camarones Entomatados
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, in a tomato and white wine sauce. Served with a salad, spanish rice and black beans$22.99
- Pollo a La Crema
Grilled chicken breast and cream sauce. Served with rice and beans$18.99
- Plato Cupido (2 Personas)
Caramelized onion, fried yucca, chicken, beef, pork ribs, shrimp, pico de gallo, and house sauce$72.99
- Picadera$28.99
- Madrecita 1
2 lobster tails, fajita steak, chicken and jumbo shrimp served with beans, rice and guacamole, pico de gallo and 1 tortilla$39.99
- Madrecita 2
Shrimps, lobster tail with grilled beef or chicken fajita$79.99
- T-Steak
Served with salad, white rice and fried beans$25.99
- Salmon Al Grill$19.99
- Camarones Al Ajillo
Served with salad, white rice and fried beans and 1 tortilla$20.99
- coctel de camarones$19.99
- oyster 12$28.99
- Camarones a la crema$22.99
Tacos
Especiales Familiares Family Specials
- Plato Familiar
Chicken and beef fajita, ribs and shrimp, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas (2-4 personas)$160.00
- Plato Súper Familiar
Shrimp brochette a la plancha lobster tail and stuffed lobster, costilla, yuca, beef, and chicken fajita served with rice, beans guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortilla (4-6 personas)$210.00
Sopas Soups
- Sopa De Res
Beef soup with yuca, carrot, plantain and cabbage, 1 tortilla$19.99
- Sopa De Mondongo
Tripe soup, cow feet, yucca, corn cob, plantain and carrots, 1 tortilla$19.99
- Sopa De Gallina
Hen soup y 1 tortilla$19.99
- Sopa De Mariscos
Seafood soup with shrimps, clam, fish, mussels and crab y 1 tortilla$22.99
- Mariscada
Mixed shell seafood clams, mussels, shrimp and lobster tail$28.99
- Súper Mariscada
Seafood soup, whole lobster, shrimp, calamari, fish filet, clams, mussels and crabs$45.00
Ensaladas Salads
- Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell, with refried beans, grilled chicken or grilled steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and dressing$13.99
- Ensalada De Pollo
Fresh lettuce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cucumber and served with our special house dressing$13.99
- Ensalada Fajita
Grilled chicken served over iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and cucumber$13.99
- Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing$15.99
- Shrimp Salad$18.99
Pupusas
Postres Desserts
Kids Menu
- Chicken Nuggets
Jugo de naranja o jugo de manzana, papas fritas$6.99
- Alitas De Pollo
Jugo de naranja o jugo de manzana$6.99
- Quesadillas
Jugo de naranja o jugo de manzana, papas fritas$6.99
- Mini Pupusas
Jugo de naranja o jugo de manzana$6.99
- Milkshake
Vanilla, fresa o chocolate$4.99
- Jugo De Manzana$2.25
- Natural Jugo De Naranja$5.99
Orden De Acompañamiento Side Order
- Tortilla (2)$1.50
- Arroz$2.50
- Frijoles Fritos$2.75
- Pico De Gallo$2.75
- Crema$2.75
- 1 Jalapeño Asado$1.50
- Queso Fresco$2.75
- Medio Aguacate$3.50
- Chorizo$3.99
- Queso Salvadoreño$3.99
- Side carne 4.oz$5.99
- Side de carne 8.oz$11.99
- Side pollo 4.oz$5.99
- Side de carne 8.oz$10.99
- Side plátano frito$3.99
- Side de huevo 1$1.99
- Side cola de langos$19.99
- Solo la langostas entera$29.99
- Side pepino$3.99
- Side tomate$3.99
- papas fritas$3.99
- Side de ensalada fresca$4.25
- side de 1 camaron$2.50
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
4819 Annapolis Road, Bladensburg, MD 20710