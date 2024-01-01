Costa Luna Restaurante
No reviews yet
6665 State Road 1
Hamilton, IN 46742
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Nachos Supreme$15.00
A bed of crispy tortilla chips topped with generous amounts of Refried Beans, Seasoned ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Queso Sauce, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Guac.
- Nachos Fajitas$16.25
Grilled Chicken Fajitas served on a bed of Crispy Tortilla Chips with Queso Sauce, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
- Nachos Beef & Cheese$10.00
- Nachos Beef Bean Cheese$11.50
- Nachos Chicken and Cheese$10.00
Our Classic Shredded Chicken with Veggies and Queso on top of Crispy Tortilla Chips.
- Queso Del Rancho$13.50
Melted Mozzarella cheese topped with Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Sauteed with Grilled Green Peppers, Onion & Tomato. Served with warm tortillas.
- Queso Fundido$12.00
- Chicken Wings$12.50
(10) Jumbo Chicken wings with Choice of Wing Sauce Bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Queso Dip$9.99
The Queso that Makes You Dream.
- Guacamole Dip$9.99
Avocados from Our Beautiful Land of Mexico! Combined with the best ingredients to make Our Great Guac!
- Bean Dip$8.99
Refried Beans combined with Queso Sauce
- Steak & Garlic Shrimp Nachos$21.00
Grilled Garlic Shrimp & Steak Fajitas on a bed of Crispy tortilla Chips. Garnished with Lettuce, Guac, Sour Cream, Pico. Covered with our Famous Queso Sauce!
- Carne Asada Fries$16.00
Crispy Seasoned Fries Topped with Queso, Guacamole Verde Sauce, Pico, Sour Cream Shredded Cheese and Skirt Steak
- Pizza Birria$16.50
- Queso Dip Double$15.00
- Guacamole Double$15.00
- Choriqueso$10.00
- Queso w/ Ground Beef$10.00
- Fresh Guacamole$12.00
- Nachos Bean and Cheese$11.00
- Nachos Cheese Only$10.00
Salads
- Acapulco Salad$8.00
- Moctezuma Salad$15.50
Our delicous Salad with Grilled Chicken Strips on top of Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Red Pepper, Avocado Slices, Tortilla Strips, Mixed with our Spicy Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad$12.50
Grilled Chicken Strips on a Bed of Romaine Lettuce. Topped with Croutons, Tomato and Queso Parmesano
- Fajita Taco Salad$13.50
A Crispy Flour Tortilla filled with Grilled Chicken Strips, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers. Garnished with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
- Ground Beef Taco Salad$15.00
A Crispy flour tortilla filled with our Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, lettuce, Tomato slices, Guacamole & Sour cream.
- Shredded Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
A Crispy flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken cooked with Green Pepper, Onions and Tomato, Garnished with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole & sour cream.
Dinner Specialty
- La Costa T-Bone$27.50
A 12 oz. T-bone steak with 6 Jumbo Garlic Shrimp Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Avocado Slices, & Pico. Queso Added on Top of Steak.
- T-Bone Ranchero$22.50
A 12 oz T-Bone Steak Grilled and Covered with Spicy Salsa Ranchera. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans & warm Tortillas.
- T-Bone Mexicano$25.00
A 12 oz. T-bone Steak Topped with Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers & Tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans & warm Tortillas.
- Pork Carnitas$16.55
Seasoned Pork cuts Then Deep Fried until Crispy on the outside, Tender & Juicy on the Inside. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans along with a Mexican style Salad Avocado Slices, and Jalapeño
- Arroz Con Pollo$15.50
Grilled Chicken and Mexican Rice Covered with Our Delicious Queso Sauce!
- Arroz De la Costa$22.00
A Bed of Mexican Rice Topped with Grilled Chicken Strips, Skirt Steak Strips, 6 Jumbo Garlic Shrimp & Covered with our Famous Queso! Served with warm Tortillas
- Quesabirrias$17.99Out of stock
Quesabirria ("cheese birria") (also called birria tacos or red tacos) is a Mexican dish comprising birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of broth (Spanish: consomé) for dipping. Served with Crispy Seasoned Fries and Queso!
- Pizza Birrias$15.50
- Chiles Rellenos Dinner$15.55
Traditional (2) Large Poblano Peppers Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese, then Fried in a Thin Egg coating. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Avocado Slices
- Pollo de La Costa$15.55
8oz Grilled Chicken Breast with sautéed Veggies & Topped with Melted Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole & sour cream.
- Grilled Chicken and Shrimp$21.05
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Cheese and 6 Jumbo Garlic Shrimp. Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, & Pico.
- Carne Asada$18.55
Our Famous Thin Cut Grilled Skirt Steak served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers , Jalapeños & Avocado Slices. with a Surprising Cheese Enchilada!
- Arroz con Steak$16.50
Grilled Skirt Steak and Mexican Rice Covered with Our Delicious Queso Sauce!
- Arroz Con Shrimp$18.20
Grilled Tiger Shrimp and Mexican Rice Covered with Our Delicious Queso Sauce!
Seafood
- Cajun Grilled Tilapia Tacos$19.40
Three Cajun Seasoned Tilapia Tacos, Served with Mexican Rice, Our Mixed Home Salad, Pico, Avocado Slices, Chipotle Tartar Sauce Garnished with Orange and Cucumber Slices.
- Camarones a la Diabla$22.50
(12) Large Delicious Juicy Shrimp Cooked with Red Mexican Hot Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce , Guacamole & Pico.
- Grilled Garlic Shrimp$21.50
(12) Large Grilled Shrimp Cooked with Garlic Butter Served with Mexican Rice, eans, lettuce, onions, a tomato slice & an avocado slice.
- Cajun Grilled Tilapia$19.40
Grilled Cajun Seasoned Tilapia Filet, Served with Mexican Rice, Grilled Veggies, Home Salad, with our delicious Spicy Chipotle Tartar Sauce, garnished with Orange, Avocado and Cucumber Slices.
- Shrimp Cocktail$21.50
Served Mexican Style! Tender White Shrimp with Fresh Tomatoes, Jalapeño Peppers, Cilantro, Onions and Avocado. Served with Choice of Corn Tostadas or Saltine Crackers.
Burritos
- Burrito del Puerto$15.75
Crabmeat & shrimp, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese & glazed with sour cream. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Burrito Fajitas$15.55
A big burrito stuffed with grilled chicken , tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, beans & smothered with cheese and covered with green & red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
- Burrito Supremo$14.50
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, with lettuce, tomato, red sauce, sour cream & cheese. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans.
- Burrito de Chile Rojo$14.50
Grilled Chicken Strips, Refried beans stuffed inside a Big Burrito. Covered with Melted Cheese & Salsa Ranchera. Served with Mexican Rice & Pico.
- Burrito Verde$14.50
Big Burrito with Grilled Chicken Strips, Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers. Smothered with Melted Cheese & Our Special Salsa Verde. Served with Mexican Rice & Pico.
- The Famous Street Burrito$16.00
A Big Burrito With a Mozzarella Crust, Steak, Fries, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch and Queso ALL INSIDE Served with a Side or Salsa Verde or Spicy Tomatillo
Chimichangas
- Chimichanga$13.00
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, then deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with Queso sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Chimichanga Fajitas$15.75
A flour tortilla stuffed with Grilled Chicken, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes. Then deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Chimichanga de Birria$16.50
Our Traditional Birria Recipe Tucked inside a Chimi! Covered in Queso Served with Rice, Beans, Guac, Sour and Pico! Delicioso!
Fajitas
- Fajitas Chicken$15.50
- Fajitas Chicken for 2$25.00
- Fajitas Steak$16.75
- Fajitas Shrimp$18.50
- Fajitas Shrimp for 2$27.50
- Fajitas Steak for 2$26.00
- Fajitas Combo for 2$30.00
Choose 2 Meat options
- Fajitas de la Costa Single$21.50
Single Order. Fajita comes with Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
- Fajitas de la Costa Double$38.00
Fajitas For Two. Fajita comes with Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
- Fajita Vegetariana$16.00
Veggie Fajitas! Zucchini, Squash, Carrots, Red Yellow Green Pepper, and Tomatoes Grilled to Perfection. Served with Rice , Beans, Pico, Guac and Sour Cream
Enchiladas
Street Tacos
Burgers
- Americano Burger$15.00
8oz Grilled Patty Topped with sautéed onions, American Yellow Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries & a Side of Mayo.
- Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.00
A Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast with a side of BBQ Sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, & French fries.
- Cuñado's Burger$16.00
8oz Beef Patty Grilled with Chorizo, Melted Mozzarella & a Fried Egg. Served with Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Tomato and Crispy Seasoned Fries.
A La Carta
- Ground Beef Burrito$6.00
- Ground Beef Burrito (2)$11.00
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$6.00
- Shredded Chicken Burrito (2)$11.00
- Enchiladas Beef$4.50
- Enchiladas Beef (3)$12.00
- Enchilada Chicken$4.50
- Enchiladas Chicken (3)$12.00
- Enchilada Cheese$3.50
- Enchilada Cheese (3)$10.00
- Enchilada Beans$3.50
- Tostada Beef$6.00
- Tostada Beef (2)$11.00
- Tostada Chicken$6.00
- Tostada Chicken (2)$11.00
- Tamales$4.50
- Tamales (3)$12.00
- Quesadilla Small (1)$3.50
- Quesadilla Small (3)$9.00
- Ground Beef Taco (1)$4.50
- Ground Beef Taco (3)$12.00
- Shredded Chicken Taco$4.25
- Shredded Chicken Taco (3)$11.75
- 5 Shrimp Skewer Jumbo$8.00
Side Orders
- Mexican Rice$3.00
- Refried Beans$3.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Avocado Slices$3.00
- Charro Beans$4.99
- Lettuce$2.00
- Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- 4oz Guacamole$4.99
- Diced Tomato$2.00
- Diced Onion$2.00
- Cilantro$2.00
- Pickled Jalapenos$2.00
- Grilled Jalapenos$3.00
- Tomatillo Sauce$2.00
- Grilled Onions$3.00
- Tortillas$3.00
- RIce and Beans$5.00
- 4oz Queso$4.00
- Shredded Cheese$2.00
- 6oz Grilled Chicken$7.75
- 6oz Skirt Steak Strips$8.99
- Shrimp Skewer 5pcs$8.00
- Order Shredded Chicken$4.99
- Order Ground Beef$4.99
- Grilled Carrots$3.99
- Grilled Brocoli$3.99
Soft Drinks
Kids Meals
Togo/Carry Out
- Small Bag Chips$2.99
- Big Bag Chips$8.00
- 4oz Salsa$2.00
- 8oz Salsa$4.00
- 16oz Salsa$8.00
- 32oz Salsa$15.00
- 4oz Queso$4.00
- 8oz Queso$9.99
- 16oz Queso$18.00
- 4oz Tomatillo$2.00
- 8oz Tomatillo$4.00
- 16oz Tomatillo$8.00
- 32oz tomatillo$15.00
- 4oz Guacamole$4.00
- 8oz Guacamole$9.99
- 16oz Guacamole$18.00
- 32oz Guacamole$32.00
- 32oz Queso$32.00
- 4oz Pico$2.00
- 8oz Pico$4.00
- 16oz Pico$8.00
- 32oz Pico$15.00
Deserts
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Fajitas Chicken$13.00
- Fajitas Steak$14.25
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.00
- Chimichanga$12.00
- Burrito Supremo$12.00
- Burrito de Chile Rojo$12.00
- Burrito Verde$12.00
- Arroz Con Pollo$12.25
- Pollo a La Costa$15.00
- Taquitos Mexicanos$13.00
- Beef Taco Salad$12.00
- Shredded Chicken Taco Salad$13.00
- Speedy Gonzales$12.00
- Huevos Rancheros$12.00
- Huevos Con Chorizo$13.00
- Chilaquiles$15.00
Liquor Menu
Margaritas
- 12oz Margarita$7.99
- 12oz Flavored$8.99
- 12oz Golden$9.99
- 12oz Premium$12.00
- 27oz Margarita$9.99
- 27oz Flavored$10.99
- 27oz Golden$11.99
- 27oz Premium$14.00
- 60oz Margarita$20.00
- 60oz Flavored$22.00
- 60oz Golden$23.00
- 60oz Premium$30.00
- Pitcher Regular Margarita$22.00
- Pitcher Flavored$25.00
- Pitcher Golden$26.00
- Pitcher Premium$30.00
Specialty Margarita
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
- 12 oz Miller Lite$4.00
- 12 oz XX lager$5.00
- 12oz Blue Moon$5.00
- 12oz Budlight$4.00
- 12oz Coors Light$4.00
- 12oz Corona Premier$5.00
- 12oz Michelob Ultra$4.00
- 12oz Modelo$5.00
- 12oz XX amber$5.00
- 20oz Blue Moon$7.00
- 20oz Budlight$6.00
- 20oz Coors Light$6.00
- 20oz Corona Premier$7.00
- 20oz Michelob Ultra$6.00
- 20oz Miller Lite$6.00
- 20oz Modelo$7.00
- 20oz XX amber$7.00
- 20oz XX lager$7.00
- 32oz Blue Moon$10.00
- 32oz Budlight$8.00
- 32oz Coors Light$8.00
- 32oz Corona Premier$10.00
- 32oz Michelob Ultra$8.00
- 32oz Miller Lite$8.00
- 32oz Modelo$10.00
- 32oz XX amber$10.00
- 32oz XX lager$10.00
- Pitcher Blue Moon$15.00
- Pitcher Budlight$12.00
- Pitcher Coors Light$12.00
- Pitcher Corona Premier$15.00
- Pitcher Michelob Ultra$12.00
- Pitcher Miller Lite$12.00
- Pitcher Modelo$15.00
- Pitcher XX amber$15.00
- Pitcher XX lager$15.00
Mix Drinks
Shots
Towers
Submarino Margaritas
Daiquiris
Bloody Marys
Togo Margaritas
Margarita Tuesday
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6665 State Road 1, Hamilton, IN 46742