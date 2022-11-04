Italian
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Costa Med
270 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
260 Crandon Blvd, #46, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell - Brickell
No Reviews
50 SW 10th Street Miami, FL 33130
View restaurant
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen - Brickell
4.2 • 856
1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105 Miami, FL 33130
View restaurant
More near Key Biscayne