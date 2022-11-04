Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Costa Med

270 Reviews

$$$

260 Crandon Blvd

#46

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Linguini Alla Bolognese
Rainbow
Calamari Fritti

APPETIZERS

French Onion Soup Gratinee

$17.00

Costa Med Mezze Platter

$17.00

Calamari Fritti

$19.00

Grilled Octopus

$28.00

Burrata & Prosciutto

$25.00

Crab Soufle

$23.00

Pata Negra Jabugo Acorn Fed Iberic Ham

$31.00

Mediterranean Mussels

$20.00

Bone Marrow W/ Steak Tartare

$29.00

Chipirons A La Plancha

$18.00Out of stock

Cheese Plate

$23.00

CRUDOS

Fresh Daily Ceviche

$24.00

Tuna

Daily Fish Tartare

$24.00

CARPACCIOS

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$23.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$23.00

Zucchini Carpaccio

$18.00

SALADS

Greek Salad

$18.00

Capresse Avocado

$20.00

Rainbow

$18.00

Belgian Endive Salad

$20.00

Eiffel Tower

$21.00

PASTA & RISOTTO

Risotto Al Nero Di Seppia E Calamari

$33.00

Pear & Gorgonzola Ravioli

$29.00

Lobster Ravioli

$36.00

Aragosta Fra Diavolo

$43.00

Tagliatelle Gamberetti

$29.00

Papparedelle Al Funghi Porcini

$28.00

Linguini Alla Bolognese

$28.00

Linguine Alle Vongole

$28.00

Gnocchi Ripieni Di Fontina

$27.00

Linguini

Papardelle

Penne

Black Linguini

Risotto

Tagliatelle

THE WATER

Seared Scallops

$42.00

Salmon A La Plancha

$33.00

Honey Roasted Salmon

$35.00

Branzino Greek Style

$43.00

THE LAND

Entrecote Alla Milanese

$36.00

Piccata Di Vitello Al Limone

$31.00

Short Ribs

$42.00

Organic Airline Chicken Breast

$28.00

Wagyu Osso Buco

$52.00

THE GRILL

Petit Filet

$39.00

Lamb Chops

$43.00

Skirt Steak

$37.00

Costa Med Burger

$25.00

Veal Chop

$58.00Out of stock

Veal Chop Capricciosa

$60.00

SIDES

Side Parmesan Risotto

$11.00

Side Charred Broccolini

$11.00

Side Macaroni and Cheese

$11.00

Side Thai Rice

$11.00

Side Fired Califlower

$11.00

Side Potatoes Fondant

$11.00

No Side

$11.00

Side French Fries

$11.00

Side Provencal French Fries

$11.00

Side Truffle French Fries

$11.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$11.00

Side Arugula

$9.00

Side Entrecote Salad

$11.00

Side Asparagus

$9.00

Side Avocado

$9.00

Side Wilted Spinach

$11.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$11.00

Side Green Plantain Tostones

$11.00

Side Linguini Aglio E Olio

$9.00

Side Naan Bread

$7.00

Side Steam Asparagus

$9.00

Side Tomato

$9.00

Side Artisan Bread

$7.00

Farro Pasta

Linguini

Papardelle

Penne

Spin Tagliolini

Tagliolini

Black Linguini

SAUCES

Pinot-Demi Sauce

$5.00

Classic Bernaise Sauce

$5.00

Truffle Butter Sauce

$5.00

Lemon Dressing Side

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$17.00

Marquessa De Chocolate

$17.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$17.00Out of stock

Flan Quesillo

$17.00

Tiramisu

$15.00

Expresso Affogato

$10.00

Limoncello Ai Limone

$17.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Website

Location

260 Crandon Blvd, #46, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Directions

