- Home
- /
- Mcallen
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Costa Messa Restaurant
Costa Messa Restaurant
No reviews yet
5248 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso Flameado
Melted cheese & tortillas
Queso Flameado con Camaron
Shrimp with melted Monterrey Jack & tortillas
Choriqueso
Melted cheese with mexican sausage & tortillas
Guacamole
Guacamole al Molcajete
With jalapeño, onion, & tomato
Panchos
Corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato
Chimichangas
2 fried flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef, cheese, beans, & guacamole
Chile c/ Queso
Cheese dip with jalapeño, onions, & tomato
Quesadillas
3 folded tortillas with white melted cheese and guacamole
CEBOLLAS CHICHINGARO (Copy)
Soups/Salads
Caldo Tlalpeno Medium
Spicy Chicken broth, strips of chicken, avocado, rice, chipotle & tortillas
Caldo de Res
Meat, beef broth with vegetables, rice & tortillas
Caldo de Camaron
Jumbo Shrimp with vegetables
Caldo de Marisco Medium
Shrimp, crab, fish, & vegetables
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken soup with vegetables
House Salad
Tossed Greens, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, sliced avocados, Monterrey Jack and American Cheese
Costa Messa Salad
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, tossed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, sliced avocados, Monterrey Jack, and American Cheese
Caldo de Vegetal
Beef broth with vegetables
Extra Meat
Caldo Tlalpeno Large
Spicy Chicken broth, strips of chicken, avocado, rice, chipotle & tortillas
Caldo de Marisco Large
Shrimp, crab, fish, & vegetables
Tacos
Tacos de Trompo
3 Tacos filled with pork meat, served with rice and beans
Tacos de Beef Fajita
3 Tacos, corn or flour tortillas with rice and beans
Tacos de Fajita de Pollo
3 Tacos, corn or flour tortillas with rice and beans
Tacos Alambre
3 Tacos with sirloin instead of tenderloin, bacon, cheese, onions, bell pepper, rice and beans
Tacos Dorados
3 Crispy tacos with beef or chicken, rice and beans
Tacos Cazuela
3 Tacos on grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with tender beef, beans, cheese, rice and beans
Tacos Bandera
3 Corn or flour tortillas with fajitas, onion, cilantro & tomato with rice and beans
Tacos al Carbon
3 Corn or flour tacos filled with diced fajita, served with guacamole, rice and beans
Tacos de Bistek
3 Corn or flour tacos filled with sirloin served with rice and beans
Antojitos Mexicanos
FLAUTAS (4)
Corn tortillas with shredded ground beef or chicken, deep fried, guacamole, rice & beans
Entomatadas
Filled with chicken and topped with a red sauce, rice & beans
Chile Relleno
Poblano Pepper filled with shredded beef, cheese, guacamole, rice & beans
Enchiladas Poblanas
3 Enchiladas with chicken covered in mole sauce, queso fresco, served w/rice & beans
Enchiladas Mexicanas (Rojas)
Traditional red sauce, queso fresco served w/rice, beans, salad, cubed potatoes, carrots
Guadalajara Plate
Chile relleno & 2 enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas
Enchiladas Suizas
With chicken, white cheese, green sauce, rice & beans
Jalisco Plate
2 Enchiladas Suizas, 2 Flautas, rice & beans
Tex-Mex
Panchos Costa Messa
Corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato, served with fajita and guacamole
Enchilada Plate (Cheese)
3 Enchiladas with American cheese, rice & beans
Enchiladas Beef/Chicken
Served with choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, rice and beans
Chalupas
3 Flat Crispy Tortillas with beef or chicken, cheese, rice, beans and salad
Fiesta Plate
1 taco al carbón, 2 chicken flautas, 1 enchilada, guacamole, rice & beans
Fajita Tampiquena
beef or chicken fajita, 2 cheese enchiladas rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas
Fajita Enchiladas
Beef or Chicken fajita Enchiladas served with rice & beans
Sombrero X 1
Beef, Chicken, Pork or Sirloin topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon, onion, bell pepper, tomato, served w/rice, beans & tortilla
Botana Platter X 2
Fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, fried zucchini, rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato
Plancha de Vegetales
Mexican Deluxe Plate
2 Enchiladas, 1 Fajita taco, 1 chalupa with rice and beans
Botana Platter X 4
Fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, fried zucchini, rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato
Mexican Plate
2 Enchiladas, 1 taco, 1 chalupa with rice and beans
Sombrero X 2
Beef, Chicken, Pork or Sirloin topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon, onion, bell pepper, tomato, served w/rice, beans & tortilla
TRICK OR TREAT BOTANA MIX FOR 2
Meats/Carnes
Ribeye 14oz
14oz. tender cut with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Costillitas
Short ribs served with rice, beans, tortillas
Mollejas Doraditas
Crispy sweet breads Served with rice, beans, & tortillas
Fajita Plancha
Fajita strips grilled with bell pepper and onions Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Fajita Al Chipotle
Fajita strips grilled with onions, bell peppers and topped with a spicy chipotle sauce
Fajita Toreada
Fajita strips grilled with spicy jalapeño served with rice, beans & tortillas
Milanesa
Breaded steak served with french fries, rice, beans & tortillas
Parillada X 2
Grilled chicken, beef fajita, short ribs, sausage & sweet breads served with guacamole, rice, beans, & tortillas
Parrillada X 4
Grilled chicken, beef fajita, short ribs, sausage & sweet breads served with guacamole, rice, beans, & tortillas
Bistek Ranchero
Tender beef cuts in a spicy sauce served with rice, beans, & tortillas
Poultry/Aves
Codorniz
Grilled Quail, Plancha or Molcajete
Fajita de Pollo a la Plancha
Chicken fajitas with grilled bell peppers, onions & tomato served with rice, beans & tortillas
Pollo al Chipotle
Chicken fajitas topped with spicy chipotle sauce, grilled bell peppers, onions & tomato served with rice, beans & tortillas
Alambre de Pollo
Breast of chicken on a skewer with bacon, bell pepper, onions, & tomato
Seafood/Mariscos
Costeno
2 Fried fish filets, 2 fried shrimp, 4 fried oysters
Seafood Combination
5 fried shrimp, 3 fish filets
Tacos de Camaron
Served with guacamole, rice, french fries & salad
Panchos de Camaron
Served with shrimp, which cheese, corn chips with beans, jalapenos, onions & tomato
Fish Filet
Any style: Fried, Grilled, Garlic or Ranchero
Camaron Tocineta
Camaron Empanizado
Camaron Ranchero
Camaron a la Diabla
Camaron Plancha
Camaron al Chipotle
Camaron al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp Cocktail Medium
Served with onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, & avocado
Fried Oysters
Served with baked potato or french fries, rice, Texas toast & salad
Surf and Turf
8 oz. fajita, 3 fried shrimp, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas
Mariscada Costa Messa
Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, French Fries and 2 small shrimp cocktails
Shrimp Cocktail Large
Served with onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, & avocado
Childrens
Sides
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Baked Potato
Extra Order Tortillas (3)
Side French Fries
Taco Fajita A La Carte
Principio de Res
Principio de Pollo
Principio de Tlalpeno
Principio De Vegetales
(1) Enchilada
(1) Enchilada Especial
Side Guacamole
Sliced Avocado
Chips & Salsas
Principio Charros
Side Cheese for Taco
Side Queso Fresco
Side Cheese Cup
Principio Chile Con Queso
Principio de Marisco
Extra Tortilla (1)
Extra Zucchini 3
Extra Flauta 1
Extra Quesadilla 1
Side Salsa Molcajete(Plas Molcajete)
Side Large Shrimp
Taco Chicken Fajita a la Carte
Side Chalupa (1)
Chimichurri 20oz
Pico de Gallo 20oz
Salsa Verde 20oz
Crispy Taco
Salsa Molcajete Large (Stone)
Side Sausage
Extra Chalupa
Taco Bean
6oz Pico de Gallo
6oz Chimichurri or Salsa Verde
side Zucchini 6
Taco de Camaron
Extra Fish Filet
Side Salad
Side Chile Relleno
Gravy Chili Sauce 16oz.
Gravy Chili Sauce 32oz
Side Calabaza o Zanahoria
Elote 1pz
Pico de Gallo Fresco
1 Taco individual picadillo/pollo
Picadillo para panchos appetizer
Side small shrimp 10
1 Taco Trompo
Side salsa Diabla
1 Taco molleja
Side of mole sauce 6oz (to Go only)
Side Chile toreados 3 y cebolla asada
32oz charro beans
CARRY OUT APPS
SPECIALS - CORONA
Mixed Drinks & Specialty Shots
AMARETTO SOUR
APPLETINI
BAHAMA MAMA
BANDERA
Birthday cake shot
Black Russian
BLACKCHERRY KISS
BLOODY CAESAR
Bloody Mary
BLUE HAWAIIAN
CAPE COD
Carreta Top Shelf
Carreta(Jose Cuervo)
CUCUMBER MARTINI
DIRTY MARTINI
FIREBALL
FROZEN TEMPTATION
HURRICANE
JAGER BOMB
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
LONG ISLAND TEA
Mexican Lollipop
MEXICAN MARTINI
MIMOSA
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Olive Cocktail
Paloma
PINA COLADA
PINK LADY
POMEGRANITE
PURPLE GECKO
ROYAL PHUCK
SALTY DOG
SANGRIA
SCREWDRIVER
SEX ON THE BEACH
SKINNY MARGARITA
STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI
TEQUILA SUNRISE
TROPICAL ISLAND
VEGAS CAR BOMB
WELL BOURBON
WELL RUM
WELL SCOTCH
WELL TEQUILA
WELL VODKA
WELL WHISKEY
White Russian
Margaritas
HAPPY HOUR MARGARITAS
MONDAY MARGARITA
Curbside House Margarita
Curbside Strawberry Margarita
Curbside Mango Margarita
Mango Chamoy
Jalapeno Watermelon Margarita
Paddle Sampler Margarita
Cucumber Margarita
Watermelon
Paddle Sampler Margarita 4 Flavor
Don Julio Margarita
Patron Margarita
Diablita Margarita
Margaveza Margarita
Strawberry Pineapple Margarita
Life is Peachy Margarita
Rainbow Pop Margarita
Dreamsicle Margarita
El Tiburon Margarita
Pineapple Express Margarita
Bull Rita
Mango Moon Rita
Margarita Patron
Cadillac Margarita (Jose Cuervo)
Titos-Rita
Margarita Mix by the Gallon
Curbside House Margarita
Curbside Strawberry Margarita
Curbside Mango Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita Mix by the Gallon - Patron
Curbside Watermelon Jalapeño
Bottled Beer
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Coors Light BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Gold
Long Star
Bud Light NEXT
Bohemia
Carta Blanca
Corona Extra
Dos XX Lager
Estrella Jalisco
Heineken
Indio
Mango Chelada Estrella Jalisco
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Sol
Stella Artois
Tecate Light
Victoria
Corona premier
Tecate
Blue Moon
Shiner Bock
Landshark
Budweiser seltzer
Yuengling lager
Wine
Liquor
1800 Anejo
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Altos Anejo
Altos Repo
Altos Silver
Avion 44
Casa Amigo Anejo
Casa Amigo Reposado
Casa Amigo Silver
Casa Dragones
Cazadores
Del Mague Mezcal
DJ 1942
DJ Anejo
DJ Blanco
DJ Repo
Don Julio 70
El Afan Anejo
El Afan Blanco
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Repo
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Repo
Jose Cuervo Blanco
Jose Cuervo Familiar
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Tres G Anejo
Tres G Plata
Tres G Reposado
DBL 1800 Reposado
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL 1800 Anejo
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
DBL Herradura Silver
DBL Herradura Anejo
DBL Herradura Repo
DBL Tres G Plata
DBL Tres G Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL DJ 1942
DBL DJ Anejo
DBL DJ Repo
DBL DJ Blanco
DBL Hornitos Repo
DBL Jose Cuervo Familiar
DBL Jose Cuervo Blanco
DBL Cazadores
DBL Jose Cuervo Tradicional
DBL Casa Dragones
DBL Don Julio 70
Titos
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Absolut Strawberry
Absolut Apple
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Kettle One
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Maker's Mark
Souther Comfort
Seagrams Seven
Jim Beam
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Maker's Mark
Glenlivet
Glenfiddich
Chivas
JW Black
Buchanan's
JW Blue
McAllan
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Chivas
DBL JW Black
Bacardi Rum
Malibu Rum
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Tanqueray
Baileys
Kalua
Amarretto
Hennesey cognac
Cosmopolitan
Sour Appel martini
Mango martini
VIRGIN DRINKS
MICHELADAS
Michelada
Chelada
Topo Chico Preparada
Sol Chelada
Clamato Preparado
Titos-chelada
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Coors Light BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Dos XX Lager
Bohemia
Corona Extra
Indio
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Sol
Stella Artois
Tecate Light
Victoria
Estrella Jalisco
Mango Chelada Estrella Jalisco
Blue Moon
Michelob Ultra
Shiner Bock
Michelob Ultra Gold
Landshark
|Sunday
|11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
5248 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504