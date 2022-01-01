Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Costa Messa Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

5248 North 10th Street

McAllen, TX 78504

Popular Items

Fajita Plancha
FAMILY FLAUTA PLATTER

Appetizers

Queso Flameado

$4.99

Melted cheese & tortillas

Queso Flameado con Camaron

$6.75

Shrimp with melted Monterrey Jack & tortillas

Choriqueso

Choriqueso

$6.25

Melted cheese with mexican sausage & tortillas

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.50
Guacamole al Molcajete

Guacamole al Molcajete

$13.50

With jalapeño, onion, & tomato

Panchos

$4.12

Corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$5.75

2 fried flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef, cheese, beans, & guacamole

Chile c/ Queso

$4.62

Cheese dip with jalapeño, onions, & tomato

Quesadillas

$4.12

3 folded tortillas with white melted cheese and guacamole

CEBOLLAS CHICHINGARO (Copy)

$8.50

Soups/Salads

Caldo Tlalpeno Medium

Caldo Tlalpeno Medium

$9.25

Spicy Chicken broth, strips of chicken, avocado, rice, chipotle & tortillas

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$12.50

Meat, beef broth with vegetables, rice & tortillas

Caldo de Camaron

$16.99

Jumbo Shrimp with vegetables

Caldo de Marisco Medium

$10.50

Shrimp, crab, fish, & vegetables

Caldo de Pollo

Caldo de Pollo

$10.50

Chicken soup with vegetables

House Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Tossed Greens, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, sliced avocados, Monterrey Jack and American Cheese

Costa Messa Salad

$13.50

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, tossed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, sliced avocados, Monterrey Jack, and American Cheese

Caldo de Vegetal

$5.99

Beef broth with vegetables

Extra Meat

$4.99
Caldo Tlalpeno Large

Caldo Tlalpeno Large

$11.50

Spicy Chicken broth, strips of chicken, avocado, rice, chipotle & tortillas

Caldo de Marisco Large

$13.50

Shrimp, crab, fish, & vegetables

Tacos

Tacos de Trompo

Tacos de Trompo

$11.50

3 Tacos filled with pork meat, served with rice and beans

Tacos de Beef Fajita

$16.99

3 Tacos, corn or flour tortillas with rice and beans

Tacos de Fajita de Pollo

$12.50

3 Tacos, corn or flour tortillas with rice and beans

Tacos Alambre

$16.99

3 Tacos with sirloin instead of tenderloin, bacon, cheese, onions, bell pepper, rice and beans

Tacos Dorados

Tacos Dorados

$11.50

3 Crispy tacos with beef or chicken, rice and beans

Tacos Cazuela

$11.50

3 Tacos on grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with tender beef, beans, cheese, rice and beans

Tacos Bandera

Tacos Bandera

$14.99Out of stock

3 Corn or flour tortillas with fajitas, onion, cilantro & tomato with rice and beans

Tacos al Carbon

Tacos al Carbon

$16.50

3 Corn or flour tacos filled with diced fajita, served with guacamole, rice and beans

Tacos de Bistek

$15.50

3 Corn or flour tacos filled with sirloin served with rice and beans

Antojitos Mexicanos

FLAUTAS (4)

FLAUTAS (4)

$10.50

Corn tortillas with shredded ground beef or chicken, deep fried, guacamole, rice & beans

Entomatadas

Entomatadas

$11.50

Filled with chicken and topped with a red sauce, rice & beans

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$13.99

Poblano Pepper filled with shredded beef, cheese, guacamole, rice & beans

Enchiladas Poblanas

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.50

3 Enchiladas with chicken covered in mole sauce, queso fresco, served w/rice & beans

Enchiladas Mexicanas (Rojas)

Enchiladas Mexicanas (Rojas)

$12.50

Traditional red sauce, queso fresco served w/rice, beans, salad, cubed potatoes, carrots

Guadalajara Plate

$16.50

Chile relleno & 2 enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.50

With chicken, white cheese, green sauce, rice & beans

Jalisco Plate

Jalisco Plate

$13.50

2 Enchiladas Suizas, 2 Flautas, rice & beans

Tex-Mex

Panchos Costa Messa

Panchos Costa Messa

$17.50

Corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato, served with fajita and guacamole

Enchilada Plate (Cheese)

Enchilada Plate (Cheese)

$10.50

3 Enchiladas with American cheese, rice & beans

Enchiladas Beef/Chicken

$11.50

Served with choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, rice and beans

Chalupas

$11.50

3 Flat Crispy Tortillas with beef or chicken, cheese, rice, beans and salad

Fiesta Plate

Fiesta Plate

$15.50

1 taco al carbón, 2 chicken flautas, 1 enchilada, guacamole, rice & beans

Fajita Tampiquena

Fajita Tampiquena

$17.99

beef or chicken fajita, 2 cheese enchiladas rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas

Fajita Enchiladas

$14.50

Beef or Chicken fajita Enchiladas served with rice & beans

Sombrero X 1

$17.50

Beef, Chicken, Pork or Sirloin topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon, onion, bell pepper, tomato, served w/rice, beans & tortilla

Botana Platter X 2

Botana Platter X 2

$34.99

Fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, fried zucchini, rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato

Plancha de Vegetales

$9.99

Mexican Deluxe Plate

$14.50

2 Enchiladas, 1 Fajita taco, 1 chalupa with rice and beans

Botana Platter X 4

Botana Platter X 4

$59.99

Fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, fried zucchini, rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato

Mexican Plate

Mexican Plate

$12.50

2 Enchiladas, 1 taco, 1 chalupa with rice and beans

Sombrero X 2

$29.99Out of stock

Beef, Chicken, Pork or Sirloin topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon, onion, bell pepper, tomato, served w/rice, beans & tortilla

TRICK OR TREAT BOTANA MIX FOR 2

$20.99

Meats/Carnes

Ribeye 14oz

Ribeye 14oz

$23.99Out of stock

14oz. tender cut with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Costillitas

Costillitas

$17.50

Short ribs served with rice, beans, tortillas

Mollejas Doraditas

Mollejas Doraditas

$13.50

Crispy sweet breads Served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Fajita Plancha

$18.50

Fajita strips grilled with bell pepper and onions Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Fajita Al Chipotle

Fajita Al Chipotle

$18.50

Fajita strips grilled with onions, bell peppers and topped with a spicy chipotle sauce

Fajita Toreada

$18.50

Fajita strips grilled with spicy jalapeño served with rice, beans & tortillas

Milanesa

Milanesa

$14.50

Breaded steak served with french fries, rice, beans & tortillas

Parillada X 2

Parillada X 2

$36.99

Grilled chicken, beef fajita, short ribs, sausage & sweet breads served with guacamole, rice, beans, & tortillas

Parrillada X 4

Parrillada X 4

$64.99

Grilled chicken, beef fajita, short ribs, sausage & sweet breads served with guacamole, rice, beans, & tortillas

Bistek Ranchero

$16.99

Tender beef cuts in a spicy sauce served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Poultry/Aves

Codorniz

$18.99

Grilled Quail, Plancha or Molcajete

Fajita de Pollo a la Plancha

$14.50

Chicken fajitas with grilled bell peppers, onions & tomato served with rice, beans & tortillas

Pollo al Chipotle

$14.50

Chicken fajitas topped with spicy chipotle sauce, grilled bell peppers, onions & tomato served with rice, beans & tortillas

Alambre de Pollo

Alambre de Pollo

$13.99Out of stock

Breast of chicken on a skewer with bacon, bell pepper, onions, & tomato

Seafood/Mariscos

Costeno

$16.99Out of stock

2 Fried fish filets, 2 fried shrimp, 4 fried oysters

Seafood Combination

Seafood Combination

$17.50

5 fried shrimp, 3 fish filets

Tacos de Camaron

Tacos de Camaron

$12.50

Served with guacamole, rice, french fries & salad

Panchos de Camaron

$14.50

Served with shrimp, which cheese, corn chips with beans, jalapenos, onions & tomato

Fish Filet

$13.50

Any style: Fried, Grilled, Garlic or Ranchero

Camaron Tocineta

$18.50

Camaron Empanizado

$16.50
Camaron Ranchero

Camaron Ranchero

$16.50
Camaron a la Diabla

Camaron a la Diabla

$16.50

Camaron Plancha

$16.50
Camaron al Chipotle

Camaron al Chipotle

$16.50

Camaron al Mojo de Ajo

$16.50
Shrimp Cocktail Medium

Shrimp Cocktail Medium

$11.50

Served with onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, & avocado

Fried Oysters

$12.99

Served with baked potato or french fries, rice, Texas toast & salad

Surf and Turf

$19.50

8 oz. fajita, 3 fried shrimp, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas

Mariscada Costa Messa

Mariscada Costa Messa

$35.99

Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, French Fries and 2 small shrimp cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail Large

Shrimp Cocktail Large

$15.50

Served with onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, & avocado

Childrens

With rice and beans

Kids Enchiladas (2)

$7.50

With rice and beans

Kids Chicken Strip Plate

$7.50

With french fries

Kids Cheese Quesadillas (2)

$7.50

Two fresh made tortillas with cheese, rice & beans

Kids Fajita Taco

$7.50

1 Beef or chicken Taco with rice and beans

Sides

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Beans

$2.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

Extra Order Tortillas (3)

$1.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Taco Fajita A La Carte

$4.59

Principio de Res

$4.99

Principio de Pollo

$2.50

Principio de Tlalpeno

$2.50

Principio De Vegetales

$1.50

(1) Enchilada

$2.25

(1) Enchilada Especial

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Chips & Salsas

$3.25

Principio Charros

$1.50

Side Cheese for Taco

$0.50

Side Queso Fresco

$2.50

Side Cheese Cup

$1.50

Principio Chile Con Queso

$4.99

Principio de Marisco

$2.95

Extra Tortilla (1)

$0.66

Extra Zucchini 3

$2.99

Extra Flauta 1

$2.00

Extra Quesadilla 1

$2.00

Side Salsa Molcajete(Plas Molcajete)

$2.99

Side Large Shrimp

$1.99

Taco Chicken Fajita a la Carte

$3.59

Side Chalupa (1)

$3.99

Chimichurri 20oz

$6.50

Pico de Gallo 20oz

$6.50

Salsa Verde 20oz

$6.50

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Salsa Molcajete Large (Stone)

$9.89

Side Sausage

$5.99

Extra Chalupa

$3.99

Taco Bean

$1.99

6oz Pico de Gallo

$1.50

6oz Chimichurri or Salsa Verde

$2.50

side Zucchini 6

$4.99

Taco de Camaron

$3.99

Extra Fish Filet

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Chile Relleno

$6.99

Gravy Chili Sauce 16oz.

$5.99

Gravy Chili Sauce 32oz

$9.99

Side Calabaza o Zanahoria

$2.99

Elote 1pz

$0.99

Pico de Gallo Fresco

$4.99

1 Taco individual picadillo/pollo

$2.99

Picadillo para panchos appetizer

$4.99

Side small shrimp 10

$4.99

1 Taco Trompo

$2.99

Side salsa Diabla

$2.99

1 Taco molleja

$2.99

Side of mole sauce 6oz (to Go only)

$1.99

Side Chile toreados 3 y cebolla asada

$1.50

32oz charro beans

$8.99

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES CHEESECAKE

$5.99

FLAN

$4.50

MANGO KEYLIME CHEESECAKE

$5.99Out of stock

CARRY OUT APPS

QUESO FUNDIDO

$8.99

QUESO FLAMEADO CON CAMARON

$13.50

CHORIQUESO

$12.50

GUACAMOLE REGULAR

$11.50

GUACAMOLE MOLCAJETE

$13.50

QUESADILLAS

$8.25

PANCHOS (NO MEAT)

$8.25

CHIMICHANGAS

$11.50

CHILE CON QUESO

$9.25

SPECIALS - CORONA

FAMILY ENCHILADA SUIZA PLATTER

$22.00

FAMILY FLAUTA PLATTER

$25.00

FAMILY ENCHILADA DINNER

$20.00

Misc

20oz foam cups (1)

$0.50

3 cmpt plates (1)

$0.50

Ice To Go bag

$1.00

Medium size plates (1)

$0.25

Mixed Drinks & Specialty Shots

AMARETTO SOUR

$6.00

APPLETINI

$7.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$8.00

BANDERA

$8.50

Birthday cake shot

$6.00

Black Russian

$7.00

BLACKCHERRY KISS

$8.50

BLOODY CAESAR

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$8.00

CAPE COD

$7.00

Carreta Top Shelf

$9.00

Carreta(Jose Cuervo)

$7.00

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$7.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$8.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

FROZEN TEMPTATION

$8.00

HURRICANE

$8.00

JAGER BOMB

$8.00

Kamakazi

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

LONG ISLAND TEA

$8.00

Mexican Lollipop

$6.00

MEXICAN MARTINI

$8.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Olive Cocktail

$2.99

Paloma

$7.00

PINA COLADA

$7.00

PINK LADY

$8.50

POMEGRANITE

$6.50

PURPLE GECKO

$6.00

ROYAL PHUCK

$6.00

SALTY DOG

$7.00

SANGRIA

$7.00

SCREWDRIVER

$7.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$7.00

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$7.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.00

TROPICAL ISLAND

$6.00

VEGAS CAR BOMB

$8.00

WELL BOURBON

$3.00

WELL RUM

$3.00

WELL SCOTCH

$3.00

WELL TEQUILA

$3.00

WELL VODKA

$3.00

WELL WHISKEY

$3.00

White Russian

$7.00

Margaritas

HAPPY HOUR MARGARITAS

$4.00

MONDAY MARGARITA

$4.00

Curbside House Margarita

$6.00

Curbside Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Curbside Mango Margarita

$6.00

Mango Chamoy

$4.00

Jalapeno Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

Paddle Sampler Margarita

$6.00

Cucumber Margarita

$6.50

Watermelon

$4.00

Paddle Sampler Margarita 4 Flavor

$8.00Out of stock

Don Julio Margarita

$8.50

Patron Margarita

$6.00

Diablita Margarita

$8.50

Margaveza Margarita

$8.50

Strawberry Pineapple Margarita

$6.50

Life is Peachy Margarita

$6.00

Rainbow Pop Margarita

$8.50

Dreamsicle Margarita

$8.50

El Tiburon Margarita

$8.50

Pineapple Express Margarita

$8.50

Bull Rita

$8.50

Mango Moon Rita

$8.50

Margarita Patron

$8.50

Cadillac Margarita (Jose Cuervo)

$8.50

Titos-Rita

$6.00

Margarita Mix by the Gallon

$25.00

Curbside House Margarita

$6.00

Curbside Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Curbside Mango Margarita

$6.00

Top Shelf Margarita Mix by the Gallon - Patron

$40.00

Curbside Watermelon Jalapeño

$8.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light 16oz

$3.50

Bud Light 23oz

$4.25

Dos XX Lager 16oz

$3.00

Dos XX Lager 23oz

$4.25

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$2.00

Budweiser BTL

$2.00

Coors Light BTL

$2.00

Miller Lite BTL

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$2.00

Long Star

$2.00

Bud Light NEXT

$2.00

Bohemia

$3.00

Carta Blanca

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

Dos XX Lager

$3.00

Estrella Jalisco

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Indio

$3.00

Mango Chelada Estrella Jalisco

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.00

Negra Modelo

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Sol

$3.00

Stella Artois

$3.00

Tecate Light

$3.00

Victoria

$3.00

Corona premier

$3.00

Tecate

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Landshark

$3.00

Budweiser seltzer

$3.00

Yuengling lager

$3.00

Wine

Merlot GLS

$5.00

Cabernet GLS

$5.00

Chardonnay GLS

$5.00

Moscato GLS

$5.00

Ecco Domani Pino GLS

$6.00

Ghost Pines Merlot GLS

$8.00

Allegro Moscato GLS

$6.00

Kendall Jackson GLS

$8.00

Liquor

1800 Anejo

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$8.50

1800 Silver

$8.50

Altos Anejo

$9.50

Altos Repo

$7.50

Altos Silver

$6.50

Avion 44

$25.00

Casa Amigo Anejo

$13.00

Casa Amigo Reposado

$12.00

Casa Amigo Silver

$11.00

Casa Dragones

$30.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Del Mague Mezcal

$8.50

DJ 1942

$30.00

DJ Anejo

$11.00Out of stock

DJ Blanco

$11.00

DJ Repo

$11.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

El Afan Anejo

$8.00

El Afan Blanco

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Repo

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Hornitos Repo

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$25.00

Jose Cuervo Familiar

$30.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tres G Anejo

$12.00

Tres G Plata

$10.00

Tres G Reposado

$11.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$16.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$17.00

DBL 1800 Anejo

$18.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$14.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$16.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$17.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$16.00

DBL Tres G Plata

$16.00

DBL Tres G Reposado

$17.00

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$19.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$17.00

DBL DJ 1942

$60.00

DBL DJ Anejo

$19.00

DBL DJ Repo

$18.00

DBL DJ Blanco

$18.00

DBL Hornitos Repo

$16.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Familiar

$60.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Blanco

$50.00

DBL Cazadores

$24.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$18.00

DBL Casa Dragones

$60.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$24.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Absolut Strawberry

$8.50

Absolut Apple

$8.50

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Kettle One

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Souther Comfort

$6.00

Seagrams Seven

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$16.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$9.50

Chivas

$8.00

JW Black

$8.00

Buchanan's

$5.00

JW Blue

$35.00

McAllan

$11.00

DBL Glenlivet

$17.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$16.00

DBL Chivas

$12.00

DBL JW Black

$16.00

Bacardi Rum

$6.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Kalua

$6.00

Amarretto

$6.00

Hennesey cognac

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Sour Appel martini

$7.00

Mango martini

$7.00

VIRGIN DRINKS

Virgin House Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Hurricane

$6.00

Virgin Mango Chamoy

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry

$6.00

MICHELADAS

Michelada

$6.00

Chelada

$5.00

Topo Chico Preparada

$4.00

Sol Chelada

$5.00

Clamato Preparado

$5.00

Titos-chelada

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$1.50

Budweiser BTL

$1.50

Coors Light BTL

$1.50

Miller Lite BTL

$1.50

Dos XX Lager

$2.25

Bohemia

$2.25

Corona Extra

$2.25

Indio

$2.25

Modelo Especial

$2.25

Negra Modelo

$2.25

Pacifico

$2.25

Sol

$2.25

Stella Artois

$2.25

Tecate Light

$2.25

Victoria

$2.25

Estrella Jalisco

$2.25

Mango Chelada Estrella Jalisco

$2.25

Blue Moon

$2.25

Michelob Ultra

$2.25

Shiner Bock

$2.25

Michelob Ultra Gold

$2.25

Landshark

$2.25

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.89

Coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.89

2% Milk

$1.59

Bottled Water

$1.59

Water

Lemonade

$2.89

Topochico Preparado

$3.99

Topo Chico

$3.29

Kids Drink

$1.79

Gallon

$8.99

Red Bull

$6.00

Hot Tea

$1.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.25

Topo chico 16oz

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5248 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504

Directions

Gallery
Costa Messa image
Costa Messa image

Map
