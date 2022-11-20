- Home
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Costa Vida - Blackfoot Blackfoot
No reviews yet
1314 Parkway Dr.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Smothered Burritos
Salads
Tacos Meals
Enchilada Meals
Nachos
Baja Bowls
Small Salads
Tacos (1)
Enchiladas (1)
Small Nachos
Quesadillas
Queso-smothered Burrito
Queso-smothered Sweet Pork Burrito
$10.49
Queso-smothered Grilled Chicken Burrito
$10.49
Queso-smothered Barbacoa Beef Burrito
$11.49
Queso-smothered Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito
$11.49
Queso-smothered Grilled Steak Burrito
$12.49
Queso-smothered Sweet Shrimp Burrito
$12.49
Queso-smothered Bean & Cheese Burrito
$9.49
Quesadillas A la Carte
Tacos A la Carte
Enchiladas A la Carte
Kids
Veggie Kids Taco Meal
$4.49
Sweet Pork Kids Taco Meal
$4.49
Grilled Chicken Kids Taco Meal
$5.89
Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco Meal
$4.49
Cheese Kids Enchilada Meal
$4.49
Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada Meal
$4.49
Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada Meal
$5.89
Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada Meal
$4.49
Cheese Kids Quesadilla Meal
$4.49
Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla Meal
$4.49
Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla Meal
$5.89
Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla Meal
$4.49
Cheese Kids Taco (ALC)
$1.49
Sweet Pork Kids Taco (ALC)
$2.49
Grilled Chicken Kids Taco (ALC)
$3.89
Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco (ALC)
$2.49
Cheese Kids Enchilada (ALC)
$1.79
Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada (ALC)
$2.49
Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada (ALC)
$3.89
Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada (ALC)
$2.49
Cheese Kids Quesadilla (ALC)
$1.49
Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla (ALC)
$2.49
Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla (ALC)
$3.89
Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla (ALC)
$2.49
Appetizers
Beverages
Desserts
Single-Use Items
*SIDES*
1oz Guacamole
$0.99
Sour Cream
$0.50
Side Rice
$1.29
4oz Side Black Beans
$1.29
4oz Side Pinto Beans
$1.29
4oz Side Refried Beans
$1.29
Extra Shredded Cheese**
$1.29
1oz Extra Tortilla Strips
SM Chips
$0.99
Regular Chips** (Full Pan)
$1.99
SM Flour Tortilla
$0.25
Large Flour Tortilla
$0.50
Small Corn Tortilla
$0.25
SM Corn Tortilla GLUTEN FRIENDLY
$0.25
Extra Lettuce
$0.99
*MEATS*
*DRESSINGS/SAUCES*
2oz Pico De Gallo
$0.50
2oz Salsa Fresca
$0.50
2oz Salsa Roja
$0.50
2oz Queso**
$0.99
4oz Pico De Gallo
$0.99
4oz Salsa Fresca
$0.99
4oz Mango Salsa
$0.99
4oz Salsa Roja
$1.00
4oz SM Queso
$1.99
2oz Tomatillo Ranch
$0.50
2oz Cilantro Lime Vinagrette
$0.50
2oz Tomatillo Cilantro Sauce
$0.50
2oz Red Enchilada Sauce
$0.50
4oz Tomatillo Ranch
$0.99
4oz Cilantro Lime Vinagrette
$0.99
4oz Tomatillo Cilantro
$0.99
4oz Red Enchilada Sauce
$0.99
2oz Roasted Green Chile
$0.50
4oz Roasted Green Chile
$0.99
2oz Raspberry Chipotle
$0.50
4oz Raspberry Chipotle Chicken
$0.99
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Location
1314 Parkway Dr., Blackfoot, ID 83221
