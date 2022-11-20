Costa Vida - Blackfoot imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Costa Vida - Blackfoot Blackfoot

review star

No reviews yet

1314 Parkway Dr.

Blackfoot, ID 83221

Order Again

Smothered Burritos

Sweet Pork Burrito

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$10.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$10.49

Grilled Steak Burrito

$11.49

Sweet Shrimp Burrito

$11.49

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.49

Salads

Sweet Pork Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Barbacoa Beef Salad

$10.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$11.99

Sweet Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Veggie Salad

$8.99

Mango Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tacos Meals

Sweet Pork Tacos (2)

$9.29

Grilled Chicken Tacos (2)

$9.29

Barbacoa Beef Tacos (2)

$10.29

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)

$10.29

Grilled Steak Tacos (2)

$11.29

Veggie Tacos (2)

$8.29

Enchilada Meals

Sweet Pork Enchiladas (2)

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$9.49

Barbacoa Beef Enchiladas (2)

$10.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$10.49

Grilled Steak Enchiladas (2)

$11.49

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$8.49

Nachos

Sweet Pork Nachos

$9.79

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.79

Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$10.79

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$10.79

Grilled Steak Nachos

$11.79

Cheese Nachos

$8.79

Baja Bowls

Sweet Pork Baja Bowl

$9.29

Grilled Chicken Baja Bowl

$9.29

Barbacoa Beef Baja Bowl

$10.29

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Baja Bowl

$10.29

Grilled Steak Baja Bowl

$11.29

Bean & Cheese Baja Bowl

$8.29

Small Salads

SM Sweet Pork Salad

$7.99

SM Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

SM Barbacoa Beef Salad

$8.99

SM Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Salad

$8.99

SM Grilled Steak Salad

$9.99

SM Veggie Salad

$6.99

SM Mango Chicken Salad

$8.99

Tacos (1)

Sweet Pork Taco (1)

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Taco (1)

$7.49

Barbacoa Beef Taco (1)

$8.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Taco (1)

$8.49

Grilled Steak Taco (1)

$9.49

Veggie Taco (1)

$6.49

Enchiladas (1)

Sweet Pork Enchilada (1)

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Enchilada (1)

$7.49

Barbacoa Beef Enchilada (1)

$8.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchilada (1)

$8.49

Grilled Steak Enchilada (1)

$9.49

Cheese Enchilada (1)

$6.49

Small Nachos

SM Sweet Pork Nachos

$8.29

SM Grilled Chicken Nachos

$8.29

SM Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$9.29

SM Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$9.29

SM Grilled Steak Nachos

$10.29

SM Cheese Nachos

$7.29

Quesadillas

Sweet Pork Quesadilla

$9.79

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla

$10.79

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$10.79

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$11.79

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.79

Queso-smothered Burrito

Queso-smothered Sweet Pork Burrito

$10.49

Queso-smothered Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.49

Queso-smothered Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$11.49

Queso-smothered Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$11.49

Queso-smothered Grilled Steak Burrito

$12.49

Queso-smothered Sweet Shrimp Burrito

$12.49

Queso-smothered Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.49

Quesadillas A la Carte

Sweet Pork Quesadilla (ALC)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (ALC)

$8.39

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla (ALC)

$7.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla (ALC)

$7.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (ALC)

$10.39

Cheese Quesadilla (ALC)

$6.99

Tacos A la Carte

Sweet Pork Taco (ALC)

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Taco (ALC)

$4.89

Barbacoa Beef Taco (ALC)

$3.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Taco (ALC)

$3.99

Grilled Steak Taco (ALC)

$6.39

Veggie Taco (ALC)

$3.49

Enchiladas A la Carte

Sweet Pork Enchilada (ALC)

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Enchilada (ALC)

$4.89

Barbacoa Beef Enchilada (ALC)

$3.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchilada (ALC)

$4.49

Grilled Steak Enchilada (ALC)

$6.39

Cheese Enchilada (ALC)

$3.49

Kids

Veggie Kids Taco Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Taco Meal

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Taco Meal

$5.89

Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco Meal

$4.49

Cheese Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada Meal

$5.89

Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Cheese Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.89

Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

Cheese Kids Taco (ALC)

$1.49

Sweet Pork Kids Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Taco (ALC)

$3.89

Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Cheese Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$1.79

Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$3.89

Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$2.49

Cheese Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$1.49

Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$3.89

Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$2.49

Appetizers

SM Chips & Salsa

$2.29

SM Chips & Beans

$2.29

SM Chips & Queso

$3.49

SM Chips & Guacamole

$3.49
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.49
Chips & Beans

Chips & Beans

$3.49
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.99
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Beverages

12oz Kids Drink

$0.99

22oz Soft Drink

$2.19

32oz Soft Drink

$2.39

Bottled Water

$1.79

Bottled Jarritos

$2.39

Bottled Sangria

$2.39

Bottled Mexican Coke

$2.39

Plastic Bottle Coke

$2.39

Energy Drink

$2.99

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.29
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.29
Sweet Cinnamon Tortilla

Sweet Cinnamon Tortilla

$0.89
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Churros

$1.99

22oz Soft Drink

$2.19

Single-Use Items

Add Utensils

*SIDES*

1oz Guacamole

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Rice

$1.29

4oz Side Black Beans

$1.29

4oz Side Pinto Beans

$1.29

4oz Side Refried Beans

$1.29

Extra Shredded Cheese**

$1.29

1oz Extra Tortilla Strips

SM Chips

$0.99

Regular Chips** (Full Pan)

$1.99

SM Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Large Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Small Corn Tortilla

$0.25

SM Corn Tortilla GLUTEN FRIENDLY

$0.25

Extra Lettuce

$0.99

*MEATS*

2oz Extra Sweet Pork

$1.99

2oz Extra Grilled Chicken

$1.99

2oz Extra Barbacoa Beef

$2.49

Extra Grilled Steak (2oz)

$2.49

4oz Side Sweet Pork

$3.99

4oz Side Grilled Chicken

$5.39

4oz Side Barbacoa Beef

$4.99

4oz Side Grilled Steak

$6.39

*DRESSINGS/SAUCES*

2oz Pico De Gallo

$0.50

2oz Salsa Fresca

$0.50

2oz Salsa Roja

$0.50

2oz Queso**

$0.99

4oz Pico De Gallo

$0.99

4oz Salsa Fresca

$0.99

4oz Mango Salsa

$0.99

4oz Salsa Roja

$1.00

4oz SM Queso

$1.99

2oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.50

2oz Cilantro Lime Vinagrette

$0.50

2oz Tomatillo Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

2oz Red Enchilada Sauce

$0.50

4oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.99

4oz Cilantro Lime Vinagrette

$0.99

4oz Tomatillo Cilantro

$0.99

4oz Red Enchilada Sauce

$0.99

2oz Roasted Green Chile

$0.50

4oz Roasted Green Chile

$0.99

2oz Raspberry Chipotle

$0.50

4oz Raspberry Chipotle Chicken

$0.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Website

Location

1314 Parkway Dr., Blackfoot, ID 83221

Directions

Gallery
Costa Vida - Blackfoot image
Costa Vida - Blackfoot image

