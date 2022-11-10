Costa Vida - Pasco imageView gallery

Costa Vida - Pasco Pasco

89 Reviews

$

6627 Burden Blvd

Suite A

Pasco, WA 99301

Smothered Burritos

Sweet Pork Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$10.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Grilled Steak Burrito

$12.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Salads

Sweet Pork Salad

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.49

Barbacoa Beef Salad

$11.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled Steak Salad

$13.49

Veggie Salad

$10.49

Tacos Meals

Sweet Pork Tacos (2)

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Tacos (2)

$10.49

Barbacoa Beef Tacos (2)

$10.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)

$11.49

Grilled Steak Tacos (2)

$12.49

Veggie Tacos (2)

$9.49

Enchilada Meals

Sweet Pork Enchiladas (2)

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$10.99

Barbacoa Beef Enchiladas (2)

$10.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$11.99

Grilled Steak Enchiladas (2)

$12.99

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$9.99

Nachos

Sweet Pork Nachos

$11.79

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$11.79

Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$11.79

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$12.79

Grilled Steak Nachos

$13.79

Cheese Nachos

$10.79

Baja Bowls

Sweet Pork Baja Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Baja Bowl

$10.99

Barbacoa Beef Baja Bowl

$10.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Baja Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Steak Baja Bowl

$12.99

Bean & Cheese Baja Bowl

$9.99

Small Salads

SM Sweet Pork Salad

$9.49

SM Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

SM Barbacoa Beef Salad

$9.49

SM Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Salad

$10.49

SM Grilled Steak Salad

$11.49

SM Veggie Salad

$8.49

Tacos (1)

Sweet Pork Taco (1)

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Taco (1)

$9.49

Barbacoa Beef Taco (1)

$9.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Taco (1)

$10.49

Grilled Steak Taco (1)

$11.49

Veggie Taco (1)

$8.49

Enchiladas (1)

Sweet Pork Enchilada (1)

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Enchilada (1)

$9.49

Barbacoa Beef Enchilada (1)

$9.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchilada (1)

$10.49

Grilled Steak Enchilada (1)

$11.49

Cheese Enchilada (1)

$8.49

Small Nachos

SM Sweet Pork Nachos

$9.99

SM Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.99

SM Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$9.99

SM Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$10.99

SM Grilled Steak Nachos

$11.99

SM Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Quesadillas

Sweet Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Queso-smothered Burrito

Queso-smothered Sweet Pork Burrito

$11.49

Queso-smothered Grilled Chicken Burrito

$11.49

Queso-smothered Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$11.49

Queso-smothered Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$12.49

Queso-smothered Grilled Steak Burrito

$13.49

Queso-smothered Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.49

Quesadillas A la Carte

Sweet Pork Quesadilla (ALC)

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (ALC)

$8.29

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla (ALC)

$9.29

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla (ALC)

$9.29

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (ALC)

$10.29

Cheese Quesadilla (ALC)

$4.29

Tacos A la Carte

Sweet Pork Taco (ALC)

$4.19

Grilled Chicken Taco (ALC)

$4.19

Barbacoa Beef Taco (ALC)

$4.69

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Taco (ALC)

$4.69

Grilled Steak Taco (ALC)

$4.94

Veggie Taco (ALC)

$3.19

Enchiladas A la Carte

Sweet Pork Enchilada (ALC)

$4.19

Grilled Chicken Enchilada (ALC)

$4.19

Barbacoa Beef Enchilada (ALC)

$4.69

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchilada (ALC)

$4.69

Grilled Steak Enchilada (ALC)

$4.94

Cheese Enchilada (ALC)

$3.19

Kids

Veggie Kids Taco Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Taco Meal

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Taco Meal

$5.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco Meal

$5.49

Cheese Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada Meal

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada Meal

$5.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada Meal

$5.49

Cheese Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.49

Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.49

Cheese Kids Taco (ALC)

$1.09

Sweet Pork Kids Taco (ALC)

$3.09

Grilled Chicken Kids Taco (ALC)

$3.09

Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco (ALC)

$3.09

Cheese Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$1.09

Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$3.09

Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$3.09

Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$3.09

Cheese Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$1.09

Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$3.09

Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$3.09

Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$3.09

Appetizers

SM Chips & Salsa

$2.99

SM Chips & Beans

$2.99

SM Chips & Queso

$4.49

SM Chips & Guacamole

$4.49
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.99
Chips & Beans

Chips & Beans

$3.99
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.99
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Beverages

12oz Kids Drink

$1.99

22oz Soft Drink

$2.89

32oz Soft Drink

$3.19

Bottled Water

$2.19

Bottled Jarritos

$3.19

Bottled Sangria

$3.19

Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.19

Plastic Bottle Coke

$3.19

Energy Drink

$3.09

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.99
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.99
Flan

Flan

$4.99
Sweet Cinnamon Tortilla

Sweet Cinnamon Tortilla

$1.29
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.29

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.70

Churros

$1.99

Daily Specials*

Monday - Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

Loaded with Grilled Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortilla strips, cotija cheese and dressing. DRESSINGS: Tomatillo Ranch, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette. Served with a 22oz beverage

Tuesday - Barbacoa Beef Enchiladas (2)

$9.49

Stuffed with Shredded Beef, cheese and sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, and choice of beans, topped with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Wednesday - Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, cheese and sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, and choice of beans, topped with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Thursday - Sweet Pork Salad

$9.49

Loaded with Sweet Pork, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortilla strips, cotija cheese and dressing. DRESSINGS: Tomatillo Ranch or Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette. Served with a 22oz beverage

Friday - Sweet Pork Burrito

$9.49

Filled with Sweet Pork, cheese, rice, beans and sauce. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Saturday - Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$9.49

Stuffed with Shredded Beef, cheese, rice, beans and sauce. Then smothered with extra sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Sunday - Grilled Chicken Baja Bowl

$8.49

Family Packs

12 Sweet Pork or Chicken Enchiladas stuffed with meat, cheese and choice of sauce. Comes with Rice, Beans and Chips & Queso. Feeds six.

Chicken Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Sweet Pork Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Mixed Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Single-Use Items

Add Utensils

*SIDES*

1oz Guacamole

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.49

Side Rice

$0.99

4oz Side Black Beans

$0.99

4oz Side Pinto Beans

$0.99

4oz Side Refried Beans

$0.99

Extra Shredded Cheese**

$0.75

1oz Extra Tortilla Strips

SM Chips

$0.99

Regular Chips** (Full Pan)

$1.50

SM Flour Tortilla

$0.49

Large Flour Tortilla

$0.99

Small Corn Tortilla

$0.49

SM Corn Tortilla GLUTEN FRIENDLY

$0.49

Extra Lettuce

$0.99

*MEATS*

2oz Extra Sweet Pork

$2.00

2oz Extra Grilled Chicken

$2.00

2oz Extra Barbacoa Beef

$2.00

Extra Grilled Steak (2oz)

$2.50

4oz Side Sweet Pork

$4.00

4oz Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

4oz Side Barbacoa Beef

$4.00

4oz Side Grilled Steak

$5.00

*DRESSINGS/SAUCES*

2oz Pico De Gallo

$0.49

2oz Salsa Fresca

$0.49

2oz Salsa Roja

$0.50

2oz Queso**

$1.50

4oz Pico De Gallo

$0.99

4oz Salsa Fresca

$0.99

4oz Salsa Roja

$1.00

4oz SM Queso

$3.00

2oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.49

2oz Cilantro Lime Vinagrette

$0.49

2oz Tomatillo Cilantro Sauce

$0.99

2oz Red Enchilada Sauce

$0.49

4oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.99

4oz Cilantro Lime Vinagrette

$0.99

4oz Tomatillo Cilantro

$0.99

4oz Red Enchilada Sauce

$0.99

2oz Roasted Green Chile

$0.49

4oz Roasted Green Chile

$0.99

2oz Raspberry Chipotle

$0.49

4oz Raspberry Chipotle Chicken

$0.99
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

6627 Burden Blvd, Suite A, Pasco, WA 99301

