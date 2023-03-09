Costa Vida - Westminster imageView gallery

Costa Vida - Westminster Westminster

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

14315 Orchard Parkway

Suite 100

Westminster, CO 80023

Drive-Thru / Online Ordering

Smothered Burritos

Sweet Pork Burrito

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$11.59

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$11.59

Grilled Steak Burrito

$11.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Bag

$0.10

Salads

Sweet Pork Salad

$10.19

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.19

Barbacoa Beef Salad

$11.79

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Salad

$11.79

Grilled Steak Salad

$12.19

Veggie Salad

$8.19

Mango Chicken Salad

$10.19

Bag

$0.10

Tacos (2)

Sweet Pork Tacos (2)

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Tacos (2)

$9.99

Barbacoa Beef Tacos (2)

$11.59

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)

$11.59

Grilled Steak Tacos (2)

$11.99

Veggie Tacos (2)

$7.99

Bag

$0.10

Enchiladas (2)

Sweet Pork Enchiladas (2)

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$9.99

Barbacoa Beef Enchiladas (2)

$11.59

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$11.59

Grilled Steak Enchiladas (2)

$11.99

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$7.99

Bag

$0.10

Nachos

Sweet Pork Nachos

$10.19

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.19

Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$11.79

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$11.79

Grilled Steak Nachos

$12.19

Cheese Nachos

$8.19

Bag

$0.10

Baja Bowls

Sweet Pork Baja Bowl

$9.89

Grilled Chicken Baja Bowl

$9.89

Barbacoa Beef Baja Bowl

$11.49

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Baja Bowl

$11.49

Grilled Steak Baja Bowl

$11.89

Bean & Cheese Baja Bowl

$7.89

Bag

$0.10

Small Salads

SM Sweet Pork Salad

$8.49

SM Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

SM Barbacoa Beef Salad

$10.09

SM Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Salad

$10.09

SM Grilled Steak Salad

$10.49

SM Veggie Salad

$6.49

SM Mango Chicken Salad

$8.49

Bag

$0.10

Tacos (1)

Sweet Pork Taco (1)

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Taco (1)

$8.29

Barbacoa Beef Taco (1)

$9.89

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Taco (1)

$9.89

Grilled Steak Taco (1)

$10.29

Veggie Taco (1)

$6.29

Bag

$0.10

Enchiladas (1)

Sweet Pork Enchilada (1)

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Enchilada (1)

$8.29

Barbacoa Beef Enchilada (1)

$9.89

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchilada (1)

$9.89

Grilled Steak Enchilada (1)

$10.29

Cheese Enchilada (1)

$6.29

Bag

$0.10

Small Nachos

SM Sweet Pork Nachos

$8.29

SM Grilled Chicken Nachos

$8.29

SM Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$9.89

SM Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$9.89

SM Grilled Steak Nachos

$10.29

SM Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Bag

$0.10

Quesadillas

Sweet Pork Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla

$11.59

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$11.59

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Bag

$0.10

Queso-smothered Burrito

Queso-smothered Sweet Pork Burrito

$10.89

Queso-smothered Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.89

Queso-smothered Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$12.49

Queso-smothered Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$12.49

Queso-smothered Grilled Steak Burrito

$12.89

Queso-smothered Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.89

Quesadillas A la Carte

Sweet Pork Quesadilla (ALC)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (ALC)

$6.99

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla (ALC)

$7.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla (ALC)

$7.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (ALC)

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla (ALC)

$6.99

Tacos A la Carte

Sweet Pork Taco (ALC)

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Taco (ALC)

$3.49

Barbacoa Beef Taco (ALC)

$3.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Taco (ALC)

$3.99

Grilled Steak Taco (ALC)

$4.99

Veggie Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Enchiladas A la Carte

Sweet Pork Enchilada (ALC)

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Enchilada (ALC)

$3.99

Barbacoa Beef Enchilada (ALC)

$4.99

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Enchilada (ALC)

$4.99

Grilled Steak Enchilada (ALC)

$5.99

Cheese Enchilada (ALC)

$3.99

Kids

Veggie Kids Taco Meal

$4.99

Sweet Pork Kids Taco Meal

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Kids Taco Meal

$4.99

Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco Meal

$4.99

Cheese Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.99

Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.99

Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.99

Cheese Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.99

Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla Meal

$4.99

Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.99

Cheese Kids Taco (ALC)

$1.49

Sweet Pork Kids Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Taco (ALC)

$2.49

Cheese Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$1.49

Sweet Pork Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$2.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Enchilada (ALC)

$2.49

Cheese Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$1.49

Sweet Pork Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$2.49

Barbacoa Beef Kids Quesadilla (ALC)

$2.49

Appetizers

SM Chips & Salsa

$2.99

SM Chips & Beans

$2.79

SM Chips & Queso

$3.89

SM Chips & Guacamole

$3.89
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.99
Chips & Beans

Chips & Beans

$3.79
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.89
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.89
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.59

Beverages

12oz Kids Drink

$0.99

22oz Soft Drink

$2.29

32oz Soft Drink

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Jarritos

$2.99

Bottled Sangria

$2.99

Bottled Mexican Coke

$2.99

Energy Drink

$2.99

Plastic Bottle Coke

$2.59

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.49
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.49
Sweet Cinnamon Tortilla

Sweet Cinnamon Tortilla

$1.49
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Churros

$1.99

22oz Soft Drink

$2.49

Daily Specials*

Monday - SM Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Loaded with Grilled Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortilla strips, cotija cheese and dressing. DRESSINGS: Tomatillo Ranch, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette. Served with a 22oz beverage

Tuesday - Barbacoa Beef Enchiladas (2)

$8.49

Stuffed with Shredded Beef, cheese and sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, and choice of beans, topped with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Wednesday - 2 Grilled Chicken Enchiladas

$8.49

Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, cheese and sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, and choice of beans, topped with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Thursday - SM Sweet Pork Salad

$8.49

Loaded with Sweet Pork, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortilla strips, cotija cheese and dressing. DRESSINGS: Tomatillo Ranch or Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette. Served with a 22oz beverage

Friday - Sweet Pork Baja Bowl

$8.99

Filled with Sweet Pork, cheese, rice, beans and sauce. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Saturday - Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$8.99

Stuffed with Shredded Beef, cheese, rice, beans and sauce. Then smothered with extra sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico. SAUCES: Roasted Green Chile, Tomatillo Cilantro, or Red Enchilada. Served with a 22oz beverage

Sunday - Grilled Chicken Baja Bowl

$8.49

Taco Tuesday - Sweet Pork Taco

$3.00

Taco Tuesday - Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.00

Taco Tuesday - Add Rice & Beans

$2.00

Family Packs

12 Sweet Pork or Chicken Enchiladas stuffed with meat, cheese and choice of sauce. Comes with Rice, Beans and Chips & Queso. Feeds six.

Chicken Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Sweet Pork Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Mixed Enchilada Family Pack (6)

$34.99

Single-Use Items

Add Utensils

Sides

Sides

1oz Guacamole

$0.99

1oz Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Lettuce

$0.99

4oz Side Rice

$1.29

4oz Black Beans

$1.29

4oz Pinto Beans

$1.29

4oz Side Refried Beans

$1.29

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.29

Extra Cotija Cheese

$1.29

Extra Tortilla Strips

Small Chips (7" Pan)

$0.99

Regular Chips (9" Pan)

$1.99

Small Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Large Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Small Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Small Corn Tortilla *GLUTEN FRIENDLY*

$0.25

Meats

2oz Sweet Pork

$1.99

2oz Grilled Chicken

$1.99

2oz Barbacoa Beef

$1.99

2oz Grilled Steak

$2.49

4oz Sweet Pork

$3.99

4oz Grilled Chicken

$3.99

4oz Barbacoa Beef

$3.99

4oz Grilled Steak

$4.99

Dressings/Sauces

2oz Pico De Gallo

$0.50

2oz Salsa Fresca

$0.50

2oz Salsa Roja

$0.50

4oz Pico De Gallo

$0.99

4oz Salsa Fresca

$0.99

4oz Mango Salsa

$0.99

4oz Salsa Roja

$1.00

2oz Queso

$0.50

2oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.50

2oz Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

4oz Queso

$0.99

4oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.99

4oz Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.99

2oz Tomatillo Cilantro Sauce

$0.99

2oz Roasted Green Chile Sauce

$0.99

2oz Red Enchilada Sauce

$0.99

2oz Raspberry Chipotle

$0.99

4oz Tomatillo Cilantro Sauce

$1.99

4oz Roasted Green Chile Sauce

$1.99

4oz Red Enchilada Sauce

$1.99

4oz Raspberry Chipotle

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Website

Location

14315 Orchard Parkway, Suite 100, Westminster, CO 80023

Directions

Gallery
Costa Vida - Westminster image
Costa Vida - Westminster image

