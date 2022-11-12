A map showing the location of El Fresco's 3430 E TropicanaView gallery

El Fresco's 3430 E Tropicana

No reviews yet

3430 E Tropicana

Las Vegas, NV 89121

BOTANAS FRIAS

LA BALLENA

$60.00

SEASONAL OYSTERS

$36.00+

TUNA SASHIMI

$21.00

CHILE SERRANO, SCALLIONS, OLIVE OIL, FRESCO'S CITRUS SAUCE

TUNA TOSTADA

$9.00

FRESCO'S SAUCE, CILANTRO,AVOCADO, SESAME SEED, FRESCO'S SWEET AGAVE SAUCE, CHILE SERRANO

FRESCO'S CEVICHE

$18.00

CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, FRESH MANGO, FRESCO'S CITRUS SAUCE, EXTRA VIRGEN OLIVE OIL

PASSIONFRUIT AGUACHILE

$23.00

PASSIONFRUIT, LIME JUICE, CUCUMBER, HABANERO CHILE, SHRIMP, CILANTRO MICRO GREENS

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$22.00

TOMATO JUICE COCKTAIL, TOMATO, ONIONS, CUCUMBER, CILANTRO, SHRIMP, AVOCADO

CAMPECHANA

$30.00

TOMATO JUICE COCKTAIL, TOMATO, ONIONS, CUCUMBER, CILANTRO, SHRIMP, OYSTER,OCTOPUS, AVOCADO

COCTEL DE CAMARON Y PULPO

$24.00

TOMATO JUICE COCKTAIL, TOMATO, ONIONS, CILANTRO, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO,SHRIMP, OCTOPUS

APPETIZER

SALSA VERDE

$10.00

QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO, TORTILLAS

CHICHARRON DE RIBEYE

$27.00

RIBEYE PAN FRIED, GUACAMOLE, TORTILLAS

TUETANO/BONE MARROW

$22.00

FIRE ROASTED, PARSLEY

OCTUPUS PIBIL

$22.00

PARSLEY, SWEET PICKLED RED ONIONS, CHIPOTLE OLIVE OIL

SHRIMP TACO

$7.00

CHEESE CRUST, GRILLED SHRIMP, PICO DE GALLE, RED CABBAGE, AVOCADO, FRESCO'S SAUCE

PASTOR MAHI TACO

$7.00

CHEESE CRUST GRILLED MAHI, PICO DE GALLO, RED CABBAGE, AVOCADO, FRESCO'S SAUCE

SOFT SHELL CRAB TACO

$7.00

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB, PARSLEY, PICO DE GALLO, PINEAPPLE SALSA

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$4.00

ONION, CILANTRO

Auga Chile De Ribeye Tosta

$12.00

Guacamole

$14.00

FROM THE SEAS

WHOLE GRILLED FISH

FISH GRILLED WHOLE

SHRIMP AL MOJO DE AJO

$25.00

U8 SHRIMP PAN ROASTED IN GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE

PAN FRIED WHOLE FISH

$40.00

PESCADO A LA SAL

$120.00

FISH BAKED IN SEA SALT

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$25.00

U8 SHRIMP PAN ROASTED IN A RED FIERY SPICY SAUCE

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$25.00

U8 SHRIMP PAN ROASTED, TOMATO, ONIONS, PEPPERS, IN A GARLIC BUTTER RED RANCHERO SAUCE

CAMARONES ZARANDIADO

$25.00

U8 SHRIMP PAN ROASTED IN A RED RANCHERA SAUCE

Seafood Soup

$27.50

LG SeaFood Soup

$80.00

FROM THE LAND

FREE RANGE CHICKEN

$22.00

GRILLED FREE RANGE ORAGNIC HALF CHICKEN

FAJITAS

GRILLED TOMATOES, ONIONS, PEPPERS, CHOICE OF POLLO, CARNE ASADA, CAMARON, SURF N TURF

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$29.00

FLAME GRILLED SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, CHILES TOREADOS

16oz RIB EYE

$50.00

16 OZ BONE IN RIB EYE

RANCHERO PLATE

$29.00

TOMATOES, ONIONS, PEPPERS, IN A GARLIC BUTTER RED RANCHERA SAUCE

Auga Chile de Ribeye 16oz

$50.00

24oz Tommy

$100.00

PASTAS

SHRIMP LINGUINI

$25.00

SHRIMP, LEMON BUTTER, GARLIC

LOBSTER PASTA

$40.00

EL FRESCO'S HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE

PLAIN BUTTER PASTA

$10.00

BURRITOS

EL FRESCO

$20.00

SHRIMP, MAHI MAHI, STEAK, GRILLED ONIONS, TOMATOES, AND PEPPERS, RICE, BEANS

SHRIMP BURRITO

$18.00

SHRIMP, GRILLED ONIONS, TOMATOES, PEPPERS, RICE, BEANS, FRESCO'S SAUCE

DESSERT

FRIED ICECREAM

$8.00

CHURROS

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

Fanta Bottle

$4.00

Flavored Fresco water

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Auga Fresca

$5.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Drink

$6.00

Don V..GAS Menu

Chicken Wings

$20.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Beans

$5.00

Garbanzos & Chips

$7.00

Side Queso Fresco

$4.00

Carne Asada Taco

$3.00

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Fish Taco

$7.00

Soft Shell Crab Taco

$7.00

Cochinita

$3.00

Quesa Birria

$4.00

Pastor

$3.00

Asada Burrito

$12.00

Birria Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Cochinita Burrito

$12.00

Fish Burrito

$18.00

Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Birria Fries

$14.00

Birria Nachos

$14.00

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Carne Asada Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Fries

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Cochinita Nachos

$14.00

Pastor Fries

$14.00

Pastor Nachos

$14.00

Shrimp Fries

$20.00

Shrimp Nachos

$20.00

Cochinita Fries

$14.00

Birria Quesadilla

$11.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Cochinita Quesadilla

$11.00

Pastor Quesadilla

$11.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Sunday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 2:00 am
3430 E Tropicana, Las Vegas, NV 89121

