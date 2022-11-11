- Home
Breakfast & Brunch
French
Bakeries
Cote d’azur 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Ste 110
8935 towne centre dr, ste 110
San Diego, CA 92122
Breakfast
Bagel w/cream cheese
$6.00
Bagels
Bagel turkey, avo, swiss
$9.00
Bagels
Bagel & Lox
$15.00
Bagels
Two eggs any style
$13.00
Eggs specialities
Breakfast sandwich
$14.00
Eggs specialities
Breakfast Burrito
$14.00
Eggs specialities
Frittata
$14.00
Eggs specialities
Greek eggs
$14.00
Eggs specialities
Eggs Benedict
$14.00
Eggs specialities
California Benedict
$15.00
Eggs specialities
Salmon Benedict
$15.00
Eggs specialities
Egg Florentine
$14.00
Eggs specialities
BYO Your Omelet
$14.00
Omelet
Yogurt Parfait
$10.00
Healthy eats
Acai bowl
$11.00
Healthy eats
Buttermilk Pancakes
$13.00
Sweet Delicacies
Classic French Toast
$14.00
Sweet Delicacies
Blueberry & Mascarpone French Toast
$15.00
Sweet Delicacies
Banana & Nutella Crepe
$14.00
Sweet Delicacies
Strawberry & Nutella crepe
$14.00
Sweet Delicacies
Steak and Eggs
$28.00
Filet Benedict
$18.00
Mushroom and Brie cheese
$14.00
Avocado Toast
$15.00
Healthy Eats
Sweet Delicacies
Salads
Soups
Crepes
Quiche
Combinations
Sandwhiches
Steak
Appetizers
Soups
Crepes
Pasta
Entrees
Filet Mignon 7oz
$38.00
Cote D'Azur Wellington
$42.00Out of stock
New York Steak - Frites
$34.00
Herb Rub Prime Rib-Eye Roast
$48.00Out of stock
Rib-Eye 11oz
$50.00Out of stock
Chicken Bread Marined
$26.00
Boeuf Bourguignon
$29.00
Entrees
Salmon With Cabernet Butter Sauce
$34.00
Entrees
Tuna Mignon (Blackened)
$35.00Out of stock
Mussels & fries
$26.00
Entrees
Rack Lamb
$35.00
Entrees
Burger Dinner
$20.00
Entrees
Poulet Basquaise
$19.00Out of stock
Chicken Milanese
$19.00Out of stock
Desserts
Wines
1/2 btle Alex Valley
$15.00
Half bottle
1/2 btle Cotes Du Rhone
$15.00
Half bottle
Pinot Noir Ht Blanv - Glass
$9.00
House wine
Pinot noir Ht Blanv - Btle
$32.00
House wine
Bouvet brut signature - glass
$9.00
Sparkling wine
Bouvet brut signature - bottle
$32.00
Sparkling wine
Bouvet brut rose - glass
$9.00
Sparkling wine
Bouvet brut rose - bottle
$32.00
Sparkling wine
Taittinger - Bottle
$70.00
Sparkling wine
Chard Ht Blanv - glass
$9.00
White wine
Chard Ht Blanv - Bottle
$32.00
White wine
Sauvignon Blanc - glass
$9.00
White wine
Sauvignon Blanc - bottle
$32.00
White wine
Rose Bieler Pere et fils - glass
$9.00
Rose wine
Rose Bieler Pere et fils - bottle
$32.00
Rose wine
Cotes du Rhone Guigal - glass
$10.00
Red wine
Cotes du Rhone Guigal - bottle
$35.00
Red wine
Cab Sauv Ht Blanv - glass
$9.00
Red wine
Cab Sauv Ht Blanv - Bottle
$32.00
Red wine
Pinot Grigio Glass
$8.00
Daou Rose - Glass
$12.00
Daou Rose - Btle
$44.00
Daou Chard - Glass
$12.00
Daou Chard - Btle
$44.00
Daou Cab Sauv - Glass
$16.00
Daou Cab Sauv - Btle
$60.00