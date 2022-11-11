A map showing the location of Cote d’azur 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Ste 110View gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
French
Bakeries

Cote d’azur 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Ste 110

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110

San Diego, CA 92122

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast sandwich
1/2 sand + soup + salad

Breakfast

Bagel w/cream cheese

$6.00

Bagels

Bagel turkey, avo, swiss

$9.00

Bagels

Bagel & Lox

$15.00

Bagels

Two eggs any style

$13.00

Eggs specialities

Breakfast sandwich

$14.00

Eggs specialities

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Eggs specialities

Frittata

$14.00

Eggs specialities

Greek eggs

$14.00

Eggs specialities

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Eggs specialities

California Benedict

$15.00

Eggs specialities

Salmon Benedict

$15.00

Eggs specialities

Egg Florentine

$14.00

Eggs specialities

BYO Your Omelet

$14.00

Omelet

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

Sweet Delicacies

Classic French Toast

$14.00

Sweet Delicacies

Blueberry & Mascarpone French Toast

$15.00

Sweet Delicacies

Banana & Nutella Crepe

$14.00

Sweet Delicacies

Strawberry & Nutella crepe

$14.00

Sweet Delicacies

Steak and Eggs

$28.00

Filet Benedict

$18.00

Mushroom and Brie cheese

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Healthy Eats

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Salade Niçoise

$15.00

Salads

Goat cheese salad

$15.00

Salads

Salmon salad

$16.00

Salads

Arugula Tuna Salad

$16.00

Soups

Tomato basil soup cup

$4.50

Soups

Tomato soup bowl

$7.00

Soups

French onion soup cup

$6.00

Soups

French onion soup bowl

$9.00

Soups

Crepes

Salmon crepe

$18.00

Crepes

Ratatouille & goat cheese crepe

$16.00

Crepes

Chicken mushroom crepe

$16.00

Crepes

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine

$14.00

Crepes & Quiches

Spinach & goat cheese quiche

$14.00

Crepes & Quiches

Salmon & Goat Cheese Quiche

$15.00

Combinations

1/2 Quiche + soup + salad

$15.00

Combinations

1/2 sand + soup + salad

$15.00

Combinations

1/2 crepe + soup + salad

$15.00

Combinations

Wraps

Veggie wrap

$14.00

Wraps

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$14.00

Sandwhiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwhich

$13.00

Croque Monsieur on Buttermilk bread

$13.00

Sandwichs

Tuna sandwich on croissant

$13.00

Sandwichs

Prim Rib Sandwhich

$18.00

Club Trio Sandwhich

$13.00

BLT Sandwhich

$13.00

Panini

Chicken panini

$14.00

Panini

Turkey Gourmet panini

$14.00

Panini

Le Cote d'Azur panini

$14.00

Panini

Burgers

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Burgers

Burger Lunch

$14.00

Burgers

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Pastas

Bolognese pasta

$15.00

Pastas

Vegetable pasta

$14.00

Pastas

Steak

Steak Frites

$25.00

Appetizers

Escargots au beurre d'ail

$14.00

Appetizers

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Cheese Ravioli with Marinara sauce

$15.00Out of stock

Calamari Fritti

$13.00

Appetizers

Crab Cake D'Azur

$15.00

Charcuterie & cheese plate

$15.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Cheese and fruit plate

$13.00

Carpaccio

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Côte D'Azur Salad

$15.00

Soups

Tomato basil soup bowl

$9.00

Soups

French onion soup bowl

$9.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Crepes

Chicken mushroom crepe

$16.00

Crepes

Ratatouille & goat cheese crepe

$16.00

Crepes & Quiches

Salmon crepe

$18.00

Crepes

Pasta

Spaghetti with Shrimp

$18.00

Spaghettis a la carbonara

$18.00

Entrees

Primavera Spaghetti

$18.00

Entrees

Baked Lobster Mac and Cheese

$20.00Out of stock

Baked Regular Mac and cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Ravioli's

Spinach Ravioli with Mushroom Sauce

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli with Lemon Butter Sauce

$25.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon 7oz

$38.00

Cote D'Azur Wellington

$42.00Out of stock

New York Steak - Frites

$34.00

Herb Rub Prime Rib-Eye Roast

$48.00Out of stock

Rib-Eye 11oz

$50.00Out of stock

Chicken Bread Marined

$26.00

Boeuf Bourguignon

$29.00

Entrees

Salmon With Cabernet Butter Sauce

$34.00

Entrees

Tuna Mignon (Blackened)

$35.00Out of stock

Mussels & fries

$26.00

Entrees

Rack Lamb

$35.00

Entrees

Burger Dinner

$20.00

Entrees

Poulet Basquaise

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Milanese

$19.00Out of stock

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Profiteroles

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate salted caramel

$10.00

Nutella and Chantilly Crepe

$14.00

Strawberry & Nutella Crepe

$15.00

Lava Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Sorbetto

Lemon Sorbetto

$9.00

Orange Sorbetto

$9.00

Wines

1/2 btle Alex Valley

$15.00

Half bottle

1/2 btle Cotes Du Rhone

$15.00

Half bottle

Pinot Noir Ht Blanv - Glass

$9.00

House wine

Pinot noir Ht Blanv - Btle

$32.00

House wine

Bouvet brut signature - glass

$9.00

Sparkling wine

Bouvet brut signature - bottle

$32.00

Sparkling wine

Bouvet brut rose - glass

$9.00

Sparkling wine

Bouvet brut rose - bottle

$32.00

Sparkling wine

Taittinger - Bottle

$70.00

Sparkling wine

Chard Ht Blanv - glass

$9.00

White wine

Chard Ht Blanv - Bottle

$32.00

White wine

Sauvignon Blanc - glass

$9.00

White wine

Sauvignon Blanc - bottle

$32.00

White wine

Rose Bieler Pere et fils - glass

$9.00

Rose wine

Rose Bieler Pere et fils - bottle

$32.00

Rose wine

Cotes du Rhone Guigal - glass

$10.00

Red wine

Cotes du Rhone Guigal - bottle

$35.00

Red wine

Cab Sauv Ht Blanv - glass

$9.00

Red wine

Cab Sauv Ht Blanv - Bottle

$32.00

Red wine

Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Daou Rose - Glass

$12.00

Daou Rose - Btle

$44.00

Daou Chard - Glass

$12.00

Daou Chard - Btle

$44.00

Daou Cab Sauv - Glass

$16.00

Daou Cab Sauv - Btle

$60.00

Coffee Beverages and Tea

House coffee

$3.20

Hot Coffee

Café au lait

$3.70

Hot Coffee

Single espresso

$2.50

Hot Coffee

Double espresso

$3.00

Hot Coffee

Americano

$3.75

Hot Coffee

Macchiato

$3.95

Hot Coffee

Latte

$4.50

Hot Coffee

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Hot Coffee

Caramel latte

$5.00

Hot Coffee