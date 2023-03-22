- Home
- /
- New Orleans
- /
- French Quarter
- /
- Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar - 135 Decatur St
Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar 135 Decatur St
1,621 Reviews
$$
135 Decatur St
New Orleans, LA 70130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch & Dinner
Oysters
Half Dozen Raw Oysters
Ice-cold, raw oysters served with lemon and our spicy cocktail sauce.
Dozen Raw Oysters
Ice-cold, raw oysters served with lemon and our spicy cocktail sauce.
Oyster Shooter
One freshly shucked oyster with cocktail sauce and Titos vodka
Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Sizzling, chargrilled oysters saturated in an herb butter sauce, topped with a special blend of cheese.
2+2+2
Bienville 1/2 Doz
Rockefellar 1/2 Doz
HH 1/2 Dozen Raw (bar only)
HH Dozen Raw (bar only)
Bienville DOZEN
Rockefeller DOZEN
Appetizers
Cajun Eggrolls
Three crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with Louisiana crawfish, smoked andouille, corn, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a dipping sauce
Boudin Balls
Award winning boudin with Cajun seasoned pork and rice, Panko breaded and fried. Served with remoulade.
Firecracker Shrimp
Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce
Crabcake App
Garlic Shrimp Roll
Fried Pickles
Southern dill pickle slices, breaded and fried with our creole tomato dipping sauce
Blackened Gator
Gator bites of tail meat blackened for a spicy kick. Remoulade dipping sauce
Fried Gator
Gator bites of tail meat fried with Remoulade dipping sauce
Crab Au Gratin
HH Boudin Balls (Bar Only)
HH Eggrolls (Bar Only)
HH Shrimp Roll (Bar Only)
HH Firecracker Shrimp (Bar Only)
Gumbos/Salads
Corn And Crab Cup
Corn And Crab Bowl
Seafood Gumbo Cup
A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup
A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl
A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage
Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with mixed cheese, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Balsamic Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cranberries, diced apples, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Blackened Gulf shrimp, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Oyster Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, tossed in ranch, topped with fried oysters and sliced avocados
Seafood Gumbo & Salad
C&C Bisque & Salad
C&S Gumbo & Salad
Side Salad
Cajun Kettle
Taste of New Orleans
Three of the city's most enjoyed dishes. Red beans & rice, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and seafood gumbo (sides not included)
Taste of Acadiana
Three of the Acadiana's most enjoyed dishes. Shrimp Etouffee, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and Chicken & Sausage gumbo (sides not included)
Crawfish Etouffee
Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a rich and buttery Cajun stew, topped with white rice
Jambalaya
Cajun style seasoned rice dish prepared with smoked andouille sausage, smoked chicken and tasso ham
Red Beans & Rice
Creamy, slow cooked smokey red beans and andouille sausage, topped with white rice
Shrimp & Grits
Platters and Pasta
Shrimp Platter
Classic Southern, seasoned Gulf Shrimp, fried crisp and light.
Seafood Platter
A combination of our classic fried Seafood with Gulf oysters, Gulf shrimp and Southern fried fish
Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed Gulf shrimp and tasso (Cajun pork) tossed with linguine in a creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, Parmesan
Chicken Pasta
Crabcake Pasta
Fried Fish Platter
Fried Oyster Platter
Cook Your Catch
Shrimp & Fish Platter
Shrimp & Oyster Platter
Fish & Oyster Platter
Shrimp Scampi
Pasta Primavera
Burgers
Bacon Jam Burger
Bacon and onions seasoned and cooked down to make our signature Bacon Jam, topped with Swiss cheese
Coterie Burger
Grilled beef tenderloin burger topped with cheddar cheese
NOLA Burger
Beef patty topped with roast beef debris and Swiss cheese
Cajun Burger
1/4 lb beef patty, 1/4 lb hot sausage patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, and creole tomato dressing
Po-Boys / Wraps / Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
King Club
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy
Fresh Southern fried Gulf shrimp
Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy
Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce
The Extra Napkins Po Boy
Roast beef debris, ham, and turkey with cheese
Roast Beef Debris Po Boy
Slow roasted beef soaked in savory, brown gravy
Surf & Turf Po Boy
Roast Beef Debris topped with fried Gulf shrimp
Oyster Po Boy
Fresh Southern Fried Gulf Oysters
Fried Fish Po Boy
Jambalaya Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Specialties
Desserts
Bread Pudding
New Orleans family recipe rich in eggs, cream, and butter served warm with our signature bourbon sauce
Key Lime Pie
Peanutbutter Pie
Banana Foster Cheesecake
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Southern style pecan pie with shortbread crust and infused with the regional flavor of Kentucky Bourbon