Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar 135 Decatur St

1,621 Reviews

$$

135 Decatur St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Lunch & Dinner

Oysters

Half Dozen Raw Oysters

$15.00

Ice-cold, raw oysters served with lemon and our spicy cocktail sauce.

Dozen Raw Oysters

$27.00

Ice-cold, raw oysters served with lemon and our spicy cocktail sauce.

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

One freshly shucked oyster with cocktail sauce and Titos vodka

Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$33.00

Sizzling, chargrilled oysters saturated in an herb butter sauce, topped with a special blend of cheese.

2+2+2

$18.00

Bienville 1/2 Doz

$18.00

Rockefellar 1/2 Doz

$18.00

HH 1/2 Dozen Raw (bar only)

$7.00

HH Dozen Raw (bar only)

$12.00

Bienville DOZEN

$30.00

Rockefeller DOZEN

$30.00

Appetizers

Cajun Eggrolls

$16.00

Three crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with Louisiana crawfish, smoked andouille, corn, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a dipping sauce

Boudin Balls

$14.00

Award winning boudin with Cajun seasoned pork and rice, Panko breaded and fried. Served with remoulade.

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce

Crabcake App

$20.00

Garlic Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Southern dill pickle slices, breaded and fried with our creole tomato dipping sauce

Blackened Gator

$17.00

Gator bites of tail meat blackened for a spicy kick. Remoulade dipping sauce

Fried Gator

$17.00

Gator bites of tail meat fried with Remoulade dipping sauce

Crab Au Gratin

$16.00

HH Boudin Balls (Bar Only)

$7.00

HH Eggrolls (Bar Only)

$7.00

HH Shrimp Roll (Bar Only)

$10.00

HH Firecracker Shrimp (Bar Only)

$10.00

Gumbos/Salads

Corn And Crab Cup

$10.00

Corn And Crab Bowl

$16.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$9.00

A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$15.00

A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$8.00

A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$11.00

A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with mixed cheese, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cranberries, diced apples, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Oyster Salad

$24.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, tossed in ranch, topped with fried oysters and sliced avocados

Seafood Gumbo & Salad

$19.00

C&C Bisque & Salad

$19.00

C&S Gumbo & Salad

$15.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Cajun Kettle

Taste of New Orleans

$21.00

Three of the city's most enjoyed dishes. Red beans & rice, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and seafood gumbo (sides not included)

Taste of Acadiana

$21.00

Three of the Acadiana's most enjoyed dishes. Shrimp Etouffee, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and Chicken & Sausage gumbo (sides not included)

Crawfish Etouffee

$23.00

Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a rich and buttery Cajun stew, topped with white rice

Jambalaya

$20.00

Cajun style seasoned rice dish prepared with smoked andouille sausage, smoked chicken and tasso ham

Red Beans & Rice

$17.00

Creamy, slow cooked smokey red beans and andouille sausage, topped with white rice

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Platters and Pasta

Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Classic Southern, seasoned Gulf Shrimp, fried crisp and light.

Seafood Platter

$30.00

A combination of our classic fried Seafood with Gulf oysters, Gulf shrimp and Southern fried fish

Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Sautéed Gulf shrimp and tasso (Cajun pork) tossed with linguine in a creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, Parmesan

Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Crabcake Pasta

$28.00

Fried Fish Platter

$20.00

Fried Oyster Platter

$32.00

Cook Your Catch

$17.99

Shrimp & Fish Platter

$17.00

Shrimp & Oyster Platter

$25.00

Fish & Oyster Platter

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

Bacon and onions seasoned and cooked down to make our signature Bacon Jam, topped with Swiss cheese

Coterie Burger

$15.00

Grilled beef tenderloin burger topped with cheddar cheese

NOLA Burger

$17.00

Beef patty topped with roast beef debris and Swiss cheese

Cajun Burger

$13.00

1/4 lb beef patty, 1/4 lb hot sausage patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, and creole tomato dressing

Po-Boys / Wraps / Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

King Club

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Fresh Southern fried Gulf shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce

The Extra Napkins Po Boy

$17.00

Roast beef debris, ham, and turkey with cheese

Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

$15.00

Slow roasted beef soaked in savory, brown gravy

Surf & Turf Po Boy

$18.00

Roast Beef Debris topped with fried Gulf shrimp

Oyster Po Boy

$24.00

Fresh Southern Fried Gulf Oysters

Fried Fish Po Boy

$15.00

Jambalaya Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Specialties

Catfish Napoleon

$25.00

Two Southern fried fish seasoned, rolled in corn flour, and fried to perfection, topped with crawfish andouille cream sauce

Parmesan Crusted Grouper

$32.00

Blackened Redfish

$30.00

A fresh Redfish fillet seasoned and seared New Orleans style

Boiled Crawfish

$8.00+Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

New Orleans family recipe rich in eggs, cream, and butter served warm with our signature bourbon sauce

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Peanutbutter Pie

$9.00

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$10.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

Southern style pecan pie with shortbread crust and infused with the regional flavor of Kentucky Bourbon

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids One Pancake

$7.00

Kids Cheesy Egg

$7.00

Kids Pain Perdu

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.50

Kids Shrimp

$9.50

Kids Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Kid Tenders

$8.50

Kid Fish Strips

$7.50

Kid Juice

$1.00

Kid Milk

$1.00

Lagniappe

Fries

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Sub Brussel Srouts

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Oyster Butter - 4oz

$2.00

Oyster Butter Bread

$5.00

Side French Bread

$1.50

Firecracker Sauce

$1.00

Cajun Sauce

$1.00

Craw Andou Sauce

$5.00

Pasta Sauce

$5.00

White Rice

$1.00

Kitchen Ticket

$285.00

Room Rental

$600.00

Lagniappe - Protein

Redfish ONLY

$22.00

Catfish ONLY

$8.00

Chicken Breast ONLY

$6.00

Burger Patty ONLY

$7.00

Crab Cake ONLY

$7.00

Add Crab Meat

$8.00

Side of Oysters

$14.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Andouille

$5.00

Side Boudin

$5.00

Add Crab Meat

$7.00

Chicken Breast, fried ONLY

$7.00

Lagniappe - Kettle Sides & Subs

Sub Red Beans

$4.00

Sub Veggies

$3.00

Sub C&S Gumbo

$5.00

Sub Seafood Gumbo

$6.00

Sub Etouffee

$6.00

Cup of C&S Gumbo

$8.00

Cup of Seafood Gumbo

$9.00

Cup of Red Beans

$8.00

Cup of Jambalaya

$8.00

Cup of Etouffee

$9.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50+

Tito's

$7.15+

Ketel One

$7.50+

Grey Goose

$7.50+

Stoli

$7.25+

Absolut

$7.15+

Absolut Pear

$7.15+

Citron

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Orange

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.50+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.50+

Botanist

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$7.75+

Well Rum

$6.00+

Bayou Spiced

$7.00+

Bayou Silver

$7.00+

Cruzan Dark

$6.50+

Pilar

$8.25+

Coconut Rum

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$8.50

Bumbu DBL

$17.00

Clement DBL

$20.50

Bounty Spiced DBL

$11.00

Bounty Silver DBL

$10.50

Bounty Dark DBL

$10.50

Cruzan DBL

$10.50

Pilar DBL

$12.75

Coconut Rum DBL

$10.50

Patron Silver - 2oz

$19.00

Don Julio Silver - 2oz

$12.00

Santo Blanco - 2oz

$18.25

Santo Reposado - 2oz

$19.50

Santo Mezquila - 2oz

$22.00

Hornitos - Cristilino

$13.25

Tres Generaciones - Cristalino

$24.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50+

Sazerac

$7.25+

Crown Royal

$7.50+

Jack Daniels

$7.25+

Makers Mark

$7.50+

Buffalo Trace

$7.50+

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.50+

Elijah Craig

$8.00+

Larceny

$8.00+

Bulliet

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Old Forester

$10.50+

Jameson - 2oz

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50+

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Redemption

$11.50+

Legent

$11.50+

Moonshine

$7.50

BiB & Tucker

$12.75+

Chivas Regal

$9.50+

Dewars

$7.50+

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.25+

Glenlivet

$15.00+

Macallan

$13.50+

Chivas Regal DBL

$16.00

Dewars DBL

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$12.25

Glenlivet DBL

$19.00

Macallen DBL

$30.00

Port Charlotte DBL

$30.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Baileys

$9.75+

Banana

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Brandy

$7.50+

Chamboard

$8.25

Cointreau

$8.50

Crème de Menthe

$5.00