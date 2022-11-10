Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Cottonwood on the Greens Los Alamos Golf Course

108 Reviews

$$

4244 Diamond Drive

Los Alamos, NM 87544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza
Burger 1/2 lb Beef Patty
Fettuccine Alfredo

Non-alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tomato

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coffee

House Coffee

Latte

Cappucino

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

Apps

House Fries

$6.00

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$8.00

Sticks

$13.00

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00+

Baked BBQ Pork Ribs

$20.00

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Nachos

$13.00+

Fried Green Chile Strips

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$16.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Soup & Salad

French Onion

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Soup of the Day + House Salad

$16.00

House Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Thai Shrimp Salad

$19.00

The Wedge Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Spicy Sashimi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Mango, Macadamia, Avo Salad

$17.00

French Onion Soup and Salad

$18.00

Extra dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Entrees

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$18.00

Chicago Hot Dog

$10.00

Plain Hot Dog

$8.00

Beef Schnitzel

$22.00

Green Chili Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Pierogis

$16.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$17.00

Chicken Club Wrap

$17.00

Classic Reuben

$19.00

Green Chili Reuben

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Awesome Gyro

$17.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Open Faced Brat

$11.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Caprese Roll

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Roll

$17.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$15.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.00

Burgers - Please select FULL GARNISH if wanted.

Burger 1/2 lb Beef Patty

$14.00

Burger Chicken Breast

$12.00

Burger Black Bean & Veggie

$12.00

Burger 4 oz Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Beyond Vegan GF

$14.00

Burger Wild Boar

$17.00

Burger Elk

$17.00

Wagyu Beef

$17.00

Bison

$17.00

Kangaroo

$17.00

Duck

$17.00

Aligator

$17.00

Rabbit

$17.00

Yak

$17.00

Antilope

$17.00

Ostrich

$17.00

Mountain Man

$17.00

Pizza

Pizza

$10.00+

Steaks & Chops

16 oz T Bone Steak

$34.00

16 oz Ribeye Steak

$36.00

16 oz New York Steak

$33.00

Beef Schnitzel

$22.00

Bison Osso Bucco

$37.00Out of stock

Pork, Poultry, Seafood

Pork Schnitzel

$21.00

Pan-Roasted Tenderloin

$21.00

Fish & Fries

$16.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$18.00

Grilled Barramundi

$28.00

Beurre Blanc Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Southwestern Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Pork Shank Osso Buco

$29.00

Pasta

Three Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Seafood Marinara

$26.00

Veggie Delight

$15.00

Beef Stroganoff

$21.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$15.00

Soup & Salad

French Onion

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Soup of the Day + House Salad

$16.00

House Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Thai Shrimp Salad

$19.00

The Wedge Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Spicy Sashimi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Mango, Macadamia, Avo Salad

$17.00

French Onion Soup and Salad

$18.00

Small House Salad

$7.00

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

7 inch Pizza

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Kid Burger

$10.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Finale Cake

$11.00

Lemonberry Mascarpone Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Flan

$8.00

Apple Pie "Ala Mode"

$11.00

Add On Ice-cream Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream Serving

$5.00

St. Patrick's Day

Corned Beef and Cabbage Special

$19.00Out of stock
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Closed SUNDAY for a private event.

Website

Location

4244 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, NM 87544

Directions

