Osteria Cotta

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Wood Fired Rosemary Wings
Caesar

Salumi e Formaggi

3 Salumi & 3 Formaggi for $36

$36.00

Chef's Selection of 3 Salumi & 3 Formaggi

Formaggi 3 for $18

$18.00

Choose 3 Cheese for $18

Formaggi 5 for $26

$26.00

Choose 5 Cheese for $26

Salumi 3 for $20

Salumi 3 for $20

$20.00

Choose 3 Meat for $20

Prosciutto di Parma

$8.00

Speck

$8.00

Soppressata

$8.00

Genoa salami

$8.00

Parmigiano

$8.00

Pecorino

$8.00

Cacio al tartufo

$8.00

Dop gorgonzola dulce

$8.00

Asiago Pressato

$8.00

No utensils

Insalate

Mesclun Greens

$12.00

Tomato, Beets, Ricota Salata

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Housemade Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano

Arugula

Arugula

$13.00

Shaved Parmigiano, Pickled Onion

Endive Salad

$14.00

Watercress, mesclun, pear, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette

Special Salad Of The Day

$15.00

No Utensils

Small Plates

Marinated Olives

$7.00
Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

Red and Yellow Cherry Tomatoes, Wood Fired Flat Bread

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

Risotto Balls of the Day

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano

Wood Fired Rosemary Wings

Wood Fired Rosemary Wings

$16.00

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Fried calamari

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce

No Utensils

Send as Ready

Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil

Meatball Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Thyme

Rucola Pizza

Rucola Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Arugula

Tartufo Pizza

$19.00

Truffle Cream, Truffle Oil, Mushroom, Speck (Smoked Prosciutto)

Amatriciana Pizza

Amatriciana Pizza

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Pancetta, Red Onions, Chili Flakes, Basil

Brussels Sprouts Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, pancetta, parmigiano

Verdure Pizza

$18.00

San marzano tomato, mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red pepper, olives

Special Pizza Of The Day

$19.00

No Utensils

Send as Ready

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Parmigiano

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00
Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$19.00

Pork & Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Basil Pesto

Fusilli Bolognese

Fusilli Bolognese

$19.00

Veal and Beef Ragu, Parmigiano Reggiano

House Made Lasagna

House Made Lasagna

$20.00

With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu

Home made Papardelle with braise pork Ragu & Parmigiano

$19.00

Linguini Vongole

$19.00

Little neck clams, white wine, olive oil, chili flakes

House made gnocchi

$19.00

San marzano tomato, cherry tomatoes

Special Pasta Of The Day

$23.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Linguini

$8.00

Kids Penne

$8.00

Kids Orechiette

$8.00

Kids Fusilli

$8.00

No Utensils

Send as Ready

Secondi Entree

Wood Fired Free-Range Chicken

Wood Fired Free-Range Chicken

$25.00

Broccoli Rabe, Olives

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Sauteed Spinach, Rosemary New Potatoes

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula & Cherry Tomato Salad, Lemon Dressing

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$32.00

Truffle Fries, Arugula Salad

Roasted Branzino

$26.00

Fennel salad and mashed potatoes

Special Fish Of The Day

$28.00

No Utensils

Market Sides

2 Sides for $15

$15.00

Choose 2 Sides for $14

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Garlic, Olive Oil

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Shallots, Parmigiano

Rosemary New Potatoes

$8.00

Mashed potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts

$9.00

Pancetta, balsamic reduction

Wood fired... Beets

$9.00

No Utensils

3 Course Dinner For 2

Steak Dinner for 2

$90.00

Your Choice of 2 Starters, 1 Side & 1 Dessert

Salmon Dinner for 2

$82.00

Your Choice of 2 Starters, 1 Side & 1 Dessert

Surf and Turf Dinner for 2

$86.00

Your Choice of 2 Starters, 1 Side & 1 Dessert

No Utensils

3 Course Dinner for 4

Chicken Dinner for 4

$105.00

Your Choice of 4 Starters, 2 Sids & 2 Desserts

Steak Dinner for 4

$160.00

Your Choice of 4 Starters, 2 Sids & 2 Desserts

Salmon Dinner for 4

$130.00

Your Choice of 4 Starters, 2 Sids & 2 Desserts

Surf and Turf Dinner for 4

$135.00

Your Choice of 4 Starters, 2 Sids & 2 Desserts

No Utensils

Small Plates & Salads for 4

Chef's Selection of 3 Salumi & 3 Formaggi

$36.00

3 Salumi & 3 Formaggi

Meatballs

San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano

Arancini

Risotto Balls of the Day

Wood Fired Rosemary Wings

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Burrata

Red and Yellow Cherry Tomatoes, Wood Fired Flat Bread

Arugula Salad for 4

$36.00

Shaved Parmigiano, Pickled Onion

Caesar for 4

$36.00

Housemade Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano

No Utensils

Pasta Trays for 4

Spaghetti Pomodoro for 4

$46.00

San Marzano Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Parmigiano

Orecchiette for 4

$48.00

Pork & Fennel Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Basil Pesto

Fussili Bolognese for 4

$48.00

Veal and Beef Ragu, Parmigiano Reggiano

House-Made Lasagna for 4

$70.00Out of stock

Veal & Beef Bolognese Ragu

No Utensils

Proteins for 4

Grilled Atlantic Salmon for 4

$60.00

20 oz. Choice of 2 Sides

Wood Fired Free Range Chicken for 4

$58.00

30 oz. Choice of 2 Sides

Chicken Milanese for 4

$54.00

18oz. Choice of 2 Sides

Grilled Hanger Steak for 4

$76.00

20 oz. Choice of 2 Sides

No Utensils

Desserts for 4

Tiramisu for 4

$26.00

Banana Bread Pudding for 4

$26.00

No Utensils

Cheese

Fresh Mozzarella - 8 oz

$10.00

8 oz Ball

Parmigiana Reggiano - 1/4lb

$12.00

1/4 lb

Pecorino Toscano - 1/4lb

$10.00

1/4 lb

Caciotta Al Tartufo - 1/4lb

$11.00

1/4 lb

No Utensils

Salumi

Prosciutto Di Parma - 1/4lb

$12.00

1/4 lb

Sopressata - 1/4lb

$10.00

1/4 lb

Speck - 1/4lb

$10.00

1/4 lb

Genoa Salami- 1/4lb

$10.00

No Utensils

Fresh Pasta (uncooked)

House-Made Pappardelle - 1/2 lb (plain)

$12.00

House-Made Gnocci - 1/2 lb (plain)

$12.00

Housemade Sauces

Pomodoro Sauce

Choose Quart or Pint

Bolognese Sauce

Choose Quart or Pint

Pork Ragu Sauce

Choose Quart or Pint

Pesto Sauce - Pint

$14.00

Pint

Pantry

Chicken Broth - Quart

$10.00

Quart

Marinated Olives - Pint

$9.00

Pint

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Nutella Calzone

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

No Utensils

Outside Dessert Fee

$5.00

Coffee/ Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Red Eye

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

513 Columbus Ave, new york, NY 10024

Directions

Gallery
Osteria Cotta image
Banner pic
Osteria Cotta image

