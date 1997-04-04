Italian
Bars & Lounges
Osteria Cotta
24 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
513 Columbus Ave, new york, NY 10024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Milling Room - 446 Columbus Avenue
4.5 • 3,416
446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd New York, NY 10024
View restaurant