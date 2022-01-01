Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Original Cottage Inn

1,387 Reviews

$$

512 East William Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO 14" MED ROUND
BYO 16" LRG ROUND
DELUXE

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$17.00

Cooked daily in our rotisserie oven until it falls off of the bone. Choose BBQ or Lemon Pepper. Served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.

GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON

GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON

$21.00

Served with red skinned mashers and garlic butter vegetable medley.

SEAFOOD TRIO

SEAFOOD TRIO

$21.00

Scallops, shrimp, and salmon tossed in a roasted red pepper cream sauce with fettuccine pasta.

SHRIMP & SCALLOPS PORTOFINO

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, fresh mushrooms, diced tomato, scallion, fresh parsley and basil. Tossed with spaghettini pasta in a demi glace cream sauce.

BAKED EGGPLANT PARMESAN

BAKED EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$18.00

Crispy fried eggplant baked with homemade marinara, aged mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Served with spaghettini pasta, tossed with garlic butter and fresh parsley.

CHICKEN ARTICHOKE PASTA

CHICKEN ARTICHOKE PASTA

$20.00

Tender chicken breast sautéed with tomato, scallion, fresh mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, then tossed with fettuccine and a zesty tomato-basil cream sauce.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$20.00

Chicken breast lightly breaded and pan fried, baked with homemade marinara, aged mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Served with spaghettini pasta, tossed with garlic butter and fresh parsley.

RAVIOLI FLORENTINE

RAVIOLI FLORENTINE

$19.00

Jumbo spinach-filled ravioli simmered with scallion and fresh mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce.

BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA

BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA

$19.00

Blackened chicken, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.

BLACKENED SHRIMP PASTA

$21.00

Blackened shrimp, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.

MAMA MIA SPAGHETTINI & MEATBALLS

MAMA MIA SPAGHETTINI & MEATBALLS

$18.00

Homemade jumbo meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce and served atop spaghettini.

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$20.00

Sautéed chicken breast, cremini and button mushrooms, shallots, Marsala wine sauce, served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.

GRILLED CHICKEN WITH BAKED GOAT CHEESE

GRILLED CHICKEN WITH BAKED GOAT CHEESE

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and sun-dried tomato. Topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Baked and served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.

APPETIZERS

COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD

COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD

$12.00

Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

VEGAN GARLIC BREAD

$14.00

Our homemade pizza bread topped with vegan mozzarella, vegan Parmesan and roasted garlic. Sprinkled with imported vegan feta. Served with homemade pizza sauce.

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce.

FRIED PROVOLONE

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce.

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$15.00

Toasted Cottage Inn bread topped with balsamic tomato concasse, asiago cheese, and basil.

HOT TRIO SAMPLER

HOT TRIO SAMPLER

$17.00

Bruschetta, Fried Provolone, Calamari Fritti. Served with marinara sauce.

ROASTED VEGETABLES

ROASTED VEGETABLES

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, and arugula drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Baked with mozzarella and goat cheese on pita bread.

VEGAN ROASTED VEGETABLES

$15.00

Grilled zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, and arugula drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Baked with imported vegan feta cheese and vegan mozzarella.

COTTAGE INN NACHOS

COTTAGE INN NACHOS

$16.00

Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

GOAT CHEESE DIP

GOAT CHEESE DIP

$14.00

Served with our tri-color tortilla chips.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

Homemade spinach & artichoke dip served with tri-color tortilla chips.

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.

MAMA MIA MEATBALLS

$12.00

Homemade meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

GLUTEN-FREE APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$16.00

Cauliflower crust topped with balsamic tomato concasse, asiago cheese, and basil.

CHEESEBREAD CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$14.00

Cauliflower crust brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

GOAT CHEESE DIP

GOAT CHEESE DIP

$14.00

Served with our tri-color tortilla chips.

ROASTED VEGETABLES CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$16.00

Grilled zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, and arugula drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Baked with mozzarella and goat cheese on cauliflower crust.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

Homemade spinach & artichoke dip served with tri-color tortilla chips.

SALADS

SIDE GARDEN

$6.00

Crisp romaine, dried cranberries, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese.

SIDE GREEK

$7.00

Crisp romaine, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, feta, and herbs. Make it Vegan with vegan feta add $2.

SIDE CAESAR

$6.00

Crisp romaine, red onion, shaved Parmesan, and croutons.

SIDE CRANBERRY PECAN

$6.00

Crisp romaine, arugula, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, pecans.

SOUTHWEST SHRIMP SALAD

$21.00

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and cilantro, with a side of our chipotle ranch dressing. Topped Shrimp

BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR

$21.00

Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with blackened salmon.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and cilantro, with a side of our chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with grilled, bronzed chicken.

ENTRÉE GREEK

ENTRÉE GREEK

$17.00

Crisp romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets and feta cheese.

ENTRÉE VEGAN GREEK

$17.00

Crisp romaine tossed in our house Italian dressing topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, and imported vegan feta cheese.

ANTIPASTO

$17.00

Crisp romaine tossed in our house Italian dressing, topped with kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, Genoa salami, Capicola ham, and Provolone cheese.

ENTRÉE CAESAR

ENTRÉE CAESAR

$12.00

Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.

BAKED PASTA

Includes a cup of homemade soup and fresh baked bread. Upgrade to Cranberry Pecan, Greek, Garden or Caesar side salad for an additional / 3. Please choose one option below.
MEAT LASAGNA

MEAT LASAGNA

$18.00

Our old family recipe; made from scratch with wide noodles, seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage, rich tomato sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

MANICOTTI

$17.00

Three large cheese-filled pastas baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

BAKED SPAGHETTINI

$15.00

Baked with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

SPINACH LASAGNA

$18.00

Prepared fresh with sautéed mushrooms, fresh spinach, almonds, Parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses. Baked in our homemade marinara sauce.

MEAT SAMPLER

$18.00

Homemade lasagna, jumbo beef ravioli, and manicotti.

VEGETARIAN SAMPLER

$18.00

Homemade spinach lasagna, spinach ravioli, and manicotti.

CREATE YOUR OWN PASTA

Includes a cup of homemade soup and fresh baked bread. Upgrade to a Cranberry Pecan, Greek, Garden, or Caesar salad for an additional > 3

MARINARA

$13.00

Tomatoes, vegetables, Italian herbs, spices.

ALFREDO

ALFREDO

$15.00

Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.

POMODORO

$14.00

Tomato, basil, and garlic.

BOLOGNESE

BOLOGNESE

$16.00

Ground beef, ground veal, Prosciutto, carrots, onion, tomato, cream.

PESTO

PESTO

$15.00

Basil, garlic, canola oil, Parmesan cheese.

SUN-DRIED TOMATO CREAM

SUN-DRIED TOMATO CREAM

$15.00

Sun-dried tomato, white wine, cream, garlic, mushrooms, and scallion.

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Hand-pattied 7oz burger served on brioche bun. All sandwiches served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries. Substitute sweet potato fries for an additional 1.50.

GYRO SANDWICH

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh sliced lamb gyro meat served on a grilled pita. Topped with Roma tomato, red onion, feta, arugula and a side of tzatziki sauce. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

GRILLED CHICKEN AND PESTO

GRILLED CHICKEN AND PESTO

$15.00

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella on fresh Italian bread. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CLUB

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CLUB

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, Cajun bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and crispy onions on a brioche bun with a side of chipotle ranch. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

CHICKEN PITA

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and feta on a grilled pita. Served with a side of Italian dressing, a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

THE ORIGINAL BURGER*

THE ORIGINAL BURGER*

$15.00

Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

WESTERN BBQ BURGER*

$17.00

Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, Cajun bacon, melted cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

ROCKIN' SWEET ONION MUSHROOM BURGER*

$17.00

Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.00

Plant-based burger that satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy, or gluten. Served with lettuce and tomato, on a brioche bun with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

SOUPS

COTTAGE INN CLAM CHOWDER

$5.00+

VEGETARIAN MINESTRONE

$5.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00+

GOURMET PIZZA & BYO PIZZA

THE BEST OF COTTAGE INN

Fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Italian herbs.

BBQ CHICKEN WITH CILANTRO

BBQ CHICKEN WITH CILANTRO

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.

COTTAGE INN VEGAN

COTTAGE INN VEGAN

Broccoli, zucchini, roasted red pepper, banana peppers, fresh spinach, red onion, artichoke hearts, fresh basil and Italian herbs. Sprinkled with imported vegan feta.

DELUXE

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, and fresh mushrooms.

HAWAIIAN

Ham, pineapple, and bacon.

GREEK

Red onion, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella, feta, and Roma tomato. Drizzled with our extra virgin olive oil and oregano.

GREEK VEGAN

Red onion, banana peppers, black olives, vegan mozzarella, imported vegan feta, and Roma tomato. Drizzled with our extra virgin olive oil and oregano.

GRILLED CHICKEN

Pesto sauce, chicken, sun-dried tomato, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and Italian herbs.

GYRO

Out of stock

Brushed with olive oil, sliced gyro meat, red onion, mozzarella, Roma tomato and feta served with a side of tzatziki.

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

Olive oil, roasted garlic, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

MARGHERITA VEGAN

Olive oil, roasted garlic, Roma tomato, vegan mozzarella, and fresh basil.

MEAT LOVERS

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

SPICY MEDITERRANEAN

Banana peppers, feta, and Italian herbs.

VEGAN SPICY MEDITERRANEAN

Banana peppers, imported vegan feta, vegan mozzarella and Italian herbs.

PESTO PRIMAVERA

Pesto sauce, broccoli, zucchini, Roma tomato, roasted red pepper, fresh spinach, and fresh mushrooms.

PIZZA FLORENTINE

PIZZA FLORENTINE

Fresh spinach, sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, red onion, and mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs and finished with extra virgin olive oil.

PIZZA FLORENTINE VEGAN

Fresh spinach, sun-dried tomato, red onion, imported vegan feta, and vegan mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs and finished with extra virgin olive oil.

TUSCAN VEGAN

Vegan mozzarella, fresh spinach, Roma tomato, black olives, roasted garlic, fresh basil and Italian herbs.

VEGGIE LOVERS

VEGGIE LOVERS

Broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, feta, fresh mushrooms and Roma tomato.

VEGGIE LOVERS VEGAN

Broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, imported vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, fresh mushrooms and Roma tomato.

BYO 10" PERS

$11.00

10-inch crust made fresh daily with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO 12" SML ROUND

$14.00

12-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO 14" MED ROUND

$15.00

14-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO 16" LRG ROUND

$17.00

16-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO (12"X12") HALF TRAY

$15.00

The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 triangle pieces.

BYO (12"X18”) FULL TRAY

$17.00

The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 square pieces.

VEGAN GOURMET PIZZA & BYO VEGAN PIZZA

TUSCAN VEGAN PIZZA

Our crust with our signature pizza sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and Italian herbs.

VEGGIE LOVERS VEGAN

VEGGIE LOVERS VEGAN

10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce, broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, red peppers, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, and Roma tomatoes.

PIZZA FLORENTINE VEGAN

10-inch crust brushed with our olive oil and topped with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, tomato sauce, vegan feta, and vegan mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs.

VEGAN MARGHERITA

10-inch crust brushed with olive oil and topped with roasted garlic, Roma tomato, vegan mozzarella, and fresh basil.

GREEK VEGAN PIZZA

10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce topped with red onions, banana peppers, black olives, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, and Roma tomatoes. Drizzled with our olive oil and oregano.

SPICY MEDITERRANEAN VEGAN

10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce topped with banana peppers, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, and Italian herbs.

COTTAGE INN VEGAN PIZZA

10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce, vegan feta, broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, fresh spinach, red onions, artichoke, fresh basil, and Italian herbs.

BYO VEGAN 10" PERS

$11.00

10-inch vegan crust with vegan mozzarella cheese on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO VEGAN 12" SML ROUND

$14.00

12-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.

BYO VEGAN 14" MED ROUND

$15.00

14-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.

BYO VEGAN 16" LRG ROUND

$17.00

16-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.

BYO VEGAN (12"X12") HALF TRAY

$15.00

The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust, pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese (8 triangle pieces).

BYO VEGAN (12"X18") FULL TRAY

$17.00

The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust, pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese (8 square pieces).

SIDES and Add Ons

LOAF OF BREAD

$1.00

SEASONED FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF ANCHOVIES

$2.00

RED SKINNED MASHERS

$5.00

GARLIC BUTTER BROCCOLI

$5.00

16oz HOMEMADE RANCH

$4.00

32oz HOMEMADE RANCH

$8.00

Side of Ranch

$0.55

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

PAPER PLATE

RED PEPPER PACKETS

PARMESAN PACKETS

NAPKINS

DESSERT

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.00+

Traditional Italian pastry with sweet ricotta filling, hand dipped in belgian chocolate.

KID'S MENU

INCLUDES SOFT DRINK, MILK, OR JUICE. AGES 10 & UNDER

KID'S PITTA PIZZA

$8.00

Cheese pita pizza with one pizza topping.

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

American cheese served with french fries.

KID'S CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

Served with french fries.

KID'S SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA

$8.00

Spaghetti noodles served with homemade marinara sauce

KID'S FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$8.00

Fettuccini noodles served with Alfredo sauce

KID'S GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast served with steamed vegetables.

N/A BEVERAGES

BARRITT'S GINGER BEER

$3.50

CHERRY COKE

$2.95

DR PEPPER

$2.95

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$2.95

IBC ROOT BEER, BOTTLE

$3.50

MELLO YELLO

$2.95

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.95

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.00

SHAKEN ICED TEA

$3.50

SHAKEN LEMONADE

$3.50

VERNORS GINGER ALE

$2.95

WINES

Banfi Classico DOCG Chianti

Banfi Classico DOCG Chianti

$32.00

Tuscany, Italy - Ruby red in color, this Chianti Classico features intense notes of cherries, plums, and violets. Rich flavors of cherry and leather fill the palate, while supple tannins balance out the pleasant acidity

Karl Kaspar Riesling

Karl Kaspar Riesling

$29.00

This is an off-dry Riesling with a classic Mosel profile: intense mineral and floral aromas, low alcohol, and a wonderful balance between sweetness and crisp acidity ~ Mosel, Germany

Boneshaker Old Vine Zinfandel

Boneshaker Old Vine Zinfandel

$32.00

Deep red and purple in color, this wine has welcoming aromas of dark fruits with a tinge of licorice. A sip reveals a bright, delicious, and fruity wine ~ California

Louis Jadot (Unoaked)

Louis Jadot (Unoaked)

$32.00

This wine shows floral, apple, and citrus aromas with fresh, clean flavors and mineral notes. ~ France

Château de la Roulerie D'Anjou Rosé

Château de la Roulerie D'Anjou Rosé

$38.00

An off-dry rosé made from 30% Gamay, 70% Grolleau. Crystal clear with a salmon-pink hue and a beautiful intensity. On the nose has hints of marzipan and raspberries and strawberries ~ France

Fantini Montepulciano

Fantini Montepulciano

$29.00

Ruby red with garnet reflections, the bouquet is fruity and quite persistent, reminiscent of red fruits, marasca cherries, and plums with vanilla nuances ~ Italy

Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay

Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay

$35.00

Beautifully integrated tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango and papaya, with citrus notes that explode in your mouth. These flavors delicately intertwine with aromas of vanilla and honey to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak and butter rounds out the long, lingering finish ~ California

Luccio Prosecco

Luccio Prosecco

$40.00

Luccio® Prosecco has fresh flavors of green apples and juicy peaches with just a touch of crisp acidity.

Piattelli Reserve Malbec

Piattelli Reserve Malbec

$29.00

This malbec is dry, medium-plus-bodied, rich with dark plum, blueberry, mulberry, mocha, black pepper, and smoked meat flavors on the palate. Excellent balance and finesse. ~ Mendoza, Argentina

Ant Moore Pinot Noir Rosé

Ant Moore Pinot Noir Rosé

$35.00

On the nose, there's a complex and enticing blend of aromatic sweet fruit with notes of strawberry, citrus, and rockmelon. The palate you’ll get the lovely brightness of fruit with great drive vibrancy on a medium weight on a palate bursting with energy. ~ Marlborough, New Zealand

Parducci Small Lot Pinot Noir

Parducci Small Lot Pinot Noir

$32.00

Great acidity and lively red-cherry and raspberry flavors light up this well-balanced and full-bodied wine. Light but firm tannins boost the mouthfeel and keep the impression fresh through the finish.~ California

Rabble Red Blend

Rabble Red Blend

$35.00

The vibrant nose opens with black cherry, cocoa, and rustic rhubarb. Flavors of red berries, warm spice and leather dance across the palate. A blend of Merlot, Cabernet, Syrah, Petit Sirah ~ California

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet

$29.00

California- Velvety layers of blackberry, plum and cassis highlight our Cabernet Sauvignon.

Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Lumina is very fragrant and elegant. The 2016 harvest is fresh and perfectly balanced with a pleasant roundness. A typical mineral touch completes the finale, which has notes of yellow pear and almond ~ Italy

Kono Sauvignon Blanc

Kono Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Intense citrus and gooseberry flavors with notes of capsicum and passionfruit. A blend of fruits from the Awatere, Waihopai, and Lower Wairau Valleys gives this Sauvignon Blanc the classic Marlborough fruit burst with great palate weight and a clean, acid finish ~ New Zealand

Milou Chardonnay

Milou Chardonnay

$29.00

Milou Chardonnay strikes a perfect balance with rich white peach & pineapple fruit flavors, zippy citrus notes of lemon zest, a streak of minerality, and a satisfying length and finish ~ France

Charles Thomas Côtes du Rhône Red Blend

Charles Thomas Côtes du Rhône Red Blend

$32.00

A blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Carignan, this full-bodied, easy-drinking red offers ripe black-cherry flavor edged by notes of earth, caramel, and dried herbs ~ France

Clayhouse Cabernet

Clayhouse Cabernet

$35.00

Deep dark purple color. Aromas of dark bing cherries, black currents, and hints of leather, cedar, and vanilla. The wine is rich, full-bodied, and has tart cherry and ripe plum fruit flavors with licorice undertones ~ California

Francis Coppola "Director's Cut" Cabernet

Francis Coppola "Director's Cut" Cabernet

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon boasts a melange of red and blackberry flavors, cherries, cassis, notes of lavender, and a broad range of spices and toasted oak ~ California

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet

$42.00

Lifted aromas of blackcurrant, blackberry, and vanilla are accompanied by vibrant, dark berry fruits on the palate ~ Australia

Mestizaje Bobal

Mestizaje Bobal

$38.00

Deep in color with an intriguing nose of black fruits, violets, cedar, and black pepper. The fleshy dark fruit flavors of blackberry and black currant are lifted by brink mineral acidity and fine tannins ~ Spain

Clayhouse Adobe Red Blend

Clayhouse Adobe Red Blend

$32.00

36% Petite Sirah, 20% Syrah, 12% Tempranillo, 12% Malbec, 10% Zinfandel, 10% Grenache, this wine opens with aromas of black and red fruits. Vanilla, cocoa and strawberry jam flavors grace the palate with a velvety texture and round tannins, finishing with a touch of spice and oak.~ Paso Robles, California

Sexual Chocolate Red Blend

Sexual Chocolate Red Blend

$48.00

A blend of Syrah and Zinfandel. The Zin presents a rich, warm feel that could be confused with biting into a chocolate-covered cherry, while the Syrah adds a smooth, deep and refined finish. ~ Santa Barbara, California

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon is bold and muscular with poise and grace! Raspberry, plum, and toasted vanilla aromas open the show leaving you wanting more. Full-bodied showcasing flavors of red cherry, hints of floral and dark fruit with tannins coming through the lasting, oak-kissed finish ~ Lodi, California

Gruet Brut

Gruet Brut

$45.00

Wonderful aromas of green apple and citrus mineral notes make for a delightful start to this traditional sparkler. Our Brut NV offers bright, crisp acidity complimented by a touch of yeast on the delightfully long finish. ~ New Mexico

GROWLERS

Each of our beers are $19 imcluding a 64oz growler. Enjoy!
Modelo Especial W/Growler

Modelo Especial W/Growler

$19.00

Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb ~ Mexico

Bell's Two Hearted American IPA W/Growler

Bell's Two Hearted American IPA W/Growler

$19.00

Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit ~ Kalamazoo

Bell's Oberon W/Growler

Bell's Oberon W/Growler

$19.00Out of stock

Bell's Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas ~ Kalamazoo

Bell's Official Hazy IPA W/Growler

$19.00

This Hazy IPA is double dry-hopped (a combination of Mosaic, Citra, Azacca, Amarillo, and El Dorado hops) resulting in complex peach, stone fruit, and tropical notes with a dry finish and balanced bitterness ~ Kalamazoo

Ypsi Isle Royale Amber Ale W/Growler

Ypsi Isle Royale Amber Ale W/Growler

$19.00

A moderate, hoppy beer with a distinct caramel malty flavor ~ Ypsilanti

Short's Soft Parade Fruit Ale W/Growler

Short's Soft Parade Fruit Ale W/Growler

$19.00

Soft Parade Shandy is a blend of Short’s flagship Fruit Ale, Soft Parade, and homemade lemonade ~ Detroit

Shipwrecked West Coast IPA W/Growler

Shipwrecked West Coast IPA W/Growler

$19.00

Bold Hop aroma on the nose with a crisp, bitter finish ~ Northville

Blue Moon Wheat Ale W/Growler

Blue Moon Wheat Ale W/Growler

$19.00

A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma ~ Colorado

Arbor Strawberry Blonde W/Growler

Arbor Strawberry Blonde W/Growler

$19.00

Strawberry Blonde is the perfect harmony of smooth malt and fresh fruit, brewed with a blend of fresh strawberries and pale malts to create a fruit ale that doesn’t forget it’s a beer. It’s always the perfect season for Strawberry Blonde ~ Ann Arbor

Cross Street Crush Hazy IPA W/Growler

Cross Street Crush Hazy IPA W/Growler

$19.00

Cross Street Crush pours a hazy, opaque orange and is very crushable even at 6.8%. With a hefty amount of wheat, the mouthfeel is smooth. ~ Ypsilanti

Leinienkugel's Summer Shandy W/Growler

Leinienkugel's Summer Shandy W/Growler

$19.00Out of stock

Our own unique take on Franz Kugler’s original Munich tavern tradition. Leinenkugel’s® Summer Shandy® is our traditional weiss beer with a refreshing natural lemonade flavor that makes it the perfect summer beer

313 Polish Lager, Euro Pale W/Growler

313 Polish Lager, Euro Pale W/Growler

$19.00

Soft easy drinking lager with a creamy smooth Saaz/Lublin hop accent. A homage to Detroit area polish immigrants that craved the beer from the homeland ~ Jackson

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen W/Growler

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen W/Growler

$19.00

Our amber wheat beer, with its fine-poured white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavor. It is full-bodied with a smooth yeast taste ~ Germany

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Please use our website www.originalcottageinn.com to order online or Toast Takeout App and choose the right location! Thank you for your business!

Website

Location

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery
The Original Cottage Inn image
The Original Cottage Inn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Sottinis Sub Shop
orange starNo Reviews
205 S 4th Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
The Great Commoner - TGC Ann Arbor
orange starNo Reviews
110 E. Washington Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Pizza House
orange starNo Reviews
618 Church Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Pizza House Ann Arbor - 618 Church St
orange starNo Reviews
618 Church St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Scorchy's Burrito's - Cantina
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston