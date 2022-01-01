Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Popular Items
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
Cooked daily in our rotisserie oven until it falls off of the bone. Choose BBQ or Lemon Pepper. Served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.
GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
Served with red skinned mashers and garlic butter vegetable medley.
SEAFOOD TRIO
Scallops, shrimp, and salmon tossed in a roasted red pepper cream sauce with fettuccine pasta.
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS PORTOFINO
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, fresh mushrooms, diced tomato, scallion, fresh parsley and basil. Tossed with spaghettini pasta in a demi glace cream sauce.
BAKED EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Crispy fried eggplant baked with homemade marinara, aged mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Served with spaghettini pasta, tossed with garlic butter and fresh parsley.
CHICKEN ARTICHOKE PASTA
Tender chicken breast sautéed with tomato, scallion, fresh mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, then tossed with fettuccine and a zesty tomato-basil cream sauce.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Chicken breast lightly breaded and pan fried, baked with homemade marinara, aged mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Served with spaghettini pasta, tossed with garlic butter and fresh parsley.
RAVIOLI FLORENTINE
Jumbo spinach-filled ravioli simmered with scallion and fresh mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce.
BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA
Blackened chicken, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.
BLACKENED SHRIMP PASTA
Blackened shrimp, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.
MAMA MIA SPAGHETTINI & MEATBALLS
Homemade jumbo meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce and served atop spaghettini.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Sautéed chicken breast, cremini and button mushrooms, shallots, Marsala wine sauce, served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH BAKED GOAT CHEESE
Grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and sun-dried tomato. Topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Baked and served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.
APPETIZERS
COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
VEGAN GARLIC BREAD
Our homemade pizza bread topped with vegan mozzarella, vegan Parmesan and roasted garlic. Sprinkled with imported vegan feta. Served with homemade pizza sauce.
CALAMARI FRITTI
Served with marinara sauce.
FRIED PROVOLONE
Served with marinara sauce.
BRUSCHETTA
Toasted Cottage Inn bread topped with balsamic tomato concasse, asiago cheese, and basil.
HOT TRIO SAMPLER
Bruschetta, Fried Provolone, Calamari Fritti. Served with marinara sauce.
ROASTED VEGETABLES
Grilled zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, and arugula drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Baked with mozzarella and goat cheese on pita bread.
VEGAN ROASTED VEGETABLES
Grilled zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, and arugula drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Baked with imported vegan feta cheese and vegan mozzarella.
COTTAGE INN NACHOS
Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
GOAT CHEESE DIP
Served with our tri-color tortilla chips.
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Homemade spinach & artichoke dip served with tri-color tortilla chips.
CHICKEN WINGS
Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.
MAMA MIA MEATBALLS
Homemade meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
GLUTEN-FREE APPETIZERS
BRUSCHETTA CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Cauliflower crust topped with balsamic tomato concasse, asiago cheese, and basil.
CHEESEBREAD CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Cauliflower crust brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
GOAT CHEESE DIP
Served with our tri-color tortilla chips.
ROASTED VEGETABLES CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Grilled zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, and arugula drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Baked with mozzarella and goat cheese on cauliflower crust.
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Homemade spinach & artichoke dip served with tri-color tortilla chips.
SALADS
SIDE GARDEN
Crisp romaine, dried cranberries, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese.
SIDE GREEK
Crisp romaine, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, feta, and herbs. Make it Vegan with vegan feta add $2.
SIDE CAESAR
Crisp romaine, red onion, shaved Parmesan, and croutons.
SIDE CRANBERRY PECAN
Crisp romaine, arugula, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, pecans.
SOUTHWEST SHRIMP SALAD
Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and cilantro, with a side of our chipotle ranch dressing. Topped Shrimp
BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR
Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with blackened salmon.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and cilantro, with a side of our chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with grilled, bronzed chicken.
ENTRÉE GREEK
Crisp romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets and feta cheese.
ENTRÉE VEGAN GREEK
Crisp romaine tossed in our house Italian dressing topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, and imported vegan feta cheese.
ANTIPASTO
Crisp romaine tossed in our house Italian dressing, topped with kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, Genoa salami, Capicola ham, and Provolone cheese.
ENTRÉE CAESAR
Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.
BAKED PASTA
MEAT LASAGNA
Our old family recipe; made from scratch with wide noodles, seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage, rich tomato sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
MANICOTTI
Three large cheese-filled pastas baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
BAKED SPAGHETTINI
Baked with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SPINACH LASAGNA
Prepared fresh with sautéed mushrooms, fresh spinach, almonds, Parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses. Baked in our homemade marinara sauce.
MEAT SAMPLER
Homemade lasagna, jumbo beef ravioli, and manicotti.
VEGETARIAN SAMPLER
Homemade spinach lasagna, spinach ravioli, and manicotti.
CREATE YOUR OWN PASTA
MARINARA
Tomatoes, vegetables, Italian herbs, spices.
ALFREDO
Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.
POMODORO
Tomato, basil, and garlic.
BOLOGNESE
Ground beef, ground veal, Prosciutto, carrots, onion, tomato, cream.
PESTO
Basil, garlic, canola oil, Parmesan cheese.
SUN-DRIED TOMATO CREAM
Sun-dried tomato, white wine, cream, garlic, mushrooms, and scallion.
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
GYRO SANDWICH
Fresh sliced lamb gyro meat served on a grilled pita. Topped with Roma tomato, red onion, feta, arugula and a side of tzatziki sauce. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
GRILLED CHICKEN AND PESTO
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella on fresh Italian bread. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, Cajun bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and crispy onions on a brioche bun with a side of chipotle ranch. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
CHICKEN PITA
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and feta on a grilled pita. Served with a side of Italian dressing, a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
THE ORIGINAL BURGER*
Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
WESTERN BBQ BURGER*
Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, Cajun bacon, melted cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
ROCKIN' SWEET ONION MUSHROOM BURGER*
Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Plant-based burger that satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy, or gluten. Served with lettuce and tomato, on a brioche bun with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
GOURMET PIZZA & BYO PIZZA
THE BEST OF COTTAGE INN
Fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Italian herbs.
BBQ CHICKEN WITH CILANTRO
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.
COTTAGE INN VEGAN
Broccoli, zucchini, roasted red pepper, banana peppers, fresh spinach, red onion, artichoke hearts, fresh basil and Italian herbs. Sprinkled with imported vegan feta.
DELUXE
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, and fresh mushrooms.
HAWAIIAN
Ham, pineapple, and bacon.
GREEK
Red onion, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella, feta, and Roma tomato. Drizzled with our extra virgin olive oil and oregano.
GREEK VEGAN
Red onion, banana peppers, black olives, vegan mozzarella, imported vegan feta, and Roma tomato. Drizzled with our extra virgin olive oil and oregano.
GRILLED CHICKEN
Pesto sauce, chicken, sun-dried tomato, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and Italian herbs.
GYRO
Brushed with olive oil, sliced gyro meat, red onion, mozzarella, Roma tomato and feta served with a side of tzatziki.
MARGHERITA
Olive oil, roasted garlic, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
MARGHERITA VEGAN
Olive oil, roasted garlic, Roma tomato, vegan mozzarella, and fresh basil.
MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
SPICY MEDITERRANEAN
Banana peppers, feta, and Italian herbs.
VEGAN SPICY MEDITERRANEAN
Banana peppers, imported vegan feta, vegan mozzarella and Italian herbs.
PESTO PRIMAVERA
Pesto sauce, broccoli, zucchini, Roma tomato, roasted red pepper, fresh spinach, and fresh mushrooms.
PIZZA FLORENTINE
Fresh spinach, sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, red onion, and mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs and finished with extra virgin olive oil.
PIZZA FLORENTINE VEGAN
Fresh spinach, sun-dried tomato, red onion, imported vegan feta, and vegan mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs and finished with extra virgin olive oil.
TUSCAN VEGAN
Vegan mozzarella, fresh spinach, Roma tomato, black olives, roasted garlic, fresh basil and Italian herbs.
VEGGIE LOVERS
Broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, feta, fresh mushrooms and Roma tomato.
VEGGIE LOVERS VEGAN
Broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, imported vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, fresh mushrooms and Roma tomato.
BYO 10" PERS
10-inch crust made fresh daily with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO 12" SML ROUND
12-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO 14" MED ROUND
14-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO 16" LRG ROUND
16-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO (12"X12") HALF TRAY
The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 triangle pieces.
BYO (12"X18”) FULL TRAY
The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 square pieces.
VEGAN GOURMET PIZZA & BYO VEGAN PIZZA
TUSCAN VEGAN PIZZA
Our crust with our signature pizza sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and Italian herbs.
VEGGIE LOVERS VEGAN
10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce, broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, red peppers, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, and Roma tomatoes.
PIZZA FLORENTINE VEGAN
10-inch crust brushed with our olive oil and topped with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, tomato sauce, vegan feta, and vegan mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs.
VEGAN MARGHERITA
10-inch crust brushed with olive oil and topped with roasted garlic, Roma tomato, vegan mozzarella, and fresh basil.
GREEK VEGAN PIZZA
10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce topped with red onions, banana peppers, black olives, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, and Roma tomatoes. Drizzled with our olive oil and oregano.
SPICY MEDITERRANEAN VEGAN
10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce topped with banana peppers, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, and Italian herbs.
COTTAGE INN VEGAN PIZZA
10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce, vegan feta, broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, fresh spinach, red onions, artichoke, fresh basil, and Italian herbs.
BYO VEGAN 10" PERS
10-inch vegan crust with vegan mozzarella cheese on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO VEGAN 12" SML ROUND
12-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.
BYO VEGAN 14" MED ROUND
14-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.
BYO VEGAN 16" LRG ROUND
16-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.
BYO VEGAN (12"X12") HALF TRAY
The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust, pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese (8 triangle pieces).
BYO VEGAN (12"X18") FULL TRAY
The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust, pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese (8 square pieces).
SIDES and Add Ons
DESSERT
KID'S MENU
KID'S PITTA PIZZA
Cheese pita pizza with one pizza topping.
KID'S GRILLED CHEESE
American cheese served with french fries.
KID'S CHICKEN FINGERS
Served with french fries.
KID'S SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA
Spaghetti noodles served with homemade marinara sauce
KID'S FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccini noodles served with Alfredo sauce
KID'S GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast served with steamed vegetables.
N/A BEVERAGES
WINES
Banfi Classico DOCG Chianti
Tuscany, Italy - Ruby red in color, this Chianti Classico features intense notes of cherries, plums, and violets. Rich flavors of cherry and leather fill the palate, while supple tannins balance out the pleasant acidity
Karl Kaspar Riesling
This is an off-dry Riesling with a classic Mosel profile: intense mineral and floral aromas, low alcohol, and a wonderful balance between sweetness and crisp acidity ~ Mosel, Germany
Boneshaker Old Vine Zinfandel
Deep red and purple in color, this wine has welcoming aromas of dark fruits with a tinge of licorice. A sip reveals a bright, delicious, and fruity wine ~ California
Louis Jadot (Unoaked)
This wine shows floral, apple, and citrus aromas with fresh, clean flavors and mineral notes. ~ France
Château de la Roulerie D'Anjou Rosé
An off-dry rosé made from 30% Gamay, 70% Grolleau. Crystal clear with a salmon-pink hue and a beautiful intensity. On the nose has hints of marzipan and raspberries and strawberries ~ France
Fantini Montepulciano
Ruby red with garnet reflections, the bouquet is fruity and quite persistent, reminiscent of red fruits, marasca cherries, and plums with vanilla nuances ~ Italy
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay
Beautifully integrated tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango and papaya, with citrus notes that explode in your mouth. These flavors delicately intertwine with aromas of vanilla and honey to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak and butter rounds out the long, lingering finish ~ California
Luccio Prosecco
Luccio® Prosecco has fresh flavors of green apples and juicy peaches with just a touch of crisp acidity.
Piattelli Reserve Malbec
This malbec is dry, medium-plus-bodied, rich with dark plum, blueberry, mulberry, mocha, black pepper, and smoked meat flavors on the palate. Excellent balance and finesse. ~ Mendoza, Argentina
Ant Moore Pinot Noir Rosé
On the nose, there's a complex and enticing blend of aromatic sweet fruit with notes of strawberry, citrus, and rockmelon. The palate you’ll get the lovely brightness of fruit with great drive vibrancy on a medium weight on a palate bursting with energy. ~ Marlborough, New Zealand
Parducci Small Lot Pinot Noir
Great acidity and lively red-cherry and raspberry flavors light up this well-balanced and full-bodied wine. Light but firm tannins boost the mouthfeel and keep the impression fresh through the finish.~ California
Rabble Red Blend
The vibrant nose opens with black cherry, cocoa, and rustic rhubarb. Flavors of red berries, warm spice and leather dance across the palate. A blend of Merlot, Cabernet, Syrah, Petit Sirah ~ California
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet
California- Velvety layers of blackberry, plum and cassis highlight our Cabernet Sauvignon.
Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio
Lumina is very fragrant and elegant. The 2016 harvest is fresh and perfectly balanced with a pleasant roundness. A typical mineral touch completes the finale, which has notes of yellow pear and almond ~ Italy
Kono Sauvignon Blanc
Intense citrus and gooseberry flavors with notes of capsicum and passionfruit. A blend of fruits from the Awatere, Waihopai, and Lower Wairau Valleys gives this Sauvignon Blanc the classic Marlborough fruit burst with great palate weight and a clean, acid finish ~ New Zealand
Milou Chardonnay
Milou Chardonnay strikes a perfect balance with rich white peach & pineapple fruit flavors, zippy citrus notes of lemon zest, a streak of minerality, and a satisfying length and finish ~ France
Charles Thomas Côtes du Rhône Red Blend
A blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Carignan, this full-bodied, easy-drinking red offers ripe black-cherry flavor edged by notes of earth, caramel, and dried herbs ~ France
Clayhouse Cabernet
Deep dark purple color. Aromas of dark bing cherries, black currents, and hints of leather, cedar, and vanilla. The wine is rich, full-bodied, and has tart cherry and ripe plum fruit flavors with licorice undertones ~ California
Francis Coppola "Director's Cut" Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon boasts a melange of red and blackberry flavors, cherries, cassis, notes of lavender, and a broad range of spices and toasted oak ~ California
Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet
Lifted aromas of blackcurrant, blackberry, and vanilla are accompanied by vibrant, dark berry fruits on the palate ~ Australia
Mestizaje Bobal
Deep in color with an intriguing nose of black fruits, violets, cedar, and black pepper. The fleshy dark fruit flavors of blackberry and black currant are lifted by brink mineral acidity and fine tannins ~ Spain
Clayhouse Adobe Red Blend
36% Petite Sirah, 20% Syrah, 12% Tempranillo, 12% Malbec, 10% Zinfandel, 10% Grenache, this wine opens with aromas of black and red fruits. Vanilla, cocoa and strawberry jam flavors grace the palate with a velvety texture and round tannins, finishing with a touch of spice and oak.~ Paso Robles, California
Sexual Chocolate Red Blend
A blend of Syrah and Zinfandel. The Zin presents a rich, warm feel that could be confused with biting into a chocolate-covered cherry, while the Syrah adds a smooth, deep and refined finish. ~ Santa Barbara, California
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon
This Cabernet Sauvignon is bold and muscular with poise and grace! Raspberry, plum, and toasted vanilla aromas open the show leaving you wanting more. Full-bodied showcasing flavors of red cherry, hints of floral and dark fruit with tannins coming through the lasting, oak-kissed finish ~ Lodi, California
Gruet Brut
Wonderful aromas of green apple and citrus mineral notes make for a delightful start to this traditional sparkler. Our Brut NV offers bright, crisp acidity complimented by a touch of yeast on the delightfully long finish. ~ New Mexico
GROWLERS
Modelo Especial W/Growler
Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb ~ Mexico
Bell's Two Hearted American IPA W/Growler
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit ~ Kalamazoo
Bell's Oberon W/Growler
Bell's Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas ~ Kalamazoo
Bell's Official Hazy IPA W/Growler
This Hazy IPA is double dry-hopped (a combination of Mosaic, Citra, Azacca, Amarillo, and El Dorado hops) resulting in complex peach, stone fruit, and tropical notes with a dry finish and balanced bitterness ~ Kalamazoo
Ypsi Isle Royale Amber Ale W/Growler
A moderate, hoppy beer with a distinct caramel malty flavor ~ Ypsilanti
Short's Soft Parade Fruit Ale W/Growler
Soft Parade Shandy is a blend of Short’s flagship Fruit Ale, Soft Parade, and homemade lemonade ~ Detroit
Shipwrecked West Coast IPA W/Growler
Bold Hop aroma on the nose with a crisp, bitter finish ~ Northville
Blue Moon Wheat Ale W/Growler
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma ~ Colorado
Arbor Strawberry Blonde W/Growler
Strawberry Blonde is the perfect harmony of smooth malt and fresh fruit, brewed with a blend of fresh strawberries and pale malts to create a fruit ale that doesn’t forget it’s a beer. It’s always the perfect season for Strawberry Blonde ~ Ann Arbor
Cross Street Crush Hazy IPA W/Growler
Cross Street Crush pours a hazy, opaque orange and is very crushable even at 6.8%. With a hefty amount of wheat, the mouthfeel is smooth. ~ Ypsilanti
Leinienkugel's Summer Shandy W/Growler
Our own unique take on Franz Kugler’s original Munich tavern tradition. Leinenkugel’s® Summer Shandy® is our traditional weiss beer with a refreshing natural lemonade flavor that makes it the perfect summer beer
313 Polish Lager, Euro Pale W/Growler
Soft easy drinking lager with a creamy smooth Saaz/Lublin hop accent. A homage to Detroit area polish immigrants that craved the beer from the homeland ~ Jackson
Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen W/Growler
Our amber wheat beer, with its fine-poured white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavor. It is full-bodied with a smooth yeast taste ~ Germany
www.originalcottageinn.com
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104