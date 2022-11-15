Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cotten's BBQ

15013 Northwest Boulevard

Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Order Again

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket SW
3 Meat Plate
Cheese & Crackers

BBQ Meats LB

Marble Brisket

$24.99

Lean Brisket

$24.99

Smoked Turkey

$19.99

Ribs

$19.99

Sliced Pork

$14.99

Chk Leg Quarter

$5.99

1/2 Chk

$8.49

Sausage

$15.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$15.99

Plates

3 Meat Plate

$18.49

meats, beans, sauce, bread, trimmings

Open Face Brisket SW Plate

$13.99

meats, beans, sauce, bread, trimmings

Open Face Chicken SW Plate

$13.99

Chicken Plate

$12.99

meats, potato salad, beans, sauce, bread, trimmings

Chop on Open Face

$13.99

Kid Plates

Kid Brisket

$8.49

beans, bread, sauce, pickle

Kid Chk

$8.49

beans, bread, sauce, pickle

Kid Sausage

$8.49

beans, bread, sauce, pickle

Kid Rib

$8.49

beans, bread, sauce, pickle

Kid Turkey

$8.49

beans, bread, sauce, pickle

Kid Chk Strips

$8.49

Kids pork

$8.49

Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket SW

$10.99

Chop Brisket SW

$10.99

Po Boy

$11.99

Pork SW

$10.49

Sausage SW

$10.49

Brisket & Sausage SW

$11.49

Turkey SW

$10.49

Chicken SW

$10.49

Chip beef sw

$10.49

Wraps

Brisket Wrap

$4.99

Pork Wrap

$4.99

Sausage Wrap

$4.99

Sides

1/2 Pint Beans

$3.29

Pint Beans

$5.99

Quart Beans

$10.49

Gallon Beans

$32.50

1/2 Pint Potato Salad

$3.29

Pint Potato Salad

$5.99

Quart Potato Salad

$10.49

Gallon Potato Salad

$32.50

1/2 Pint Coleslaw

$3.29

Pint Coleslaw

$5.99

Quart Coleslaw

$10.49

Gallon Coleslaw

$32.50

Cheese & Crackers

$7.99

1/2 Pint Mac n Chz

$3.29

Pint Mac n Chz

$5.99

Quart Mac n Chz

$10.49

Gallon Mac n Chz

$32.50

1/2 Pint Chk Salad

$6.50

Pint Chk Salad

$11.50

Quart Chk Salad

$22.00

Gallon Chk Salad

$64.00

1/2 Pint Chipped Beef

$6.50

Pint Chipped Beef

$11.50

Quart Chipped Beef

$22.00

Gallon Chipped Beef

$64.00

Brisket Nachos

$10.99

Brisket Cheese Fries

$11.99

Turkey Salad

$11.99

Chips

$1.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Brisket Baked Potato

$11.99

Regular Baked Potato

$5.95

Loaf of Bread

$3.25

Trimmings

$1.29

Small Fry

$3.49

Large Fry

$5.99

Slice of bread

$0.29

2 ounce cup

$0.39

Extra plate

8 ounce sauce

$2.00

12 ounce sauce

$4.00

32 ounce sauce

$8.00

Ckn tort soup cup

$3.50

Ckn tort soup bowl

$6.50

Drinks

Water

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Sodas

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

1 Gallon of Tea

$10.00

Coffee

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Pick Up Caters

Paid down deposit

2 Meat Pick Up Cater

$17.99

3 Meat Pick Up Cater

$19.99

4 Meat Pick Up Cater

$21.99

Deposit

-$500.00

San pat fee

$136.68

Desserts

Blue Bell Ice Cream

$3.75

Pie Slice

$3.75

Pie & Ice Cream

$5.99

Whole pie

$24.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15013 Northwest Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

