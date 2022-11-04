Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Cotton Mill Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

480 Rantoul Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Coffee Drinks

Small Hot Coffee

$2.75

Large Hot Coffee

$3.75

Small Ice Coffee

$3.25

Large Ice coffee

$4.25

Small Hot Latte

$4.25

Large Hot Latte

$6.50

Small Ice Latte

$4.25

Large Ice Latte

$6.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Single espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$5.25

Affogato

$5.25

Caffinated Pumpkin

$6.25

Americano

$5.25

Tea Drinks

Small Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Hot Tea

$3.25

Small Ice Tea

$3.00

Large Ice Tea

$4.00

Soda

Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Jaritos

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Zero Calorie

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet pepsi

$2.99

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Regular Milk

$2.49

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Fruit Juice

$2.49

Frappe

Small Frappe

$6.50

Large Frappe

$8.99

Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Cup of water

$0.71

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Sandwiches

All American

All American

$5.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese on an English Muffin

Ham It Up

Ham It Up

$5.99

Ham, Egg, Cheese, Avocado Poblano Spread, all on a plain Bagel

The Buttery Biscuit

The Buttery Biscuit

$5.99

Egg and cheddar cheese on a buttermilk Biscuit.

The C.H.E.B.

The C.H.E.B.

$7.99

Focaccia, eggs, ham, cheese

Southwestern Wrap

$7.99

Wrap w/salsa, black beans, tomato, Cheddar, eggs

More than a Mouthful

More than a Mouthful

$8.99

Wrap w/ Bacon, cheddar, 3 eggs

Old Fashion

$5.99

Classic PB+J

The Custom

$4.99

Make your own breakfast sandwich. Base sandwich is egg and cheese on an English Muffin. But you can change it up from there. Change your bread, add a meat, make it your way!

The Beefy Biscuit

The Beefy Biscuit

$6.99

Sausage, Egg N’ Cheese on a buttermilk biscuit.

Entrees

Mediterranean Sunrise

$9.49

A genuine Light Mediterranean Breakfast

Handhelds

A Bit Cheesy

$6.99+

The Porky

$7.25+

The BLC

$10.99

Better than a Burger

$11.99

The Sophisticated Cuban

$11.99

Wraps

Get Chicky w/ It

$9.99

The Baja

$10.50

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.99

Specials

Gourmet Ham and Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Flatbreads

Fig and Meaty

$14.99

The Ferrari

$14.99

Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

Mac it up

Mac and Cheese

$7.49

Soup of the Day

$7.49Out of stock

Salads

Hail to the Chef

$11.99

South of the Border

$11.99

Ice Cream

Baby Size

$3.25

2 Scoops

$4.99

3 Scoops

$5.99

Quart

$12.99

Frozen Yogurt

Baby Size

$3.25

2 Scoops

$4.99

3 Scoops

$5.99

Quart

$12.99

Sorbet

Baby Size

$3.25

2 Scoops

$4.99

3 Scoops

$5.99

Quart

$12.99

Specialty

Cookie Sandwich

$5.99

Caffeinated Pumpkin

$6.25

Mini Sampler (3 scoop)

$6.50

Pies/ Cakes

Ice Cream Pie

$29.99Out of stock

Custom Pie

$29.99Out of stock

Mini Plates

Meze Plate

$5.99Out of stock

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, grape leaves, artisan bread

Protein Plate

$5.99

Hard Boiled Egg, Hand carved Ham, Havarti Cheese, Artisan Bread sl;ices

Charcuterie Plate

$5.99

Peppered and regular Salami, Dry Coppa, Prosciutto, Imported Cheddar Cheese, Artisan bread slices.

Mediterranean Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Fruit and Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Yogurt Muffins

Cranberry Apple

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Blueberry

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Double Chocolate Chip

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Iced Lemon

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Coffee Cake

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

French Toast

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Red Velvet

$3.50

Cranberry Orange

$3.50

Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Fresh baked - simply delicious

Gingerbread Men

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Covered

$3.99Out of stock

Mini Cookie

$0.85

Bagels

Plain

$3.75

Everything

$3.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.75

Gluten Free Plain

$3.75

Bars and Brownies

GF Caramel Brownie

$3.99

GF Lemon Bar

$3.99

Breakfast Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Pastry

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

$18.00+Out of stock

Handheld Apple

$4.00Out of stock

Handheld Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

Handheld Blueberry

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Biscotti

$1.50

Macaroons

$1.99Out of stock

Eclairs

$3.50

Gingerbread Event

$10.99Out of stock

Weekly

Fudge Pack

$3.25Out of stock

Gourmet Ham and Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Ham And Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Old Fashioned

Candy Buttons

$2.50

Candy Cigarettes

$0.99

Cow Tales

$0.75

Fireballs

$0.50

Juice Jars

$1.25

Mallow Cups

$1.99

Mary Janes

$0.50

Pixie Sticks (8)

$1.00

Smarties Necklace

$1.25

Swedish fish

$3.25

Ring pop

$1.25

Grab and go

Trail Mix

$5.00

A great and healthy mix of Nuts, Dried Cranberry, M and M’s, and chocolate chips.

Potato chips

$1.25

Classic potato chips

Pub Mix

$5.00

Pick de gallo seasoned bread crisps, Cajun corn sticks, cheese zips, Almonds, rice crackers, Chile cheese corn jacks.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Relaxing Cafe with Healthy options and great Ice Cream. Come in and enjoy!

Location

480 Rantoul Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

