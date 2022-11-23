Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cotton Mill Cafe - Express

review star

No reviews yet

254 Essex Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Kids Grilled Cheese
Ham It Up
Ham and Cheese Melt

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Ice coffee

$4.00+

Hot Latte

$5.00+

Ice Latte

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Single espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$4.00

Tea Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.75

Arizona Ice tea

$3.25

Soda

Jaritos

$3.25

Smoothies

Smoothie flavor

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99

Water

Bottled Water

$1.29

Cup of water

$1.00

Energy drink

Gatorade

$3.75

Celsius

$3.25

Red bull

$3.25

Protein Shakes

Shake Flavor

Sandwiches

All American
$4.99

All American

$4.99

Egg, Cheese on an English Muffin

Ham It Up

Ham It Up

$5.99

Ham, Egg, Cheese, Avocado Poblano Spread, all on a mini plain Bagel

Morning Sunrise

$5.99

Fresh Egg, Imported Feta Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, House Roasted Peppers, all on a great english muffin.5.99

Handhelds

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Ham and Cheese Melt

$7.99

Looking for something different, satisfying, and mouthwatering? Grab our new ham and cheese melt. Loaded with Ham, Asiago cheese, Avocado Poblano spread, and our great country white bread Grilled to perfection.

The BLT

$7.99

PB&J

$5.99

Classic PB+J

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Hot Dog

$4.00

Wraps

Chicken / Cucumber wrap

$9.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.99

Feta Cheese, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Dill, Oregano, Herbed Aioli. Add our house roasted chicken for extra protein.

Meat Lovers Wrap

$11.99

Filled with your favorite meats including Salami, Prosciutto, Dry Coppa, Greens, Tomato, house made herbed Aioli all in a wrap.

Specials

Tuna Melt

$10.99Out of stock

Our Great homemade Tuna Salad, topped with some spring greens and teamed up with a mixture of Cheddar and Asiago cheese melted to perfection. Loaded with Protein and a great healthy option.

Flatbreads

Mini Cheese

$3.75

6” induvidual cheese flatbread

Mini Veggie

$4.25Out of stock

Tomato, peppers, cheese, sauce. Simple and delicious

Mini Meat lovers

$4.75

Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Cheese, herb aioli. Lots of meat for you to eat!

Mac it up

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Pies/ Cakes

Ice Cream Pie

$29.99

Custom Pie

$29.99

Sherbert cups

Orange

$1.25

Yogurt Muffins

Blueberry

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Double Chocolate Chip

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

French Toast

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Pumpkin

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Carrot Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Fresh baked - simply delicious

Smores Cookie

$3.25

Fresh baked - simply delicious

Bagels

Plain

$3.25

Gluten Free Plain

$3.25Out of stock

Bars and Brownies

GF Caramel Brownie

$4.25Out of stock

GF Lemon Bar

$4.25

Pastry

Cinnamon roll

$4.25

Mini Croissant

$1.25

Weekly

Tuna Melt

$10.99Out of stock

Our Great homemade Tuna Salad, topped with some spring greens and teamed up with a mixture of Cheddar and Asiago cheese melted to perfection. Loaded with Protein and a great healthy option.

Grab and go

Trail Mix

$3.75

A great and healthy mix of Nuts, Dried Cranberry, M and M’s, and chocolate chips.

Chex Mix

$1.39

Pick de gallo seasoned bread crisps, Cajun corn sticks, cheese zips, Almonds, rice crackers, Chile cheese corn jacks.

Goldfish

$1.25

Potato chips

$1.25+

Classic potato chips or BBQ

Cheese it

$1.25

Popcorn

$1.17

Slim Jim

$3.25

Meal Bars

Kind Protein Bar

$2.99

Clif Energy bar

$2.50

Kelloggs dbl chocolate

$2.99

Sandwiches

Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.99

$5.99

Mini Pizza

$5.99Out of stock

Mini Mac and Cheese

$3.99

PB&J

$5.99

Classic PB+J

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are at the Greater Beverly YMCA. Stop on by before or after your workout or class and check us out!

Location

254 Essex Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

