Coty's Landing
858 Reviews
$
777 Midland Rd
Saginaw, MI 48638
Popular Items
Appetizers & Nachos
Pork Queso Bowl
Crispy sweet potato fries topped with pulled pork, spicy queso, bbq, fried & green onions
Crab Rangoon
Stuffed with cream cheese, real crab meat and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with ranch or marinara
Buffalo Fried Pickles
Crinkle cut pickle chips hand dredged in flour and buffalo sauce with blackened seasoning served with choice of dipping sauce.
Breaded Green Beans
Crispy breaded green beans served with choice of dipping sauce
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Fresh asparagus wrapped in crispy bacon
Pub Pretzels
Soft baked, salted pretzel sticks served with homemade queso blanco
Spicy Queso Dip
Homemade spicy cheese blend served with tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with salsa
Black Bean Nacho
Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!
Chicken Nacho
Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!
Beef Nacho
Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!
Bbq Pulled Pork Nacho
Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!
Wings
Boneless
Hand-cut breaded tenderloins. Choose from 6, 10, 18 or 30 wings and up to 3 sauces or rubs.
Traditional
Jumbo hand-breaded wings. Choose from 6, 10, 18 or 30 wings and up to 3 sauces or rubs.
8 & 8 Wing Combo
Get 8 boneless and 8 traditional wings with your choice of up to 4 sauces or rubs
15 & 15 Wing Combo
Get 15 boneless and 15 traditional wings with your choice of up to 4 sauces or rubs
Boneless Wing Basket
8 boneless wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub and served with a side
Traditional Wing Basket
8 traditional wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub and served with a side
Soups, Salads & Grain Bowls
Santa Fe Grain Bowl
A blend of white quinoa, red quinoa, barley, wild rice and wheatberries with spinach, red pepper, green pepper, corn, black beans, avocado and shredded parmesan served with choice of dressing
Mango Citrus Grain Bowl
A blend of white & red quinoa, barley, wild rice and wheatberries with spinach, avocado, diced mangos, mandarin oranges, cranberries, almonds and crumbled feta served with choice of dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
Salad greens topped with crispy chicken, carrots, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, crunchy rice noodles, almonds and a toasted sesame dressing
Key West Salmon Cobb
Romaine salad greens topped with perfectly seasoned salmon, avocado, hard boiled egg, corn, tomato, red onion and crumbled feta with fresh cilantro and served with choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles and a hard-boiled egg
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Swiss and American cheese and a hard-boiled egg
Chicken Fiesta Salad
Spring mix with blackened grilled chicken, corn, black beans, red onion, red pepper and tortilla chips served with southwest dressing
Classic Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, red onion, cucumber, tomato, tomato, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing. Enjoy with Grilled Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Buffalo Shrimp or Grilled Salmon.
Soups
Choose from 4 hot, homemade soups: cups, bowls and quarts
Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons
Cottage Cheese
Cole Slaw
Seafood, Pasta & More
Beer-Battered Cod
Hand-battered loins fried golden brown accompanied by two sides
Baked Cod
Three tender cod loins lightly coated with garlic butter and lemon pepper accompanied by two sides
Grilled Salmon
A deliciously seasoned, hand cut 6oz filet. Build your own feast by adding shrimp or chicken! Entrée accompanied by two sides.
Grilled Shrimp
A half pound of key west seasoned shrimp. Build your own feast by adding chicken or more shrimp. Entrée accompanied by two sides.
Fried Shrimp
A half pound of hand breaded fried shrimp. Build your own feast by adding chicken or more shrimp. Entrée accompanied by two sides.
Spinach Pesto Pasta
Cavatappi tossed with a creamy pesto sauce, spinach, mushroom and tomatoes topped with parmesan served with choice of soup or salad and a breadstick
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick
Beef Stroganoff
Cavatappi tossed with tender, oven roasted pot roast and a creamy homemade mushroom sauce topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick
Grilled Chicken
A char-grilled seasoned chicken breast accompanied by two sides. Build your feast by adding shrimp or more chicken.
Crispy Chicken
A hand-breaded crispy chicken breast accompanied by two sides. Build your feast by adding shrimp or more chicken.
Chicken Tenders
Five crispy chicken tenders with choice of side and dipping sauce
Pizza & Flatbreads
Cheese Flatbread
Build your own crispy, flatbread pizza. Topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Shrimp Pesto Flatbread
Grilled shrimp, basil pesto, mushrooms, tomato, green onion and mozzarella on a crispy flatbread crust
California Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, tomato, red pepper, avocado, parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a spicy chipolte alfredo sauce
Spinach Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, spinach, mushroom, tomato and mozzarella with alfredo sauce
Breadsticks
6 soft breadsticks with choice of dipping sauce
Italian Cheese Bread
Smothered in mozzarella and parmesan lightly dusted with Italian herbs served with dipping sauce
Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella, pizza sauce, choice of 2 toppings and dipping sauce
Pizza & Wings Meal Deal
20 boneless and 2 large 2 topping pizzas
10" Cheese Pizza
Topped with mozzarella and pizza sauce. Add your choice of toppings.
10" Landing Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green & Black Olives
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
14" Cheese Pizza
Topped with mozzarella and pizza sauce. Add your choice of toppings.
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
14" Landing Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green & Black Olives
Quesadillas & Burritos
Quesadilla
Loaded with cheddar jack cheese and green onions served with salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
BBQ pulled pork with pineapple, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella served with sour cream
Chicken & Black Bean Quesadilla
Seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, corn, green peppers and cheddar jack cheese served with salsa & sour cream
Island Shrimp Quesadilla
Caribbean jerk grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, cilantro and mozzarella served with sweet chili sauce
Wet Burrito
Choice of seasoned beef or chicken topped with burrito sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and black olives served with salsa & sour cream
Sandwiches and Wraps
Cuban Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickles and dijon mustard on pressed deli roll served with choice of side
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayo with swiss and american cheese on choice of toasted white, wheat or italian served with choice of side
Turkey Reuben
Grilled turkey, swiss and cole slaw on thick marbled rye with a side of thousand island served with choice of side
Hot Roast Beef
Tender, oven roasted pot roast smothered in gravy on choice of white, wheat or italian served with garlic mashed potatoes
Cod Sandwich
Beer-battered cod loins topped with american cheese, lettuce with a side of tartar sauce served with choice of side
Dragon Shrimp Wrap
Hand-breaded shrimp tossed with spring mix, crunchy rice noodles, almonds, carrots, shredded parmesan and our house dragon sauce served with choice of side
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken with fire roasted peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and southwest sauce stuffed in grilled tortilla wrap served with choice of side
Cranberry Almond Wrap
A house blend of chicken, cranberries, almonds, celery, onion and mayo over romaine served with choice of side
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Turkey, bacon, iceberg lettuce, avocado, provolone, tomato and green onion with a spicy chipotle mayo served with choice of side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken with buffalo ranch, iceberg lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese served with choice of side
Hawaiian Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, pineapple, red onion, BBQ and mozzarella served with choice of side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan tossed with a creamy caesar dressing served with choice of side
BLT Wrap
Six strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar jack cheese served with choice of side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone and ranch served with choice of side
Burgers & Chicken
Salmon Burger
A hand made salmon burger topped with melted provolone, spring mix, tomato and our house dill aoili.
Chicken Cheddar Club
Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Classic Cheeseburger
1/2lb ground chuck topped with american cheese on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Classic Hamburger
1/2lb ground chuck on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Smoked Bacon Burger
1/2lb ground chuck topped with thick-cut smoked bacon, grilled onions, american cheese and our house peppered bbq mayo served with choice of side.
Patty Melt
Ground chuck topped with grilled onions and swiss on grilled marbled rye served with thousand island and choice of side
Quesadilla Burger
1/2lb ground chuck, bacon, red pepper, onion and our spicy queso stuffed in a crispy tortilla shell served with pico de gallo and choice of side
Mushroom Swiss
1/2lb ground chuck topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss and beef gravy on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Roadhouse Burger
1/2lb ground chuck topped with bacon, crunchy fried onions, cheddar and BBQ on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Olive Burger
1/2lb ground chuck topped with green olives, Swiss, lettuce and mayo on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Kids 12 & Under
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two chicken tenders with choice of side, dipping sauce and beverage
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac n Cheese with choice of side and beverage
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4lb cheeseburger with choice of toppings, side and beverage
Kids Hamburger
1/4lb hamburger with choice of topping, side and beverage
Kids Nachos
Seasoned ground beef and cheese with sour cream, salsa and beverage
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Cavatappi pasta tossed with chicken and creamy alfredo with choice of beverage
Kids Pizza
Crispy flatbread crust with choice of topping and beverage
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on white, wheat or Italian bread with choice of side and beverage
Kids Quesadilla
Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with choice of side and beverage
Sides
Desserts
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Lava Cake
Chocolate lava cake served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
Double Scoop Ice Cream
2 scoops vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, strawberry or caramel syrup
Single Scoop Ice Cream
Single scoop vanilla ice cream with chocolate, strawberry or caramel syrup
Beverages
Pick 2 Lunch Combo
$10.99 Premium Combo
Pair 2 items from the menu. Choose from soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps and quesadillas.
$9.99 Deluxe Combo
Pair 2 items from the menu. Choose from soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps and quesadillas.
$8.99 House Combo
Pair 2 items from the menu. Choose from soups, salads and sandwiches.
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thank you for your continued support. It is an honor to serve you!
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw, MI 48638