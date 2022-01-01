Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Coty's Landing

858 Reviews

$

777 Midland Rd

Saginaw, MI 48638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Pub Pretzels
Beer-Battered Cod

Appetizers & Nachos

Pork Queso Bowl

Pork Queso Bowl

$9.99

Crispy sweet potato fries topped with pulled pork, spicy queso, bbq, fried & green onions

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.99

Stuffed with cream cheese, real crab meat and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Six fried mozzarella sticks served with ranch or marinara

Buffalo Fried Pickles

Buffalo Fried Pickles

$6.99

Crinkle cut pickle chips hand dredged in flour and buffalo sauce with blackened seasoning served with choice of dipping sauce.

Breaded Green Beans

Breaded Green Beans

$7.99

Crispy breaded green beans served with choice of dipping sauce

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$8.99

Fresh asparagus wrapped in crispy bacon

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$7.99

Soft baked, salted pretzel sticks served with homemade queso blanco

Spicy Queso Dip

Spicy Queso Dip

$7.99

Homemade spicy cheese blend served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Tortilla chips served with salsa

Black Bean Nacho

Black Bean Nacho

$11.99

Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!

Chicken Nacho

Chicken Nacho

$16.49

Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!

Beef Nacho

Beef Nacho

$15.49

Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!

Bbq Pulled Pork Nacho

Bbq Pulled Pork Nacho

$13.99

Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!

Wings

Boneless

Boneless

$7.29+

Hand-cut breaded tenderloins. Choose from 6, 10, 18 or 30 wings and up to 3 sauces or rubs.

Traditional

Traditional

$11.39+

Jumbo hand-breaded wings. Choose from 6, 10, 18 or 30 wings and up to 3 sauces or rubs.

8 & 8 Wing Combo

8 & 8 Wing Combo

$22.99

Get 8 boneless and 8 traditional wings with your choice of up to 4 sauces or rubs

15 & 15 Wing Combo

15 & 15 Wing Combo

$39.99

Get 15 boneless and 15 traditional wings with your choice of up to 4 sauces or rubs

Boneless Wing Basket

Boneless Wing Basket

$10.99

8 boneless wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub and served with a side

Traditional Wing Basket

Traditional Wing Basket

$16.99

8 traditional wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub and served with a side

Soups, Salads & Grain Bowls

Santa Fe Grain Bowl

Santa Fe Grain Bowl

$12.49

A blend of white quinoa, red quinoa, barley, wild rice and wheatberries with spinach, red pepper, green pepper, corn, black beans, avocado and shredded parmesan served with choice of dressing

Mango Citrus Grain Bowl

Mango Citrus Grain Bowl

$12.99

A blend of white & red quinoa, barley, wild rice and wheatberries with spinach, avocado, diced mangos, mandarin oranges, cranberries, almonds and crumbled feta served with choice of dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salad greens topped with crispy chicken, carrots, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, crunchy rice noodles, almonds and a toasted sesame dressing

Key West Salmon Cobb

Key West Salmon Cobb

$20.49

Romaine salad greens topped with perfectly seasoned salmon, avocado, hard boiled egg, corn, tomato, red onion and crumbled feta with fresh cilantro and served with choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.29

Iceberg lettuce with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles and a hard-boiled egg

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Swiss and American cheese and a hard-boiled egg

Chicken Fiesta Salad

Chicken Fiesta Salad

$10.49

Spring mix with blackened grilled chicken, corn, black beans, red onion, red pepper and tortilla chips served with southwest dressing

Classic Chicken Salad

Classic Chicken Salad

$12.49

Iceberg lettuce with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, red onion, cucumber, tomato, tomato, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$7.29

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing. Enjoy with Grilled Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Buffalo Shrimp or Grilled Salmon.

Soups

Choose from 4 hot, homemade soups: cups, bowls and quarts

Dinner Salad

$2.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber

Small Caesar Salad

$2.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Seafood, Pasta & More

Beer-Battered Cod

Beer-Battered Cod

$12.79+

Hand-battered loins fried golden brown accompanied by two sides

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$15.59

Three tender cod loins lightly coated with garlic butter and lemon pepper accompanied by two sides

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.49

A deliciously seasoned, hand cut 6oz filet. Build your own feast by adding shrimp or chicken! Entrée accompanied by two sides.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

A half pound of key west seasoned shrimp. Build your own feast by adding chicken or more shrimp. Entrée accompanied by two sides.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$15.49

A half pound of hand breaded fried shrimp. Build your own feast by adding chicken or more shrimp. Entrée accompanied by two sides.

Spinach Pesto Pasta

Spinach Pesto Pasta

$12.99

Cavatappi tossed with a creamy pesto sauce, spinach, mushroom and tomatoes topped with parmesan served with choice of soup or salad and a breadstick

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$15.49

Cavatappi tossed with tender, oven roasted pot roast and a creamy homemade mushroom sauce topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.39

A char-grilled seasoned chicken breast accompanied by two sides. Build your feast by adding shrimp or more chicken.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$10.99

A hand-breaded crispy chicken breast accompanied by two sides. Build your feast by adding shrimp or more chicken.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Five crispy chicken tenders with choice of side and dipping sauce

Pizza & Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$8.49

Build your own crispy, flatbread pizza. Topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Pesto Flatbread

Shrimp Pesto Flatbread

$13.49

Grilled shrimp, basil pesto, mushrooms, tomato, green onion and mozzarella on a crispy flatbread crust

California Chicken Flatbread

California Chicken Flatbread

$12.49

Chicken, tomato, red pepper, avocado, parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a spicy chipolte alfredo sauce

Spinach Chicken Flatbread

Spinach Chicken Flatbread

$10.99

Chicken, spinach, mushroom, tomato and mozzarella with alfredo sauce

Breadsticks

$4.99

6 soft breadsticks with choice of dipping sauce

Italian Cheese Bread

Italian Cheese Bread

$7.99

Smothered in mozzarella and parmesan lightly dusted with Italian herbs served with dipping sauce

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.99

Stuffed with mozzarella, pizza sauce, choice of 2 toppings and dipping sauce

Pizza & Wings Meal Deal

Pizza & Wings Meal Deal

$44.99

20 boneless and 2 large 2 topping pizzas

10" Cheese Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Topped with mozzarella and pizza sauce. Add your choice of toppings.

10" Landing Supreme Pizza

10" Landing Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green & Black Olives

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Topped with mozzarella and pizza sauce. Add your choice of toppings.

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

14" Landing Supreme Pizza

14" Landing Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green & Black Olives

Quesadillas & Burritos

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Loaded with cheddar jack cheese and green onions served with salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$9.99

BBQ pulled pork with pineapple, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella served with sour cream

Chicken & Black Bean Quesadilla

Chicken & Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.99

Seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, corn, green peppers and cheddar jack cheese served with salsa & sour cream

Island Shrimp Quesadilla

Island Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Caribbean jerk grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, cilantro and mozzarella served with sweet chili sauce

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$9.99+

Choice of seasoned beef or chicken topped with burrito sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and black olives served with salsa & sour cream

Sandwiches and Wraps

With choice of french fries, cole slaw or cottage cheese
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Slow roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickles and dijon mustard on pressed deli roll served with choice of side

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayo with swiss and american cheese on choice of toasted white, wheat or italian served with choice of side

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Grilled turkey, swiss and cole slaw on thick marbled rye with a side of thousand island served with choice of side

Hot Roast Beef

Hot Roast Beef

$10.99

Tender, oven roasted pot roast smothered in gravy on choice of white, wheat or italian served with garlic mashed potatoes

Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Beer-battered cod loins topped with american cheese, lettuce with a side of tartar sauce served with choice of side

Dragon Shrimp Wrap

Dragon Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Hand-breaded shrimp tossed with spring mix, crunchy rice noodles, almonds, carrots, shredded parmesan and our house dragon sauce served with choice of side

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken with fire roasted peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and southwest sauce stuffed in grilled tortilla wrap served with choice of side

Cranberry Almond Wrap

Cranberry Almond Wrap

$10.99

A house blend of chicken, cranberries, almonds, celery, onion and mayo over romaine served with choice of side

Turkey Avocado Wrap

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.49

Turkey, bacon, iceberg lettuce, avocado, provolone, tomato and green onion with a spicy chipotle mayo served with choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Crispy chicken with buffalo ranch, iceberg lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese served with choice of side

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, pineapple, red onion, BBQ and mozzarella served with choice of side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.79

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan tossed with a creamy caesar dressing served with choice of side

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$10.49

Six strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar jack cheese served with choice of side

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone and ranch served with choice of side

Burgers & Chicken

served with choice of french fries, cole slaw or cottage cheese
Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$14.99Out of stock

A hand made salmon burger topped with melted provolone, spring mix, tomato and our house dill aoili.

Chicken Cheddar Club

Chicken Cheddar Club

$13.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a toasted bun served with choice of side

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.39

1/2lb ground chuck topped with american cheese on a toasted bun served with choice of side

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$9.39

1/2lb ground chuck on a toasted bun served with choice of side

Smoked Bacon Burger

Smoked Bacon Burger

$14.99

1/2lb ground chuck topped with thick-cut smoked bacon, grilled onions, american cheese and our house peppered bbq mayo served with choice of side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.49

Ground chuck topped with grilled onions and swiss on grilled marbled rye served with thousand island and choice of side

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$13.99

1/2lb ground chuck, bacon, red pepper, onion and our spicy queso stuffed in a crispy tortilla shell served with pico de gallo and choice of side

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$11.49

1/2lb ground chuck topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss and beef gravy on a toasted bun served with choice of side

Roadhouse Burger

Roadhouse Burger

$13.49

1/2lb ground chuck topped with bacon, crunchy fried onions, cheddar and BBQ on a toasted bun served with choice of side

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$11.49

1/2lb ground chuck topped with green olives, Swiss, lettuce and mayo on a toasted bun served with choice of side

Kids 12 & Under

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Two chicken tenders with choice of side, dipping sauce and beverage

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kraft Mac n Cheese with choice of side and beverage

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

1/4lb cheeseburger with choice of toppings, side and beverage

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

1/4lb hamburger with choice of topping, side and beverage

Kids Nachos

$4.99

Seasoned ground beef and cheese with sour cream, salsa and beverage

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$4.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed with chicken and creamy alfredo with choice of beverage

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Crispy flatbread crust with choice of topping and beverage

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled cheese on white, wheat or Italian bread with choice of side and beverage

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with choice of side and beverage

Sides

Sides

Desserts

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$7.49
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$6.99

Chocolate lava cake served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

2 scoops vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, strawberry or caramel syrup

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$1.49

Single scoop vanilla ice cream with chocolate, strawberry or caramel syrup

Beverages

Coke

$1.79+

Diet Coke

$1.79+

Sprite

$1.79+

Cherry Coke

$1.79+

Root Beer

$1.79+

Cream Soda

$1.79+

Rock n Rye

$1.79+

Iced Tea

$1.79+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.49+

Lemonade

$1.79+

Blackberry Lemonade

$2.49+

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.49+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49+

Pick 2 Lunch Combo

$10.99 Premium Combo

$10.99 Premium Combo

$10.99

Pair 2 items from the menu. Choose from soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps and quesadillas.

$9.99 Deluxe Combo

$9.99 Deluxe Combo

$9.99

Pair 2 items from the menu. Choose from soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps and quesadillas.

$8.99 House Combo

$8.99 House Combo

$8.99

Pair 2 items from the menu. Choose from soups, salads and sandwiches.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your continued support. It is an honor to serve you!

Location

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw, MI 48638

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Coty's Landing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patty Flemings Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
6540 State St Saginaw, MI 48603
View restaurantnext
The Maple Grille Restaurant and Microbrewery
orange star4.7 • 2,061
13105 Gratiot Rd Hemlock, MI 48626
View restaurantnext
Nino's Family Restaurant
orange star3.8 • 82
1705 Columbus Ave Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Old City Hall Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,129
814 Saginaw St Bay City, MI 48708
View restaurantnext
Midland Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 502
5011 N. Saginaw Road Midland, MI 48642
View restaurantnext
Clio Roadhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,424
2183 W Vienna Rd Clio, MI 48420
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saginaw

Beef 'O' Brady's - Saginaw MI
orange star4.3 • 665
4880 Gratiot Rd Saginaw, MI 48638
View restaurantnext
The Souper Cafe - Saginaw
orange star4.6 • 393
5789 State St Saginaw, MI 48604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saginaw
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston