Cou-Yon's - Acadian Perkins Plaza 3653 Perkins Road (Claitor's Acadian Plaza)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our big red Food Trailer is conveniently located in the Claitor’s Acadian Plaza parking lot near the Perkins entrance. We appreciate your order! It’s in the same parking lot as Juban’s. When you arrive for pick up please proceed to the front window to pick up your order. See you soon!
Location
470 North Alexander Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pushin It Catering - 1719 Highland Rd Unit B
No Reviews
1719 Highland Rd Unit B Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurant
Leola's Cafe - 1857 Government Street
No Reviews
1857 Government Street BATON ROUGE, LA 70802
View restaurant