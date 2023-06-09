  • Home
A map showing the location of Cou-Yon's - Acadian Perkins Plaza 3653 Perkins Road (Claitor's Acadian Plaza)

Cou-Yon's - Acadian Perkins Plaza 3653 Perkins Road (Claitor's Acadian Plaza)

No reviews yet

470 North Alexander Ave.

Port Allen, LA 70767

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


APPETIZERS

SAUCY SHRIMP

$8.00

12 Gulf Shrimp fried & tossed in your choice of sweet, smokey, or spicy BBQ sauce or Buffalo Sauce - served with Homemade Ranch

SAUSAGE APPETIZER

$4.00

1/4lb (one link) Sliced with BBQ Sauce on the side

HUSHPUPPY APPETIZER

$4.00

CHIPS AND QUESO

$8.00

BBQ PLATES

1 MEAT PLATE

$11.00

2 MEAT PLATE

$13.00

3 MEAT PLATE

$17.00

HALF RACK BABY BACK PLATE

$20.50

CHICKEN PLATE

$10.00+

POTATOES

LOADED POTATO

$14.00
CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE POTATO

$13.00

Baked Potato with Cheese filled with Crawfish Etouffee and topped with 8 Fried Shrimp. Garnished with Fresh Chives.

MARDI GRAS POTATO

$10.00

Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream, Bacon, Jalapenos, Purple Onions, Chives

NAKED POTATO

$5.00

SPECIALTY PLATES

COU-COU FRIES

$14.00

Your choice of Meat or Shrimp, Waffle Fries, Queso (served on the side) Bacon, Sour Cream, Purple Onions, Jalapenos, and Chives. Your choice BBQ Sauce on the side.

COU-COU NACHOS

$14.00

Your choice of Meat or Shrimp, Tortilla Chips, Queso (served on the side) Bacon, Sour Cream, Purple Onions, Jalapenos, and Chives. Your choice BBQ Sauce on the side.

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER (20)

$15.00

ADD 8 SHRIMP

$2.00

SANDWICHES

PETITE COMBO

$11.00

1/4lb of either Pulled Pork, Sausage, Chicken, Turkey, or Chopped Brisket (add $3). Dressed with Pickles & Onions - served with one 8oz side, BBQ Sauce, and Drink

PETITE SANDWICH ONLY

$7.00

1/4lb of either Pulled Pork, Sausage, Chicken, Turkey, or Chopped Brisket (add $3). Dressed with Pickles & Onions.

SWEET CAROLINE COMBO

$13.00

1/4lb Tender Pulled Pork topped with Creamy Coleslaw, Pickles, Onions, & Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served with one 8oz side & Drink.

SWEET CAROLINE ONLY

$9.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Double Fudge Brownie

$2.75

A LA CARTE MEATS

BRISKET

$6.75+

PORK

$3.00+

SAUSAGE

$3.00+

CHICKEN

$4.00+

TURKEY

$3.25+

BABY BACK RIBS

$16.00+

SHRIMP (each)

$0.65

RIB (1)

$2.50

A LA CARTE SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$2.50+

CAJUN RICE DRESSING

$2.50+

POTATO SALAD

$2.50+

COLESLAW

$2.50+

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00+

ZAPPS CRAWTATORS

$2.00

4oz Crawfish Étouffée

$3.50

8oz Crawfish Étouffée

$7.00

4oz Queso

$3.00

8oz Queso

$6.00

FAMILY PACK

5 Half-Pound Servings of Meat (any combination), 3 Pints of Sides, BBQ Sauce, 5 Drinks, 5 Texas Toast, Pickles & Onions. **Add $3 per order of Brisket**

FAMILY PACK

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our big red Food Trailer is conveniently located in the Claitor’s Acadian Plaza parking lot near the Perkins entrance. We appreciate your order! It’s in the same parking lot as Juban’s. When you arrive for pick up please proceed to the front window to pick up your order. See you soon!

470 North Alexander Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767

Directions

Photos coming soon!

