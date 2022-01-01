  • Home
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille 205 E 7th Ave

No reviews yet

205 E 7th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

Popular Items

Chef Bland's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Classic Wood-Grilled Burger
Counter Culture Burger

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Tossed in choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Gold BBQ or Sweet n Spicy Asian with Ranch of Blue Cheese, carrots & celery

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips served with our house made wood-fire roasted salsa

Basket of Fries

$7.00

House cut & twice fried, our fries are topped with a zesty fry spice and served with Sambal aioli and ketchup

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.00

Flash fried & tossed in chili garlic anchovy oil with cherry peppers & fried capers

Hummus

$10.00

Spicy Carrot Dip

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Wood-Grilled Burger

$11.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a Brioche bun

Counter Culture Burger

$14.00

Caramelized onions & sharp cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our signature "Bland" sauce on a Brioche bun

7th Ave Burger

$14.00

Tomato jam, pepper-jack cheese & bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a Brioche bun

Sherman Burger

$15.00

Bacon jam & Swiss cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a Brioche bun

Vegetarian Falafel Burger

$14.00

House made falafel patty pan fried and topped with Zhoug oil served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions & tzatziki sauce on a Brioche bun

Chef Bland's Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chef Bland's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

6oz pickle-brined & buttermilk fried chicken breast served with shaved cabbage, pickles & our signature "Bland" sauce on a Brioche bun

Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

6oz pickle brined & buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with American cheese & Sambal aioli served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a Brioche bun

Wood-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

6oz whole grain mustard marinated chicken breast wood-grilled with swiss cheese & bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our charred onion sauce on woodgrilled ciabatta

Wood-Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

6oz wood-grilled salmon filet with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions & whole grain mustard on wood-grilled ciabatta topped with zhoug mayo

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, carrots, red onion, cucumber & balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Side House Salad

$5.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, grated parmesan, fried chickpeas & capers. Served with Caesar dressing &wood-grilled ciabatta on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Specials

Bowl Green Chili

$8.50Out of stock

Ask your server what we are serving up today

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Ask you server what sweets we are serving up today

Cubano Sandwich

$17.50Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$8.50

Weekender Burrito

$15.00

Pasilla Enchiladas

$14.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Lo Mein

$15.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Solo Fried Chicken

$8.00

Solo Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Solo Burger Patty

$6.00

Solo Falafel

$7.00

Solo Salmon

$8.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bland Sauce

$0.50

Sambal Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Carolina BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille is providing a fresh spin on craft beer and American cuisine in the heart of Denver. Our Brewpub has plenty of craft beers on tap, made fresh in house that pair perfectly with our menu of favorites. Whether you're in a burger mood or just want a couple of appetizers, you'll find something you love. We'll always be serving nice food hot of the grill, celebrating during Happy Hour and bringing you a modern feel in a homey neighborhood. Come enjoy a mix of flavors and fun at Counter Culture Brewery + Grille today!

205 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

