Counter Culture Brewery + Grille 205 E 7th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille is providing a fresh spin on craft beer and American cuisine in the heart of Denver. Our Brewpub has plenty of craft beers on tap, made fresh in house that pair perfectly with our menu of favorites. Whether you're in a burger mood or just want a couple of appetizers, you'll find something you love. We'll always be serving nice food hot of the grill, celebrating during Happy Hour and bringing you a modern feel in a homey neighborhood. Come enjoy a mix of flavors and fun at Counter Culture Brewery + Grille today!
Location
205 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
4.5 • 49
400 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant