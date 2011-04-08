Counter Culture Restaurant

Full Meal for 1 person

$27.00

Please don't order regular menu items when ordering your Thanksgiving items. You can order those the day you pick up. Our system can't keep track of both. Thanks for understanding. When to pick up your order- Wednesday Nov. 23rd between 11am and 7pm. Please make sure you are able to pick your food up during these times BEFORE you order. If you can’t make it we will donate your meal to a person in need. There are NO refunds, or modifications. Questions? Please email us BEFORE you order. MENU All house-made & gluten free $27 per person, plus tax Harvest Salad- massaged kale, dried cherries, pickled onions, toasted pumpkin seeds. Stuffed Local Acorn Squash- quinoa stuffing, local pecans, parsley, onions & roasted brussels sprouts. Mashed Potatoes Cauliflower Gratin- with gf bread crumbs Lentil Loaf- flavorful veggies, mushrooms, herbs and lentils Golden Gravy Tart Cranberry Sauce GF Dinner Roll