Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin, TX 78702

Popular Items

Turtle Cashew Cheezecake
Tiramisu Cashew Cheezecake

Beverages (non-alcohol)

Organic Fair Trade Hot Coffee

Organic Fair Trade Hot Coffee

$3.25

Organic Fair Trade Dark Roast from Mexico. Texas Coffee Traders

Hot Tea, local

Hot Tea, local

$3.25
Organic Fair Trade Iced Toddy

Organic Fair Trade Iced Toddy

$3.75
32 oz Iced Toddy, black

32 oz Iced Toddy, black

$7.00

Organic Mexican Fair Trade Cold Brew Coffee. 32oz. Chilled.

*NEW* Golden Mylk Cold Brew

*NEW* Golden Mylk Cold Brew

$5.50

Curcuma Golden Turmeric Mix, Organic Fair Trade Cold Brew Coffee.

Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea

Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea

$3.25

Refreshing and tart. From ZHI Tea. Packed With Antioxidants. May Help Lower Blood Pressure.

Blended Juice- OJ, Kale, Ginger

Blended Juice- OJ, Kale, Ginger

$4.75

Blended & refreshing.

32 oz Kale Orange Ginger Juice

32 oz Kale Orange Ginger Juice

$12.00
Creamsicle

Creamsicle

$5.50

Large fresh squeezed orange juice blended with sweet vanilla cashew cream. Gluten and soy free Agave sweetened Contains cashews

Orange Juice Small

Orange Juice Small

$3.00
Orange Juice Large

Orange Juice Large

$4.00
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.50

Made with real lavender, organic sugar and fresh lemon juice. House- made.

32 oz Lavender Lemonade

32 oz Lavender Lemonade

$9.00

Made with real lavender, organic sugar and fresh lemon juice. House- made.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
SoCo Ginger Beer Extra Ginger!

SoCo Ginger Beer Extra Ginger!

$5.50

Locally made in small batches. SoCo Ginger Beer. 16 oz in a glass bottle. Served cold.

K-Tonic Mango y Limon

$4.50

Locally made.

K-Tonic Kombucha Master K

K-Tonic Kombucha Master K

$4.50
K-Tonic Golden Flower

K-Tonic Golden Flower

$4.50

Local Kombucha

Guava Hemp CBD Buddha's Brew Kombucha

Guava Hemp CBD Buddha's Brew Kombucha

$5.50Out of stock

Local CBD infused Kombucha.

Buddha's Brew Blueberry

Buddha's Brew Blueberry

$4.50
Buddha's Brew Pineapple Super Greens

Buddha's Brew Pineapple Super Greens

$4.50
Buddha's Brew Tart Cherry Melon

Buddha's Brew Tart Cherry Melon

$4.50
Elderberry Defense, Tonic

Elderberry Defense, Tonic

$4.50

Elderberry, Astragalus and other herbs and spices come roaring deliciously to the defense like a shimmering purple dragon. Ingredients- filtered water, lime*, elderberry defence proprietary herb blend (elderberry*, hibiscus*, cinnamon*, orange peel*, ginger*, astragalus*, cardamom*, rose hips*, tulsi*), maple syrup*, monk fruit extract*, naturally occuring erythritol. * organic ingredients

Green Minerals, Herbal Tonic

Green Minerals, Herbal Tonic

$4.50

This infusion of earthen minerals and trace elements is easy to assimilate and formulated to invigorate. When you’re feeling depleted, drink it up and fill your body with the uplifting phosphorescent glow of a mountain meadow in springtime. Ingredients- filtered water, lemon*, green mineral propriettary herb blend(nettle*, oats*, alfalfa*, rosehips*, lemongrass*, linden*, raspberry leaf*, red clover*, horsetail*), maple syrup*, monk fruit extract*, naturally occuring erythritol, chlorophyll. organic *

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.50

One-Of-A-Kind Texas Limestone Filtered Sparkling Water. Born in Austin, bottled in Texas

Rambler Sparkling, local

Rambler Sparkling, local

$2.50

Made in Austin Sparkling water

Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50

Abita Root Beer, Caffeine Free. Traditional herbal flavors Touch of vanilla for creaminess and a pinch of yucca. Made with pure Louisiana cane sugar and no HFCS. Glass bottle.

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00

To Go Beer/Cider

Mango Mimosa Light Eastcider

Mango Mimosa Light Eastcider

$5.50

Made by Eastcider. Local & Refreshing! Seasonal & Gluten Free.

Eastcider

Eastcider

$5.50

A crisp, smooth dry craft cider made with European bittersweet apples and American dessert apples

Blue Owl Spirit Animal

Blue Owl Spirit Animal

$5.50

A sour and malty american pale ale, and tart crispness

Blue Owl Van Dayum

Blue Owl Van Dayum

$5.50

A malty red ale with caramel and dark fruit character and a moderate sour finish

Fireman's 4

Fireman's 4

$5.50

A smooth, refreshing and malty blonde with zesty hops

Wooderson IPA

Wooderson IPA

$5.50

A crisp and floral IPA with a nice dry-hopped finish

Hi Sign Blueberry

Hi Sign Blueberry

$5.50

A blonde Ale with the perfectly subtle amount of blueberry

512 Juicy IPA

512 Juicy IPA

$5.75

Organic and Vegan. Citra, Motueka, Rakau and Mosaic hops form this citrus juice and fruit forward pillowy IPA with notes of orange, tangerine, vanilla, and stone fruit.

512 Pecan Porter

512 Pecan Porter

$5.75

Nearly black in color, (512) Pecan Porter is made with Organic US 2-row and Crystal malts along with Baird’s Chocolate and Black malts. Its full body and malty sweetness are balanced with subtle pecan aroma and flavor from locally grown pecans. Yet another true Austin original!

To Go Wine

We now offer Wine togo as well as a Mimosa Kit! We are only offering full bottles and carafes at this time.
Bottle of Becker Cabernet

Bottle of Becker Cabernet

$25.00

From the Texas Hill Country.

Bottle of The Seeker, Pinot Noir

Bottle of The Seeker, Pinot Noir

$25.00Out of stock

Full of red fruit and spice, this wine showcases Pinot Noir’s signature silky texture and food-friendliness. Sweet cherry fruit melds with earth and spice, balanced acidity and ripe, fine tannin, giving a long, smooth finish.

Bottle of Natura Malbec

Bottle of Natura Malbec

$25.00

Chilean table wine.

Bottle of Murphy Goode Chardonnay

Bottle of Murphy Goode Chardonnay

$25.00

This California chardonnay is fruit-forward, clean, and benefits from barrel aging that helps to round the wine and add just a touch of richness.

Bottle of the Seeker, Pinot Grigio

Bottle of the Seeker, Pinot Grigio

$25.00

The wine is fresh, with aromas of white fruit and apple offset by acacia blossoms and almonds. With a vibrant structure and crisp acidity. Goes great with pesto!

Bottle of Poema Sparkling Brut

Bottle of Poema Sparkling Brut

$25.00

Poema carefully observes the Cava DO’s stringent regulations to craft its top-quality, small-production Cavas, which are made using the same traditional method used in Champagne. The grapes are grown in the limestone hills surrounding Barcelona on vines that are a minimum of 20 years old. A green harvest and careful selection help to ensure that only ripe, pristine grapes are picked. Grapes are harvested manually and pressed in three different wineries close to the vineyards before each lot is fermented separately. With 55% of the must free-run juice, the grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks, then the lots are blended and second fermentation takes place in the bottle according to Metodo Tradicional. Residual sugar is 5 g/l.

OJ Kale Ginger Mimosa Kit

OJ Kale Ginger Mimosa Kit

$32.00

Kit includes : (makes 8 mimosas) >Bottle of Sparkling, 750 ml >32 oz. of OJ Kale Ginger Juice Poema Sparkling Cava- Made utilizing Metodo Tradicional, the same traditional method used to craft Champagne A true Brut-style Cava, made with indigenous grape varieties Made from vines a minimum of 20 years old, for greater depth of flavor

Orange Juice Mimosa Kit

$32.00

Kit includes : (makes 8 mimosas) >Bottle of Sparkling, 750 ml >32 oz. of Orange Juice Poema Sparkling Cava- Made utilizing Metodo Tradicional, the same traditional method used to craft Champagne A true Brut-style Cava, made with indigenous grape varieties Made from vines a minimum of 20 years old, for greater depth of flavor

Lavender Lemonade Mimosa Kit

Lavender Lemonade Mimosa Kit

$32.00

Kit includes : (makes 8 mimosas) >Bottle of Sparkling, 750 ml >32 oz. of Lavender Lemonade (house-made) Poema Sparkling Cava- Made utilizing Metodo Tradicional, the same traditional method used to craft Champagne A true Brut-style Cava, made with indigenous grape varieties Made from vines a minimum of 20 years old, for greater depth of flavor

Desserts

Tiramisu Cashew Cheezecake

Tiramisu Cashew Cheezecake

$8.50

Layers of Vanilla & Fair Trade Coffee topped with Fair Trade Cacao (always!) and an Almond Crust. Date sweetened, soy and gluten free. Does contain Nuts. >>Want a whole pie? Email us at countercultureaustin787@gmail.com!

Turtle Cashew Cheezecake

Turtle Cashew Cheezecake

$8.50

Date sweetened, soy & gluten free. Does contain lots of nuts! >>Want a whole pie? Email us at countercultureaustin787@gmail.com!

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.00
*Special* Raspberry Brownie Sundae

*Special* Raspberry Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Warm gluten free Brownie, Raspberry Swirl Ice Cream (Oatly), Fresh Raspberry Sauce, Chocolate Sauce and Sliced Almonds. Gluten and Soy Free

Oatly Salted Caramel

Oatly Salted Caramel

$6.50

A local favorite and organic!

Oatly Vanilla Ice Cream

Oatly Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Butterscotch Sauce

$0.80

Date sweetened.

Chocolate Sauce

$0.80

Date sweetened. Fair trade organic chocolate.

NadaMoo Ice Cream Pint Cookies And Cream

NadaMoo Ice Cream Pint Cookies And Cream

$6.50

Caramel Cold Brew - NadaMoo Ice Cream Pints

Oatly Mint Chip

Oatly Mint Chip

$6.50

From our South Austin neighbors. NEW No Sugar Added Mint Chip Gluten Free Non GMO Keto Friendly

Oatly Fudge Brownie Ice Cream

$6.50

Thanksgiving Pre-Orders, to be picked up 11/23

Full Meal for 1 person

$27.00

Please don't order regular menu items when ordering your Thanksgiving items. You can order those the day you pick up. Our system can't keep track of both. Thanks for understanding. When to pick up your order- Wednesday Nov. 23rd between 11am and 7pm. Please make sure you are able to pick your food up during these times BEFORE you order. If you can’t make it we will donate your meal to a person in need. There are NO refunds, or modifications. Questions? Please email us BEFORE you order. MENU All house-made & gluten free $27 per person, plus tax Harvest Salad- massaged kale, dried cherries, pickled onions, toasted pumpkin seeds. Stuffed Local Acorn Squash- quinoa stuffing, local pecans, parsley, onions & roasted brussels sprouts. Mashed Potatoes Cauliflower Gratin- with gf bread crumbs Lentil Loaf- flavorful veggies, mushrooms, herbs and lentils Golden Gravy Tart Cranberry Sauce GF Dinner Roll

Extra Mashed Potatoes, feeds 3 to 4

$12.00

Non-GMO potatoes, mashed with soy milk, salt, pepper and garlic.

Extra Gravy, 16 oz

$10.00

Gluten Free Golden Gravy. To be picked up on Wednesday 11/23 between 11am and 7pm. Heat at home.

Extra Cranberry Sauce, 8oz

$7.00

Fresh tart cranberry sauce. To be picked up on Wednesday 11/23 between 11am and 7pm. Gluten and nut free.

Pecan Pie Cashew Cheezecake

$9.00

gluten free, soy free & date sweetened. Per slice. Contains nuts and coconut. To be picked up on Wednesday 11/23 between 11am and 7pm.

Mini Apple Pie

$5.50

Mini-Apple Pie, feeds one. From Pie Jacked Bakery. Soy and Gluten Free. To be picked up on Wednesday 11/23 between 11am and 7pm.

Mini Cherry Pie

$5.50

Mini-Cherry Pie, feeds one. From Pie Jacked Bakery. Soy and Gluten Free. To be picked up on Wednesday 11/23 between 11am and 7pm.

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$5.50

Mini-Pumpkin Pie, feeds one. From Pie Jacked Bakery. Soy and Gluten Free. To be picked up on Wednesday 11/23 between 11am and 7pm.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open Tuesday-Sunday. We make from scratch vegan comfort food, locally owned & locally sourced. Tuesday 11am to 10pm. Happy Hour 3-6pm. Saturday and Sunday Brunch 11am to 3:30. Regular Menu 4pm to 10pm.

Website

Location

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Counter Culture Restaurant image
Counter Culture Restaurant image
Counter Culture Restaurant image
Counter Culture Restaurant image

