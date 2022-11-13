Restaurant header imageView gallery

CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5413 Bellaire Boulevard

Bellaire, TX 77401

Bulgogi Bao
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Al Pastor Taco

Appetizers

Chicharrones

$8.00

Crispy pork cracklings seasoned with smoky honey habanero dust. Served with creamy avocado dip topped with pico de gallo.

K-so

$9.00

House cheese dip topped with chorizo, gochujang glaze, and roasted jalapeños. Served with corn tortilla chips. SUB soft pretzel sticks add $4.

CounterCommon Elotitos

$12.00

Battered and fried baby corn topped with smoky mayo, cotija cheese, smoky honey habanero dust and cilantro.

Wings

Your choice of eight chicken wings or twelve ounces of cauliflower florets tossed in one of our housemade sauces - CounterCommon Buffalo, Gochujang BBQ, Caramel Fish Sauce, Garlic Parmesan and topped with sesame seeds. Served with a side of ranch and kimchi pickled veggies.

The Common Fries

$14.00

Hand-cut French fries topped with chopped kimchi, Sriracha mayo, furikake, and cilantro. Served with a side of ketchup. Make it The CounterCommon Fries by adding your favorite toppings - bulgogi, lemongrass chicken, grilled maitake, al pastor, chorizo, fried egg, K-So.

Cheddar & Roasted Garlic Pork Sausage

$15.00

Eight-ounce house pork sausage made with roasted garlic and cheddar cheese. Served with our mustard, kimchi pickled veggies, kimchi, and spent grain bread.

Salads

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with our creamy slaw dressing, caramelized onions, chives, chicharron dust, and house croutons. Add lemongrass chicken or grilled maitake for an additional $4.50. Add Korean fried chicken thigh $6.

Lemongrass Chicken Slaw

$14.00

Shredded red and green cabbage, bean sprouts, green onion, Thai basil, Thai chilies, and fresh cilantro tossed in a honey-ponzu vinaigrette. Topped with grilled lemongrass chicken and fried shallots.

CounterCommon Salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens tossed with yuzu-chili dressing, pickled shishito peppers, red onions, and house croutons. Add lemongrass chicken or grilled maitake for an additional $4.50. Add Korean fried chicken thigh $6.

Handhelds

The Common Burger

$17.00

Two four-ounce 44 Farms beef patties smashed and topped with white cheddar, fried shallots, Korean Comeback sauce, and house dill pickles. Served with hand-cut fries. Make it The CounterCommon Burger by adding your favorite toppings — kimchi, kimchi pickled veggies, Sriracha mayo, chorizo, fried egg, shishito peppers, sliced avocado for an additional charge.

Bulgogi Bao

$6.00

Thin slices of grilled ribeye topped with Sriracha mayo, hoisin sauce, cucumber, fried shallots, and cilantro.

Chicken Bao

$5.50

Shredded lemongrass chicken topped with Sriracha mayo, hoisin sauce, cucumber, fried shallots, and cilantro.

Maitake Bao

$5.50

Grilled maitake mushroom topped with Sriracha mayo, hoisin sauce, cucumber, fried shallots, and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$6.00

Deep-fried locally-sourced white fish topped with slaw, cilantro, and Sriracha mayo.

Al Pastor Taco

$4.75

Sliced pork shoulder marinated in our house al pastor blend, topped with cilantro, diced onions, lime wedge, and salsa verde.

Maitake Taco

$4.75

Grilled maitake mushroom topped with cotija cheese, pickled carrots, and salsa macha.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken thigh dunked in a sweet-and-spicy Gochujang BBQ sauce, topped with kimchi pickled veggies and cabbage. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of hand-cut fries.

From The Wok

Pad Krapow

$14.00

Battered and fried chicken thigh bites stir-fried in a spicy and savory sauce with Thai basil and bell peppers. Served with steamed rice.

Fried Rice

$10.00

White rice stir-fried with marinated maitake mushrooms, green onions, and egg. Add bulgogi, lemongrass chicken, grilled maitake, al pastor, chorizo $4 each. Fried egg, kimchi $1.50

Pad See Ew

$18.00

Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with beef, bell peppers, Chinese broccoli, Thai basil, egg, and our sweet and spicy Pad See Ew sauce.

Shareables

Whole Fried Chicken

$33.00

Eight mixed deep-fried pieces served with hand-cut fries, kimchi pickled veggies, salsa verde, and sweet-and-spicy Gochujang BBQ sauce. No substitutions, please! $33

Desserts

CounterCronut

$12.00

Fried croissant pastry topped with pear jam and drizzled with salted caramel sauce. Served with ice cream and honey crumble.

Banana Bread Pudding

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

One 1/4-lb beef patty smashed on the griddle and topped with American cheese. Served with hand-cut fries.

Kids Quesadillas

$9.00

White cheese melted inside two corn tortillas. Served with hand-cut fries. Add bulgogi, lemongrass chicken, grilled maitake, al pastor, chorizo $3 each

Kids Fried Rice

$9.00

White rice stir-fried with carrots, egg, and our sweet soy sauce.

Kids Pad See Ew

$9.00

Kid-sized portion of our CounterCommon Pad See Ew.

Kids 2pc Tenders

$9.00

Sides

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh mixed greens, cucumber slices, pico de Gallo, and red onions. Served with a side of yuzu-chili dressing.

Asian Slaw

$6.00

Shredded red and green cabbage, green onion, Thai basil, Thai chilies, and fresh cilantro tossed in a creamy slaw dressing.

Fried Egg

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Bowl of white rice.

Hand-cut Fries

$6.00

Stir-fried Veggies

$5.00

Stir-fried veggies of the day.

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Side of 3 corn tortillas

Steamed Bao Buns (2)

$3.00

Side of 2 steamed baos

Kimchi

$3.00

Kimchi Pickled Veggies

$4.00

Creamy Avocado Dip

$4.00

Avocados are blended to a smooth and velvety consistency and topped with pico de gallo.

Extra Sauce

$0.75

ADD Bulgogi

$4.50

ADD Lemongrass Chicken

$4.50

ADD Grilled Maitake

$4.50

ADD Al Pastor

$4.50

ADD Mexican Chorizo

$4.50

ADD Pretzel Stix (5)

$5.00

To-Go Beer OL

Nein Schadenfreude Kölsch To-Go

$12.00+

Crisp and extremely quaffable pale German ale. Only good vibes! ABV: 4.5%, IBU: 18

Dog Caught The Car Amber To-Go

$12.00+

Well-balanced copper ale showcasing the spiciness and assertive bitterness of Perle hops supported by a rich malt backbone. ABV: 4.5%, IBU 34

#2 Copy/Paste Hazy IPA

$14.00+

Bold and dank West Coast hazy IPA bursting with notes of papaya and citrus from the Simcoe and Mosaic hops. ABV: 6.9%; 50 IBU

Hot Wheat Summer Amer Wheat To-Go

$12.00+

Hoppy American wheat beer with gentle notes of bitter orange and citrus peel. 4.3% ABV and 20 IBU

Playoff SZN Pils To-Go

$12.00+

Pale and bright German pilsner with an assertive floral hop bitterness and a subtle grainy backbone. 4.9% ABV | 29 IBU

Pretzel Day Oktober To-Go

$12.00+

Brewed with heirloom Munich and Vienna malts, Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops, and fermented with yeast from a monastic brewery near Munich, this rich and smooth amber lager features notes of lightly toasted bread supported by a floral hop background. ABV 4.4%, 20 IBU

N/A Beverages OL

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke can

$3.00

CounterCommon Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke can

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper can

$3.00

Dr Pepper can

$3.00

Jarritos Soda

$3.00

Various flavors

Lemonade

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Passonfruit Iced Tea

$3.00

Rambler LemLime Spark

$3.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00

Saint Arnold Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite can

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Vietnamese Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Hats

CCBK Trucker Hat - Navy/Gray

$25.00

Outdoor Cap OC771 Color = Navy/Gray Size = Adjustable (OSFM)

CCBK Trucker Hat - Olive/Khaki

$25.00

Outdoor Cap OC771 Color = Olive/Khaki Size = Adjustable (OSFM)

CCBK Trucker Hat - Red/White

$25.00

Outdoor Cap OC771 Color = Red/White Size = Adjustable (OSFM)

CCBK Trucker Hat - Light Blue/White

$25.00

Outdoor Cap OC771 Color = Light Blue/White Size = Adjustable (OSFM)

CCBK Logo Fitted Hat - Black

$30.00

Richardson 185 Twill R-Flex. Black.

CCBK Logo Fitted Hat - Navy

$30.00

Richardson 185 Twill R-Flex. Navy.

Shirts

CCBK Dot Pattern Shirt - Women's

$25.00

Next Level 3900 boyfriend cut T-Shirt. A classic cotton tee. 100% combed ring-spun cotton. Printing on front and back.

CCBK Main Logo Shirt - Unisex

$25.00

Next Level 3600 100% combed ring-spun cotton. Blue shirt, yellow logo.

CCBK Icon Shirt Black/Gray

$25.00

Next Level 6210 Unisex CVC T-Shirt. 60% ring-spun cotton, 40% polyester.

CCBK Icon Shirt Red/Pink

$25.00

Next Level 6210 Unisex CVC T-Shirt. 60% ring-spun cotton, 40% polyester.

CCBK Dot Pattern Shirt - Unisex

$25.00

Next Level 3600. A classic cotton tee. 100% combed ring-spun cotton. Printing on front and back.

Glassware

CCBK Pint Glass - White logo

$5.00

Libbey 16 oz pint glass - white logo

CCBK Growler 64 oz (glass only)

$11.00

64 oz. glass growler. NOTE: Price does not include a beer fill!

CCBK Pint Glass - Black logo

$5.00

Libbey 16 oz pint glass - black logo

Stickers

CCBK Regular Sticker

$2.00

CCBK Premium Sticker

$4.00

Can Koozie

Be You Koozie

$5.00

Navy neoprene 12 oz. can coolie.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen is Bellaire's family-friendly neighborhood brewpub with 80+ indoor seats, bar, and a small outdoor seating area. Our beers are proudly brewed in-house on our 10-barrel system. Drawing inspiration from the diversity of the expansive Houston metro area, our food menu is heavily influenced by Asian and Latin American cuisines, and tailored to complement our constantly rotating beer menu.

Website

Location

5413 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire, TX 77401

Directions

