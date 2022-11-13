CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen is Bellaire's family-friendly neighborhood brewpub with 80+ indoor seats, bar, and a small outdoor seating area. Our beers are proudly brewed in-house on our 10-barrel system. Drawing inspiration from the diversity of the expansive Houston metro area, our food menu is heavily influenced by Asian and Latin American cuisines, and tailored to complement our constantly rotating beer menu.
5413 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire, TX 77401
