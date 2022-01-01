Counterpoint imageView gallery
snacks

brussels sprouts

$13.00

fried, tossed with kimchi sauce

chipotle chicken penne pasta

$18.00

al pastor tacos

$15.00

pickled onions, salsa, lime

queso birria tacos

$15.00

cilantro, onions, cheddar cheese, salsa, lime

curds

$13.00

mustard aioli

meat and cheese

$28.00

house selection of cheeses and charcuterie, pickles, toast

wings

$17.00Out of stock

veggies, ranch or blue cheese dressing

macaroni and cheese

$15.00

bread crumbs, house made three cheese sauce

soft pretzel

$11.00

house made cheese sauce, spicy mustard

fries

$8.00

salt and pepper

shrimp and shishitos

$16.00

herbs, olive oil, lemon

bacon mac and cheese balls

$15.00

bolognese

$18.00

mushroom and campanelle pasta

$18.00

salads

arugula salad

$16.00

kale salad

$16.00

wedge salad

$15.00

Soup (Cup)

$8.00

Soup (Bowl)

$12.00

plates

veggie burger

$20.00

cheese steak sandwich

$18.00

sliced ribeye, grilled onions, cheddar, fries

fried chicken sandwich

$19.00

brined chicken, mustard aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, fries

cheeseburger

$18.00

half pound grind, american cheese, pickles, spicy aioli, fries

grilled cheese sandwich

$17.00

fontina, tomato jam, pullman bread, fries

BBQ pulled pork sandwich

$18.00

slaw, sweet cherry peppers, bbq sauce, fries

salmon sandwich

$19.00

remoulade, cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries

fried bologna sando

$16.00

dessert

churro & ice cream

$12.00

Churro Bread Pudding

$14.00

Beer

Stone FML

$11.00

Port Brewing Shark Attack

$8.00

Stone National House Blonde

$8.00

Societe Coachman

$8.00

Abnormal Mocha Stout

$8.00

Lost Abbey Farmhouse

$8.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$8.00

Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Pliny the Elder

$11.00

R.R. Mind Circus

$11.00

Albright Pear Cider

$9.00

Avery White Rascal

$9.00

Fremont Dark Star Oat Stout

$8.00

R.R. Pale Ale

$9.00

Ogopogo Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Russian River Pale Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Port Brew Surf Report Red Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails

cp gin and tonic

$12.00

tequila maid

$11.00

gentlemans buck

$11.00

aviation

$12.00

sazerac

$12.00

vesper

$12.00

bourbon shake

$11.00

mai tai

$12.00

oaxacan old fashioned

$12.00

barrel aged selection

$12.00

unsheltered baby bird

$13.00

all duck no goose

$12.00

fortuitous fracas

$13.00

reversible party jacket

$12.00

advisable ingress

$12.00

retroactive disposition

$12.00

incomplete assigment

$12.00

boisterous introvert

$13.00

highly rewarded truancy

$12.00

Piña Tiki Tequila Slushy

$12.00

Glass Wine

18 syrah

$14.00

17 cabernet sauvignon

$14.00

sangria

$10.00

19 malbec

$13.00

20 sangiovese

$14.00

17 Tempranillo

$11.00

16 furmint

$9.00

20 sauvignon blanc

$13.00

20 chardonnay

$13.00

18 rose

$11.00

21 jacquere

$13.00

nv sparkling rose

$14.00

nv prosecco

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

nv Cava

$9.00

Bottle Red

Btl 18 Syrah

$54.00

Btl 16 cabernet sauvignon

$52.00

Sangiovese

$54.00

Malbec

$50.00

Tempranillo

$42.00

Bottle White

Btl 16 furmint

$34.00

Btl 20 sauvignon blanc

$50.00

Btl 20 chardonnay

$50.00

Btl 21 jacquere

$50.00

Btl 18 rose

$42.00

Btl Prosecco

$42.00

Btl Sparkling Rose

$54.00

Bottle Cava

$36.00

Corkage

$15.00

Magnum Rose

$84.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Crm\sugar

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cran Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Soda Water

CP Tonic

$2.00

snacks

meat and cheese

$28.00

house selection of cheeses and charcuterie, pickles, toast

wings

$17.00Out of stock

veggies, ranch or blue cheese dressing

chipotle chicken penne pasta

$18.00

macaroni and cheese

$15.00

bread crumbs, house made three cheese sauce

bolognese

$18.00

fries

$8.00

salt and pepper

queso birria tacos

$15.00

cilantro, onions, cheddar cheese, salsa, lime

curds

$13.00

mustard aioli

shrimp and shishitos

$16.00

herbs, olive oil, lemon

bacon mac and cheese balls

$15.00

soft pretzel

$11.00

house made cheese sauce, spicy mustard

brussels sprouts

$13.00

fried, tossed with kimchi sauce

Al Pastor Tacos

$12.00

mushroom and campanelle pasta

$18.00

salads & soups

arugula salad

$16.00

kale salad

$16.00

wedge salad

$15.00

soup (bowl)

$12.00

soup (cup)

$8.00

plates

veggie burger

$20.00

cheese steak sandwich

$18.00

sliced ribeye, grilled onions, cheddar, fries

fried chicken sandwich

$19.00

brined chicken, mustard aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, fries

cheeseburger

$18.00

half pound grind, american cheese, pickles, spicy aioli, fries

grilled cheese sandwich

$17.00

fontina, tomato jam, pullman bread, fries

BBQ pulled pork sandwich

$18.00

slaw, sweet cherry peppers, bbq sauce, fries

salmon sandwich

$19.00

remoulade, cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries

dessert

churro bread pudding

$14.00

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

a place for people.

Website

Location

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92102

Directions

Gallery
Counterpoint image

Map
