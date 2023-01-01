Country Boys BBQ

Starters

Brown Sugar Bacon Straws

$10.00

Table Nachos

$15.00

1/2 Table Nachos

$11.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$12.00

Chicken Wings (12)

$24.00

Chips & Cheese

$6.00

Chips & Pico

$6.00

Individual

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Tacos

$11.00

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Piggy Smack

$13.00

BBQ Patty Melt

$12.00

Mac Smack

$14.00

Platters

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Smoked Spare Ribs

$18.00

Chicken Drumsticks

$14.00

Sliced Brisket

$20.00

Tacos

$16.00

Brisket Tacos

$20.00

Kids

Kids Q

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Specials

1.50 Wing Night

$9.00

Brisket & Cheese

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Tacos w/Blue Cheese Crumble

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Cowboy BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Flatbread

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Hawaiian Tacos

$14.00

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Rib Tip Platter

$16.00

Rib Tip W/ FF

$13.00

Taco Trio

$13.00

The Hoove

$16.00

Brisket Burnt Ends Platter

$25.00

Drinks

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Brownie

$4.00

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Regular Slaw

$5.00

Spicy Slaw

$5.00

Specials

Side Sandwich Slaw (2oz)

$1.00

extra sauce

$0.75

cornbread

$0.75

Merchandise

Shirt - Large Gray

$20.00

To Go

To-Go Food

Macaroni and Cheese TG

Green Beans TG

Baked Beans TG

Collard Greens TG

Broccoli Salad TG

Cucumber Salad TG

Tater Tots TG

Onion Rings TG

Regular Slaw TG

Spicy Slaw TG

Pulled Pork (per pound)

$18.00

Pulled Chicken (per pound)

$18.00

Brisket (per pound)

$26.00

Ribs (Whole Rack)

$40.00

Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$22.00

Blue's Hog Original (19oz)

$10.00

Blue's Hog Tennessee Red (19oz)

$10.00

Blue's Hog Original (4oz)

$3.50

Blue's Hog Tennessee Red (4oz)

$3.50

Country Boys BBQ Sweet

$12.00

GWB Sweet Fire

$10.00

Bun

$1.00

Cornbread

$0.75

Half Pan Side

$40.00

Full Pan Side

$80.00

To-Go Drinks

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Dr Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Mtn Dew Bottle

$3.00

Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.00

Aquafina Water Bottle

$3.00

Apple Juice Box

$1.00

"Just Smoke It"

One Family

Pork

Chicken

Mac & Cheese

Collard Greens

Green Beans

Baked Beans

Cucumber Salad

Broccoli Salad

Onion Rings

Tater Tots

Regular Slaw

Spicy Slaw