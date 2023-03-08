  • Home
Country Burger - Murphy 104 North Murphy Road Suite 210

No reviews yet

104 North Murphy Road Suite 210

Murphy, TX 75094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Favorite Combos

BURGERS, FRIES AND DRINK

#1) Country Double Cheeseburger & Large Fry & Large Drink

$13.49

#2) Country Burger & Small Fry & Small Drink

$9.92

#3) Chili Cheeseburger & Small Fry & Small Drink

$10.25

#4) Bacon Cheeseburger & Small Fry & Small Drink

$12.25

#5) Junior Burger & Small Fry & Small Drink

$8.85

#6) Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich Small Fry and Small Drink

$11.99

Signature Burgers

Country Burger

$6.99

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Country Cheeseburger

$6.99

cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Country Double Cheeseburger

$9.49

cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Country Triple Cheeseburger

$11.99

cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Jr. Burger

$4.99

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.49

mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.49

Carolina style with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

JR Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.49

Carolina style with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

B.L.T.

$6.25

mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

texas toast with 2 slices cheese

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$6.35

with 2 slices of bacon & tomato

Specialty Burgers

Turkey Burger

$7.45

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on wheat bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.25

mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato

Spicy Jack Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.59

pepper jack cheese, grilled onion and jalapeño, homemade spicy mayo, lettuce & tomato

Hickory Cheeseburger

$6.99

homemade hickory sauce & pickle & cheese

Chili Cheeseburger

$7.49

chili, cheese & onion

Texas Chili Cheeseburger

$7.69

chili, cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Impossible Burger

$10.75

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on wheat bun

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.25

mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on wheat bun

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

mayonnaise or honey mustard, lettuce & tomato

Platters

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

2 steaks, large fry, toast & cream gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

2 breaded chicken breast, large fry, toast & cream gravy

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

chicken tenders, large fry, toast & cream gravy

Habanero Chicken

$14.99

2 chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, onion and tomato with sweet potato fries and side salad

Mini Chicken

$11.99

1 chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, onion and tomato with sweet potato and side salad

Signature Sides

Cheddar Fries

Add Bacon Bites & Jalapenos

$1.60

Add Chili

$1.60

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

with homemade ranch

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

with homemade ranch

Sweet Potatoes Fries

French Fries

Tatot Tots

$3.85

Onion Rings

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

grilled chicken breast on romaine lettuce with cheese, bacon and tomato

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

fried chicken breast on romaine lettuce with cheese, bacon and tomato

House Salad

$7.99

romaine lettuce with cheese, bacon and tomato

Side Salad

$6.25

romaine lettuce with cheese, bacon and tomato

Kid's Menu

Kiddie Burger & Small fry with drink

$5.99

Corn Dog & Small Fry and drink

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders & Small Fry and drink

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Small Fry and drink

$5.99

Desserts

Scoop of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla

$2.50

Milk Shakes

$4.59
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 North Murphy Road Suite 210, Murphy, TX 75094

Directions

