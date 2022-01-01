Country Cafe Fillmore
4177 South Highway 59
Savannah, MO 64485
SANDWICHES & MORE
Chicken Wrap
Grilled, fried or spicy chicken with lettuce,tomato, cheddar and ranch
Giant Tenderloin
Large hand-breaded pork Tenerloin
Lucky Burger
Reuben
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 island on marbled rye
Texas Toast BLT
6-slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato between slices of Texas toast
TURKEY MELT
HOT SANDWICHES
COUNTRY DINNERS
DINNER BASKETS
SIDES
Cole Slaw
chopped cabbage with creamy dressing
CURLEY FRIES
Hand Cut Fries
Hand-cut fries
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
mashed with gravy choice
SIDE SALAD
Vegetable of the Day
Chef's choice vegetable
Cup of Mac & Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Chili-chz FF
Cup of soup
Cup of chili
NO SIDE
onion rings
tater tots
EGGS & MORE
Eggs and More
2 eggs, breakfast meat, hash browns and toast
Truck Stop
3 eggs, hash brown, breakfast meat, half biscuit and gravy
Scrambler
2 eggs scrambled with ham, green peppers, onions and Cheddar cheese on skillet potatoes topped with sausage gravy
Build Your Omelet
3 eggs, 3 toppings, hash browns and toast
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, breakfast meat and cheese on toast
Biscuits & Gravy
2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Half Biscuits & Gravy
1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy
Chicken Fajita Omelet
Protein Platter
Breakfast sides & Griddle
Pancakes
buttermilk battered
French Toast
Texas Toast in cinnamon/egg batter
(3) Bacon
1 Sausage Patty
2 Sausage Patties
1 Slice of Toast
2 Slices of Toast
2 slices of toasted bread
Weekly Muffin
Croissant
Bowl of Grits
Buttermilk Biscuit
single buttermilk biscuit
Breakfast Potatoes (Cube)
Covered and Smothered Hash Browns
Hash Browns Covered with cheddar cheese and smothered in gravy
Hash Browns
shredded potatoes
Side Hash Browns /w Gravy
Westen Hash browns
Eggs
Ham Steak
Oatmeal
large bowl of oatmeal
Waffle
OMELETTES
KIDS MENU
Small BREAKFAST
SMALL (1 Egg) Breakfast PLATE
An egg your way,bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy w/Hashbrowns
Hald Biscuit and sausage gravy with hash browns
1 Pancake & 1/2 meat
A pancake with sausage or bacon
Small French Toast & 1/2 meat
A piece of French toast with sausage or bacon
Small LUNCH DINNER
Lite Side Chicken Tenders(2)
3 chicken tenders with fries,slaw or tots
Lite Side Hot Beef
Half hot beef sandwich with mashed and brown gravy
Lite Grilled Chicken Tenders(2)
Cup of Chili & Grilled Cheese
Ham & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Cup of Chili + Cornbread Muffin
Pot Soup + Hot Turkey & Swiss
Broccoli. Cheddar + Hot Turkey & Swiss
LUNCH HOTBOX
Fried Mushrooms Basket
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Curley Fries
Onion Ring Basket (8)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Chicken tenders
Mac & Chz Bites
French Fries
Fiesta Poppers
Tator Tots
Cheesy Tots
SPICY CHICKEN WITH CHEESE SANDWICH
HOMESTYLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
BBQ RIB SANDWICH
BOSCO STICKS WITH SAUCE
HOTBOX 4 OZ CHEESEBURGER
HOTBOX 4 OZ BACON CHEESEBURGER
HOTBOX 4 OZ DBL CHEESEBURGER
JALAPENO POPPERS (6)
HOTBOX 4 OZ TENDERLOIN
Jalapeno Poppers +cream cheese
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
1 Blueberry French Toast
2 eggs over 1/2 B & G + hashbrowns
Bowl Of Grits W/ 2 Eggs & Meat
Short Stack + Meat
Egg-on-your face pancake
1 large pancake, 2 eggs for eyes, and bacon or sausage for mouth. Arrange as face
French Toast Sandwich
2 eggs with cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham between 2 slices of French toast
Pancake Slider
Waffles
Oatmeal & Weekly Muffin
Pot Roast Hash
POT ROAST HASH >>>>Pot Roast, Mixed with Sautéed Green Peppers and Onions served on a bed of Hash browns and topped with 2 eggs of choice and shredded cheddar cheese. Bread choice side item.
Country Chicken Biscuit
OF SEC BIscuit & Gravy
3 little pigs in the Blanket
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef cooked with seasonings, potatoes and onions, browned and served with 2 eggs of choice.
LUNCH SPECIALS
2 Taco
BBQ COWBOY BURGER
Beef & Rice Burrito
Catfish Filet Sandwich
Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken & Waffle
2 Pc bone in chicken or 2 tenders with a whole waffle
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Chicken salad sandwich
Chicken tender Melt
2 chicken tenders on grilled sourdough bread with Swiss cheese 2 bacon strips and tomatoes. Cut in half serve staggered with choice of side.
Chili Cheese Burger
Chili-chz Hotdog
Club Sandwich
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
DBL Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger
Fisherman's Catch
4 catfish nuggets, 4 shrimp, 2 fish sticks on a bed of fries or slaw
Grilled Cheese
Ham & Cheese Melt
Ham/Chedder OR Turkey/Swiss Croissant with cup of soup
HASH BURGER
Jalapeño Cheddar Smash Burger
Jambalaya
MAFIA BURGER
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Open Faced BBQ Pulled Pork
PATTY MELT
Burger Patty with American Cheese and sauteed Onions on grilled Rye bread. Serve with fries
Philly Cheesesteak
Pot Roast Melt
Soup and salad combo
Side salad and cup of soup
Stuffed baked potato
TACO SALAD
Turkey and Ham Sub with side
Turkey BLT
Turkey Wrap
turkey, cheese, tomato, lettuce, ranch
DINNER SPECIALS
Ribeye Steak
Goulash
Spaghetti
Lasagna
Chicken Alfredo with Garlic Bread
Beef stroganoff
Meat Loaf
Sheperd's Pie
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Thai Chix With Fried Rice & 2 Egg Rolls
Beef Enchiladas
Chicken Pot PIe
Ham Steak Dinner
Chicken Fajita Pasta
Steak Tips & Shrimp (5)
Stuffed Pepper
Green Pepper stuffed with cream cheese and meat mixture similar to a meatloaf, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
Salisbury Steak
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
4177 South Highway 59, Savannah, MO 64485