Country Cafe Fillmore

4177 South Highway 59

Savannah, MO 64485

SANDWICHES & MORE

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled, fried or spicy chicken with lettuce,tomato, cheddar and ranch

Giant Tenderloin

$10.00

Large hand-breaded pork Tenerloin

Lucky Burger

$10.00

Reuben

$11.00

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 island on marbled rye

Texas Toast BLT

$10.00

6-slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato between slices of Texas toast

TURKEY MELT

$11.00

HOT SANDWICHES

Hot Beef

$10.00

Shredded Beef and mashed topped with gravy

Hot Tenderloin

$10.00

Giant tenderloin with mashed topped with gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Breast with mashed topped with gravy

Hot Hamburger Steak

$10.00

HOT Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

COUNTRY DINNERS

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

8 oz steak breaded and fried

Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$14.00

giant tenderloin w/onions, mushroom and gravy

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Shrimp(8) DINNER

$14.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

DINNER BASKETS

8 SHRIMP BASKET

$11.00
CATFISH NUGGETS BASKET

CATFISH NUGGETS BASKET

$11.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$11.00

Fish sticks (5)

$10.00

SIDES

Cole Slaw

$3.00

chopped cabbage with creamy dressing

CURLEY FRIES

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

Hand-cut fries

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$3.00

mashed with gravy choice

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Chef's choice vegetable

Cup of Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Chili-chz FF

$4.90

Cup of soup

$3.00

Cup of chili

$3.00

NO SIDE

-$1.00

onion rings

$4.00

tater tots

$3.00

EGGS & MORE

Eggs and More

$7.00

2 eggs, breakfast meat, hash browns and toast

Truck Stop

$10.00

3 eggs, hash brown, breakfast meat, half biscuit and gravy

Scrambler

$11.00

2 eggs scrambled with ham, green peppers, onions and Cheddar cheese on skillet potatoes topped with sausage gravy

Build Your Omelet

$11.00

3 eggs, 3 toppings, hash browns and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

2 eggs, breakfast meat and cheese on toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00

1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$11.00

Protein Platter

$11.00

Breakfast sides & Griddle

Pancakes

$4.00+

buttermilk battered

French Toast

$4.00+

Texas Toast in cinnamon/egg batter

(3) Bacon

$4.00

1 Sausage Patty

$2.00

2 Sausage Patties

$4.00

1 Slice of Toast

$1.00

2 Slices of Toast

$2.00

2 slices of toasted bread

Weekly Muffin

Weekly Muffin

$1.99
Croissant

Croissant

$2.00

Bowl of Grits

$2.99

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

single buttermilk biscuit

Breakfast Potatoes (Cube)

$3.00

Covered and Smothered Hash Browns

$4.50

Hash Browns Covered with cheddar cheese and smothered in gravy

Hash Browns

$3.00

shredded potatoes

Side Hash Browns /w Gravy

$3.79

Westen Hash browns

$4.00

Eggs

$1.00

Ham Steak

$4.00

Oatmeal

$3.29

large bowl of oatmeal

Waffle

$7.99

OMELETTES

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$11.00

Build Your Omelet

$11.00

3 eggs, 3 toppings, hash browns and toast

3 Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$11.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham & Chz Omelet

$11.00

Veggie Omelette

$10.00

Omelet filled with onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms. and Swiss cheese

Cheeseburger Omelet

$11.00

KIDS MENU

Kid Breakfast

$6.00

Egg, pancakes or French toast sticks with bacon or sausage

Kid Lunch/ Dinner

$6.00

Chicken strips,cheeseburger,grilled cheese or hot dog with choice of side

Small BREAKFAST

SMALL (1 Egg) Breakfast PLATE

$6.00

An egg your way,bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy w/Hashbrowns

$7.00

Hald Biscuit and sausage gravy with hash browns

1 Pancake & 1/2 meat

$6.00

A pancake with sausage or bacon

Small French Toast & 1/2 meat

$6.00

A piece of French toast with sausage or bacon

Small LUNCH DINNER

Lite Side Chicken Tenders(2)

$6.99

3 chicken tenders with fries,slaw or tots

Lite Side Hot Beef

$6.99

Half hot beef sandwich with mashed and brown gravy

Lite Grilled Chicken Tenders(2)

$7.99

Cup of Chili & Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Cup of Chili + Cornbread Muffin

$3.79

Pot Soup + Hot Turkey & Swiss

$6.99

Broccoli. Cheddar + Hot Turkey & Swiss

$6.99

BEVERAGES

Water

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Juice

$3.00

Small Juice

$1.89

Kids Drink

$1.89

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Small Milk

$1.89

PIE/COBBLER

Cheesecake

$4.25

Slice of Homemade Pie

$4.00

Homemade Pie W/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Whole Cheesecake

$29.00

Whole Homemade Pie

$24.00

Whole homemade pie

LUNCH HOTBOX

Fried Mushrooms Basket

$5.99

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$2.89+

Curley Fries

$2.29+

Onion Ring Basket (8)

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99

Chicken tenders

$4.99+

Mac & Chz Bites

$3.29+

French Fries

$2.29+

Fiesta Poppers

$4.69+

Tator Tots

$2.29+

Cheesy Tots

$3.59+

SPICY CHICKEN WITH CHEESE SANDWICH

$3.99

HOMESTYLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$3.89

BBQ RIB SANDWICH

$4.99

BOSCO STICKS WITH SAUCE

$4.69

HOTBOX 4 OZ CHEESEBURGER

$3.79

HOTBOX 4 OZ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$4.29

HOTBOX 4 OZ DBL CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

JALAPENO POPPERS (6)

$8.99

HOTBOX 4 OZ TENDERLOIN

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers +cream cheese

$4.69+

BREAKFAST HOTBOX

2 HB TRIANGLES

$2.29

BREAKFAST BOWL

$5.49

Tornado

$1.99

HB Burrito

$3.99

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

1 Blueberry French Toast

$4.69

2 eggs over 1/2 B & G + hashbrowns

$6.59

Bowl Of Grits W/ 2 Eggs & Meat

$6.99

Short Stack + Meat

$8.69

Egg-on-your face pancake

$7.99

1 large pancake, 2 eggs for eyes, and bacon or sausage for mouth. Arrange as face

French Toast Sandwich

$8.69

2 eggs with cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham between 2 slices of French toast

Pancake Slider

$7.99

Waffles

$2.99+
Oatmeal & Weekly Muffin

Oatmeal & Weekly Muffin

$5.09
Pot Roast Hash

Pot Roast Hash

$9.99

POT ROAST HASH >>>>Pot Roast, Mixed with Sautéed Green Peppers and Onions served on a bed of Hash browns and topped with 2 eggs of choice and shredded cheddar cheese. Bread choice side item.

Country Chicken Biscuit

Country Chicken Biscuit

$8.99

OF SEC BIscuit & Gravy

$6.99

3 little pigs in the Blanket

$8.69

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

Corned beef cooked with seasonings, potatoes and onions, browned and served with 2 eggs of choice.

LUNCH SPECIALS

2 Taco

2 Taco

$5.99
BBQ COWBOY BURGER

BBQ COWBOY BURGER

$10.29

Beef & Rice Burrito

$8.99

Catfish Filet Sandwich

$11.49

Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.99

Chicken & Waffle

$9.99

2 Pc bone in chicken or 2 tenders with a whole waffle

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken salad sandwich

$9.99
Chicken tender Melt

Chicken tender Melt

$8.99

2 chicken tenders on grilled sourdough bread with Swiss cheese 2 bacon strips and tomatoes. Cut in half serve staggered with choice of side.

Chili Cheese Burger

$10.99
Chili-chz Hotdog

Chili-chz Hotdog

$6.99

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.00

DBL Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger

$9.99
Fisherman's Catch

Fisherman's Catch

$11.99

4 catfish nuggets, 4 shrimp, 2 fish sticks on a bed of fries or slaw

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Melt

$8.99
Ham/Chedder OR Turkey/Swiss Croissant with cup of soup

Ham/Chedder OR Turkey/Swiss Croissant with cup of soup

$6.99

HASH BURGER

$9.99

Jalapeño Cheddar Smash Burger

$9.99

Jambalaya

$14.00

MAFIA BURGER

$9.99

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$9.99

Open Faced BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.00
PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$9.89

Burger Patty with American Cheese and sauteed Onions on grilled Rye bread. Serve with fries

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Pot Roast Melt

$8.99
Soup and salad combo

Soup and salad combo

$6.00

Side salad and cup of soup

Stuffed baked potato

$6.99
TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$9.99

Turkey and Ham Sub with side

$8.99

Turkey BLT

$9.99

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

turkey, cheese, tomato, lettuce, ranch

DINNER SPECIALS

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$15.99

Goulash

$8.99
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$8.99
Lasagna

Lasagna

$8.99

Chicken Alfredo with Garlic Bread

$9.99

Beef stroganoff

$8.99

Meat Loaf

$9.99
Sheperd's Pie

Sheperd's Pie

$8.99

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$14.00

Thai Chix With Fried Rice & 2 Egg Rolls

$11.00
Beef Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$9.99

Chicken Pot PIe

$9.99

Ham Steak Dinner

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Pasta

$9.99

Steak Tips & Shrimp (5)

$15.99

Stuffed Pepper

$9.99

Green Pepper stuffed with cream cheese and meat mixture similar to a meatloaf, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Salisbury Steak

$13.00

Game Day Specials

8 PC Mixed Fried Chicken

$10.29

16 Pc MIxed Fried Chicken

$20.50

ADD A PIECE

$1.29

SIZE

WING

$2.00

LEG

$2.00

BREAST

$3.50

THIGH

$3.00

4 PC CHIX

$9.00

8 PC CHIX

$15.00

16 PC

$30.00

24 PC

$45.00

30 PC

$60.00
2 LARGE PCS OF CHICKEN WITH 2 SIDES

2 LARGE PCS OF CHICKEN WITH 2 SIDES

$12.00

2 PC Handmade fried Chicken dinner, served with choice of 2 sides and roll.

2 SMALL PCS OF CHICKEN WITH 2 SIDES

$11.00

4 PCS WITH 2 SIDES

$14.00

CHOICE

SUPREME Pizza

$14.99

MEAT LOVERS Pizza

$14.99

PEPPERONI pizza

$11.99

CHEESE pizza

$10.99

SAUSAGE Pizza

$11.99

CANDIAN BACON Pizza

$11.99

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$15.99

BEEF Pizza

$11.99

SOUPS

POTATO SOUP

$3.00+

Beef stew

$3.00+

BROC CHEDDAR SOUP

$3.00+

CHILI

$3.00+

Homemade Chicken & Noodles

$3.00+

Homemade Tomato

$3.00+

Sauerkraut Soup

$3.00+

SALADS

ADD cup of soup

$2.75

Chef Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad Fruit Plate

$12.50

Cranberry Chicken Pecan Salad

$11.00

Supreme Pizza Salad

$12.00

FRIED SNACKS

Fried Mushrooms Basket

$5.99

JALAPENO POPPERS (6)

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99

Onion Ring Basket (8)

$8.99

APPETIZERS

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Pizza Quesadilla

$9.50

Crab Rangoon (4)

$2.99+

Funnel cake

Pretzel Twists with Nacho Cheese (2)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Country Cafe image

