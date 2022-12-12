- Home
Country Cafe Winston
29540 US HWY 69
Winston, MO 64689
SANDWICHES & MORE
Lucky Burger
1/3 LB beef patty, lettuce, Pickle, Tomato and Onion.
Giant Tenderloin
Large hand-breaded pork Tenerloin
Texas toast BLT
6-slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato between slices of Texas toast
Pot Roast Melt
Grilled Shredded beef, sautéed bell peppers and onion, topped with swiss cheese and grilled Texas Toast
Chicken Wrap
Grilled, fried or spicy chicken with lettuce,tomato, cheddar and ranch
Reuben
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 island on marbled rye
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled fried or spicy chicken breast
Turkey Melt
Grilled sliced turkey breast topped with crisp bacon and swiss cheese, served on grilled Texas toast
HOT SANDWICHES
COUNTRY DINNERS
SIDES
Hand Cut Fries
Hand-cut fries
Curly fries
Vegetable of the Day
Chef's choice vegetable
Baked Potato
idaho russet
Loaded Baked Potato
idaho russet w/butter,onion,Cheddar,bacon and sour cream
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
mashed with gravy choice
Cole Slaw
chopped cabbage with creamy dressing
Ala carte side salad
Cottage Cheese
Peaches
EGGS & MORE
Eggs and More
2 eggs, breakfast meat, hash browns and toast
Truck Stop
3 eggs, hash brown, breakfast meat, half biscuit and gravy
Build Your Omelet
3 eggs, 3 toppings, hash browns and toast
Cheeseburger Omelet
Breakfast Scrambler
2 eggs scrambled with ham, green peppers, onions and Cheddar cheese on skillet potatoes topped with sausage gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Half Biscuits & Gravy
1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, breakfast meat and cheese on toast
Protein Platter
Full Trex
Half Trex
GRIDDLED FAVORITES
SIDE ORDERS
KIDS MENU
SOUPS & SALADS
LITE BREAKFAST
LITE LUNCH DINNER
Lite Side Grilled Chicken Breast
grilled chicken breast with potato or vegetable
Lite Side Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders with fries,slaw or tots
Lite Side Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with cup of soup or chili
Lite Side Hot Beef
Half hot beef sandwich with mashed and brown gravy
Lite side hot tenderloin
PIE/COBBLER
Chocolate Chip Dough Bites
Cinn Rolls
One Topping
Two Topping
Three Topping
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
29540 US HWY 69, Winston, MO 64689