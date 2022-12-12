Country Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Country Cafe Winston

review star

No reviews yet

29540 US HWY 69

Winston, MO 64689

Order Again

SANDWICHES & MORE

Lucky Burger

$10.00

1/3 LB beef patty, lettuce, Pickle, Tomato and Onion.

Giant Tenderloin

$10.00

Large hand-breaded pork Tenerloin

Texas toast BLT

$10.00

6-slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato between slices of Texas toast

Pot Roast Melt

$10.00

Grilled Shredded beef, sautéed bell peppers and onion, topped with swiss cheese and grilled Texas Toast

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled, fried or spicy chicken with lettuce,tomato, cheddar and ranch

Reuben

$11.00

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 island on marbled rye

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled fried or spicy chicken breast

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Grilled sliced turkey breast topped with crisp bacon and swiss cheese, served on grilled Texas toast

HOT SANDWICHES

Hot Beef

$10.00

Shredded Beef and mashed topped with gravy

Hot Tenderloin

$10.00

Giant tenderloin with mashed topped with gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Breast with mashed topped with gravy

COUNTRY DINNERS

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

8 oz steak breaded and fried

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

chicken tenders breaded and fried

Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

8 large hand-breaded shrimp

Pork Tenderloin dinner

$14.00

giant tenderloin w/onions, mushroom and gravy

Grilled Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Catfish Dinner

$13.00

SIDES

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

Hand-cut fries

Curly fries

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Chef's choice vegetable

Baked Potato

$3.00

idaho russet

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

idaho russet w/butter,onion,Cheddar,bacon and sour cream

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$3.00

mashed with gravy choice

Cole Slaw

$3.00

chopped cabbage with creamy dressing

Ala carte side salad

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Peaches

$3.00

EGGS & MORE

Eggs and More

$9.00

2 eggs, breakfast meat, hash browns and toast

Truck Stop

$12.00

3 eggs, hash brown, breakfast meat, half biscuit and gravy

Build Your Omelet

$11.00

3 eggs, 3 toppings, hash browns and toast

Cheeseburger Omelet

$11.00

Breakfast Scrambler

$11.00

2 eggs scrambled with ham, green peppers, onions and Cheddar cheese on skillet potatoes topped with sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00

1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

2 eggs, breakfast meat and cheese on toast

Protein Platter

$11.00

Full Trex

$9.99

Half Trex

$7.49

GRIDDLED FAVORITES

Pancakes

$4.00+

buttermilk battered

French Toast

$4.00+

Texas Toast in cinnamon/egg batter

Oatmeal

$5.00

large bowl of oatmeal

Hash Browns

$3.00

shredded potatoes

Skillet Browns

$3.00

fried cubed potatoes

Western_Style Hash Browns

$4.00

shredded hash browns with green peppers and onions

SIDE ORDERS

6 oz Ham Steak

$4.00

6 oz grilled ham steak

Sausage Patties

$4.00

2-2 oz patties

Crispy Bacon

$4.00

3 pieces of crispy bacon

Single Egg

$1.00

single egg

Toast or biscuit

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.69

KIDS MENU

Kid Breakfast

$6.00

Egg, pancakes or French toast sticks with bacon or sausage

Kid Lunch/ Dinner

$6.00

Chicken strips,cheeseburger,grilled cheese or hot dog with choice of side

SOUPS & SALADS

Giant Bowl/Soup of the Day

$7.00

Bowl/Soup of the Day

$5.00

Cup/Soup of the Day

$3.00

Giant Bowl/Chili

$7.00

Bowl/Chili

$5.00

Cup/Chili

$3.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

LITE BREAKFAST

Lite Side Egg

$6.00

An egg your way,bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast

Lite Side Biscuit & Gravy

$7.00

Hald Biscuit and sausage gravy with hash browns

Lite Side Pancake

$7.00

A pancake with sausage or bacon

Lite Side French Toast

$7.00

A piece of French toast with sausage or bacon

LITE LUNCH DINNER

Lite Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

grilled chicken breast with potato or vegetable

Lite Side Chicken Tenders

$6.99

3 chicken tenders with fries,slaw or tots

Lite Side Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese with cup of soup or chili

Lite Side Hot Beef

$6.99

Half hot beef sandwich with mashed and brown gravy

Lite side hot tenderloin

$6.99

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Juice

$3.00

Small Juice

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

PIE/COBBLER

Wedge of Fruit Pie

$4.00

Wedge of homemade fruit pie

Wedge of Cream Pie

$4.00

Wedge of homemade cream pie

Whole cheesecake

$22.99

Wedge of homemade fruit cobbler

Whole Fruit Pie

$19.99

Whole homemade pie

Whole Cream Pie

$19.99

Whole homemade pie

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Cake

Special

$2.09

Cookies n Cream

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Dough Bites

Dough Bites

$3.99

Cinn Rolls

Cinn Roll

$2.99

Fried Snacks

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Onions RIngs

$8.99

Pickle Spears

$7.99

Cheeseballs

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Combo Basket

$11.99

Specials

3 tacos

$5.00

Taco salad

$8.99

Nachos

$9.99

Chicken bowls

$8.99

Hunter's Tenderloin

$8.50

Hunter's Pulled Pork

$8.50

Thanksgiving special

$17.99

One Topping

One Topping

$11.99

Two Topping

2 topping Pizza

$13.99

Three Topping

3 Topping Pizza

$14.99

Speciality

BBQ Beef

$15.99

Taco Pizza

$15.99

Supreme

$15.99

Veggie

$15.99

Extras

Salad Dressing

$0.35

Condiments

$0.25

Ltop

$0.59

Baskets

Shrimp

$11.00

Catfish Nuggets

$11.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

29540 US HWY 69, Winston, MO 64689

Directions

Gallery
Country Cafe image

