Country Club Brewing 323 Pierce Street

323 Pierce Street

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Red

Sir Walter's Red

$6.00

Evanswood

$6.00

White

Katie's Creek

$6.00

Vidal Blanc

$6.00

Snacks

PRETZELS

$2.00

CHIPS

$2.00

Cheddar Popcorn

Canned Soda

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Water

Bottled Water

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$7.00

T-Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X Large

$22.00

2X Large

$25.00

3X Large

$25.00

4X Large

$25.00

Hooded Sweater

Large

XL

2XL

3XL

Out of stock

Medium

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
323 Pierce Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015

