Country Club Cafe
2260 Country Club Rd, #105
St Paul, TX 75098
Breakfast
Country Club Breakfast
Two eggs prepared to order, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, hash browns, breakfast potatoes or grits, and toast or biscuit
Big Country Breakfast
The Country Club Breakfast with a short stack of pancakes, biscuits and gravy or French toast
Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken and Eggs
Chicken fried steak or chicken with gravy, two eggs prepared to order, hashbrowns, breakfast potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit
3 Meat Breakfast
Two eggs prepared to order, bacon, sausage and ham, hash browns, breakfast potatoes or grits, and toast or biscuit
Chopped Steak and Eggs
Chopped Steak, two eggs prepared to order, hash browns, breakfast potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit
Breakfast Taco
One flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo or potatoes
Breakfast Burrito
A large, grilled, flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, hash browns and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs prepared your way with cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage on toast of your choice.
Breakfast Biscuit or English Muffin
One egg prepared your way with cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage on a biscuit or English muffin
Biscuits and Gravy
One or two large, fluffy, freshly baked biscuits covered in sausage gravy
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs on top of an English muffin and ham, topped with hollandaise sauce served with hash browns, breakfast potatoes or grits
Oatmeal
Steel cut oats. Add cinnamon, brown sugar or raisins.
BLT
Thick bacon piled up with lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast
Pancakes, Etc
Pumpkin Pancakes
Often imitated, but never, ever duplicated
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Often imitated, but never, ever duplicated
Pancake Breakfast (2)
Pancakes with two eggs prepared your way and a choice of breakfast meat
Pancakes
Large, fluffy pancakes with syrup and butter
French Toast
The best around! Three slices of Texas toast prepared in our own secret recipe batter
Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Strawberry, S'mores, Cookies 'n Cream, Pecan, Walnut, Pecan
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Cookies & Cream Pancakes
Banana Walnut Pancakes
Pecan Pancakes
Strawberry Pancakes
S'mores Pancakes
Walnut Pancakes
Omelettes
Omelette - 2 Egg
Choose up to three of the following items: ham, sausage, bacon, turkey, chorizo, cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, potatoes, bell peppers or jalapeños. Additional items are .49 each.
Omelette - 3 Egg
Choose up to three of the following items: ham, sausage, bacon, turkey, chorizo, cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, potatoes, bell peppers or jalapeños. Additional items are .49 each.
Denver Omelette
Three egg omelette with ham, bacon, onions, bell peppers and cheese with a touch of Tabasco and salt and pepper
Pulled Pork Omelette
Three egg omelette with our in-house smoked pulled pork with onions and cheese. BarBQue sauce on request.
Spinach and Feta Omelette
Three egg omelette with spinach, tomato, black olives and feta cheese
Avocado and Chorizo
Three egg omelette with chorizo, onion and cheddar cheese with avocado.
Joe's Kitchen Sink
We put a little of everything we can find in the kitchen EXCEPT the kitchen sink in this one! It's a monster and we use four eggs to hold it all
Smoked Brisket Omelette
Three egg omelette with our in-house smoked pulled pork with onions and cheese. BarBQue sauce on request.
Soups and Salads
House Salad
A serving of crispy greens with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, black olives, onions and shredded cheese topped with bacon bits and croutons
Soup and Sandwich
A cup of our Homemade Soup or Chili and a half ham or turkey sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Side Salad
Mixed greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons
Sandwiches
Sandwich or Wrap
Ham, turkey or bologna on your bread of choice or in a wrap, with cheese, lettuce, tomato and fries
Club Sandwich
Sliced ham and turkey, bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Mayo or mustard, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese with a delicious twist
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Served on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, crispy chicken and lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, crispy chicken and lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a brioche bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken marinated in our hot sauce and spices and fried, served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño honey mustard on a brioche bun
Guacamole Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with guacamole, pepper jack cheese and jalapeño honey mustard
Smoked Turkey Melt
Turkey breast, Swiss, tomatoes, and our house sauce on sourdough
Veggie Wrap
A flour tortilla wrap with lettuce, spinach, tomato, pickle, onion, black olive, bell pepper, jalapeño, shredded cheese and dressed with oregano, parmesan and oil and vinegar
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a hoagie roll. Truly an awesome combination
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce and tomato with chicken salad on wheat or sourdough.
Burgers
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded and served with country gravy and 2 sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded and served with country gravy and 2 sides
Southwest Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast with grilled peppers, onions and pepper jack cheese and 2 sides
Salisbury Steak
Hamburger Steak with grilled onions, brown gravy and 2 sides
Chicken Tenders Basket
Hand breaded chicken tenders with fries
Desserts at Night
Cobbler
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A large, decadent cookie
Triple Chocolate Brownie
A chocolate brownie with three kinds of Ghirardelli chocolate
Chocolate Mocha Mud Pie
Our triple chocolate brownie topped with chocolate mocha frosting, whipped cream cheese frosting, pecans and a chocolate drizzle
Churro Bites
Cinnamon sugar churros with a chocolate fudge dipping sauce
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Yes we did! A smaller portion of our famous Cinnamon Swirl pancakes that you can finally have at night and call dessert!
Biscuit Bread Pudding
Our homemade biscuit bread pudding topped with rum sauce
A La Carte
Avocado Slices
Bacon
Biscuit
Breakfast Fries
Chicken Breast
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Fried Steak
Cream Corn
Egg
English Muffin
Extra Icing
Flour Tortillas (3)
Fried Okra
Fries
Fruit Cup
Gravy
Green Beans
Grilled Veggies
Grits - Bowl
Grits - Cup
Ham
Hamburger Patty
Hashbrowns
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Onion Rings
Sausage
Side of Chili
Side of Queso
Toast
Tomato Slices
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Great breakfast and lunch! Enjoy!
2260 Country Club Rd, #105, St Paul, TX 75098