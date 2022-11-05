Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country Club Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2260 Country Club Rd, #105

St Paul, TX 75098

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Big Country Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Country Club Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs prepared to order, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, hash browns, breakfast potatoes or grits, and toast or biscuit

Big Country Breakfast

$14.99

The Country Club Breakfast with a short stack of pancakes, biscuits and gravy or French toast

Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken and Eggs

$14.99

Chicken fried steak or chicken with gravy, two eggs prepared to order, hashbrowns, breakfast potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit

3 Meat Breakfast

$14.99

Two eggs prepared to order, bacon, sausage and ham, hash browns, breakfast potatoes or grits, and toast or biscuit

Chopped Steak and Eggs

$12.99

Chopped Steak, two eggs prepared to order, hash browns, breakfast potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit

Breakfast Taco

$3.00+

One flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo or potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

A large, grilled, flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, hash browns and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Two eggs prepared your way with cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage on toast of your choice.

Breakfast Biscuit or English Muffin

$4.99

One egg prepared your way with cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage on a biscuit or English muffin

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.29+

One or two large, fluffy, freshly baked biscuits covered in sausage gravy

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Poached eggs on top of an English muffin and ham, topped with hollandaise sauce served with hash browns, breakfast potatoes or grits

Oatmeal

$2.99+

Steel cut oats. Add cinnamon, brown sugar or raisins.

BLT

$8.99

Thick bacon piled up with lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast

Pancakes, Etc

Pumpkin Pancakes

$4.99+

Often imitated, but never, ever duplicated

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$4.99+

Often imitated, but never, ever duplicated

Pancake Breakfast (2)

$9.99

Pancakes with two eggs prepared your way and a choice of breakfast meat

Pancakes

$3.29+

Large, fluffy pancakes with syrup and butter

French Toast

$2.99+

The best around! Three slices of Texas toast prepared in our own secret recipe batter

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.49+

Blueberry Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$4.49+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Cookies & Cream Pancakes

$4.49+

Cookies & Cream Pancakes

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$4.99+

Pecan Pancakes

$4.49+

Pecan Pancakes

Strawberry Pancakes

$4.49+Out of stock

Strawberry Pancakes

S'mores Pancakes

$4.49+

S'mores Pancakes

Walnut Pancakes

$4.49+

Walnut Pancakes

Omelettes

Omelette - 2 Egg

$9.99

Choose up to three of the following items: ham, sausage, bacon, turkey, chorizo, cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, potatoes, bell peppers or jalapeños. Additional items are .49 each.

Omelette - 3 Egg

$10.99

Choose up to three of the following items: ham, sausage, bacon, turkey, chorizo, cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, potatoes, bell peppers or jalapeños. Additional items are .49 each.

Denver Omelette

$10.99

Three egg omelette with ham, bacon, onions, bell peppers and cheese with a touch of Tabasco and salt and pepper

Pulled Pork Omelette

$11.99

Three egg omelette with our in-house smoked pulled pork with onions and cheese. BarBQue sauce on request.

Spinach and Feta Omelette

$10.99

Three egg omelette with spinach, tomato, black olives and feta cheese

Avocado and Chorizo

$10.99

Three egg omelette with chorizo, onion and cheddar cheese with avocado.

Joe's Kitchen Sink

$13.99

We put a little of everything we can find in the kitchen EXCEPT the kitchen sink in this one! It's a monster and we use four eggs to hold it all

Smoked Brisket Omelette

$12.99

Three egg omelette with our in-house smoked pulled pork with onions and cheese. BarBQue sauce on request.

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$7.99

A serving of crispy greens with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, black olives, onions and shredded cheese topped with bacon bits and croutons

Soup and Sandwich

$8.99

A cup of our Homemade Soup or Chili and a half ham or turkey sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato

Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons

Sandwiches

Sandwich or Wrap

$8.99

Ham, turkey or bologna on your bread of choice or in a wrap, with cheese, lettuce, tomato and fries

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced ham and turkey, bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.99

Mayo or mustard, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$10.99

A grilled cheese with a delicious twist

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Served on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated, crispy chicken and lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated, crispy chicken and lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo on a brioche bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken marinated in our hot sauce and spices and fried, served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño honey mustard on a brioche bun

Guacamole Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with guacamole, pepper jack cheese and jalapeño honey mustard

Smoked Turkey Melt

$9.99

Turkey breast, Swiss, tomatoes, and our house sauce on sourdough

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

A flour tortilla wrap with lettuce, spinach, tomato, pickle, onion, black olive, bell pepper, jalapeño, shredded cheese and dressed with oregano, parmesan and oil and vinegar

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a hoagie roll. Truly an awesome combination

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

A grilled cheese with a delicious twist

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Mayo, lettuce and tomato with chicken salad on wheat or sourdough.

Burgers

Country Club Classic Burger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions and your choice of mustard, mayo or ketchup

Double Meat Burger

$17.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions and your choice of mustard, mayo or ketchup

Country Club Special Burger

$15.99

The Country Club Burger with egg, bacon and cheese

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Breaded and served with country gravy and 2 sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

Breaded and served with country gravy and 2 sides

Southwest Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast with grilled peppers, onions and pepper jack cheese and 2 sides

Salisbury Steak

$10.99

Hamburger Steak with grilled onions, brown gravy and 2 sides

Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders with fries

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk - Small

$1.99

Milk - Large

$2.99

Chocolate Milk - Small

$1.99

Chocolate Milk - Large

$2.99

Juice - Small

$1.79

Juice - Large

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Milkshake

$5.99

Kid Drink

Desserts at Night

Cobbler

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

A large, decadent cookie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$4.99

A chocolate brownie with three kinds of Ghirardelli chocolate

Chocolate Mocha Mud Pie

$6.99

Our triple chocolate brownie topped with chocolate mocha frosting, whipped cream cheese frosting, pecans and a chocolate drizzle

Churro Bites

$4.99

Cinnamon sugar churros with a chocolate fudge dipping sauce

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$3.99

Yes we did! A smaller portion of our famous Cinnamon Swirl pancakes that you can finally have at night and call dessert!

Biscuit Bread Pudding

$5.99

Our homemade biscuit bread pudding topped with rum sauce

A La Carte

Avocado Slices

$1.99

Bacon

$1.49

Biscuit

$1.29

Breakfast Fries

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$5.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$5.99

Cream Corn

$2.99

Egg

$1.49

English Muffin

$1.29

Extra Icing

$0.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$2.49

Gravy

Green Beans

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$2.99

Grits - Bowl

$3.99

Grits - Cup

$2.99

Ham

$1.49

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sausage

$1.49

Side of Chili

$0.99

Side of Queso

$0.99

Toast

$1.29

Tomato Slices

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Great breakfast and lunch! Enjoy!

