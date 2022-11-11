Country Cookin' Cocoa
2301 SR 524 #110
Cocoa, FL 32926
Egg Breakfast
Omelets
From the Griddle
Breakfast Sides
Side Bacon
$1.29+
Side Ham
$5.49
Side Home Fries
$2.99
Biscuit & Gravy
$3.29+
Side Links
$1.29+
Side Smk Sausage
$5.49
Side Hashbrowns
$3.49
Biscuit
$1.99+
Side Sausage Patties
Side CB Hash
$4.99
Side Grits
$2.99+
Toast
$1.99
1 Egg
$1.00
Oatmeal
$2.49+
Side Burger Patty
$5.99
Side CF Steak
$7.49
2 Eggs
$2.00
Blueberries
$2.00
Side 1 Catfish
$7.49
Gravy Cup
$2.79
English Muffin
$1.99
Sandwiches
BLT
$9.49
Cuban
$12.49
Stacked Ham
$9.99
Ham Club
$14.99
Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.49
Stacked Turkey
$10.99
Turkey Club
$14.99
Grilled Cheese
$6.49
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$8.99
Grilled Bacon & Cheese
$9.99
Grilled Turkey & Cheese
$9.99
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$10.99
Reuben
$10.99
Cheese Steak Sub
$11.99
Cheese Chicken Sub
$11.99
Cod Sandwich
$10.49
Turkey Reuben
$10.99
CF Steak Sandwich
$11.49
$ Add Soup
$3.99+