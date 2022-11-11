Country Cookin' Cocoa

A map showing the location of Country Cookin' CocoaView gallery

Order Again

Beverage

Soda

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.99

Water

Kid Drink

Iced Tea

$2.79

Apple Juice

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Egg Breakfast

Egg Breakfast

$6.49

Country Scrambler

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

2 Egg Mini

$3.99

Sampler Platter

$12.99

Biscuit Sandwich

$3.24

EM Sandwich

$3.24

Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Omelets

Bacon Omelet

$11.99

Everything Omelet

$13.99

Western Omelet

$12.49

Vegetable Omelet

$11.99

Ham Omelet

$11.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.49

Farmers Omelet

$12.99

Cheese Steak Omelet

$13.99

Sausage Omelet

$11.99

Cheese Omelet

$9.49

Spanish Omelet

$11.99

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$13.99

CB Hash Omelet

$13.99

Smk Sausage Omelet

$12.99

From the Griddle

Pancakes

$7.99+

French Toast

$7.99+

Waffles

$9.49+

1 Pc French Toast

$3.00+

Pancake Combo

$10.99+

French Toast Combo

$10.99+

Waffle Combo

$11.99+

Side Waffle

$4.99+

Side Pancakes

$3.49+

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$1.29+

Side Ham

$5.49

Side Home Fries

$2.99

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.29+

Side Links

$1.29+

Side Smk Sausage

$5.49

Side Hashbrowns

$3.49

Biscuit

$1.99+

Side Sausage Patties

Side CB Hash

$4.99

Side Grits

$2.99+

Toast

$1.99

1 Egg

$1.00

Oatmeal

$2.49+

Side Burger Patty

$5.99

Side CF Steak

$7.49

2 Eggs

$2.00

Blueberries

$2.00

Side 1 Catfish

$7.49

Gravy Cup

$2.79

English Muffin

$1.99

Burgers & Melts

Hamburger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$10.49

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Chicken Melt

$10.99

$ Add Soup

$3.99+

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.49

Cuban

$12.49

Stacked Ham

$9.99

Ham Club

$14.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.49

Stacked Turkey

$10.99

Turkey Club

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Cheese Steak Sub

$11.99

Cheese Chicken Sub

$11.99

Cod Sandwich

$10.49

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

CF Steak Sandwich

$11.49

$ Add Soup

$3.99+

Wraps