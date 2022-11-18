- Home
Country Corner Store and Cafe - Anderson Hotel
109 Reviews
$
746 State Route 57
Port Murray, NJ 07865
Popular Items
Bagel
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
2 fried eggs served on a warm hard roll
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs choice of cheese on a hard roll
Meat, Egg, & Cheese
2 eggs layered between choice of meat and cheese on a warm roll
Meat & Cheese
Choice of breakfast meat layered with choice of cheese on a warm hard roll
Meat & Egg
Meat Only
Choice of breakfast meat on a warm hard roll
Junior MEC
Junior ME
Junior MC
Omelettes
Eggs Any style
3 eggs any style, served with a choice of side.
Farmers Omlette
3 egg omelette with melted cheddar, ham, sweet peppers, and potato. Served with your choice of a side.
The Homie
3 egg omelette stuffed with bacon,sausage,ham,sauteed onion, sweet peppers and roasted garlic. Served with a choice of a side.
Vegetable Omlette
3 egg omelette with sauteed onions, peppers, roasted garlic, zucchini, spinach, and tomatoes served with a choice of cheese and side.
Western Omlette
3 egg omelette with ham, sauteed onions , sweet peppers and melted cheddar. Served with a choice of a side.
Cheese Omlette
Pancakes
Pancakes Short Stack
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Pancakes Full Stack
4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes Short
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries
Blueberry Pancakes Full
4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries
Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with semi sweet chocolate chips Add Peanut Butter for an Additional .55
Chocolate Chip Pancakes Full
4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with semi sweet chocolate chips Add Peanut Butter for an Additional .55
French Toast / Waffle
Sides
Quick Snacks
Deli Favorites
BYO Specialty Sub
Build your own sub, 1 meat, 1 cheese,choice of a side
BYO Sandwich
Build your own sandwich, 1 meat, 1 cheese,choice of a side
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Pulled chicken,diced celery and mayonaise on a choice of bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Farm fresh eggs,celery,mayonaise and a hint of yellow mustard, topped with smoked paprika served on a choice of bread
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar,American, and meunster cheese melted on a choice of bread
Italian Sub
Ham, Hard Salami, Capicola, Provolone.
Turkey Club
Ovengold Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, on your choice of bread.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna, celery, mayonaise on a choice of bread.
Specialty Sandies
Corner Store Panini
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, marinated portobello, asparagus, topped with a zesty aioli on pressed panini bread and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Roasted Vegetable Panini
Roasted seasonal vegetables,melted provolone, and pesto on pressed panini bread.
Vegan Reuben
Reuben
Grilled corn beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, Russian dressing on toasted rye bread.
Mama Bear
Honey Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, cheddar, chipotle aioli on multi-grain bread.
R B Sloppy Joe
Roast beef,swiss,topped with coleslaw, russian dressing, rye bread
Turkey Sloppy Joe
Peppermill Turkey, swiss, topped with coleslaw and russan dressing onrye bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Free range grilled chicken topped with a choice of cheese and one side.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, choice of bread
Cheese Steak
Burgers
Bleu Burger
8 oz Grass fed beef topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
BYO Burger
8 oz Grass fed beef burger with your choice of cheese, and 3 toppings on a toasted hard roll
Cheeseburger
8oz Grass Fed Beef, Comes with a choice of cheese and one side.
Hamburger
8 oz grass fed beef burger served on a toasted hard roll
Jersey Burger
8 oz Grass fed beef burger topped with american cheese, grilled pork roll , and an over easy egg on a toasted hard roll
Lentil Burger
House made lentil burger with a blend of onion, carrot, sweet pepper, soy sauce, bread crumbs , and spices on a toasted hard roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Suggested sauce : Chipotle
M&M Burger
8 oz Grass fed beef burger topped with Portobello mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese and a balsamic glaze reduction drizzle on a toasted hard roll
Turkey Burger
Free range turkey burger served with your choice of a cheese and one side
Salads
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and homemade croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and homemade croutons
Small House Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers,olives,carrots,red onion, topped with homemade croutons
Large House Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers,olives,carrots,red onion, topped with homemade croutons
Mama Bear Salad
Chef Salad
Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Provolone Pin Wheels Over a Large House Salad.
Soup/ Chili
Specials
Food by the Pound
Chicken Salad Small
Chicken Salad Medium
Chicken Salad Large
Tuna Salad Small
Tuna Salad Medium
Tuna Salad Large
Egg Salad Small
Egg Salad Medium
Egg Salad Large
Deli Side Salad Small
Deli Side Salad Medium
Deli Side Salad Large
Cream Cheese 8 Oz.
Butter 8 Oz.
Ice Cream
Pastries
Apple/Peach Bread Pudding
Breads & Carrot Cake
Crumbcake
3 Pack Cookie
Muffins
Scone/croissant
Whoopie Pies
Black White Cookie
GF Brownie
Gf Crumb Cake
Gf,vegan Cookies Packs
Decorated Sugar Cookie & Gingerbread Man
Turnover
Cookie 10 Pack
Cookie 20 Pack
Cookie 30 Pack
Full Pumpkin Roll
Pumpkin Roll Slices (2)
Apple Fritter
Danish
Cinnamon Roll
Chicken Tender Basket
Iced Tea
Gatorade/ Kombucha
Coffee
Small 12 Oz. Coffee/tea
Medium 16 Oz. Coffee/Tea
Large 20 Oz. Coffee/Tea
Xtra Lrg. 24 Oz. Coffee/ Tea
Cold Brew / House Brew Tea
Hot Chocolate
Box Of Joe
Coffee Mug Refill
Cappuccino Small
Cappuccino Large
Latte Small
Latte Large
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Soda
Milk
Chocolate Pint
Glass Choc Half Gallon
Glass Regular Half Gallon
Glass 2% Half Gallon
Regular Pint
Eggnog Pint
Regular QT
Half & Half Quart
Chocolate Quart
Eggnog Quart
Juice
Goods
10 Inch Pot Pie
Shirt
Small Maple Leaf Syrup
Lrg Maple Leaf
Blueberry Buckle
Parfait
Candle
Bee Dance Honey
Bumbleberry Honey Spreads
H & H Jelly
ImLandris Apple Butter & Jelly
Quiche 10 Inch
Quiche 6 Inch
Righteous Felon Jerky
TBJ Bacon Jam
TBJ Ghost Salt
3" Pies
Sourdough Breads
Quiche 3"
Silicone Single
Silicone 2 Pack
Jar Of Cookies
Food Covers
Bamboo Straw
Shepherds Pie
Rice Pudding
Hot Choc Kit
Candy
Silicone Food Goods
Call for Open Hours
Come in and see what local tastes like !
