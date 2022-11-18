Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Country Corner Store and Cafe - Anderson Hotel

109 Reviews

$

746 State Route 57

Port Murray, NJ 07865

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Fries

Bagel

Everything Bagel

$0.99

Cinnamon Raisin

$0.99

Plain Bagel

$0.99

Roll

$0.99

Gluten free plain

$2.75

Sub Roll

$1.38

Croissant

$2.20

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.75

2 fried eggs served on a warm hard roll

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

2 eggs choice of cheese on a hard roll

Meat, Egg, & Cheese

$6.75

2 eggs layered between choice of meat and cheese on a warm roll

Meat & Cheese

$6.00

Choice of breakfast meat layered with choice of cheese on a warm hard roll

Meat & Egg

$5.75

Meat Only

$4.87

Choice of breakfast meat on a warm hard roll

Junior MEC

$4.75

Junior ME

$3.75

Junior MC

$4.00

Omelettes

Eggs Any style

$6.50

3 eggs any style, served with a choice of side.

Farmers Omlette

$13.00

3 egg omelette with melted cheddar, ham, sweet peppers, and potato. Served with your choice of a side.

The Homie

$15.00

3 egg omelette stuffed with bacon,sausage,ham,sauteed onion, sweet peppers and roasted garlic. Served with a choice of a side.

Vegetable Omlette

$10.00

3 egg omelette with sauteed onions, peppers, roasted garlic, zucchini, spinach, and tomatoes served with a choice of cheese and side.

Western Omlette

$11.50

3 egg omelette with ham, sauteed onions , sweet peppers and melted cheddar. Served with a choice of a side.

Cheese Omlette

$7.75

Pancakes

Pancakes Short Stack

$5.50

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Pancakes Full Stack

$10.50

4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes Short

$7.25

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries

Blueberry Pancakes Full

$14.00

4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short

$6.75

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with semi sweet chocolate chips Add Peanut Butter for an Additional .55

Chocolate Chip Pancakes Full

$13.00

4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with semi sweet chocolate chips Add Peanut Butter for an Additional .55

French Toast / Waffle

French Toast

$9.25

2 pieces of Rustic white panini bread soaked in a sweet vanilla cream and topped with cinnamon sugar.

Waffle

$11.25

2 Delicious Belgian waffles dusted with confectionary sugar

Sides

Hashbrown

$3.00

Homefries

$3.00

Fruit

$3.75

Corn beef hash

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$3.25

Large Parfait

$7.00

Small Parfait

$3.75

Toast

$2.00

Pork Roll

$3.00

Gf Toast

$2.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.25

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Quick Snacks

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.50

Sauteed seasonal vegetables

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Homefries

$5.00

Diced potato, onion, and roasted sweet peppers

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Hashbrown

$2.75

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Hand battered Local Organic Chicken Breast

Deli Favorites

BYO Specialty Sub

$11.50

Build your own sub, 1 meat, 1 cheese,choice of a side

BYO Sandwich

$10.50

Build your own sandwich, 1 meat, 1 cheese,choice of a side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled chicken,diced celery and mayonaise on a choice of bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Farm fresh eggs,celery,mayonaise and a hint of yellow mustard, topped with smoked paprika served on a choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Cheddar,American, and meunster cheese melted on a choice of bread

Italian Sub

$13.00

Ham, Hard Salami, Capicola, Provolone.

Turkey Club

$13.00

Ovengold Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, on your choice of bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Tuna, celery, mayonaise on a choice of bread.

Specialty Sandies

Corner Store Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, marinated portobello, asparagus, topped with a zesty aioli on pressed panini bread and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$13.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables,melted provolone, and pesto on pressed panini bread.

Vegan Reuben

$12.00

Reuben

$13.75

Grilled corn beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, Russian dressing on toasted rye bread.

Mama Bear

$14.00

Honey Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, cheddar, chipotle aioli on multi-grain bread.

R B Sloppy Joe

$12.50

Roast beef,swiss,topped with coleslaw, russian dressing, rye bread

Turkey Sloppy Joe

$12.50

Peppermill Turkey, swiss, topped with coleslaw and russan dressing onrye bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Free range grilled chicken topped with a choice of cheese and one side.

BLT

$12.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, choice of bread

Cheese Steak

$12.75

Burgers

All of our burgers are made with locally raised and processed grass fed beef.

Bleu Burger

$16.50

8 oz Grass fed beef topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

BYO Burger

$16.50

8 oz Grass fed beef burger with your choice of cheese, and 3 toppings on a toasted hard roll

Cheeseburger

$14.50

8oz Grass Fed Beef, Comes with a choice of cheese and one side.

Hamburger

$13.00

8 oz grass fed beef burger served on a toasted hard roll

Jersey Burger

$16.75

8 oz Grass fed beef burger topped with american cheese, grilled pork roll , and an over easy egg on a toasted hard roll

Lentil Burger

$10.50

House made lentil burger with a blend of onion, carrot, sweet pepper, soy sauce, bread crumbs , and spices on a toasted hard roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Suggested sauce : Chipotle

M&M Burger

$16.50

8 oz Grass fed beef burger topped with Portobello mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese and a balsamic glaze reduction drizzle on a toasted hard roll

Turkey Burger

$12.50

Free range turkey burger served with your choice of a cheese and one side

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and homemade croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$9.80

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and homemade croutons

Small House Salad

$5.25

Spring mix, cucumbers,olives,carrots,red onion, topped with homemade croutons

Large House Salad

$10.50

Spring mix, cucumbers,olives,carrots,red onion, topped with homemade croutons

Mama Bear Salad

$16.75

Chef Salad

$16.50

Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Provolone Pin Wheels Over a Large House Salad.

Soup/ Chili

Cheese For Chili

$1.00

Chili Lrg 16 oz

$9.50

Chili Small 8 oz

$5.00

Cup of soup 8 oz.

$3.50

Large Soup 32 oz

$12.00

Medium Soup 16 oz

$6.00

Sour Cream For Chili

$0.75

Specials

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.50

Meat, Egg & Cheese On A Donut

$7.75

Apple Cider Or Pumpkin Donut French Toast

$9.25

Mixed Greens Salad W/egg Salad

$9.25

Food by the Pound

Chicken Salad Small

$5.00

Chicken Salad Medium

$10.00

Chicken Salad Large

$20.00

Tuna Salad Small

$4.32

Tuna Salad Medium

$8.64

Tuna Salad Large

$17.25

Egg Salad Small

$2.75

Egg Salad Medium

$4.95

Egg Salad Large

$10.45

Deli Side Salad Small

$3.85

Deli Side Salad Medium

$7.15

Deli Side Salad Large

$9.35

Cream Cheese 8 Oz.

$4.62

Butter 8 Oz.

$3.30

Ice Cream

One Scoop Ice Cream

$3.04

Small Ice cream

$6.08

Milkshake

$10.00

Vegan 1 Scoop

$4.95Out of stock

Vegan 2 scoop

$6.16Out of stock

Vegan Milkshake

$9.90Out of stock

Smoothie

$6.05Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.95

Pastries

Apple/Peach Bread Pudding

$4.50

Breads & Carrot Cake

$4.50

Crumbcake

$3.00

3 Pack Cookie

$2.00

Muffins

$3.25

Scone/croissant

$2.75

Whoopie Pies

$2.75

Black White Cookie

$2.00

GF Brownie

$4.25

Gf Crumb Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Gf,vegan Cookies Packs

$3.00

Decorated Sugar Cookie & Gingerbread Man

$4.00

Turnover

$2.25

Cookie 10 Pack

$9.00

Cookie 20 Pack

$18.00

Cookie 30 Pack

$28.00

Full Pumpkin Roll

$16.00

Pumpkin Roll Slices (2)

$5.00

Apple Fritter

$2.00

Danish

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Iced Tea

Pure. Honey Green Tea

$2.90

Pure Leaf Sweet

$2.90

Pure Leaf Peach

$2.90

PL Unsweet Black

$2.90

PL Unsweet Lemon

$2.90

PL Tea/lemon

$2.90

Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus

$2.90

Lipton Tea/juice

$2.50

Pure Leaf Glass

$3.65

Pure Leaf Pom

$2.90Out of stock

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.90Out of stock

Pure Leaf Diet Lemon

$2.90Out of stock

Gatorade/ Kombucha

Yellow Gatorade

$3.00

Light Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Red Gatorade

$3.00

Small G2 Gatorade

$2.00

Coffee

Small 12 Oz. Coffee/tea

$1.75

Medium 16 Oz. Coffee/Tea

$2.00

Large 20 Oz. Coffee/Tea

$2.50

Xtra Lrg. 24 Oz. Coffee/ Tea

$2.75

Cold Brew / House Brew Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Box Of Joe

$25.00

Coffee Mug Refill

$2.00

Cappuccino Small

$3.50

Cappuccino Large

$4.50

Latte Small

$3.50

Latte Large

$4.50

Espresso Single

$2.25

Espresso Double

$4.25

Water

Aquafina 20 oz.

$1.71

Aquafina 1L

$2.55

Lifewater 23 oz.

$2.64

Lifewater 1L

$3.48

Poland Spring

$1.10

Soda

Coke

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10

Cherry Pepsi

$2.10

Mug Root Beer

$2.10

Ginger Ale

$2.10

Pepsi

$2.10

Diet Pepsi

$2.10

Dr. Pepper

$2.10

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.10

Sierra Mist

$2.10

MUG

$2.10

Rocky Mt Soda

$3.00

Orange Soda

Can Of Rocky Mt

$1.95

Milk

Chocolate Pint

$2.50

Glass Choc Half Gallon

$7.00Out of stock

Glass Regular Half Gallon

$6.00Out of stock

Glass 2% Half Gallon

$6.00Out of stock

Regular Pint

$2.50

Eggnog Pint

$6.00Out of stock

Regular QT

$2.75Out of stock

Half & Half Quart

$9.50Out of stock

Chocolate Quart

$5.00Out of stock

Eggnog Quart

$9.00Out of stock

Juice

Tropicana Apple

$2.75

Tropicana Cranberry

$2.75

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$2.75Out of stock

Tropicana Orange

$2.75

Pint Apple Cider

$2.00

Half Gallon Apple Cider

$4.00

Goods

10 Inch Pot Pie

$16.50

Shirt

$15.00

Small Maple Leaf Syrup

$10.00

Lrg Maple Leaf

$18.00

Blueberry Buckle

$2.50Out of stock

Parfait

$5.50

Candle

$20.00

Bee Dance Honey

$9.00

Bumbleberry Honey Spreads

$12.00

H & H Jelly

$5.99

ImLandris Apple Butter & Jelly

$10.00

Quiche 10 Inch

$15.00

Quiche 6 Inch

$6.50

Righteous Felon Jerky

$6.50

TBJ Bacon Jam

$9.99

TBJ Ghost Salt

$8.00

3" Pies

$3.75

Sourdough Breads

$9.95

Quiche 3"

$3.75

Silicone Single

$14.95

Silicone 2 Pack

$24.95

Jar Of Cookies

$6.50

Food Covers

$19.95

Bamboo Straw

$4.00

Shepherds Pie

$9.50

Rice Pudding

$3.25

Hot Choc Kit

$10.00

Candy

Orbit

$1.25

Trident

$1.25

Choc Shoppe Oreo

$2.00

Choc Shoppe Pbutter Cup

$3.75

Choc Shoppe Jersey Bar

$2.75

Choc Shoppe Rods

$3.95

White Chocolate Pretzle

$7.99

Solid White Chocolate

$4.95

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$7.00

Fudge

$7.50

Market Place Chocolates

$7.50

Carmel Apples

$10.50

Non Parels

$4.50

Candy Club Jars

$7.50

Silicone Food Goods

Reusable Food Covers

$19.95

Food Pouch 2 pack

$24.95

Food Pouch

$14.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and see what local tastes like !

Website

Location

746 State Route 57, Port Murray, NJ 07865

Directions

