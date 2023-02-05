Country Griddle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy Homestyle Breakfast and Lunch!
Location
330 N Dysart Road, suite #101, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eden's Juice & Detox Bar - 13048 W Rancho Sante Fe blvd
No Reviews
13048 West Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurant
Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill - 55 North Litchfield Road
No Reviews
55 North Litchfield Road Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 606-Goodyear
4.4 • 1,426
845 N Litchfield Rd Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurant
El Taco Santo - Avondale - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104
No Reviews
1619 North Dysart Road Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurant
Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd
No Reviews
1709 n dysart rd Avondale, AZ 85323
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Goodyear
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 606-Goodyear
4.4 • 1,426
845 N Litchfield Rd Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurant