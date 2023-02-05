Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country Griddle

330 N Dysart Road, suite #101

Goodyear, AZ 85338

Order Again

Classic Breakfast

Eggs Any Style

$10.99

Bacon & Eggs

$13.99

Sausage & Eggs

$13.99

Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$13.99

Cornbeef Hash & Eggs

$13.99

Hawaiian Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

$14.99

Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Eggs Benedict

Canadian Bacon Benedict

$12.99

Canadian Bacon,(2) poach eggs and English muffin topped with homemade Hollandaise sauce

California Benedict

$14.49

Bacon ,Avocado,(2) poach eggs and English muffin topped with homemade Hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Spinach ,Tomato, (2) poach eggs and English muffin topped with homemade Hollandaise sauce

Favorites

Farmer's Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Bacon or sliced ham, over-hard egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough bread served with country potatoes

Loco Moco

$12.99

Steamed white rice topped with Beef Patty, (1) fried egg homemade brown gravy topped with green onions

Country Skillet

$13.99

(3) Scrambled eggs mixed with onions,country potatoes and choice of sausage or diced ham topped with cheese

Vegetarian Skillet

$13.99

(3)scrambled eggs mixed with country potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers ,tomatoes topped with cheese

Chicken Ranchero Skillet

$13.99

(3) scrambled eggs mixed with onions, bell peppers, country potatoes and grilled chicken topped with Ranchero sauce and cheese with choice for toast or biscuit & gravy

Country Stacked

$12.99

Split Biscuit topped with sausage patties, eggs and our homemade gravy

Avocado Toast

$11.99

1 slice sourdough toast spread with smashed avocado ,slice tomato and (2) eggs

Spinach & Jack Scramble

$12.99

(3) Scrambled eggs with spinach topped with Jack cheese

Loaded Country Potatoes

$9.49

Our delicious country potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese , avocado and sour cream (No eggs included)

Egg White Mix

$13.99

(3) eggs whites scrambled , mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers mixed with Brown rice

Low Carb Breakfast

$12.99

(2) Fresh eggs with your choice of bacon or sausage links , served with cottage cheese and sliced tomatoes

Omelets

Denver Omelet

$11.99

Diced ham, onions and bell peppers

Chili & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Our Chili & Beans topped with cheddar cheese and chopped raw onions

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.99

Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach topped with cheddar cheese

Southern Omelet

$13.99

Chorizo(pork or Veggie ), onions and cheese topped with avocado and sour cream

Country's Favorite Omelet

$14.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes topped with cheese

Steak Fajita Omelet

$14.99

Sliced steak , mushrooms ,onions, bell peppers and cheese topped with homemade ranchero sauce

Popeye Omelet

$13.99

Spinach, bacon, onions, mushrooms Topped with Jack cheese

JSM Omelet

$12.99

Sausage and mushroom topped with Jack cheese

ABC Omelet

$13.99

Bacon and cheddar cheese topped with Avocado

Across the Border

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with (3) scrambled eggs, country potatoes, cheese and choice of bacon or sausage

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Corn tortillas topped with refried beans, (2) eggs, homemade Ranchero sauce and cheddar cheese served with country potatoes

Chorizo & Eggs

$11.99

(3) Scrambled eggs with pork or veggie chorizo served with country potatoes or refried beans

Machaca

$14.49

Shredded beef ,tomatoes and onions scrambled with (3) eggs served with country potatoes or refried beans

Chilaquiles & Eggs

$12.99

Homemade chilaquiles(red) topped with cheese and garnished with sour cream and green onions served with (2) eggs

Pancakes/Waffle/FrenchToast

Buttermilk Pancakes(2)

$8.99

Banana Pancakes(2)

$10.99

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$10.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes(2)

$10.99

Griddle's Favorite Pancakes (2)

$12.99

Buttermilk pancakes with Blueberries,Banana and granola mix

Oatmeal

$8.49

Old fashioned oats served with milk,granola mix and brown sugar

Pancake Combo

$13.49

(2) Buttermilk pancakes, (2) Eggs and choice of (2)bacon or (2)sausage links

Banana Pancake Combo

$15.49

(2) Banana Pancakes, (2) eggs and choice of (2)bacon or (2)sausage links

Blueberry Pancake Combo

$15.49

(2) Blueberry Pancakes, (2) eggs and choice of (2)bacon or (2)sausage links

Chocolate Chip Pancake Combo

$15.49

(2) Chocolate Chip Pancakes, (2) eggs and choice of (2)bacon or (2)sausage links

Griddle's Favorite Pancake Combo

$17.49

(2)Griddle's Favorite Pancakes, (2) eggs and choice of (2)bacon or (2)sausage links

Waffle

$8.99

Waffle Combo

$13.49

French Toast

$10.99

French Toast Combo

$15.49

Single Blueberry Pancake (1)

$5.50

Single Griddle's Favorite Pancake (1)

$6.50

Hot Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Sliced top sirloin grilled with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and Jack cheese served on a French roll

Beefeater

$13.99

Roast beef, Ortega chili & Jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread

French Beef Dip

$12.99

Tender Roast beef on a French roll served with side of au jus

Rueben Sandwich

$13.99

Corned Beef on grilled rye bread with Jack cheese and sauerkraut

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced pastrami with pickles ,mustard and melted swiss cheese served on a French roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwish

$11.99

Sliced ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough

Patty Melt

$13.99

Beef patty, melted cheddar cheese with grilled onions on grilled rye bread

Tuna Melt

$13.99

Homemade Tuna salad ,melted cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough

Chicken Philly

$14.99

Slices of chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Jack cheese, served on a French roll

California Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on a Burger Bun

Mushroom Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and melted Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a Burger Bun

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$13.99

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on on white toast

Chicken Club

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce ,tomato and mayo on white toast

B.L.T

$13.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white toast

Turkey Sandwich

$12.49

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white toast

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white toast

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$13.99

Homemade Tuna salad , lettuce, tomato, mayo on Squaw toast

Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Avocado, onions, tomato and American cheese on grilled French roll

Gourmet Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.99

Thousand island dressing, lettuce, tomato , onions and pickles

ABC Burger

$15.99

Avocado bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato, onions, pickles and thousand island dressing

BBQ Cheese Burger

$14.99

BBQ sauce. bacon & cheddar cheese (lettuce and Tomato on request)

Mushroom & Onion Cheese Burger

$13.99

Grilled mushrooms , onions, cheddar cheese ,lettuce ,tomato

Chili Size

$14.99

Homemade chili & cheddar cheese topped with raw onions

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and thousand island dressing on wheat bun

Garden Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato ,onions and pickles and thousand island dressing on wheat bun

Salads

Country Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Avocado ,chicken, bacon, tomatoes, croutons, a hard- boiled egg and cheddar cheese tossed with Ranch dressing

Chef"s Salad

$12.99

Turkey, Ham, tomato ,cheddar cheese and a hard-boiled egg tossed with thousand island dressing

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Tomato, cheddar cheese, a hard-boiled egg, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with a scoop of Tuna

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, corn, black beans tossed with chipotle ranch dressing and drizzle with BBQ sauce topped with Torilla strips

Kid's Meal

Kids Pancakes Combo

$8.50

2 Kid pancakes, 1 egg and Bacon or Sausage Links

Kids Diced Scramble

$8.50

2 Kid pancakes, 1 egg and Bacon or Sausage Links

Kids Grilled cheese

$8.50

Kid'S Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Sides

Bacon(4)

$5.25

Sausage (4)

$5.25

Homemade Biscuit & Gravy (2)

$5.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Side Ham Steak

$6.99

Side Corn Beef & Hash

$6.99

One Egg

$2.00

Country Potatoes

$5.99

Country Potatoes (contains green onions)

French Fries

$4.99

Avocado

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.75

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.75

Side of Toast

$2.75

Bacon(2)

$2.99

Sausage Links (2)

$2.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.45

Beverages

Coffee

$3.15

Hot Tea

$3.15

Ice Tea

$3.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.15

Water

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.15

Coke Zero

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Dr. Pepper

$3.15

Pink Lemonade

$3.15

Raspberry Tea

$3.15

Fanta Orange

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy Homestyle Breakfast and Lunch!

330 N Dysart Road, suite #101, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Directions

