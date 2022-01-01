Country grub 2419 S 1500 E
2419 S 1500 E
Naples, UT 84078
Specialty Burgers
Avocado Burger
Avocado spread, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato with a chipotle mayo sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Big Dude Burger
Pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, relish, and onion with a mustard mayo sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Green Chili Burger
Green chili, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with a mustard mayo sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Jalapeno Burger
Jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with a chipotle mayo sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Bacon Ranch Burger
Bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and onion with ranch sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Aussie Burger
Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, with mayo. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Swiss Mushroom Burger
Mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup and mustard. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Grub Burger
1/2 pound patty, carmelized onions, swiss cheese, garlic parmesan served on a rosemary ciabatta bun. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Cowboy Burger
1/2 pound patty, swiss and American cheese, lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup and mustard. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty, topped with caramelized onions, swiss cheese and served between 2 slices of marbled rye bread. Comes with large fries and a large drink!
Bacon Bleu
Burgers
The Ultimate Burger
Three 1/3 pound patties, pastrami, ham, bacon, swiss, American, cheddar, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Fries and a drink included.
Single Burger
Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard
Double Burger
Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard
1/3 lb Burger
Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard
Bacon Burger
Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard
Double Bacon Burger
Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard
Double Cheeseburger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Relish, Onions, Choice of Cheese
Cheeseburger
1/4 pound juicy beef patty with lettuce, onions, mustard, ketchup, relish, and cheese of choice.
Grub Subs
Sandwiches
Salads
Tacos
A La Carte
Dinner
And More
Hot Dog
Ketchup, mustard and relish. Onions upon request.
Foot Long Hot Dog
Corn Dog
BLT
Chili Burger
Chili Dog
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce with mustard mayo sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato with mustard mayo sauce.
Fish Sandwich
Lettuce and tartar sauce.
Single Chicken Nugget
Single Chicken Tender
Single Fish Tender
Nelly Salsa
Kids Menu
Sides
Specialty Drinks
Beverages
Specialty Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving 100% ground Chuck and hand cut Fries. Welcome To Country Grub
