Country grub 2419 S 1500 E

review star

No reviews yet

2419 S 1500 E

Naples, UT 84078

Order Again

Specialty Burgers

Avocado Burger

$6.59

Avocado spread, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato with a chipotle mayo sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Big Dude Burger

$6.59

Pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, relish, and onion with a mustard mayo sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Green Chili Burger

$6.59

Green chili, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with a mustard mayo sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Jalapeno Burger

$6.59

Jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with a chipotle mayo sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Bacon Ranch Burger

$6.59

Bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and onion with ranch sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Aussie Burger

$6.59

Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, with mayo. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$6.59

Mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup and mustard. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Grub Burger

$6.59

1/2 pound patty, carmelized onions, swiss cheese, garlic parmesan served on a rosemary ciabatta bun. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Cowboy Burger

$6.59

1/2 pound patty, swiss and American cheese, lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup and mustard. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Patty Melt

$6.59

Hamburger patty, topped with caramelized onions, swiss cheese and served between 2 slices of marbled rye bread. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Bacon Bleu

$6.59

Burgers

The Ultimate Burger

$17.60

Three 1/3 pound patties, pastrami, ham, bacon, swiss, American, cheddar, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Fries and a drink included.

Single Burger

$3.19

Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard

Double Burger

$3.89

Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard

1/3 lb Burger

$4.99

Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard

Bacon Burger

$3.69

Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard

Double Bacon Burger

$4.19

Lettuce, relish, onion, ketchup, mustard

Double Cheeseburger

$3.89

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Relish, Onions, Choice of Cheese

Cheeseburger

$3.19

1/4 pound juicy beef patty with lettuce, onions, mustard, ketchup, relish, and cheese of choice.

Grub Subs

Turkey Avocado

$6.59

Grilled onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on sourdough bread.

French Dip

$6.59

Sliced roast beef, swiss cheese and au jus sauce. Served on a hoagie bun.

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.59

Swiss cheese, onion and green peppers. Served on a hoagie bun.

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork

$6.59

HIckory pulled pork, swiss cheese, with BBQ sauce. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$6.59

Ham, swiss cheese, crispy chicken and lettuce with a mustard mayo sauce. Add pineapple and make it Hawaiian. Comes with large fries and a large drink!

Salads

Meat Salad

$8.99

Crispy chicken, grilled chicken, steak, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese, olives, onions, carrots and cucumber.

Taco Salad

$8.99

Taco bowl, beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, olives and onions with sour cream and salsa.

Tacos

Navajo Taco

$8.99

Scone topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, olives and onion with sour cream and salsa.

Soft Taco

$4.29

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, salsa, onion and choice of chicken or beef.

A La Carte

Chicken a la Carte

$8.99

Served with a choice of side and toast.

Fish a la Carte

$14.99

Served with a choice of side and toast.

Dinner

Chicken a la Carte

$10.99

Served with a choice of side, scone and toast.

Fish a la Carte

$15.99

Served with a choice of side, scone and toast.

And More

Hot Dog

$2.59

Ketchup, mustard and relish. Onions upon request.

Foot Long Hot Dog

$3.89

Corn Dog

$2.59

BLT

$4.29

Chili Burger

$7.59

Chili Dog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.29

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Lettuce with mustard mayo sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Lettuce, tomato with mustard mayo sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

Lettuce and tartar sauce.

Single Chicken Nugget

$0.50

Single Chicken Tender

$1.99

Single Fish Tender

$6.29

Nelly Salsa

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$5.29

Choice of fries and a drink!

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.29

Choice of fries and a drink!

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.29

Choice of fries and a drink!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Choice of fries and a drink!

Kids Corn Dog

$5.29

Kids Hot Dog

$5.29

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Zucchini

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Jalapeno Cheese Tot

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

English Chips

$3.59

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Green Salad

$2.99

Mac Salad

$2.99

Fries

Small Fries

$2.99

Regular Fries

$3.49

Small Curly Fries

$2.99

Regular Curly Fries

$3.49

Specialty Drinks

Fresh Lime

$2.29+

Lime Rickey

$2.29+

Hurricane

$2.29+

Blue Moon

$2.29+

Beverages

Coffee

$0.99

Milk

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+

Mountain Dew

$1.99+

7-Up

$1.99+

Orange

$1.99+

Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

Iced tea

$1.99+

water

$0.75

Specialty Drinks

Fresh Lime

$2.29+

Lime Rickey

$2.29+

Hurricane

$2.29+

Blue Moon

$2.29+

Desserts

Shakes

$3.39+

Floats/Freeze

$3.59+

Malts

$3.59+
Banana Split

$5.99

A boat with bananas surrounding creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate, strawberry and caramel syrup; nuts, whipped cream and a cherry.

Sundaes

$3.59

Kids Cone

$1.00

Regular Cone

$1.69

Dipped Cone

$1.99

Daily Specials

Daily Special

$10.89
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving 100% ground Chuck and hand cut Fries. Welcome To Country Grub

Location

2419 S 1500 E, Naples, UT 84078

Directions

