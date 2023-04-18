Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country House Deli 1045 E Interstate Ave

No reviews yet

1045 E Interstate Ave

BISMARCK, ND 58503

Lunch Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Atomic

Bismarck

BLT

Buffalo Alice

Chicken Jack

Chicken Salad

Club

Colorado

Country House

Dakota

Deluxe

Egg Salad

Grinder

Hero

Ham and Cheese

International

Italian Pepperoni

Iowa

Meatball

Mediterranean

Milwaukee

ND Sub

Pastrami and Swiss

Reuben

Smoked Turkey and Swiss

Smoked Turkey, Ham and Swiss

Sicilian

Southwestern

Super

Taco Grinder

Texas

Torpedo

Tuna Salad

Three Cheese

Wrangler

Extras

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.08

Canned Soda

$1.65

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Water Cup

$0.50

Bottled Water

$1.60

1919 Root Beer

$2.50

Milk/Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer Tea

$2.50

Bai

$3.00

Pureleaf Teas

$2.50

Ice Drinks

$2.50

Juice Boxes

$1.50

Snapple

$2.50

Soups

Beer Cheese

Chili

Knoephla

Potato

Tomato

Turkey Noodle

Vegetable

Wild Rice

Bread Side

$1.50

Deli & Lettuce Salads

Salads

Asian

BBQ Beans

Bowtie

Coleslaw

Garden

Greek

Italian

Mac & Ham

Potato

Rotini

House

$7.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Chef

$9.99

Tasters Tray

$5.00

Extras

Chips

Any Bag

$1.49

Pickles

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Whole Pickle

$1.50

Condiments

Mayo/Mustard Pkts

$0.30

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Sweets

Cookies

$1.99

Kuchen

$2.19

Scotcheroos

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids Meal

Beefy

$4.75

Bologna

$4.75

Hammy

$4.75

PB&J

$4.75

Turkey

$4.75

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Country House Lemonade

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tead

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Italian Margarita

$7.00

Manhattan

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Smith & Curran

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Whte Russian

$8.00

Fiesta Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Single Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Sam Adams

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Mich Amberbock

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Shinerbock

$3.50

Leinenkugel Honey Weiss

$3.50

Guinness

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Absolute

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Citrus

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00

Skyy Cranberry

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Jeremiah Weed

$6.00

UV Blue

$6.00

UV Cake

$6.00

UV Lemon

$6.00

IH Plum

$6.00

IH Root Beer

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gordons

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$7.00

Capt Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Capt Morgan Silver

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Hornitos Anejo

$6.00

Hornitos Plata

$6.00

Hornitos Reposada

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Milagro Anejo

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Hurradura Reposado

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jamesons

$6.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Pendelton

$6.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Lord Calvert

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewars White

$6.00

Dewars 12Yr

$6.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Bailey Irish Cream

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Tia Maria

$5.00

Chamboard

$5.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Patron Citronge

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Curacao

$3.00

Creme De Cacao

$3.00

Creme De Menthe

$3.00

Creme De Banana

$3.00

Creme De Cassis

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Sloe Gin

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Galliano

$6.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$10.00

E&J Brandy

$10.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$10.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Peppermint Schn

$3.00

Apple Pucker Schn

$3.00

Rootbeer Schn

$3.00

Buttershots Schn

$3.00

Melon Schn

$3.00

Peachtree Schn

$3.00

Hot Damn Schn

$3.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Shots

Andes Mint

$2.50

Jolly Rancher

$2.50

Skittles

$2.50

Snickers

$2.50

Junior Mint

$2.50

Sugar Daddy

$2.50

Jaw Breaker

$2.50

Starburst

$2.50

Cadbury

$2.50

Mounds

$2.50

Washington Apple

$2.50

Kamakazi

$2.50

Fiesta Fiesty

$2.50

Party Apps

Chex Mix

$6.49

Cocktail Meatballs

$39.99

Cheeseballs

Specialty Crackers

$3.00

Cranberry CreamCheese Dip

$4.99

Finger Trays

Fiesta Queso

$5.00

Fiesta Salsa

$6.00

Garlic Toast

$1.00

House Sauce

Ham Spread

$5.39

Meat & Cheese Trays

Pinwheels

$48.39

Ranch CreamCheese

$6.99

Spinach Dip

Veggie Dip

Spinach & Bread Tray

$26.89

Veggie Tray

$64.49

Wings

$45.00

Catering

Meal Packages

Build Your Own Box Lunch

Variety Sandwiches

Make Your Own Sandwich Trays

Dessert Trays

Funeral Packages

Funeral #1 Fingers Only

Funeral #2 Fingers/Salads

Funeral #3 Fingers/Salads/Cookies

Funeral #4 Fingers/Salads/Cookies/Bev

Funeral Delivery

Funeral Brownie/Scotcheroo Tray

Funeral Vegetable Tray

Funeral 72 Pc Cookie Tray

Funeral Paper Products

Paper

Paper Products

Carafes

$5.50

Bagged Lunch Paper Items

$1.25

80 oz Bowl w/lid and spoon

$4.00

160 oz Bowl w/lid and spoon

$5.00

Greeting Card

$1.00

12

$3.50

16

$4.50

18

$5.50

Box Lunch Paper Items

$2.00

Tongs

$0.25

Bakery

Sub Loaves

Buns

Sweet Rolls

Specialty Breads

Meats & Cheeses

Meat & Cheeses

Deli Meats

Deli Cheeses

Merch

Fiesta

CHD Glass

$7.00

Fiesta Glass

$8.00

Gift Cards

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual deli that features sandwiches, salads and soups. Also offers catering.

Location

1045 E Interstate Ave, BISMARCK, ND 58503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

