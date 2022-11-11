- Home
Country Kitchen Restaurant
528 Highway 7 East
Hutchinson, MN 55350
Beverages
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Soft Drink
Milk Small
Milk Large
Juice Small
Juice Large
Coke Float
Berrylicious Lemonade
Cranberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Citrus Splash
Mocha
Latte
Cappuccino
Espresso
Iced Coffee
Specialty Coffee
Kids Beverage
Mug Refill
Hot Water
Breakfast
Barn Buster
Four eggs, applewood smoked bacon or sausage alongside hash browns and your choice of four pancakes of four slices of toast.
Beef & Eggs
A seasoned and frilled beef patty served with two eggs, hashbrowns and your choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Two oven-fresh buttermilk biscuits smothered in Country Sausage Gravy.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy with Eggs
Two oven-fresh buttermilk biscuits smothered i9n Country Sausage Gravy served with two eggs.
Braised Benedict
Tender pot roast, basted eggs, and creamy hollandaise sauce atop two english muffin halves. Sprinkled with parsley and served with hash browns.
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
A breaded, seasoned chicken breast smothered in Country Gravy. Served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of toast, pancakes , fruit of the day, or biscuit.
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two english muffin halves grilled and topped with ham steak, two basked eggs, and creamy hollandaise sauce. Garnished with parsley and served with hash browns.
Country Eggs
Two farm-fresh eggs served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded, seasoned steak smothered in Country Gracy. Served with two eggs,hashbrowns, and your choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.
Everybody's Favorite
Two eggs any style with a choice of applewood smoked bacon, ham steak or sausage. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.
Steak & Eggs
A juicy ribeye streak alongside two eggs, hash browns, and choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.
Monte Cristo
Our Monte Cristo sandwich is made with ham and swiss cheese between two pieces of grilled french bread. Served with syrup and a side of hash browns.
Skillets
Cordon Bleu Skillet
Hash browns layered with scrambled eggs and diced ham, melted swiss cheese, and sliced chicken tenders. Covered with creamy hollandaise sauce and parsley.
Country's Best Skillet
Scrambled eggs, diced am, crumbled bacon, two sausage links, and two strips of applewood smoked bacon over a bed of seasoned diced red potatoes.
Farm Skillet
Skillet Scramble
On a golden bed of hashbrowns, we pace a tender cut of grilled ham topped with scrambled eggs, smothered with cheese sauce.
Tot Scramble
A bed of tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, shredded cheese blend and sliced avocado. Finished with a drizzle of homemade ranch.
BG Benedict Skillet
Hash browns layered with two over-easy eggs, sausage and biscuits smothered in our traditional Country Gravy.
Omelettes
Bacon Avocado Omelette
Sliced fresh avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, four-cheese blend and our homemade ranch dressing.
Build Your Own Omelette
A fluffy three-egg omelette with four-cheese blend and your choice of two ingredients. Addtionbal indredients .79 each.
Garden Fresh Omlette
Frsh tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers and diced onion.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Loaded with diced ham and our four-cheese blend.
Meat Lover's Omelette
Chopped bacon, sausage, ham and our four cheese blend.
Montana Ranch Omelette
Bacon, ham, onion, shredded four-cheese blend and a zip of ranch dressing.
Western Omelette
Tender ham, diced onion, green peppers and our four cheese blend.
From the Griddle
Apple Swirl Pancakes
A stack of three homemade pancakes topped with Country Baked Apples, rich cinnamon sauce, and sweet canilla icing. Served with your choice of breakfast meat.
Belgian Waffle
Golden crisp on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter & syrup.
Cakes, Eggs & Bacon
Two of the Best Pancakes in Twon, two far-fresh eggs and two streips of applewood smoked bacon. Served with butter and syrup.
Chicken & Waffle
Our belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, and paired with three crispy chicken tenders. Served with butter & syrup.
Chocoalte Strawberry Crepes
Three crepes stuffed with vanilla whipped cream cheese and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Topped with strawberry topping along with chocolate chips powdered sugar and whipped topping.
Cowboy Crepes
Scrambled eggs, diced ham, onion and green peppers are folded inside three crepes then topped with hollandai9se sauce and parsley.
French Toast
Five thick, hand-dipped french bread slices grilled until golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with butter & syrup.
French Toast, Eggs & Bacon
Two farm-fresh eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon and three thick slices of french toast sprinkled with poedered suagr. Served with butter & syrup.
Short Stack
Strawberry Crepes
Whipped vanilla cream cheese folded into three crepes and cover with strawberry topping. Crowned with whipped topping and dusted with podered sugar.
Strawberry Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberry topping. Finsished with a dollop of whipped topping and served with your choice of breakfast meat.
Strawberry Waffle
A golden waffle covered with strawberry topping. Susted with powdered sugar and crowned with whipped topping.
The Best Pancakes in Town
A stack of three light and fluffy pancakes made with buttermilk and a hint of vanilla. Served with butter, syrup and your choice of brekfast meat.
Triple Chocolate Pancakes
Three Chocolate chip pancakes toppws with crushed Oreo cookies and even more chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate sauce and. crowned with whipped topping. Served with choice of breakfast meat.
Waffle, Eggs & Bacon
A Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, alonside tow eggs and two strips of applewood-smoked bacon. Served with butter & syrup.
Apple Cinnamon Waffle
Caramel Apple Crepes
Three Crepes stuffed with vanilla whipped cream cheese and drizzled with caramel sauce. Topped with country baked apples , powdered sugar and whipped topping.
Caramel Pecan French Toast
Our delicious french toast cooked to perfection and topped with caramel, candied pecans, powdered sugar and whipped topping.
Apple Cranberry Waffle
A golden brown waffle with sweet tangy craisins baked right in, topped with warm country baked apples, whipped topping and more craisins.
Pumpkin Cream Pancakes
Our Best Pancakes in Town served golden brown with pumpkin frosting and cream cheese topping.
Breakfast Sides
1 Biscuit
1 Pancake
1 Sausage Link
1 Sausage Patty
1 Slice Bacon
1 Slice French Toast
1 Slice Toast
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Add Shredded Cheese
Cinnamon Roll
Diced Ham
English Muffin
Fresh Muffin
Green Peppers
HB Topper
I Egg
Oatmeal
Onions
Side of Baby Reds
Side of Bacon
Side of Ham
Side of Hash Browns
Side of Sausage Links
Side of Sausage Patties
Toast
Burgers
Avocado Bacon Burger
A seasoned beef patty topped with pepperjack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and sliced avocado, dripping with homemade ranch dressing. Crowned with fresh lettuce, tomato and red nion.
Aztec Quesadilla Burger
A southwest-seasoned beef patty on a flour tortilla, stacked with pepperjack cheese, four-cheese blen, sour cream, salsa, and fresh lettuce, all follded up tightly and grilled.
Bacon Cheeseburger
American cheese and applewood smoked bacon on a grilled beef patty, topped woth lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Big Bad Bacon Burger
Twio beef patties, both topped with four-cheese blend and applewood smoked bacon. stacked slathered in bbq sauce. Crowned with lettice, tomato and red onion.
Big Country Burger
Two fresh beef patties layered with four-cheese blend, chopped bacon, and our signature Big Country sauce. Topped with golden fried onion tanglers and dressed with sliced tomato,lettuce and red onion.
Classic Cheeseburger
American cheese melted on a grilled beef patty. crowned with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Real swiss cheese melted on a seasoned beef patty, topped with fresh grilled mushrooms. Dressed with sliced tomato, lettuce and red onion.
Patty Melt
A juicy beef patty topped with swiss cheese and grilled onion between two slices of grilled marble rye.
Hamburger
Sandwiches
Avacado BLT
Four strips of applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettice, sliced tomato and mayo. Served on toast of your choice.
Avocado Jack Wrap
Pepper jack and four-cheese blend melted on a flour tortilla and topped with grilled chicken, fresh avocado, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomato, and lettuce. Dizzled with our homemade ranch dressing abd rolled into a wrap.
Chicken Bacon Melt
Tender sliced grilled chicken, shredded four-cheese blend, chopped bacon and sliced tomato on grilled white bread.
Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato
Four-cheese blend, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon, and sliced tomato on grilled white bread.
Honey Mustard Chicken Melt
Sliced chicken breast drizzled with honey mustard, topped with tomato and gooey four-cheese blend, grilled on white bread.
Reuben
Slices of corned beef stacked on grilled marble rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut.
Roasty & Toasty Melt
Slow-cooked pot roast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and gooey swiss cheese. Grilled on white bread.
Savory Stacker
Two thick slices of grilled french bread stacked with real country mashed potatoes and your choice of Roasted Turkey, Pot Roast or Meatloaf. Smothered in rich gravy and topped with golden fried onion tanglers.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A breaded chicken breast on a pub-style bun, slathered with bleu cheese sauce, drizzled in Franks RedHot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onion and lettuce.
Prime Rib Dip
Monte Cristo
Baskets
Battered Cod Basket
Flakey cod battered and fried. Served with Brew City Fries and your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce.
BBQ Ribs Basket
One pound of fire-braised pork ribs althered in sweet and tangy barbeque sauce served with Bre City fries.
Breaded Shrimp Basket
Breaded Popcorn shrimp served with Brew City fries and your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce.
Chicken Tender Basket
Five breaded all-white chicken tenders served with Brew City fried and your choice of dipping sauce.
Cod & Shrimp Basket
Battered cod and breaded popcorn shrimp served with Brew City fries ci=coktail & tarter sauce.
Soups
Salads
Chicken BLT Salad
Country Cobb Salad
Diced roasted turkey, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, sliced hard-boiled egg, and avocado on a bed of salad greens. Sprinkled with bleu cheese crumbles and garnished with red onion rings and tomato wedges. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cranberry Pecan Harvest Salad
A bed of mixed garden greens topped with chopped applewood-smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion rings and fresh tomato wedges. Served with your choice of dressing. Add Chicken for $3
Appetizers
Build your own Sampler
Build your own Appetizer Sampler. Pick three. Pick four for and additonal $2
Cheezy Bacon Fries
Our Brew City fries topped with cheese sauce and loads of chopped bacon.
Fried Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and fried. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Loaded Totchos
Tator tots and nachos collide in the craveable appetizer! Your choice of sliced chicken or ground beef on a pile of crispy tots smothered in creamy cheese sauce and topped with diced onion, tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Poutine
Our spin on a canadian classic! Brew City fries piled with gooey fried cheese curds, then drenched in beef gravy and sprinkled with parsley. Add Pot Roast for $2
Zesty Pickle Fries
Thin-cut dill pickle fries coated in a premium cornmeal batter with a touch of spice. Served with creamy garlic sauce.
Sandwich Combos
Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato
Applewood-smoked bacon, four-cheese blend and sliced tomatoes on grilled bread. Served with you choic of one side.
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, four-cheese blend, lettuce, diced tomatoes and homemade ranch dressing rolled in a tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of one side.
Turkey & Tomato Sandwich
Sliced turkey, sliced tomatoes and mayo on your choice toasted bread. Served with your choice of one side.
Entrees
BBQ Ribs
One pound of tender, fire-braised prok ribs, slathered in sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast fried until golden, topped with our signature country gravy. Served with two sides
Country Fried Steak
Select beef steak, lightly breaded and seasoned, fried until golden brown, and ladled with our country gravy. Served with two sides.
Half Chicken
Four pieces of our Broasted Chicken served with our homemade colesalw and your choice of mashed potatoes & gravy or broasted potatoes.
Meatloaf Dinner
Hand-formed and glazed meatloaf ladled with savory beef gravy and topped with crispy onion tanglers. Served with two sides.
Pot Roast Dinner
Tender pot roast bathed in savory grqavy and topped with crispy onion tanglers. Served with two sides.
Quarter Chicken
Two pieces of our Broasted Chicken served with our homemade colesalw and your choice of mashed potatoes & gravy or broasted potatoes.
Ribeye Steak
A juicy ribeye grilled to perfection and topped with golden onion tanglers. Served with two sides.
Shrimp Dinner
Turkey Dinner
Slices of oven-roasted turkey placed on a bed of savory sage stuffing and ladled with our hot turkey gravy. Server with a side of cranberry sauce and two sides.
Ham Dinner
Spaghetti Dinner
Lighter Fare
Breakfast Duo
Choice to two pancakes or two slices of freanch toast with your choice of two slices of applewood-smoked bacon or two sausage links.
Breakfast Sampler
One egg, one strip of applewood-smoked bacon, one sausage link, hashbroowns and your choice of toast.
Double Smothered Chicken
A juicy grilled chicken breast smotthered in grilled onions and mushrooms, then smothered again with four-cheese blend.
Light French Toast
Three thick, hand-dippped french bread slices topped with powedered sugar and your choice of strawberry topping or country baked apples and whipped topping.
Light Ham & Cheese Omelette
Loaded with diced ham and our four-cheese blend. Served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.
Light Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf topped with beef gravy and onion tanglers. Served with two sides.
Light Pancakes
Two fluffy pancakes topped with your choice of strawberry topping or country baked apples and crowned with whipped cream.
Light Pot Roast
Tender pot roast bathed in savory grqavy and topped with crispy onion tanglers. Served with two sides.
Light Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey over a bed of savory stuffing, ladled with hot turkey gravy and served with a side of cranberry sauce. Served with two sides.
Smothered Chopped Steak
A fresh beef patty grilled and topped with grilled onions, fresh mushrooms, and savory beef gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
Soup & Salad
A bowl of piping hot soup and a side salad with your chopice of dressing.
Light Cod
Kids
Ham Sammy
Scrambled egg, diced ham and american cheese of a fresh biscuit. Served with one side.
K Burger
Our fresh beef patty on a sodt bun. Served with one side
K Cheeseburger
Our fresh beef patty with melkted american cheese on a fresh bun. Served with one side choice.
K Cheesy Omelette
Two eggs and our four-cheese blend. Served with one side.
K Cheesy Quesdilla
Our four-cheese blend stuffed into a frilled tortilla. Served with one side choice.
K Chicken Tenders
Three all-white chicken tenders served with one side choice.
K Corn Dogs
6 mini corn dogs fried golden. Served with one side choice.
K Fish
Our battered cod served with one side choice.
K French Toast
Two slices of our thick french toast. Served with one side.
K Grilled Cheese
Our four-cheese blend on grilled bread. Served with one side.
K Mac & Cheese
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Servved with one side.
Kids Cake & Egg
One pancake and one egg
Mr. Chippy
One pancake with chocolate chips and whipped cream. Served with one side.
Sausage Sammy
Scrambled egg, sausage and american cheese of a fresh biscuit. Served with one side.
To Go Chicken
8 Piece Chicken
8 Pieces of Genuine Broaster Chicken.
8 Piece Meal
12 Piece Chicken
12 Piece Meal
16 Piece Chicken
16 Piece Meal
20 Piece Chicken
20 Piece Meal
Small Coleslaw
Large Coleslaw
Small Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Large Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Sides
Side Baby Reds
Side Baked Potato
Side Broccoli
Side Coleslaw
Side of Tropical Fruit
Side of Apples
Side of Country Gravy
Side of Crispy Hash Browns
Side of Fresh Melon
Side of Fries
Side of Garlic Toast
Side of Hash Browns
Side of Mashed Potatoes & Beef Gravy
Side of Mashed Potatoes & Chicken Gravy
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Vegetables
Side Salad
Side Mac & Cheese
Ribeye Steak
Beef Patty
CFS
Sauce Sides
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Warm country baked applestopped with oatmeal steusel and rich caramel sauce. Served with vaqnilla ice cream.
Apple Pie
Cheesecake
Our classic Cheesecake
Chocolate Molten Madness
Chocolate cake with a hot fudge center, alongside two scopps of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.
French Silk Pie
Hand Dipped Malt
Hand-dipped old fashioned Malt in your choice of Chcolate, Caramel, Oreo or Strawberry.
Hand Dipped Milkshake
Hand-dipped old fashioned milkshake in your choice of Chcolate, Caramel, Oreo or Strawberry.
Kids Sundae
Mini Mania Sundae
Mini version of our sundae.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Slice of Fruit Pie
Fresh baked fruit pie. Your choice of apple or pie of the day. Make it ala mode for $1
Strawberry Cheesecake
Our classic Cheesecake topped with our strawberry topping.
Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with your choice of topping.
Whole Apple Pie
Whole Banana Cream Pie
Whole French Silk Pie
Whole Apple
Coconut Cream Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Add Ice Cream
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Family Restaurant known for great Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. We have been proudly serving the Hutchinson area for 49 years! Locally owned & Operated.
528 Highway 7 East, Hutchinson, MN 55350