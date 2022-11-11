Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Country Kitchen Restaurant



No reviews yet

528 Highway 7 East

Hutchinson, MN 55350







Order Again

Popular Items

Barn Buster
Cordon Bleu Skillet
Build Your Own Omelette

Beverages

Coffee

$3.19

Hot Chocolate

$3.69

Iced Tea

$3.19

Hot Tea

$3.19

Soft Drink

$3.19

Milk Small

$2.99

Milk Large

$3.49

Juice Small

$3.29

Juice Large

$3.99

Coke Float

$4.29

Berrylicious Lemonade

$4.49

Cranberry Lemonade

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.19

Arnold Palmer

$3.19

Citrus Splash

$3.49

Mocha

$3.99

Latte

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Espresso

$1.49

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Specialty Coffee

$4.29

Kids Beverage

$1.69

Mug Refill

$0.99

Hot Water

$1.00

Breakfast

Barn Buster

Barn Buster

$14.99

Four eggs, applewood smoked bacon or sausage alongside hash browns and your choice of four pancakes of four slices of toast.

Beef & Eggs

$12.99

A seasoned and frilled beef patty served with two eggs, hashbrowns and your choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$7.99

Two oven-fresh buttermilk biscuits smothered in Country Sausage Gravy.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy with Eggs

$9.99

Two oven-fresh buttermilk biscuits smothered i9n Country Sausage Gravy served with two eggs.

Braised Benedict

$13.49

Tender pot roast, basted eggs, and creamy hollandaise sauce atop two english muffin halves. Sprinkled with parsley and served with hash browns.

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.99

A breaded, seasoned chicken breast smothered in Country Gravy. Served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of toast, pancakes , fruit of the day, or biscuit.

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two english muffin halves grilled and topped with ham steak, two basked eggs, and creamy hollandaise sauce. Garnished with parsley and served with hash browns.

Country Eggs

$9.99

Two farm-fresh eggs served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Breaded, seasoned steak smothered in Country Gracy. Served with two eggs,hashbrowns, and your choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.

Everybody's Favorite

Everybody's Favorite

$12.99

Two eggs any style with a choice of applewood smoked bacon, ham steak or sausage. Served with Hash Browns and your choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.

Steak & Eggs

$16.49

A juicy ribeye streak alongside two eggs, hash browns, and choice of toast, pancakes, fruit of the day or biscuit.

Monte Cristo

$11.99

Our Monte Cristo sandwich is made with ham and swiss cheese between two pieces of grilled french bread. Served with syrup and a side of hash browns.

Skillets

Cordon Bleu Skillet

Cordon Bleu Skillet

$13.99

Hash browns layered with scrambled eggs and diced ham, melted swiss cheese, and sliced chicken tenders. Covered with creamy hollandaise sauce and parsley.

Country's Best Skillet

Country's Best Skillet

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, diced am, crumbled bacon, two sausage links, and two strips of applewood smoked bacon over a bed of seasoned diced red potatoes.

Farm Skillet

$12.49

Skillet Scramble

$12.99

On a golden bed of hashbrowns, we pace a tender cut of grilled ham topped with scrambled eggs, smothered with cheese sauce.

Tot Scramble

$12.99

A bed of tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, shredded cheese blend and sliced avocado. Finished with a drizzle of homemade ranch.

BG Benedict Skillet

$12.99

Hash browns layered with two over-easy eggs, sausage and biscuits smothered in our traditional Country Gravy.

Omelettes

Bacon Avocado Omelette

$12.99

Sliced fresh avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, four-cheese blend and our homemade ranch dressing.

Build Your Own Omelette

$12.99

A fluffy three-egg omelette with four-cheese blend and your choice of two ingredients. Addtionbal indredients .79 each.

Garden Fresh Omlette

$12.99

Frsh tomato, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers and diced onion.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Loaded with diced ham and our four-cheese blend.

Meat Lover's Omelette

$14.49

Chopped bacon, sausage, ham and our four cheese blend.

Montana Ranch Omelette

$13.79

Bacon, ham, onion, shredded four-cheese blend and a zip of ranch dressing.

Western Omelette

$12.99

Tender ham, diced onion, green peppers and our four cheese blend.

From the Griddle

Whipped vanilla cream cheese folded into three crepes and cover with chocolate chips & strawberry topping. Crowned with whipped topping, drizzled with chocolate topping and dusted with powdered sugar.
Apple Swirl Pancakes

Apple Swirl Pancakes

$12.99

A stack of three homemade pancakes topped with Country Baked Apples, rich cinnamon sauce, and sweet canilla icing. Served with your choice of breakfast meat.

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Golden crisp on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter & syrup.

Cakes, Eggs & Bacon

Cakes, Eggs & Bacon

$10.49

Two of the Best Pancakes in Twon, two far-fresh eggs and two streips of applewood smoked bacon. Served with butter and syrup.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$11.49

Our belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, and paired with three crispy chicken tenders. Served with butter & syrup.

Chocoalte Strawberry Crepes

$12.49

Three crepes stuffed with vanilla whipped cream cheese and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Topped with strawberry topping along with chocolate chips powdered sugar and whipped topping.

Cowboy Crepes

$12.49

Scrambled eggs, diced ham, onion and green peppers are folded inside three crepes then topped with hollandai9se sauce and parsley.

French Toast

$9.99

Five thick, hand-dipped french bread slices grilled until golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with butter & syrup.

French Toast, Eggs & Bacon

French Toast, Eggs & Bacon

$10.49

Two farm-fresh eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon and three thick slices of french toast sprinkled with poedered suagr. Served with butter & syrup.

Short Stack

$7.29

Strawberry Crepes

$12.49

Whipped vanilla cream cheese folded into three crepes and cover with strawberry topping. Crowned with whipped topping and dusted with podered sugar.

Strawberry Pancakes

$12.99

Three buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberry topping. Finsished with a dollop of whipped topping and served with your choice of breakfast meat.

Strawberry Waffle

$10.49

A golden waffle covered with strawberry topping. Susted with powdered sugar and crowned with whipped topping.

The Best Pancakes in Town

$11.99

A stack of three light and fluffy pancakes made with buttermilk and a hint of vanilla. Served with butter, syrup and your choice of brekfast meat.

Triple Chocolate Pancakes

Triple Chocolate Pancakes

$12.99

Three Chocolate chip pancakes toppws with crushed Oreo cookies and even more chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate sauce and. crowned with whipped topping. Served with choice of breakfast meat.

Waffle, Eggs & Bacon

$10.49

A Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, alonside tow eggs and two strips of applewood-smoked bacon. Served with butter & syrup.

Apple Cinnamon Waffle

$12.99

Caramel Apple Crepes

$12.99

Three Crepes stuffed with vanilla whipped cream cheese and drizzled with caramel sauce. Topped with country baked apples , powdered sugar and whipped topping.

Caramel Pecan French Toast

$12.99

Our delicious french toast cooked to perfection and topped with caramel, candied pecans, powdered sugar and whipped topping.

Apple Cranberry Waffle

$12.99

A golden brown waffle with sweet tangy craisins baked right in, topped with warm country baked apples, whipped topping and more craisins.

Pumpkin Cream Pancakes

$12.99

Our Best Pancakes in Town served golden brown with pumpkin frosting and cream cheese topping.

Breakfast Sides

1 Biscuit

$1.49

1 Pancake

$3.75

1 Sausage Link

$1.29

1 Sausage Patty

$2.49

1 Slice Bacon

$1.29

1 Slice French Toast

$2.19

1 Slice Toast

$1.19

2 Eggs

$3.29

3 Eggs

$4.29

Add Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Diced Ham

$0.99

English Muffin

$2.49

Fresh Muffin

$2.69

Green Peppers

$0.99

HB Topper

$1.99

I Egg

$1.69

Oatmeal

$2.99

Onions

$0.99

Side of Baby Reds

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$4.79

Side of Ham

$4.79

Side of Hash Browns

$2.99

Side of Sausage Links

$4.79

Side of Sausage Patties

$4.79

Toast

$2.49

Burgers

Avocado Bacon Burger

Avocado Bacon Burger

$13.99

A seasoned beef patty topped with pepperjack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and sliced avocado, dripping with homemade ranch dressing. Crowned with fresh lettuce, tomato and red nion.

Aztec Quesadilla Burger

$12.99

A southwest-seasoned beef patty on a flour tortilla, stacked with pepperjack cheese, four-cheese blen, sour cream, salsa, and fresh lettuce, all follded up tightly and grilled.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

American cheese and applewood smoked bacon on a grilled beef patty, topped woth lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Big Bad Bacon Burger

$15.99

Twio beef patties, both topped with four-cheese blend and applewood smoked bacon. stacked slathered in bbq sauce. Crowned with lettice, tomato and red onion.

Big Country Burger

$15.49

Two fresh beef patties layered with four-cheese blend, chopped bacon, and our signature Big Country sauce. Topped with golden fried onion tanglers and dressed with sliced tomato,lettuce and red onion.

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

American cheese melted on a grilled beef patty. crowned with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Real swiss cheese melted on a seasoned beef patty, topped with fresh grilled mushrooms. Dressed with sliced tomato, lettuce and red onion.

Patty Melt

$12.99

A juicy beef patty topped with swiss cheese and grilled onion between two slices of grilled marble rye.

Hamburger

$10.99

Sandwiches

Our Monte Cristo sandwich is made with ham ans swiss cheese between two pieces of grilled french toast. Served with syrup,

Avacado BLT

$11.99

Four strips of applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettice, sliced tomato and mayo. Served on toast of your choice.

Avocado Jack Wrap

$13.49

Pepper jack and four-cheese blend melted on a flour tortilla and topped with grilled chicken, fresh avocado, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomato, and lettuce. Dizzled with our homemade ranch dressing abd rolled into a wrap.

Chicken Bacon Melt

$12.99

Tender sliced grilled chicken, shredded four-cheese blend, chopped bacon and sliced tomato on grilled white bread.

Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato

$10.49

Four-cheese blend, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon, and sliced tomato on grilled white bread.

Honey Mustard Chicken Melt

$12.99

Sliced chicken breast drizzled with honey mustard, topped with tomato and gooey four-cheese blend, grilled on white bread.

Reuben

$13.49

Slices of corned beef stacked on grilled marble rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut.

Roasty & Toasty Melt

$12.99

Slow-cooked pot roast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and gooey swiss cheese. Grilled on white bread.

Savory Stacker

$12.49

Two thick slices of grilled french bread stacked with real country mashed potatoes and your choice of Roasted Turkey, Pot Roast or Meatloaf. Smothered in rich gravy and topped with golden fried onion tanglers.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

A breaded chicken breast on a pub-style bun, slathered with bleu cheese sauce, drizzled in Franks RedHot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onion and lettuce.

Prime Rib Dip

$12.99

Monte Cristo

$11.99

Baskets

Battered Cod Basket

$13.49

Flakey cod battered and fried. Served with Brew City Fries and your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce.

BBQ Ribs Basket

BBQ Ribs Basket

$15.49

One pound of fire-braised pork ribs althered in sweet and tangy barbeque sauce served with Bre City fries.

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$13.49

Breaded Popcorn shrimp served with Brew City fries and your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.49

Five breaded all-white chicken tenders served with Brew City fried and your choice of dipping sauce.

Cod & Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Battered cod and breaded popcorn shrimp served with Brew City fries ci=coktail & tarter sauce.

Soups

Baked Potato Soup Bowl

Baked Potato Soup Bowl

$6.99

Creamy baked potato soup topped with our shredded four-cheese blend and chopped bacon.

Baked Potato Soup Cup

$4.99

Creamy baked potato soup topped with our shredded four-cheese blend and chopped bacon.

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Bowl Soup Upgrade

$1.00

Salads

A grilled and sliced chicken breast placed on a salad of crisp garden greens, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, tomato wedges, and red onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.99

Country Cobb Salad

$13.49

Diced roasted turkey, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, sliced hard-boiled egg, and avocado on a bed of salad greens. Sprinkled with bleu cheese crumbles and garnished with red onion rings and tomato wedges. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Pecan Harvest Salad

$11.99

A bed of mixed garden greens topped with chopped applewood-smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion rings and fresh tomato wedges. Served with your choice of dressing. Add Chicken for $3

Appetizers

Build your own Sampler

$12.99

Build your own Appetizer Sampler. Pick three. Pick four for and additonal $2

Cheezy Bacon Fries

$8.69

Our Brew City fries topped with cheese sauce and loads of chopped bacon.

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.69

White cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and fried. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Loaded Totchos

$10.99

Tator tots and nachos collide in the craveable appetizer! Your choice of sliced chicken or ground beef on a pile of crispy tots smothered in creamy cheese sauce and topped with diced onion, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Poutine

$8.99

Our spin on a canadian classic! Brew City fries piled with gooey fried cheese curds, then drenched in beef gravy and sprinkled with parsley. Add Pot Roast for $2

Zesty Pickle Fries

$8.69

Thin-cut dill pickle fries coated in a premium cornmeal batter with a touch of spice. Served with creamy garlic sauce.

Sandwich Combos

Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato

$8.99

Applewood-smoked bacon, four-cheese blend and sliced tomatoes on grilled bread. Served with you choic of one side.

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, four-cheese blend, lettuce, diced tomatoes and homemade ranch dressing rolled in a tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of one side.

Turkey & Tomato Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced turkey, sliced tomatoes and mayo on your choice toasted bread. Served with your choice of one side.

Entrees

A juicy ribeye grilled to perfection and topped with golden onion tanglers. Served with two sides.

BBQ Ribs

$15.99

One pound of tender, fire-braised prok ribs, slathered in sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Seasoned and breaded chicken breast fried until golden, topped with our signature country gravy. Served with two sides

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Select beef steak, lightly breaded and seasoned, fried until golden brown, and ladled with our country gravy. Served with two sides.

Half Chicken

$13.99

Four pieces of our Broasted Chicken served with our homemade colesalw and your choice of mashed potatoes & gravy or broasted potatoes.

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.49

Hand-formed and glazed meatloaf ladled with savory beef gravy and topped with crispy onion tanglers. Served with two sides.

Pot Roast Dinner

$14.99

Tender pot roast bathed in savory grqavy and topped with crispy onion tanglers. Served with two sides.

Quarter Chicken

$11.99

Two pieces of our Broasted Chicken served with our homemade colesalw and your choice of mashed potatoes & gravy or broasted potatoes.

Ribeye Steak

$16.99

A juicy ribeye grilled to perfection and topped with golden onion tanglers. Served with two sides.

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Turkey Dinner

$14.49

Slices of oven-roasted turkey placed on a bed of savory sage stuffing and ladled with our hot turkey gravy. Server with a side of cranberry sauce and two sides.

Ham Dinner

$14.99

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.99

Lighter Fare

Breakfast Duo

$8.49

Choice to two pancakes or two slices of freanch toast with your choice of two slices of applewood-smoked bacon or two sausage links.

Breakfast Sampler

$8.99

One egg, one strip of applewood-smoked bacon, one sausage link, hashbroowns and your choice of toast.

Double Smothered Chicken

$11.99

A juicy grilled chicken breast smotthered in grilled onions and mushrooms, then smothered again with four-cheese blend.

Light French Toast

$8.99

Three thick, hand-dippped french bread slices topped with powedered sugar and your choice of strawberry topping or country baked apples and whipped topping.

Light Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Loaded with diced ham and our four-cheese blend. Served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.

Light Meatloaf

$11.99

Homemade meatloaf topped with beef gravy and onion tanglers. Served with two sides.

Light Pancakes

$8.69

Two fluffy pancakes topped with your choice of strawberry topping or country baked apples and crowned with whipped cream.

Light Pot Roast

$12.49

Tender pot roast bathed in savory grqavy and topped with crispy onion tanglers. Served with two sides.

Light Turkey

$11.99

Oven-roasted turkey over a bed of savory stuffing, ladled with hot turkey gravy and served with a side of cranberry sauce. Served with two sides.

Smothered Chopped Steak

$11.99

A fresh beef patty grilled and topped with grilled onions, fresh mushrooms, and savory beef gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.

Soup & Salad

$8.99

A bowl of piping hot soup and a side salad with your chopice of dressing.

Light Cod

$12.49

Kids

Ham Sammy

$5.49

Scrambled egg, diced ham and american cheese of a fresh biscuit. Served with one side.

K Burger

$5.49

Our fresh beef patty on a sodt bun. Served with one side

K Cheeseburger

$5.99

Our fresh beef patty with melkted american cheese on a fresh bun. Served with one side choice.

K Cheesy Omelette

$5.49

Two eggs and our four-cheese blend. Served with one side.

K Cheesy Quesdilla

$5.49

Our four-cheese blend stuffed into a frilled tortilla. Served with one side choice.

K Chicken Tenders

$5.49

Three all-white chicken tenders served with one side choice.

K Corn Dogs

$5.49

6 mini corn dogs fried golden. Served with one side choice.

K Fish

$5.49

Our battered cod served with one side choice.

K French Toast

$5.49

Two slices of our thick french toast. Served with one side.

K Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Our four-cheese blend on grilled bread. Served with one side.

K Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Servved with one side.

Kids Cake & Egg

$5.49

One pancake and one egg

Mr. Chippy

$5.49

One pancake with chocolate chips and whipped cream. Served with one side.

Sausage Sammy

$5.49

Scrambled egg, sausage and american cheese of a fresh biscuit. Served with one side.

To Go Chicken

8 Piece Chicken

8 Piece Chicken

$12.99

8 Pieces of Genuine Broaster Chicken.

8 Piece Meal

$18.99

12 Piece Chicken

$16.99

12 Piece Meal

$22.99

16 Piece Chicken

$20.99

16 Piece Meal

$28.99

20 Piece Chicken

$24.99

20 Piece Meal

$33.99

Small Coleslaw

$2.99

Large Coleslaw

$4.99

Small Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99

Large Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.49

Sides

Side Baby Reds

$2.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side of Tropical Fruit

$2.99

Side of Apples

$2.99

Side of Country Gravy

$0.99

Side of Crispy Hash Browns

$2.99

Side of Fresh Melon

$2.99

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Garlic Toast

$1.99

Side of Hash Browns

$2.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes & Beef Gravy

$2.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes & Chicken Gravy

$2.99

Side of Onion Rings

$3.29

Side of Vegetables

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Ribeye Steak

$12.00

Beef Patty

$4.69

CFS

$9.00

Sauce Sides

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Side Beef Gravy

$0.99

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Side Chicken Gravy

$0.99

Side Country Gravy

$0.99

Side Cranberry Sauce

$0.49

Side Hollondaise

$1.49

Side Honey Mustard

$0.49

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.49

Side Ranch

$0.49

Side Salsa

$0.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.49

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$4.99

Warm country baked applestopped with oatmeal steusel and rich caramel sauce. Served with vaqnilla ice cream.

Apple Pie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Our classic Cheesecake

Chocolate Molten Madness

$7.99

Chocolate cake with a hot fudge center, alongside two scopps of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

French Silk Pie

$4.69

Hand Dipped Malt

$6.99

Hand-dipped old fashioned Malt in your choice of Chcolate, Caramel, Oreo or Strawberry.

Hand Dipped Milkshake

$6.99

Hand-dipped old fashioned milkshake in your choice of Chcolate, Caramel, Oreo or Strawberry.

Kids Sundae

$0.99

Mini Mania Sundae

$2.99

Mini version of our sundae.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.99

Slice of Fruit Pie

$4.29

Fresh baked fruit pie. Your choice of apple or pie of the day. Make it ala mode for $1

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Our classic Cheesecake topped with our strawberry topping.

Sundae

$4.99

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with your choice of topping.

Whole Apple Pie

$12.99

Whole Banana Cream Pie

$14.99

Whole French Silk Pie

$14.99

Whole Apple

$14.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.69

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.99

Add Ice Cream

$1.00

Retail

CK Mug

$17.99

CK Seasoning

$6.99

Peg Game

$7.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Restaurant known for great Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. We have been proudly serving the Hutchinson area for 49 years! Locally owned & Operated.

Website

Location

528 Highway 7 East, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Directions

Gallery
Country Kitchen image
Country Kitchen image
Country Kitchen image

