Concord Provision & Country Kitchen
73 Thoreau St
Concord, MA 01742
Breakfast Burritos
M1- Veggie Burrito
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Avocado, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap
M2- Chipotle Chicken Burrito
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap
M3- Chipotle Turkey Burrito
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Fresh Turkey, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap
M4- Tuna Burrito
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Green Apple Tuna Salad, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap
M6- American Burrito
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Ham, Bacon, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap
M7- Steak Burrito
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Grilled Steak, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap.
Breakfast Sandwiches
B1- Egg N Cheese
Freshly cooked Egg and Cheese on English Muffin.
B2 - Double Eggs N Ch
2 freshly cooked eggs and cheese on Brioche Bun.
B3- Bacon Eggs N Ch
Freshly Cooked 2 Eggs, Applewood Smoke Bacon and Cheese on Brioche Bun.
B4- Ham Eggs N Ch
Freshly Cooked 2 Eggs, Ham and Cheese on Brioche Bun.
B5- Sausage Eggs N Ch
Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Sausage and Cheese on Brioche Bun.
B6- Avocado Eggs N Ch
Freshly Cooked 2 Eggs, Avocado and Cheese on Brioche Bun.
B7 - BMT
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Freshly Cooked 2 Eggs, Tomato, Spinach, Cheese and Chipotle Sauce on Brioche Bun.
B8 - Spinach Feta Eggs
Fresh Spinach, 2 Freshly Cooked Eggs, Feta Cheese and Chipotle Sauce on Brioche Bun.
Signature Sandwiches (1-7)
1. The Louisa May
Fresh Mozzarella, Ripe Tomato, House Pesto on Ciabatta.
2. The Walden
Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, House Pesto on Ciabatta.
3. The Patriot
Deli Turkey, Arugula, Tomato, Cranberry Sauce, Mayonnaise on Ciabatta.
4. The Henry David
Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, House Pesto on Ciabatta.
5. The Minute Man
Rare Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Horseradish Sauce, Romaine Lettuce on Marble Rye.
6. The "Shot Heard Around the World"
Deli Turkey( or Chicken or Roasted Pork), Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, Chipotle Sauce on Ciabatta.
7. The "Red Coat"
Genoa Salami, Black Forest Ham, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Pickle, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Ciabatta.
Country Kitchen Homemade Sandwiches (8-27)
8. Thanksgiving Sandwich
Fresh Turkey Breast, Herb Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
9. Club Sandwich
Fresh Turkey Breast, ( or Chicken or Ham), Applewood Smoked Thick Bacon, Ripe Tomato, Romaine Lettuce and Mayonnaise on White Bread
10. Country Kitchen Turkey Sandwich
Fresh Turkey Breast, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
11. Fresh Turkey Salad Sandwich
Our Own Roasted Turkey Salad, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
12. Tuna Salad Sandwich
Made with Green Apple Tuna Salad, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
13. Chicken Salad Sandwich
Home Made Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Tomato, Romaine, and Mayonnaise on White Bread
14. ABLT Sandwich
Avocado, Applewood Thick Bacon, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
15. Reuben Sandwich
Lean Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian on Toasted Marble Rye.
16. Spicy Turkey
Turkey Breast, Smoked Gouda, Chipotle Sauce, Arugula and Tomato on Ciabatta.
17. Italian Grinder
Prosciutto di Parma, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Deli Hots, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula and Balsamic Vinaigrette on Toasted Ciabatta.
18. Tuna Melt
White Albacore Tuna with Grammy Smith Apple, Melted Provolone on Ciabatta.
19. Fresh Turkey Melt
Fresh Turkey Breast, Tomato, House Pesto, Melted Swiss on Marble Rye.
20. Grill Chicken Melt
Grill Chicken Breast, Melted Dill Havarti Cheese, House Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Pepper on Toasted Sub..
21. Cuban
Roasted Pork, Black Forest Ham, Dijon Aioli, Melted Swiss and Pickle on Toasted Ciabatta.
22. Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken, EVOO Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Melted Provolone on Toasted Sub roll.
23. Meatball
Italian Style Meatball, EVOO Marinara Sauce, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese on Toasted Sub Roll.
24. Cheese Steak
Ribeye Shaved Steak with Melted Provolone Cheese on Toasted Sub Roll.
25. Chicken Cheese Steak
Thin Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Onion, Peppers with Melted Provolone Cheese on Toasted Sub Roll
26. Egg Salad Sandwich
Plain and Simple, Eggs and Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato on White Bread.
27. Peanut Butter Jelly
Peanut butter and Strawberry Jelly on White Bread.
Veggie Sandwiches(41-47)
41. Veggie Sub
American Cheese, Onion, Banana Pepper, Pickle, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.
42. Hummus Sandwich
Hummus, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber and Chipotle Sauce on Whole Wheat Bread.
43. Avocado and Cheese
Avocado, American Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato and Arugula on Ciabatta.
44. Cheese Melt
Your choice of Cheese and Tomato only.
45 Veggie Melt Sandwich
House Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Melted Dill Havarti, Grilled Asparagus on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
46 Panner Masala
Grilled Paneer cubes with Masala, Red Onion, Sweet Peppers, Mayonnaise, Tomato and Arugula on Sub Roll.
47 Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Ripe Tomato, House Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula on Ciabatta.
Country Kitchen Deli Sub (51-65)
51. BLT Sub
Applewood Smoked Thick Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.
52. Black Forest Ham Sub
Black Forest Ham, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.
53. Turkey Sub
Oven Roasted Turkey, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.
54. Roasted Chicken Sub
Oven Roasted Chicken, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.
55. Turkey and Ham Sub
Deli Turkey, Ham, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.
56. Turkey Bacon Sub
Deli Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.
57. Grill Chicken Sub
Grill Chicken, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.
58. Buffalo Chicken Sub
Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce on Sub Roll.
59. Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grill Chicken, Applewood Thick Bacon, Monterey Cheddar, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Ranch on Sub Roll.
60. Sopressata Sub
Sopressata, Genoa Salami, Fire Roasted Pepper, Melted Provolone Cheese, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Deli Dressing on Toasted Sub.
61. Italian Sub
Sopressata, Mortadella, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise, Deli Dressing on Sub Roll.
62. Classic Pastrami
Lean Pastrami, Dijon, Melted Swiss on Toasted Sub.
63. Chicken Cutlet Sub
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Pesto Aioli, American Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce on Toasted Sub.
64. Tuna Sub
Green Apple Tuna Salad, Onion, Cucumber, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub.
65. Chicken Salad Sub
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Onion, Cucumber, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll
Wraps (W)
W1- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Lettuce on White Wrap.
W2- Caesar Wrap
Romain Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese on White Wrap.
W3- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grill Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese on White Wrap.
W4- Green Apple Tuna Salad Wrap
Green Apple Tuna Salad, Tomato and Lettuce on White Wrap.
W5- Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce and Honey Mustard Sauce on White Wrap.
W6- Greek Salad Wrap
Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing on White Wrap.
W7- Turkey Salad Wrap
Our Turkey Salad, Tomato, Romain, Mayonnaise on White Wrap.
W8- Hummus & Red Pepper Wrap
Roasted Red Pepper, Hummus, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, Tomato and Arugula on White Wrap
W9- Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap
Grill Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Sauce, Arugula and Tomato on White Wrap
W10- Greek Chicken Wrap
Grill Chicken, Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing on White Wrap.
W11- California Chicken Wrap
Grill Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula and Tomato on White Wrap.
W12- Spicy Tuna Melt Wrap
Green Apple Tuna Salad, Jalapeño, Chipotle Sauce, Arugula, Tomato and Melted Provolone on White Wrap
W13- Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grill Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Arugula andTomato on White Wrap.
W14- Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Tender, Special Blue Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce, Shrredded, Carrots, Arugula and Tomato on White Wrap.
W15- Blazing Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Blazing Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Onion, Tomato and Arugula on White Wrap.
Build a Sandwich (30)
Salads (G)
G1- Tossed Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese.
G2- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing.
G3- Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing.
G6- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce Bed, Red Peppers, Onion, Tomato, Buffalo Chicken Tenders with Blue Cheese Dressing.
Salad Tray(1/2) ( Order One day in advance)
P1 - Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Grated Parmesan.
P2 - Kale Salad
Local Sourced Kale, House made Dressing, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, with Grated Parmesan Cheese. (Dressing is coated on Kale )
P3 - Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, herb Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.
P4 - Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, herb Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.
P5 - Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Pepprochinni., Greek Dressing.
P6 - Greek Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Pepprochinni., Grilled Chicken, Greek Dressing.
P7 - Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Blue cheese, Ranch Dressing.
P8 - Country Kitchen Salad
Fresh Turkey Breast, Boiled Egg, Romain Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Ranch Dressing.
Sandwich Platter ( Order One day in advance)
Ciabatta Platter
Assorted 5 Ciabatta Sandwiches( Red Coat, Shot Heard Around The World, The Patriot, The Walden, Louisa May, or Henry David) Serve 8-10.
Executive Sub Platter
Assorted 5 sub Sandwiches( Deli Turkey, Deli Chicken, Ham, Italian, Green Apple Tuna, or Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Veggies) Serve 8 - 10.
