Concord Provision & Country Kitchen

57 Reviews

$

73 Thoreau St

Concord, MA 01742

Order Again

Popular Items

8. Thanksgiving Sandwich
14. ABLT Sandwich
2. The Walden

Breakfast Burritos

M1- Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Avocado, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap

M2- Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap

M3- Chipotle Turkey Burrito

$10.99

Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Fresh Turkey, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap

M4- Tuna Burrito

$9.99

Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Green Apple Tuna Salad, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap

M6- American Burrito

$10.99

Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Ham, Bacon, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap

M7- Steak Burrito

$10.99

Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Onion, Peppers, Potato, Grilled Steak, Spinach, Monterey Cheddar and Mayonnaise on White Wrap.

Breakfast Sandwiches

B1- Egg N Cheese

$2.99

Freshly cooked Egg and Cheese on English Muffin.

B2 - Double Eggs N Ch

$3.99

2 freshly cooked eggs and cheese on Brioche Bun.

B3- Bacon Eggs N Ch

$4.99

Freshly Cooked 2 Eggs, Applewood Smoke Bacon and Cheese on Brioche Bun.

B4- Ham Eggs N Ch

$4.99

Freshly Cooked 2 Eggs, Ham and Cheese on Brioche Bun.

B5- Sausage Eggs N Ch

$4.99

Freshly cooked 2 Eggs, Sausage and Cheese on Brioche Bun.

B6- Avocado Eggs N Ch

$4.99

Freshly Cooked 2 Eggs, Avocado and Cheese on Brioche Bun.

B7 - BMT

$8.99

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Freshly Cooked 2 Eggs, Tomato, Spinach, Cheese and Chipotle Sauce on Brioche Bun.

B8 - Spinach Feta Eggs

$5.99

Fresh Spinach, 2 Freshly Cooked Eggs, Feta Cheese and Chipotle Sauce on Brioche Bun.

Signature Sandwiches (1-7)

1. The Louisa May

$8.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Ripe Tomato, House Pesto on Ciabatta.

2. The Walden

$9.99

Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, House Pesto on Ciabatta.

3. The Patriot

$9.99

Deli Turkey, Arugula, Tomato, Cranberry Sauce, Mayonnaise on Ciabatta.

4. The Henry David

$9.99

Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, House Pesto on Ciabatta.

5. The Minute Man

$11.99Out of stock

Rare Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Horseradish Sauce, Romaine Lettuce on Marble Rye.

6. The "Shot Heard Around the World"

$9.99

Deli Turkey( or Chicken or Roasted Pork), Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, Chipotle Sauce on Ciabatta.

7. The "Red Coat"

$11.99

Genoa Salami, Black Forest Ham, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Pickle, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Ciabatta.

Country Kitchen Homemade Sandwiches (8-27)

8. Thanksgiving Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Turkey Breast, Herb Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayonnaise on White Bread.

9. Club Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh Turkey Breast, ( or Chicken or Ham), Applewood Smoked Thick Bacon, Ripe Tomato, Romaine Lettuce and Mayonnaise on White Bread

10. Country Kitchen Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Turkey Breast, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.

11. Fresh Turkey Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Our Own Roasted Turkey Salad, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.

12. Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Made with Green Apple Tuna Salad, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.

13. Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Home Made Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Tomato, Romaine, and Mayonnaise on White Bread

14. ABLT Sandwich

$10.99

Avocado, Applewood Thick Bacon, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.

15. Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Lean Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian on Toasted Marble Rye.

16. Spicy Turkey

$11.99

Turkey Breast, Smoked Gouda, Chipotle Sauce, Arugula and Tomato on Ciabatta.

17. Italian Grinder

$12.99

Prosciutto di Parma, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Deli Hots, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula and Balsamic Vinaigrette on Toasted Ciabatta.

18. Tuna Melt

$11.99

White Albacore Tuna with Grammy Smith Apple, Melted Provolone on Ciabatta.

19. Fresh Turkey Melt

$12.99

Fresh Turkey Breast, Tomato, House Pesto, Melted Swiss on Marble Rye.

20. Grill Chicken Melt

$13.99

Grill Chicken Breast, Melted Dill Havarti Cheese, House Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Pepper on Toasted Sub..

21. Cuban

$12.99

Roasted Pork, Black Forest Ham, Dijon Aioli, Melted Swiss and Pickle on Toasted Ciabatta.

22. Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Breaded Chicken, EVOO Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Melted Provolone on Toasted Sub roll.

23. Meatball

$11.99

Italian Style Meatball, EVOO Marinara Sauce, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese on Toasted Sub Roll.

24. Cheese Steak

$12.99

Ribeye Shaved Steak with Melted Provolone Cheese on Toasted Sub Roll.

25. Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

Thin Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Onion, Peppers with Melted Provolone Cheese on Toasted Sub Roll

26. Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Plain and Simple, Eggs and Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato on White Bread.

27. Peanut Butter Jelly

$5.99

Peanut butter and Strawberry Jelly on White Bread.

Veggie Sandwiches(41-47)

41. Veggie Sub

$9.99

American Cheese, Onion, Banana Pepper, Pickle, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.

42. Hummus Sandwich

$9.99

Hummus, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber and Chipotle Sauce on Whole Wheat Bread.

43. Avocado and Cheese

$9.99

Avocado, American Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato and Arugula on Ciabatta.

44. Cheese Melt

$5.99

Your choice of Cheese and Tomato only.

45 Veggie Melt Sandwich

$9.99

House Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Melted Dill Havarti, Grilled Asparagus on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

46 Panner Masala

$9.99

Grilled Paneer cubes with Masala, Red Onion, Sweet Peppers, Mayonnaise, Tomato and Arugula on Sub Roll.

47 Caprese

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Ripe Tomato, House Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula on Ciabatta.

Country Kitchen Deli Sub (51-65)

51. BLT Sub

$9.35

Applewood Smoked Thick Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.

52. Black Forest Ham Sub

$10.99

Black Forest Ham, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.

53. Turkey Sub

$10.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.

54. Roasted Chicken Sub

$10.99

Oven Roasted Chicken, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.

55. Turkey and Ham Sub

$12.99

Deli Turkey, Ham, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.

56. Turkey Bacon Sub

$12.99

Deli Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.

57. Grill Chicken Sub

$11.99

Grill Chicken, Onion, Pickle, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll.

58. Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce on Sub Roll.

59. Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$13.99

Grill Chicken, Applewood Thick Bacon, Monterey Cheddar, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Ranch on Sub Roll.

60. Sopressata Sub

$11.99

Sopressata, Genoa Salami, Fire Roasted Pepper, Melted Provolone Cheese, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Deli Dressing on Toasted Sub.

61. Italian Sub

$11.99

Sopressata, Mortadella, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise, Deli Dressing on Sub Roll.

62. Classic Pastrami

$11.99Out of stock

Lean Pastrami, Dijon, Melted Swiss on Toasted Sub.

63. Chicken Cutlet Sub

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Pesto Aioli, American Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce on Toasted Sub.

64. Tuna Sub

$10.99

Green Apple Tuna Salad, Onion, Cucumber, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub.

65. Chicken Salad Sub

$10.99

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Onion, Cucumber, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise on Sub Roll

Wraps (W)

W1- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Lettuce on White Wrap.

W2- Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Romain Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese on White Wrap.

W3- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grill Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese on White Wrap.

W4- Green Apple Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

Green Apple Tuna Salad, Tomato and Lettuce on White Wrap.

W5- Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$11.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce and Honey Mustard Sauce on White Wrap.

W6- Greek Salad Wrap

$9.99

Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing on White Wrap.

W7- Turkey Salad Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Our Turkey Salad, Tomato, Romain, Mayonnaise on White Wrap.

W8- Hummus & Red Pepper Wrap

$9.99

Roasted Red Pepper, Hummus, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, Tomato and Arugula on White Wrap

W9- Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Grill Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Sauce, Arugula and Tomato on White Wrap

W10- Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grill Chicken, Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing on White Wrap.

W11- California Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grill Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula and Tomato on White Wrap.

W12- Spicy Tuna Melt Wrap

$11.99

Green Apple Tuna Salad, Jalapeño, Chipotle Sauce, Arugula, Tomato and Melted Provolone on White Wrap

W13- Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Grill Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Arugula andTomato on White Wrap.

W14- Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender, Special Blue Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce, Shrredded, Carrots, Arugula and Tomato on White Wrap.

W15- Blazing Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Blazing Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Onion, Tomato and Arugula on White Wrap.

Build a Sandwich (30)

30. Build a Sandwich

$10.99

Salads (G)

G1- Tossed Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese.

G2- Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing.

G3- Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing.

G6- Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce Bed, Red Peppers, Onion, Tomato, Buffalo Chicken Tenders with Blue Cheese Dressing.

Salad Tray(1/2) ( Order One day in advance)

P1 - Garden Salad

$35.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Grated Parmesan.

P2 - Kale Salad

$35.00

Local Sourced Kale, House made Dressing, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, with Grated Parmesan Cheese. (Dressing is coated on Kale )

P3 - Caesar Salad

$25.00

Romaine Lettuce, herb Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.

P4 - Chicken Caesar Salad

$40.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, herb Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.

P5 - Greek Salad

$40.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Pepprochinni., Greek Dressing.

P6 - Greek Chicken Salad

$50.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Pepprochinni., Grilled Chicken, Greek Dressing.

P7 - Chicken Cobb Salad

$60.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Blue cheese, Ranch Dressing.

P8 - Country Kitchen Salad

$70.00

Fresh Turkey Breast, Boiled Egg, Romain Lettuce, Seasoned Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Ranch Dressing.

Sandwich Platter ( Order One day in advance)

Please order a day before.

Ciabatta Platter

$70.00

Assorted 5 Ciabatta Sandwiches( Red Coat, Shot Heard Around The World, The Patriot, The Walden, Louisa May, or Henry David) Serve 8-10.

Executive Sub Platter

$70.00

Assorted 5 sub Sandwiches( Deli Turkey, Deli Chicken, Ham, Italian, Green Apple Tuna, or Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Veggies) Serve 8 - 10.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

73 Thoreau St, Concord, MA 01742

Directions

