Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

3150 OH-350

Lebanon, OH 45036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classic Country Breakfast

Barn Buster

$11.99

Four farm-fresh eggs any style with bacon or sausage and your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with choice of two pancakes OR biscuits with Country Sausage Gravy OR four slices of toast with homemade jam.

Chop Stk & Eggs

$9.99

Seasoned 1/3 pound beef patty and two eggs cooked to order with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade jam.

Whole B&G w/Eggs

$5.99

Two buttermilk biscuits with our famous Country Sausage Gravy and two farm-fresh eggs any style.

CountryBBreakfast

$5.99

Two farm-fresh eggs any style and your choice of toast. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.

CFS & Eggs

$11.99

Breaded, seasoned Country Fried Beef Steak smothered in Country Sausage Gravy with two eggs any style and your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade jam.

Chicken Fried & Eggs

$10.99

A breaded seasoned chicken breast smothered in Country Sausage Gravy with two eggs any style and your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade jam.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Two English muffin halves, grilled and topped with shaved ham, two basted eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce. Garnished with parsley and served with your choice of grits, home fries or hash browns.

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

A juicy 10 oz Ribeye Steak with two eggs any style along with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade iam.

Country Folks

$9.99

Two farm-fresh eggs any style, two buttermilk biscuits with Country Sausage Gravy and three slices of hardwood- smoked bacon OR three sausage links. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.

1/2 B&G w/eggs

$4.99

Whole B&G

$3.99

1/2 B&G

$2.29

Omelettes Breakfast

Meat Lovers Om

$11.99

Diced ham, bacon, sausage, and shredded cheddar all rolled into a three egg omelette and served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.

Western Om

$9.99

Tender ham, diced green pepper, grilled onion, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.

Veggie Om

$8.99

Fresh diced tomato, chopped onion, green pepper, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.

Ham & Cheese Om

$9.99

Three egg omelette loaded with diced ham and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.

Montana Ranch Om

$11.99

Bacon, ham, onion, shredded cheddar, with a zip of cool Ranch dressing. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.

Bacon Om

$8.99

Sausage Om

$8.99

Cheese Om

$7.99

Skillet Breakfasts

Skillet Scramble

$11.99

Diced ham, a heap of fluffy scrambled eggs, over hash browns or home fries - and smothered with cheddar cheese.

Blue Skillet

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, diced ham, melted swiss cheese and sliced chicken tenders all on top of your choice of hash browns or home fries. A generous pour of creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of parsley tops it off!

Sausage Skillet

$9.49

Two eggs any style with sausage, onion, and green pepper over hash browns OR home fries.

Hash Skillet

$10.49

Two farm-fresh eggs any style and flavorful corned beef hash on a bed of hash browns OR home fries.

Best Skillet

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, diced ham, and crumbled bacon over a bed of hash browns OR home fries and topped with two sausage links and two strips of hardwood-smoked bacon.

Additional Breakfast Sides

Toast

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.29

English Muffin

$1.99

Home Fries

$2.29

Hash Browns

$2.29

Pancake

$2.29

1 Egg

$1.79

2 Eggs

$2.79

Oatmeal

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Tomato Slices

$2.29

Pork Chop

$4.49

2 Pork Chops

$7.79

2 Sausage Patties

$2.99

3 Sausage Links

$2.99

3 Strips Bacon

$2.99

Pit Ham

$4.99

Country Baked Apples

$2.29

Cup Sausage Gravy

$1.89

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$2.19

Cup Grits

$1.29

Bowl Grits

$1.99

Pancake (2)

$4.29

1 Saus Patty

$1.39

1 Pc Bacon`

$1.09

1 Link

$1.09

1 Chic Tender

$1.49

2 Wedge French Toast

$2.99

4 Wedge French Toast

$3.99

1 Piece Toast

$0.99

Side Diced Ham

$2.99

Small Saus Gravy

$1.09

From the Griddle

Triple Choc cakes

$6.99

Three of our homemade pancakes covered in Oreo® cookie pieces and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup and crowned with whipped topping. Served with hardwood-smoked bacon OR sausage. (1110-1230 cal.) 9.49 Pancakes only

Cakes & Eggs

$7.49

Two of the Best Pancakes in Town, two farm-fresh eggs any style, and two strips of hardwood-smoked bacon. Served with butter & syrup.

Best Pancakes

$5.99

Three of our light and fluffy pancakes served with butter, hot syrup, and your choice of hardwood- smoked bacon OR sausage.

French Toast

$6.49

Three thick hand-dipped slices of Texas toast dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with butter, hot syrup, and your choice of hardwood- smoked bacon OR sausage.

French & Eggs

$7.99

Two farm-fresh eggs any style, two strips of hardwood- smoked bacon and two thick slices of French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup.

2 Wedge French Toast

$2.99

4 Wedge French Toast

$3.99

Lighter Fare Breakfasts

SR 2 Egg Breakfast

$5.49

Two eggs any style and two slices of hardwood-smoked bacon OR two sausage links. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast OR biscuit with homemade jam.

Straw Cakes

$4.99

Two light and fluffy pancakes with strawberry topping and crowned with whipped topping.

2 Egg, Ham & Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Two egg omelette with diced ham and shredded cheddar cheese with hash browns OR home fries OR a cup of grits. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade iam.

SR Cakes

$5.49

Choose two pancakes OR two slices of hand-dipped French toast with your choice of two slices of hardwood-smoked bacon OR two sausage links.

SR French Toast

$5.49

Beakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sand

$5.29

CountryB Sand

$7.49

Biscuit Sand Chz

$4.49

Ham Biscut

$2.99

Sausage Biscut

$2.99

Bacon Biscut

$2.99

Egg Sandwich

$2.29

Muffin Sand

$4.99

Omelettes

Western Ch Alac

$7.99

Farmers Ch Alac

$7.99

Meatlover Alac

$9.99

Ham&Cheese Alac

$7.99

Veggie Alac

$6.99

Montana Alac

$9.99

Cheese Alac

$5.99

Brkfast Burrito

BacBrkfast Burito

$6.99

SausBrkfast Burito

$6.99

HamBrkfast Burito

$6.99

Break Alac Meals

Eggs Benedict

$8.79

Appetizers

Cheezy Bacon Fries

$7.99

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Zesty Pickle Fries

$7.99

Poutine

$7.49

Onion Rings

$3.99

SW Egg Rolls

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Soups & Salads

Cup Hearty Vegetable

$2.79

Medley of carrots, onion, peppers, celery, corn, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, cabbage, and rice in a flavorful vegetarian broth.

Bowl Hearty Vegetable

$3.49

Medley of carrots, onion, peppers, celery, corn, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, cabbage, and rice in a flavorful vegetarian broth.

Cup Beef Chili

$2.79

Ground beef, onion, and a bounty of beans in a rich chili.

Bowl Beef Chili

$3.49

Ground beef, onion, and a bounty of beans in a rich chili.

Cup Ham & Bean

$2.79

Our unique and hearty blend of tender ham and Northern beans in a rich countrv broth. No one else has anything like it!

Bowl Ham & Bean

$3.49

Our unique and hearty blend of tender ham and Northern beans in a rich countrv broth. No one else has anything like it!

Cup Clam Chowder

$2.79

Our rich and creamy New England style chowder includes clams and potatoes.

Bowl Clam Chowder

$3.49

Our rich and creamy New England style chowder includes clams and potatoes.

Classic Chicken Salad

$9.49

Crispy or grilled chicken with hard-boiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese, atop a salad of crisp lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$8.99

Chopped ham, turkey, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and shredded cheddar cheese over a bed of criso lettuce and served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken BLT Salad

$9.99

Grilled and sliced chicken breast, chopped hardwood- smoked bacon, and fresh tomato on a bed of lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chic Salad

$9.49

Small Tossed Salad

$1.99

Large Tossed Salad

$2.29

Bowl Loaded Potato

$3.49

Cup Loaded Potato

$2.79

The Sandwich Board

Reuben Platter

$11.49

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye.

Country BLT Platter

$7.99

Three strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted white, wheat, marbled rye, Texas toast, or sourdough.

Club Platter

$11.99

A double-decker sandwich piled high with hand-sliced turkey, ham, three strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo, on whole grain toast.

Country Gal Platter

$7.99

Shaved ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our CK Special Sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Cod Platter

$8.99

Hand-breaded cod fillet topped with lettuce and our made-from- scratch tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Spicy Chicken Platter

$10.49

Breaded chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, Frank's RedHot®, and bleu cheese dressing on a grilled bun. Served with fresh tomato and shredded lettuce.

Honey Must Chic Platter

$10.49

Tender grilled chicken breast topped with fresh tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, and honey mustard on your choice of grilled white, wheat, marbled rye, Texas toast, or sourdough.

Chic B Swiss Platter

$10.49

Turkey Pretzel Platter

$8.99

Pulled Pork BBQ Platter

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Platter

$5.99

Grilled Ham&Chz Platter

$8.99

Chick Filet Platter

$9.99

Pork Chop Platter

$10.29

Grilled Chic Platter

$9.99

CFS Platter

$9.99

Country's Best Burgers

Country Boy Platter

$9.99

Our signature burger! Two burger patties with American cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our CK Special Sauce.

1/2 Lbs Boy Platter

$10.99

Big Bad Bacon Platter

$14.99

Two 1/3 pound beef patties, both topped with American Cheese and applewood-smoked bacon, stacked and slathered in barbecue sauce. Crowned with lettuce, and tomato.

Patty Melt Platter

$9.99

A 1/3 pound juicy beef patty topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on grilled marbled rye bread.

Mush Swiss Platter

$10.49

Real Swiss cheese melted on a seasoned 1/3 pound burger, smothered with grilled mushrooms and dressed with pickles.

Bacon Chz Platter

$10.99

A juicy 1/3 pound burger crowned with American cheese, bacon and dressed with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our CK Special Sauce.

Big Country Patter

$13.99

Two 1/3 pound burgers topped with slices of bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our CK Special Sauce.

Steakhouse Platter

$12.99

Bandito Platter

$12.99

1/4 Chz Platter

$8.99

Baskets And Stirfry

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Five breaded all-white meat chicken tenderloins served with choice of dipping sauce.

BBQ Ribs

$16.99

One Pound of fire-braised pork ribs in sweet & tangy BBQ sauce

Breaded Shrimp

$11.99

Half pound of breaded popcorn shrimp served with a sweet Thai Chili sauce & lemon wedge

Breaded Cod

$11.49

Flaky cod breaded and fried. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Cod & Shrimp

$12.49

Hand breaded cod and breaded popcorn shrimp served with tartar sauce, sweet Thai Chili sauce and lemon wedge.

Chicken Stirfry

$10.99

Comfort Dinners

Chick&Dump

$8.99

Tender pieces of chicken and homemade drop dumplings in a savory chicken gravy.

Meatloaf

$9.99

Just like Mom's, but even better! Our made-from-scratch meatloaf is topped with beef gravy.

Liver & Onions

$9.99

Two slices of tender beef liver topped with sautéed onions.

Texas Ribeye

$17.99

A perfectly marbled, 10 oz ribeve steak, seasoned and cooked to your liking.

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

A breaded, seasoned beef steak fried until golden, covered with Country Sausage Gravy.

Pork Chops

$11.49

2 boneless pork chops covered with pork gravy and homemade cornbread stuffing on the side.

BBQ Ribs - 1/2 ORDER

$13.49

Sweet, tangy, and tender fire-braised pork ribs

BBQ Ribs - FULL ORDER

$17.99

Sweet, tangy, and tender fire-braised pork ribs

BBQ Ribs & Chicken

$15.99

Fire-braised pork ribs and a grilled chicken breast, both slathered in sweet and tangy barbecue sauce.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

Seasoned and breaded chicken breast fried until golden, topped with our signature Country Sausage Gravy.

Hot Shot

$9.99

Your choice of sliced turkey OR roast beef OR meatloaf piled high on a bed of mashed potatoes and two slices o white bread, all covered in rich gravy. Served with one dinner side.

1/2 Lbs ChopStk

$10.99

Surf & Turf

$21.99

All White Chicken

$13.99

All Dark Chicken

$11.99

Regular Chicken

$12.99

CatFish Dinner

$11.99

CodFish Dinner

$11.99

Grilled Breast Dinner

$9.49

Lighter Fare Dinners

SR Liver & Onions

$7.49

One slice of tender beef liver topped with sautéed onions. Served with two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.

SR Double Smothered Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onion and smothered again with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.

SR Chopped Steak

$9.99

1/3 pound of chopped steak, seasoned and cooked to order. Served with your choice of two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.

SR Barbecued Chicken

$9.49

A seasoned, grilled chicken breast brushed with barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.

SR Pork Chop

$7.99

A grilled seasoned, boneless pork chop served with your choice of two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.

Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato

$6.99

American cheese, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and sliced tomato grilled up on your choice of bread. Served with a bowl of homemade soup or chili.

Soup & Salad

$5.99

A bowl of piping hot soup with a plate of our garden-fresh greens and your choice of dressing.

Additional Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Home Fries

$2.29

Coleslaw

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Mac & Cheese

$2.29

Baked Potato

$2.29

Small Tossed Salad

$1.99

Fruit

$2.29

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.29

Carrots

$2.29

Dumplings

$2.29

Broccoli

$2.29

Side Mushrooms

$2.29

Apples

$2.29

Green Beans

$2.29

Cornbread

$0.99

Large Tossed Salad

$2.29

MP & Gravy

$2.29

Dry Mp

$2.29

Dinner Toast`

$1.79

Broc W/Shred Chz

$2.78

Small Chick Gravy

$1.09

Small Brown Gravy

$1.09

Small Pork Gravy

$1.09

Sandwiches

Reuben Sand

$9.29

BLT Sand

$5.29

Club Sand

$9.79

DDBLT Sand

$9.79

Country Gal Sand

$5.79

Cod Sand

$6.79

Spicey Chic Sand

$8.29

Honey Mustard Chic Sand

$8.19

Grilled Cheese Sand

$2.00

Chick Filet Sand

$6.99

Grilled H&Chz Sand

$4.49

Pork Chop Sand

$7.29

Grilled Chic Sand

$6.99

CFS Sand

$6.99

Burgers

Boy Sand

$7.99

1/2 LBS Boy Sand

$8.99

Big Bad Bac Sand

$12.79

1/3 Patty Melt Sand

$7.79

1/2 Patty Melt

$8.79

1/4 Lbs Patty Melt

$6.79

Mush Swiss Sand

$8.29

Bac Chz Sand

$8.79

1/4 Bac Chz Sand

$7.79

1/4 Chz Sand

$6.99

Big Country Sand

$11.79

Steakhouse Sand

$10.29

Bandito Sand

$10.29

Alac Meals

CFS Alac

$7.99

Chicken & Dump Alac

$5.99

6-1 Patty

$1.99

4-1 Patty

$2.79

3-1 Patty

$3.59

2-1 Patty

$3.99

Ribeye Alac

$14.99

Grilled Breast Alac

$6.49

Kids Breakfast Entrees

Mr. Chippy Pancake

$4.99

Kids Cake, Egg, & Bacon

$4.99

Kids French Toast & Bacon

$4.99

Kids Lunch & Dinner Entrees

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Hamburger/Chz

$5.29

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.39

Decaf Coffee

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.39

Hot Tea

$2.39

SM Juice

$2.49

LG Juice

$3.29

SM Milk

$2.49

LG Milk

$3.29

Coca Cola

$2.39

Diet Coca Cola

$2.39

Coke Zero

$2.39

Mello Yellow

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Water

Mr Pibb

$2.39

Bargs Root Beer

$2.39

Kids Drink w/meal

Kids Drink w/out Meal

$1.79

Drink Flavoring

$0.30

Coleslaw/ Soups

Coleslaw/Soups

$14.95+

Jams

Strawberry Jam

$5.99

Blackberry Jam

$5.99

Syrup

Small Syrup

$11.00

Large Syrup

$15.00

Bag Ice

8 LB Bag

$1.29

Whole Pie

Cherry

$9.95

Apple

$9.95

Creme

$9.95

Pumpkin

$10.99

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter

$15.95

Pies

Coconut Cream Pie

$2.69

Sugar Free Apple Pie

$2.69

Cherry Pie

$2.69

Lemon Meringue Pie

$2.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.59

Pumpkin Pie

$2.89

Alamode

Lava Cake w/Ice Cream

$3.59

Lava Cake w/out Ice Cream

$2.99

Apple Dumpling w/Ice Cream

$4.19

Apple Dumpling /out Ice Cream

$3.69

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$0.99

Seasonal

Cheesecake

$3.59

Cheesecake w/Straw or Choc

$3.99

Monday

Spec ChickNDump

$7.99

Tuesday

Spec CFS

$9.99

Wednesday

Spec DblSmoth Chick

$8.99

Thursday

Spec Beef Tips & Noodles

$8.49

Friday

Spec CodFish

$12.49

Spec Catfish

$12.49

Spec 1/2 Cat/Cod

$12.49

1 Cat

2 Cat

3 Cat

1 Cod

2 Cod

3 Cod

4 Cod

5 Cod

Saturday

Spec BBQ Ribs/chick

$14.99

Sunday

Spec Pork Chops

$10.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

From delicious all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees to warm and inviting service, Country Kitchen treats our guests like they're being welcomed back home. Light and fluffy pancakes, hearty skillets and omelettes, thick and juicy burgers, savory sandwiches, tender steak and pot roast dinners and more can be enjoyed at one of our many locations throughout the country, any time!

Website

Location

3150 OH-350, Lebanon, OH 45036

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Avenue Sports & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 21
1231 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Villagio's Italian Eatery - 48 E Mulberry
orange starNo Reviews
48 E Mulberry Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant - 11 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Broadway Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Billie's Burgers and Beers
orange star4.1 • 551
745 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Valley Vineyards
orange star4.3 • 455
2276 US-22 Morrow, OH 45152
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery
orange starNo Reviews
102 N Broadway St Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lebanon

Billie's Burgers and Beers
orange star4.1 • 551
745 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Avenue Sports & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 21
1231 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
The Grille @ 1320 - Shaker Run Golf Club
orange star4.3 • 12
1320 Golf Club Dr Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lebanon
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston