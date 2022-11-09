Country Kitchen
3150 OH-350
Lebanon, OH 45036
Classic Country Breakfast
Barn Buster
Four farm-fresh eggs any style with bacon or sausage and your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with choice of two pancakes OR biscuits with Country Sausage Gravy OR four slices of toast with homemade jam.
Chop Stk & Eggs
Seasoned 1/3 pound beef patty and two eggs cooked to order with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade jam.
Whole B&G w/Eggs
Two buttermilk biscuits with our famous Country Sausage Gravy and two farm-fresh eggs any style.
CountryBBreakfast
Two farm-fresh eggs any style and your choice of toast. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.
CFS & Eggs
Breaded, seasoned Country Fried Beef Steak smothered in Country Sausage Gravy with two eggs any style and your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade jam.
Chicken Fried & Eggs
A breaded seasoned chicken breast smothered in Country Sausage Gravy with two eggs any style and your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade jam.
Eggs Benedict
Two English muffin halves, grilled and topped with shaved ham, two basted eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce. Garnished with parsley and served with your choice of grits, home fries or hash browns.
Steak & Eggs
A juicy 10 oz Ribeye Steak with two eggs any style along with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade iam.
Country Folks
Two farm-fresh eggs any style, two buttermilk biscuits with Country Sausage Gravy and three slices of hardwood- smoked bacon OR three sausage links. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.
1/2 B&G w/eggs
Whole B&G
1/2 B&G
Omelettes Breakfast
Meat Lovers Om
Diced ham, bacon, sausage, and shredded cheddar all rolled into a three egg omelette and served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.
Western Om
Tender ham, diced green pepper, grilled onion, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.
Veggie Om
Fresh diced tomato, chopped onion, green pepper, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.
Ham & Cheese Om
Three egg omelette loaded with diced ham and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.
Montana Ranch Om
Bacon, ham, onion, shredded cheddar, with a zip of cool Ranch dressing. Served with your choice of grits OR home fries OR hash browns.
Bacon Om
Sausage Om
Cheese Om
Skillet Breakfasts
Skillet Scramble
Diced ham, a heap of fluffy scrambled eggs, over hash browns or home fries - and smothered with cheddar cheese.
Blue Skillet
Scrambled eggs, diced ham, melted swiss cheese and sliced chicken tenders all on top of your choice of hash browns or home fries. A generous pour of creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of parsley tops it off!
Sausage Skillet
Two eggs any style with sausage, onion, and green pepper over hash browns OR home fries.
Hash Skillet
Two farm-fresh eggs any style and flavorful corned beef hash on a bed of hash browns OR home fries.
Best Skillet
Scrambled eggs, diced ham, and crumbled bacon over a bed of hash browns OR home fries and topped with two sausage links and two strips of hardwood-smoked bacon.
Additional Breakfast Sides
Toast
Biscuit
English Muffin
Home Fries
Hash Browns
Pancake
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Oatmeal
Corned Beef Hash
Tomato Slices
Pork Chop
2 Pork Chops
2 Sausage Patties
3 Sausage Links
3 Strips Bacon
Pit Ham
Country Baked Apples
Cup Sausage Gravy
Bowl Sausage Gravy
Cup Grits
Bowl Grits
Pancake (2)
1 Saus Patty
1 Pc Bacon`
1 Link
1 Chic Tender
2 Wedge French Toast
4 Wedge French Toast
1 Piece Toast
Side Diced Ham
Small Saus Gravy
From the Griddle
Triple Choc cakes
Three of our homemade pancakes covered in Oreo® cookie pieces and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup and crowned with whipped topping. Served with hardwood-smoked bacon OR sausage. (1110-1230 cal.) 9.49 Pancakes only
Cakes & Eggs
Two of the Best Pancakes in Town, two farm-fresh eggs any style, and two strips of hardwood-smoked bacon. Served with butter & syrup.
Best Pancakes
Three of our light and fluffy pancakes served with butter, hot syrup, and your choice of hardwood- smoked bacon OR sausage.
French Toast
Three thick hand-dipped slices of Texas toast dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with butter, hot syrup, and your choice of hardwood- smoked bacon OR sausage.
French & Eggs
Two farm-fresh eggs any style, two strips of hardwood- smoked bacon and two thick slices of French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup.
2 Wedge French Toast
4 Wedge French Toast
Lighter Fare Breakfasts
SR 2 Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style and two slices of hardwood-smoked bacon OR two sausage links. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast OR biscuit with homemade jam.
Straw Cakes
Two light and fluffy pancakes with strawberry topping and crowned with whipped topping.
2 Egg, Ham & Cheese Omelette
Two egg omelette with diced ham and shredded cheddar cheese with hash browns OR home fries OR a cup of grits. Served with a biscuit with Country Sausage Gravy OR one pancake OR choice of toast or biscuit with homemade iam.
SR Cakes
Choose two pancakes OR two slices of hand-dipped French toast with your choice of two slices of hardwood-smoked bacon OR two sausage links.
SR French Toast
Beakfast Sandwich
Omelettes
Break Alac Meals
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
Cup Hearty Vegetable
Medley of carrots, onion, peppers, celery, corn, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, cabbage, and rice in a flavorful vegetarian broth.
Bowl Hearty Vegetable
Medley of carrots, onion, peppers, celery, corn, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, cabbage, and rice in a flavorful vegetarian broth.
Cup Beef Chili
Ground beef, onion, and a bounty of beans in a rich chili.
Bowl Beef Chili
Ground beef, onion, and a bounty of beans in a rich chili.
Cup Ham & Bean
Our unique and hearty blend of tender ham and Northern beans in a rich countrv broth. No one else has anything like it!
Bowl Ham & Bean
Our unique and hearty blend of tender ham and Northern beans in a rich countrv broth. No one else has anything like it!
Cup Clam Chowder
Our rich and creamy New England style chowder includes clams and potatoes.
Bowl Clam Chowder
Our rich and creamy New England style chowder includes clams and potatoes.
Classic Chicken Salad
Crispy or grilled chicken with hard-boiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese, atop a salad of crisp lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Chopped ham, turkey, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and shredded cheddar cheese over a bed of criso lettuce and served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken BLT Salad
Grilled and sliced chicken breast, chopped hardwood- smoked bacon, and fresh tomato on a bed of lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chic Salad
Small Tossed Salad
Large Tossed Salad
Bowl Loaded Potato
Cup Loaded Potato
The Sandwich Board
Reuben Platter
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
Country BLT Platter
Three strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted white, wheat, marbled rye, Texas toast, or sourdough.
Club Platter
A double-decker sandwich piled high with hand-sliced turkey, ham, three strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo, on whole grain toast.
Country Gal Platter
Shaved ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our CK Special Sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Cod Platter
Hand-breaded cod fillet topped with lettuce and our made-from- scratch tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Spicy Chicken Platter
Breaded chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, Frank's RedHot®, and bleu cheese dressing on a grilled bun. Served with fresh tomato and shredded lettuce.
Honey Must Chic Platter
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with fresh tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, and honey mustard on your choice of grilled white, wheat, marbled rye, Texas toast, or sourdough.
Chic B Swiss Platter
Turkey Pretzel Platter
Pulled Pork BBQ Platter
Grilled Cheese Platter
Grilled Ham&Chz Platter
Chick Filet Platter
Pork Chop Platter
Grilled Chic Platter
CFS Platter
Country's Best Burgers
Country Boy Platter
Our signature burger! Two burger patties with American cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our CK Special Sauce.
1/2 Lbs Boy Platter
Big Bad Bacon Platter
Two 1/3 pound beef patties, both topped with American Cheese and applewood-smoked bacon, stacked and slathered in barbecue sauce. Crowned with lettuce, and tomato.
Patty Melt Platter
A 1/3 pound juicy beef patty topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on grilled marbled rye bread.
Mush Swiss Platter
Real Swiss cheese melted on a seasoned 1/3 pound burger, smothered with grilled mushrooms and dressed with pickles.
Bacon Chz Platter
A juicy 1/3 pound burger crowned with American cheese, bacon and dressed with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our CK Special Sauce.
Big Country Patter
Two 1/3 pound burgers topped with slices of bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our CK Special Sauce.
Steakhouse Platter
Bandito Platter
1/4 Chz Platter
Baskets And Stirfry
Chicken Tenders
Five breaded all-white meat chicken tenderloins served with choice of dipping sauce.
BBQ Ribs
One Pound of fire-braised pork ribs in sweet & tangy BBQ sauce
Breaded Shrimp
Half pound of breaded popcorn shrimp served with a sweet Thai Chili sauce & lemon wedge
Breaded Cod
Flaky cod breaded and fried. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Cod & Shrimp
Hand breaded cod and breaded popcorn shrimp served with tartar sauce, sweet Thai Chili sauce and lemon wedge.
Chicken Stirfry
Comfort Dinners
Chick&Dump
Tender pieces of chicken and homemade drop dumplings in a savory chicken gravy.
Meatloaf
Just like Mom's, but even better! Our made-from-scratch meatloaf is topped with beef gravy.
Liver & Onions
Two slices of tender beef liver topped with sautéed onions.
Texas Ribeye
A perfectly marbled, 10 oz ribeve steak, seasoned and cooked to your liking.
Country Fried Steak
A breaded, seasoned beef steak fried until golden, covered with Country Sausage Gravy.
Pork Chops
2 boneless pork chops covered with pork gravy and homemade cornbread stuffing on the side.
BBQ Ribs - 1/2 ORDER
Sweet, tangy, and tender fire-braised pork ribs
BBQ Ribs - FULL ORDER
Sweet, tangy, and tender fire-braised pork ribs
BBQ Ribs & Chicken
Fire-braised pork ribs and a grilled chicken breast, both slathered in sweet and tangy barbecue sauce.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast fried until golden, topped with our signature Country Sausage Gravy.
Hot Shot
Your choice of sliced turkey OR roast beef OR meatloaf piled high on a bed of mashed potatoes and two slices o white bread, all covered in rich gravy. Served with one dinner side.
1/2 Lbs ChopStk
Surf & Turf
All White Chicken
All Dark Chicken
Regular Chicken
CatFish Dinner
CodFish Dinner
Grilled Breast Dinner
Lighter Fare Dinners
SR Liver & Onions
One slice of tender beef liver topped with sautéed onions. Served with two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.
SR Double Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onion and smothered again with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.
SR Chopped Steak
1/3 pound of chopped steak, seasoned and cooked to order. Served with your choice of two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.
SR Barbecued Chicken
A seasoned, grilled chicken breast brushed with barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.
SR Pork Chop
A grilled seasoned, boneless pork chop served with your choice of two dinner sides and grilled Texas toast.
Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato
American cheese, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and sliced tomato grilled up on your choice of bread. Served with a bowl of homemade soup or chili.
Soup & Salad
A bowl of piping hot soup with a plate of our garden-fresh greens and your choice of dressing.
Additional Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Home Fries
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Baked Potato
Small Tossed Salad
Fruit
Stewed Tomatoes
Carrots
Dumplings
Broccoli
Side Mushrooms
Apples
Green Beans
Cornbread
Large Tossed Salad
MP & Gravy
Dry Mp
Dinner Toast`
Broc W/Shred Chz
Small Chick Gravy
Small Brown Gravy
Small Pork Gravy
Sandwiches
Burgers
Alac Meals
Kids Breakfast Entrees
Kids Lunch & Dinner Entrees
Beverages
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
SM Juice
LG Juice
SM Milk
LG Milk
Coca Cola
Diet Coca Cola
Coke Zero
Mello Yellow
Sprite
Water
Mr Pibb
Bargs Root Beer
Kids Drink w/meal
Kids Drink w/out Meal
Drink Flavoring
Coleslaw/ Soups
Bag Ice
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Pies
Alamode
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
From delicious all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees to warm and inviting service, Country Kitchen treats our guests like they're being welcomed back home. Light and fluffy pancakes, hearty skillets and omelettes, thick and juicy burgers, savory sandwiches, tender steak and pot roast dinners and more can be enjoyed at one of our many locations throughout the country, any time!
